Venezuela Faces The Return Of Forgotten Diseases

Dear fellows, I want to tell a little story of this last week.
My son had a rash in his little armpits and other parts. So his mom took him to the doctor, within walking distance from our subdivision (our SUV is still busted). After the subsequent blood test (according to my wife it was a real spectacle. He is a strong kid and a task force between my wife, the doctor and a nurse was needed to get the blood sample…well at least we know he is able to defend himself.) The lab result (freaking expensive because the reactants are scarce) was salmonella.
I started to worry a lot, as it is logical. That was Thursday. I got immediately into fast-forward mode, and found the money, while I was extremely concerned about the availability of the needed antibiotics. My wife woke up early, and with a neighbor in his car went with the kiddo to the pharmacy. After visiting two pharmacies with negative results, they headed up to a state-owned pharmacy next to the state hospital, controlled by Cubans or party members, who betray the hospital personnel that dares to report malnutrition deaths or similar events. This is happening.
She was finally able to find the medicines on Saturday morning, at a really inflated price, but the neighbor works for an official government, with a flash of his badge she could buy them without the employees giving it a second look.
I emailed a copy of the doctor’s report to Daisy, so she can confirm my history for those who feel the need to do so.
To me, this was a major achievement under the actual circumstances. I used some of the money from your donations, to exchange it for the needed Bolivares to buy the medications, but the important thing to note here is that they were found. And that is not easy in this country.
Forgotten diseases are returning
Recent reports from these last few days have been, for someone who understands the importance of the endemic diseases that had been under control, spreading quickly.
I am talking about serious stuff: Tuberculosis, Diptheria, Leishmaniasis. There have been adults and children who died because of these things. The diseases themselves, under normal conditions can be healed. But without the appropriate medications and proper nutrition, they become deadly.
Leishmaniasis
One of the worst endemic diseases that has been reported (this information arrived via social networking from confirmed, known sources) is Leishmaniasis. This is a parasite to which you should pay a lot of attention. With the lack of proper balanced feeding, a person’s natural defenses get lower, and it is much easier for them to get sick.
Traditionally there were programs all over the country to fumigate and keep the vectors under control. However, the last fumigation was a long time ago and this allowed the vectors to spread themselves again, reaching densely populated areas, and now without any modern medication to contain it.
Rodents, canines, are affected too. The main transmission vector is the mosquito, and their first manifestation is a skin lesion in the place of the bite. There are several forms of the disease, and most of them are deadly. This is a disease associated with the malnourishment, population displacement, poor living conditions, weak immune systems, and a general lack of resources. This is the exact scenario we have been living through and the description of an SHTF situation. It affects the liver and has permanent consequences if not treated properly.
Ehrlichiosis
Another disease we have present in our area is the Ehrlichiosis, a tropical variation of Lyme disease. Fortunately, we could find the antibiotics for this as well, but of course at incredible prices. Thankfully with a 2nd income, it could be obtained. My wife got better after weeks of feeling sick once we knew what it was.
In a funny side note, we had to go to a veterinary lab, as it was the only one in town that was able to do such testing. This gave me floor for a LOT of imaginative, creative jokes to her. Lol.
We used the recipes to buy some extra blisters packs of medication, just in case, for our medicine box will be donated once the family can come with me.
Tuberculosis
Another disease that had an incredible increase is tuberculosis. It is known that tuberculosis is linked to malnutrition (source) and it is becoming increasingly widespread in Venezuela. As it is more or less known, improper nutrition is the main cause of this once-eradicated sickness in Venezuela. The cases were very few, and widely spread, mainly among drug addicts, homeless people, or even patients of psychiatric hospitals. This is a bacteria, and the infection damage is located especially in lungs.
A weakened immune system makes it easy for the disease to take hold. There are a lot of ways to prevent our defenses from getting too low, but proper nutrition is the best prevention. Whole foods, of course, provide more leverage to our immune system than processed foods.
Mosquito-transmitted diseases
Another important and significant increase has been in the mosquito-transmitted diseases. With the main insecticides factories financially strangled, their production is scarce, and the well-known government mafia takes over whatever they can.
Finding a can of insecticide is not easy. This is another item that should be stockpiled. It is not going to lose efficiency. I could afford to buy a fumigation machine, able to provide a clouding of droplets with a very small size, the needed size to float in the air for hours (I don´t remember how many microns, I think about 0.5 or so). It is useful for house fumigation as well as greenhouse or crops, despite being electrical. It does not use a heating element, so it is much more simple to maintain and fix, and this allows to use a wider variety of insecticides that do not need to be burned to remain as a cloud for keeping their effectiveness.
Salmonella
Our recent experience with salmonella last week opened our eyes to how bad sanitation conditions have become. Of course, this is to be expected. There are no cleaning products at affordable prices, and therefore the hygiene decreases significantly, and salmonella is a disease very closely linked to hygiene.
According to my research for this article, salmonella can be transmitted by infected hens, even before teggshellell is formed, and this seemed to us something very likely because the chicken farmers can’t afford the mandatory vaccines or medications for the animals.
Another salmonella infection source is raw poultry. We noticed that in the place we buy our fresh poultry and cheese, these are stored in the same freezer. This is not what we could call ideally sanitary, but it is our first time facing such an illness.
According to our doctor, that same day there were 2 other cases of salmonella before our son. This is alarming, to me. Never had seen even one case, except very rare instances, and suddenly three persons in a row in a doctor’s office?
This is highly suspicious, at a minimum.
Regardless of whether you want to blame socialism, fascism, the IMF, the World Bank, or some combination, Venezuela should be a lesson to us all. This is why we stack.
What he said^ You can never have too much insurance LTER.
Gold and Silver don't rot when you bury them.
In reply to Regardless of whether you… by LetThemEatRand
One ounce of silver in Bolivars today: 601,040.38. One ounce of gold: 48,238,283.41
In reply to What he said^ You can… by Yen Cross
Seems like the lesson here is that people should stack some inexpensive antibiotics, such as those available for farm animals or fish.
In reply to Regardless of whether you… by LetThemEatRand
That would be good too, but the article points out that the medicines are still available to people who can pay, even in a broken system. You can't possibly predict every medicine or other thing you may need. But I'll bet the guy at the counter in the story would have taken the shiny.
In reply to Seems like the lesson here… by Mr_Potatohead
Pick up some Liquamycin (oxytetracycline) at your local farm store.
In reply to Seems like the lesson here… by Mr_Potatohead
no idea what to think other than skeptical. CDC estimates Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations, and 450 deaths in the United States every year. Food is the source for about 1 ...
how fucking rare is that 1/3% gets it or 1 in 300 roughly. not sure how many clients your average doctor has.. but when your country collapses ... yeah more sickness. unless you think there are agents dumping old shit on you for fun and breeding? could be? .. no idea
After a few more hurricanes and Fiat failures I'd bet a lot of sheep will learn a new word...Gold!
the next pandemic might be for real tho.. and gold is just as much a liability as an asset in the right conditions... food and lead and guns and knives. fuck your gold... ? haha. it all depends on the selective pressures exerted ... no telling
You are assuming that someone wise enough to buy gold is foolish enough to not have gun's, lead, food, weed , alcohol, tools and the knowledge to use them!
In reply to the next pandemic might be… by ThePhantom
you're referring to different levels of SHTF....and you are correct. In a Stage 10 Event (my term) where looting and thievery are the only means of feeding your family then better have lead. State 9 or lower, PMs or anything barter-able (a gallon of honey) are very valuable. Okay...honey's always valuable. :)
In reply to the next pandemic might be… by ThePhantom
Maintaining infrastructure is first and foremost.
In reply to the next pandemic might be… by ThePhantom
