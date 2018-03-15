Is The UK Manufacturing Its Nerve Agent Case For 'Action' On Russia?

Authored by Nafeez Ahmed via Oriental Review,
The official claim that ‘Novichok’ points solely to Russia has been discredited...
On Monday, Prime Minister Theresa May announced that former Russian spy, Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia, were poisoned with “a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed by Russia” known as ‘Novichok’.
The chemical agent was identified by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down. May referred to the British government’s “knowledge that Russia has previously produced this agent and would still be capable of doing so” as a basis to conclude that Russia’s culpability in the attack “is highly likely.”
On these grounds, she claimed that only two scenarios are possible:
“Either this was a direct act by the Russian State against our country. Or the Russian government lost control of this potentially catastrophically damaging nerve agent and allowed it to get into the hands of others.”
The British government’s line has been chorused uncritically by the entire global press corps, with little scrutiny of its plausibility.
But there is a problem: far from offering a clear-cut evidence-trail to Vladimir Putin’s chemical warfare labs, the use of Novichok in the nerve gas attack on UK soil points to a wider set of potential suspects, of which Russia is in fact the least likely.
Russia did actually destroy its nerve agent capabilities according to the OPCW
Yet a concerted effort is being made to turn facts on their head.
No clearer sign of this can be found than in the statement by Ambassador Peter Wilson, UK Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), in which he claimed that Russia has “failed for many years” to fully disclose its chemical weapons programme.
Wilson was parroting a claim made a year earlier by the US State Department that Russia had not made a complete declaration of its chemical weapons stockpile: “The United States cannot certify that Russia has met its obligations under the Convention.”
Yet these claims are contradicted by the OPCW itself, which in September 2017 declared that the independent global agency had rigorously verified the completed destruction of Russia’s entire chemical weapons programme, including of course its nerve agent production capabilities.
OPCW Director-General, Ahmet Üzümcü, congratulated Russia with the following announcement:
“The completion of the verified destruction of Russia’s chemical weapons programme is a major milestone in the achievement of the goals of the Chemical Weapons Convention. I congratulate Russia and I commend all of their experts who were involved for their professionalism and dedication. I also express my appreciation to the States Parties that assisted the Russian Federation with its destruction program and thank the OPCW staff who verified the destruction.”
The OPCW’s press statement confirmed that:
“The remainder of Russia’s chemical weapons arsenal has been destroyed at the Kizner Chemical Weapons Destruction Facility in the Udmurt Republic. Kizner was the last operating facility of seven chemical weapons destruction facilities in Russia. The six other facilities (Kambarka, Gorny, Maradykovsky, Leonidovka, Pochep and Shchuchye) completed work and were closed between 2005 and 2015.”
The OPCW’s reports on Russia confirm that the agency found no evidence of the existence of an active Novichok programme. It should be noted that Dr. Robin M. Black, formerly of Porton Down’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, sits on the Scientific Advisory Board of the OPCW. And a scientific review by Dr. Black also raised doubts about Novichok, noting that its properties and structures had not been independently confirmed.
So in short, the OPCW does not agree with the vague US and British insistence that Russia failed to declare all its chemical weapons stockpiles and facilities, and does not agree with the insistence that Novichok stockpiles or production facilities still exist in Russia. But it seems that neither does His Excellency Peter Wilson himself.
Amb. Peter Wilson (United Kingdom)
In a statement to the OPCW in November 2017, Ambassador Wilson congratulated the OPCW on verifying the complete destruction of Russia’s chemical weapons programme with high praise for its director, Ahmet Üzümcü. Wilson listed the latter’s numerous achievements including:
“… the completion of the verified destruction of Russia’s declared chemical weapons programme.”
He did not say anything about Russia’s actions being incomplete, or OPCW’s actions being inadequate. So how credible is his recent insinuation that the OPCW’s position is wrong?
Arguably, not very. The lack of credibility of the Anglo-American critique of Russia’s destruction of its chemical weapons was called out in a detailed report by the respected Clingandael Institute of International Relations. The report, co-funded by the European Union, criticised the United States for adopting an unhelpful politicised approach to the chemical weapons issue in relation to Russia, while hypocritically delaying its own compliance obligations, all of which was done in a manner which bypassed OPCW mechanisms. It’s worth reproducing that entire text in full:
“… on a political level there have been some drawbacks. Particularly interesting is that compliance concerns tend to be raised by the US, while this state is itself being criticized for delays in disarmament. In 2005, the US expressed concern about active offensive CW research and development (R&D) programmes, as well as inaccurate declarations regarding past CW transfers and undeclared CW facilities in Russia, China, Iran, Libya and Sudan. The US decided to address these concerns through bilateral channels, rather than directly engaging formal OPCW mechanisms. In the meantime, the US itself has been criticized for exporting arms classified as ‘toxicological agents’ (notably tear gas) to numerous countries in the Middle East (between 2009–13). Since 9/11, the US has also intensified its R&D on non-lethal chemical agents, along with new means of delivery and dispersal. The CWC (Article II, para. 2) does cover chemical compounds with incapacitating or irritant effects… Taken together with the delay in destroying US CW stockpiles, this has taken a toll on the US’ standing within the CWC, undermining its role as a ‘regime hegemon’. Since these compliance concerns remain unresolved, this has also, ipso facto, affected the authority of the CWC, and hence the OPCW.”
At this point, neither the US nor Britain have offered any actual evidence as to why the OPCW’s verification process regarding Russia’s dismantlement of its chemical weapons capability should be disbelieved. They have provided no evidence that Russia retains any Novichok stockpiles.
The OPCW is, of course, the same agency whose independent investigations the West is relying on to determine culpability in major chemical weapons attacks in Syria. Why, then, would the OPCW’s conclusions on Syria be considered gospel truth, while its conclusions on Russia be rejected?
Other states have Novichok capabilities, but the British government doesn’t want to investigate them
The OPCW’s authoritative verdict on Russia’s now destroyed chemical weapons capabilities should be enough to give anyone pause for thought in rushing to judgement concerning Russian responsibility for the Novichok attack.
Instead, the British government appears to have no interest in investigating the fact that there are other state agencies with significant nerve agent capabilities. Like its ally, the United States.
Under Boris Yeltsin, who won Russian elections thanks to Western covert meddling, the Russian government had declared that it was not stockpiling Novichok. This is why Yeltsin did not report Novichok’s existence under chemical-weapons conventions at the time — because the official Russian position was that the stockpiles no longer existed. Yeltsin’s Western allies did not disagree at the time.
On the contrary, the Americans were involved in the dismantlement of Russia’s remaining Novichok capabilities.
In August 1999, as the BBC reported, US defence experts arrived in Uzbekistan to help “dismantle and decontaminate one of the former Soviet Union’s largest chemical weapons testing facilities.” The facility was known as “a major research site for a new generation of secret, highly lethal chemical weapons, known as Novichok”, and provided the US ample opportunity to learn about this nerve agent and reproduce it for testing and defence purposes.
But it is not just the US. According to Craig Murray — former US Ambassador to Uzbekistan and prior to that a longtime career diplomat in the UK Foreign Office who worked across Africa, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia — the British government itself has advanced capabilities in Novichok:
“The ‘novochok’ group of nerve agents — a very loose term simply for a collection of new nerve agents the Soviet Union were developing fifty years ago — will almost certainly have been analysed and reproduced by Porton Down. That is entirely what Porton Down is there for. It used to make chemical and biological weapons as weapons, and today it still does make them in small quantities in order to research defences and antidotes. After the fall of the Soviet Union Russian chemists made a lot of information available on these nerve agents. And one country which has always manufactured very similar persistent nerve agents is Israel.”
But the British government doesn’t want to investigate Porton Down, not even to rule out the possibility that it may have ‘lost control’ of some of its Novichok stockpiles.
Porton Down: proudly experimenting with nerve gas on the British public from the 1950s to 1989
Porton Down, Salisbury, the UK Ministry of Defence’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory.
Perhaps the government is worried about what it might actually discover if it asks too many questions about Porton Down itself.
The facility has a somewhat chequered history in relation to the abuse of chemical and biological weapons programmes that has been largely forgotten. This history illustrates that the British government has not at all been averse to using chemical and biological weapons on its own population, just to see what happens.
Two years ago, the Independent reported on new historical research which found that during the Cold War, the British government “used the general public as unwitting biological and chemical warfare guinea pigs on a much greater scale than previously thought.”
Over 750 secret operations had been carried out on “hundreds of thousands of ordinary Britons” involving “biological and chemical warfare attacks launched from aircraft, ships and road vehicles.”
“British military aircraft dropped thousands of kilos of a chemical of ‘largely unknown toxic potential’ on British civilian populations in and around Salisbury in Wiltshire, Cardington in Bedfordshire and Norwich in Norfolk… Substantial quantities were also dispersed across parts of the English Channel and the North Sea. It’s not known the extent to which coastal towns in England and France were affected… commuters on the London underground were also used as guinea pigs on a substantially larger scale than previously thought. The new research has discovered that a hitherto unknown biological warfare field trial was carried out in the capital’s tube system in May 1964. The secret operation — carried out by scientists from the government’s chemical and biological warfare research centre at Porton Down, Wiltshire — involved the release of large quantities of bacteria called Bacillus globigii…”
The new research also shows that many of the British scientists involved “had grave misgivings about the field trials… some had long felt that it was not politically advisable to conduct large-scale trials in Britain with live bacterial agents.” Such reservations did not stop the government from authorising these dangerous experiments.
Porton Down also conducted extensive nerve agent tests on British soldiers around this time.
Less well-known, though, is the fact that members of the British armed forces “were experimented on with Sarin, the deadly nerve gas, as late as 1983 at the Government’s defence research centre at Porton Down,” according to Ministry of Defence documents obtained by The Telegraph. Operation Antler, as the police investigation into the experiments was called, found that the nerve agent trials had gone on as late as 1989.
A secret British intelligence unit is actively arranging ‘honey trap’ propaganda operations to incriminate ‘adversaries’
There are strong reasons, then, not to fall slavishly in line with the British government’s rush to judgement on Russia.
But this is particularly the case given what we now know about British intelligence service’s disinformation intent and capabilities when dealing with “adversaries.”
National Security Agency documents leaked by whistleblower Edward Snowden revealed that a secret British intelligence unit, Joint Threat Research and Intelligence Group (JTRIG), uses a range of “dirty tricks” against “nations, hackers, terror groups, suspected criminals and arms dealers that include releasing computer viruses, spying on journalists and diplomats, jamming phones and computers, and using sex to lure targets into ‘honey traps,’” according to a NBC News investigation.
Although much of the focus of these operations is online, they also include the goal of “having an impact in the real world” and “using online techniques to make something happen in the real or online world.” The modus operandi is to “destroy, deny, degrade [and] disrupt” enemies by “discrediting” them and planting misinformation designed to look like actions were performed by them.
Propaganda campaigns can use deception, mass messaging and “pushing stories” via Twitter, Flickr, Facebook and YouTube. One section of the document explains that such influence operations can involve direct efforts to manipulate people’s behaviour into compromising situations:
“Honey trap; a great option. Very successful when it works.
– Get someone to go somewhere on the internet, or a physical location to be met by a ‘friendly face’.
– JTRIG has the ability to ‘shape’ the environment on occasions.”
Such capabilities and operations of deception at the heart of the British state raise perfectly reasonable questions about whether the UK’s intelligence services are deliberately seeking to pin the blame on Russia for geopolitical reasons — or perhaps, even, to distract from scrutiny of allies who might be legitimate suspects.
According to former British diplomat Craig Murray, for instance, it is more reasonable to cast the net of suspicion onto Israel for many of the same reasons cited by the British government:
“Israel has the nerve agents. Israel has Mossad which is extremely skilled at foreign assassinations. Theresa May claimed Russian propensity to assassinate abroad as a specific reason to believe Russia did it. Well Mossad has an even greater propensity to assassinate abroad. And while I am struggling to see a Russian motive for damaging its own international reputation so grieviously, Israel has a clear motivation for damaging the Russian reputation so grieviously. Russian action in Syria has undermined the Israeli position in Syria and Lebanon in a fundamental way, and Israel has every motive for damaging Russia’s international position by an attack aiming to leave the blame on Russia.”
Murray further points out that it is unlikely the Russians “waited eight years to do this, they could have waited until after their World Cup.” Similarly, it makes little sense to suddenly assassinate a “swapped spy” who had already served his time and been living out in the open for years in London.
Murray is no blind Russiaphile, and so his critical analysis cannot be dismissed on grounds of partisanship. He describes himself as “someone who believes that agents of the Russian state did assassinate Litvinenko, and that the Russian security services carried out at least some of the apartment bombings that provided the pretext for the brutal assault on Chechnya. I believe the Russian occupation of Crimea and parts of Georgia is illegal.”
But he cautions that, given the severe lack of credible evidence on this case, he is “alarmed by the security, spying and armaments industries’ frenetic efforts to stoke Russophobia and heat up the new cold war.”
Indeed, INSURGE just reported on an extensive US Army study published last year which not only stated quite unequivocally that NATO expansionism is the main driver of Russian belligerence, but that NATO’s main interest has always been to rollback Russia’s regional influence so that the West can dominate Central Asian natural resources and oil pipeline routes.
The document recommended that in 2018, the US should consider pursuing a concerted covert “information” campaign to undermine Putin.
Is this what we are seeing play out right now as Theresa May rushes to punish Putin?
This leaves us with the following. The actual history of Novichok shows that out of the countries discussed here, Russia is the only state to have been certified by the OPCW as having destroyed its chemical weapons programme, including its nerve agent capabilities. The OPCW found no evidence to indicate that Russia retains an active Novichok capability. The same is not the case for the US, Britain and Israel.
There is no legitimate reason for the British authorities to rule out that any of these states could have at the very least ‘lost control’ of their nerve agent stockpiles. The fact that the government chose, instead, to shut down all avenues of inquiry other than to claim falsely that the “only possibility” is for all roads to lead to Russia, demonstrates that we are almost certainly in the midst of a concerted state propaganda operation.
It may turn out that Russia did indeed carry out the Novichok attack. But at this time, the British state has no real basis to presume this. Which implies that the state has already decided that it wants to manufacture a path to heightened hostilities with Russia, regardless of the evidence. And that does not bode well.
There is a new theory now going around on this: the nerve agent was brought into the UK by the daughter...... This all appears to be something made up as we go along. And Putin has been lambasted for this!!!!! The UK/West are looking more and more stupid - if that's possible.....
https://uk.yahoo.com/news/news/investigators-reportedly-suspect-nerve-a…
the british people should be scared at to what decisions that women is taking on what matters which is Brexit ... if i am not mistaken there are a couple of important deadlines coming up ... in my simplistic view, this is just a diversion tactic to divert the debate and attention from what is really important instead of "protecting" the life of some russian guy ... yeah well
In reply to There is a new theory now… by Jo A-S
That would be something to watch ... British invasion of Russia.
The Germans tried it, the French tried it --- the Brits might as well have a go as well.
In reply to the british people should be… by Pandelis
In reply to That would be something to… by Haus-Targaryen
btw, do you know who own the city? i mean literally with legal papers. i recall, the buffoon Boris walking in front of the Queen during a parade because he was the mayor. it is a small very telling detail of where the power lies.
In reply to The world would be grateful… by Bondosaurus Rex
Such a simple world-view! But then, you do have a brain the size of a peanut.
In reply to The world would be grateful… by Bondosaurus Rex
of course it is ridiculous to think that Britain would attack Russia. What is more likely is that the puppetmasters (USA Deep State NWO globalists) are pressuring Britain to push this narrative in order to lend fake international credence for the coming attack by NATO et al.
Trump is currently dissembling the terror network which has been cloaked as National Governments for the past 50+ years.
The nightmare scenario for those involved in this most massive treachery in world history, is to be exposed. This is coming and their only possible way out is to create an event of such proportion that all of these running actions will have to take a back seat.
That means increasingly WAR for them. They have done this in the past and will do it again. Fake WMD in Iraq, Fake Goulf of Tonkin, Fake Sysrian gas attacks...Russia is just the latest of their evil.
In reply to Such a simple world-view! by Spaced Out
Albert Einstein Quotes. Everything should be made as simple as possible, but not simpler.
In reply to Such a simple world-view! by Spaced Out
Deep down they still believe, that the Channel protects them.
Just like the US still believe that of Atlantic and Pacific.
In reply to That would be something to… by Haus-Targaryen
the french yes, the only reason being at the time was the Czar; but with germans the main purpose was to create havoc and kill as many germans, russians and so on ... and pretty much they achieved their objectives offer to satan.
this late exercise is mostly to divert attention ... while they talk about this ... pay attention at what the magician is doing with the other hand on Brexit
In reply to That would be something to… by Haus-Targaryen
It would be the quickest suicide in history.
In reply to That would be something to… by Haus-Targaryen
Russia destroyed its chemical weapons and facilities in the 90"s
When is the US going to do the same? Hmmm, maybe US make nerve agent?!
In reply to the british people should be… by Pandelis
In a nutshell it is a drive to war to mask economic and societal failure.
In reply to the british people should be… by Pandelis
In reply to the british people should be… by Pandelis
CIS/MI6/Mossad case falling apart.
Plan to have NATO invade Russia diminishing.
CIS/MI6/Mossad searching a new Archduke Ferdinand to murder.
In reply to There is a new theory now… by Jo A-S
This is a strategy aptly named "poisoning the well"; they're trying to rewrite history before it even happened, which is also known as "prophecies". Ha.
And while they throw a tantrum and invent reasons to lament for the premature loss of a double agent (read: traitor, very fitting for a nation totally subverted to Jew world order) the imports of third world bandits to kill and rape locals continue unabated.
Know thy enemy... right now he's within the gates.
In reply to There is a new theory now… by Jo A-S
“Why, of course, the people don’t want war. Why would some poor slob on a farm want to risk his life in a war when the best that he can get out of it is to come back to his farm in one piece. Naturally, the common people don’t want war; neither in Russia nor in England nor in America, nor for that matter in Germany. That is understood. But, after all, it is the leaders of the country who determine the policy and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy or a fascist dictatorship or a Parliament or a Communist dictatorship…
Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same way in any country.”
– Hermann Goering
In reply to There is a new theory now… by Jo A-S
UK scientists aren't able to definitively say it was a Russian nerve agent made in Russia.
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/of-a-type-developed-by-…
look for the words "of a type developed by".
In reply to There is a new theory now… by Jo A-S
well yeah, kinda obvious;
- Russia "attacks" UK with a poison gas attack
- nato article 5 is invoked
- game on !
Coincides with all the syrian gas hype and that's been going on heavily for the past few weeks so as to paint Russia as having no qualms about using poison gas ... not gettin romantic or biased here - they might well be into it for all i know
ps: a Franz Ferdinand moment
Game on, London down. For what?
In reply to well yeah, kinda obvious;… by gunzeon
the kick off is in London, obviously they're just the faithful poodle of the Americans.
Like the Americans they've been bleating about wicked Russians for years; cannot wait to get this shit escalated !
In reply to Game on, London down. For… by researchfix
No one here in Minnesota thinks the Russians are coming. The banks/MIC need to come with something better than a couple of poisoned Russians. Kidnapping, imprisonment, and assassinations of former PRC residents are done as a manner of course, along with beatings of journalist, forcible organ harvesting, etc, but you don't see Rachel Maddow, or the rest of The Neoliberal Consensus calling for death to Xi or war with PRC.
In reply to well yeah, kinda obvious;… by gunzeon
The New York Times's C.J. Chivers has dropped a bombshell of a scoop that details 17 US troops and seven Iraqi policemen who were exposed to old chemical weapons in Iraq, some of whom were declined appropriate medical care and service awards on the grounds of secrecy.
If Mr. Chivers' reporting holds up – and there's little reason to doubt his deeply-reported piece – this is a scandal that eclipses long waits and poor funding at VA hospitals in the US. Sure, far fewer people were affected by exposure to mustard agents or sarin in Iraq, but these allegations represent enormous callousness and a direct breach of trust with soldiers.
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Security-Watch/Backchannels/2014/1015/U…
In reply to well yeah, kinda obvious;… by gunzeon
just get it over with already
Theresa May is easily the most incompetent PM the UK has ever had - she is absolutely not a leader. History will view her very cruelly - and she will completely deserve it.
I am absolutely sure with certainty and insightful wisdom that 'news' is not a reliable source of truth.
They lied into The Spanish American War; Vietnam; Iraq; Libya; hundreds of dubious interventions all over the world, killings millions of innocent people in the process. If they're going to lie us into war with Russia, it better be a real Deusy. This one and the re-annexation of the Russian warm water naval bases in Crimea after a legitimate enough vote just won't load the cannons with enough fodder for a really glorious, bloody war. If The USSR agreed to allow Wall Street full access to its state owned non profits, the Neoliberal Consensus would be ginning up a war with The PRC right now.
Then again, The PRC doesn't have oil. .......freedom, liberty, human rights, democracy, etc, death to Russia!
Are you of Indian descent by any chance?
In reply to They lied into The Spanish… by DemandSider
The guy killed with the ricin tipped umbrella pellet in '78 was killed when the USSR was run by Commie party hacks, not Russians, likely the same folks that ordered SETH RICH whacked on US soil.
Putin is ex-Comm, the commies worst imaginable enemy because he's hip to all their bullshit, and the people in the magazine behind Putin are much much worse than Putin should TPTB think about whacking Putin.
Don't forget Porton Down is just up the road from Salisbury.
Why would Russia use a compound which had been certified as being eliminated by OPCW, thus allowing an own goal undermining itself and It's reported destruction of all chemical weapons? It's absurd on It's face. As always, cui bono. Certainly not Russia.
And the audacity to think they might have used a "never seen before" nerve agent to kill a worthless, former spy.
In reply to Why would Russia use a… by Razor_Edge
Of course Russia would have absolutely no motive, eh ?
In reply to Why would Russia use a… by Razor_Edge
How do you know? Like Polonium is so expensive, only top military can make it etc. All BS.
In reply to Of course Russia would have… by DaiRR
Yes, and as George Galloway tweeted:
"IF only #Russia had access to #Novichok WHY would they choose that weapon to mount a terrorist attack in England? Might as well leave a pair of snow covered boots at the scene of the crime and scrawl Vlad woz Here on the nearest wall! THINK! "
In reply to Why would Russia use a… by Razor_Edge
Only ignorant people still believe the english to be innocent. churchill sent the Canadians soldiers to be slaughtered in cold blood simply to protect his spies on the shores of France in WWII.
The british empire atrocities are well documented, heavy price was paid by their colonies because the british officers considered then to be expendable , they sent them into unwinnable battles because they were the lower class and the king's subject.
I was not born in the late 30's to the mid 40's but if I was of age, I would have never gone to war for the fucking king of england and can't wait to get rid of the queen in Canada, the fucking bitch should remove herself and eclare that Canada is no longer part of the british commonwealth.
If the US and Russia become strong,
then the socialist EU will disappear into meaninglessness.
You find daily Trump's Media Bashing in the EU and
now this false flag against Putin.
The EU game is very simple- divide et impera.
The end of May is April fools'day.
Great report. Thanks!
Found this tidbit a moment ago: https://www.theatlantic.com/video/index/550703/war-and-cheese/
"Indeed, INSURGE just reported on an extensive US Army study published last year which not only stated quite unequivocally that NATO expansionism is the main driver of Russian belligerence, but that NATO’s main interest has always been to rollback Russia’s regional influence so that the West can dominate Central Asian natural resources and oil pipeline routes."
Worth reading twice.
What? Logic and reason? No, Russia did it.
All you need is ONE comma, ONE comma and the whole dynamic changes
Is The UK Manufacturing Its Nerve Agent [comma] Case For 'Action' On Russia?
'Novichok' (Новичëк) is just to divert attention while the whole of GB and Europe has been attacked with a top secret Russian gas named 'Durachok' (Дурачëк) (approximate translation 'idiot'). Highly effective judging by the latest developments.
Fucking pathetic Gov of Paedophiles, threatening Russia, a country that could vapourize the entire UK with just one Missile.
One well placed nuke on the Thames Barrier would wipe out Londonistan.
In reply to Fucking pathetic Gov of… by Shue
Looks like the work of Dr. Evil.
Let's not forget,
The ex-FSB officer, bitterly critical of President Putin, was poisoned in London with radioactive polonium-210 in 2006. Litvinenko, given asylum in the UK, had been branded a "traitor" in Russia.
The official UK inquiry concluded that the killers probably had approval from Mr Putin and the then FSB chief, Nikolai Patrushev.
Russia rejected the charges and made the main suspect, Andrei Lugovoi, an MP and national hero.
Litvinenko had accused the FSB of running a top-secret hit squad called URPO for assassinating enemies. One of its targets, he said, was the powerful oligarch Boris Berezovsky, who died in the UK years after Litvinenko in 2013 in an apparent suicide.
Just weeks before Litvinenko died, Russia passed a law giving the FSB authority to act against "extremists" and "terrorists" abroad.
In reply to Looks like the work of Dr… by BritBob
former US Ambassador to Uzbekistan
is a former British ambassador to Uzbekistan.
sure, its time to invade Russia which has 11 time zones.,
Look how handily the US forces managed Afghanistan.