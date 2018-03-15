Wal-Mart Stock Tumbles After Whistleblower Accusations

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/15/2018 - 14:22

Wal-Mart stock is sinking fast following reports that, according to a new whistle-blower lawsuit, that in its desperate race to catch Amazon in online retailing, Wal-Mart issued misleading e-commerce results and fired an executive who complained the company was breaking the law.

Bloomberg reports that Tri Huynh, a former director of business development at Walmart, claims in a lawsuit filed in San Francisco Thursday that he was terminated “under false pretenses” after repeatedly raising concerns about the company’s “overly aggressive push to show meteoric growth in its e-commerce business by any means possible -- even, illegitimate ones.”

Huynh claims Walmart mislabeled products so that some third-party vendors received lower commissions, failed to process customer returns, and allowed offensive items onto the site.

Huynh’s dismissal in January 2017 -- just a day after a retail-industry publication singled him out as one of the sector’s rising stars -- was in retaliation for warning senior executives about the misdeeds, he said in the lawsuit, filed Thursday by employment litigation attorney David M. deRubertis in San Francisco federal court.

“Wal-Mart sacrificed and betrayed its founder’s key principles of integrity and honesty, pushing those core values aside in its rush to win the e-commerce war at all costs,” the 70-page complaint says, referring to founder Sam Walton. “In doing this, it realized it must silence any whistle-blower who spoke up against its ‘win at all costs’ approach.”

The company also failed to process customer returns on items totaling more than $7 million, which resulted in reporting inflated sales, Huynh said.

Investors are not waiting for a response for now...

 

The question is - did Wal-Mart go full-Theranos in their 'fake news' results for online growth? Judging by the move after a few minutes... maybe yes, as WMT sinks below its 200DMA

*  *  *
Full Complaint below...

Tags
Business Finance
Medical Monitoring Systems
Internet & Mail Order Department Stores
Supermarkets & Convenience Stores

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
wetwipe Thu, 03/15/2018 - 14:06 Permalink

Went to a ASDA yesterday (Walmart in UK) this place is fucking huge and somewhat busy. I was the only one there who was not either morbidly obese or mentally feeble.

-WetWipe

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Rex Andrus Thu, 03/15/2018 - 14:16 Permalink

Serves Waldo right for importing slaves and forcing us to subsidize them through "our" statesmen. Import thieving peasants, everything sounds like bullshit. Anyway lawyers did this. Kill all the "agents of the imperial court" and the anonymous hegemonic fraud stops.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Cardinal Fang Thu, 03/15/2018 - 14:20 Permalink

LOL, walmart has to overcome their reputation for shitty merch and sketchy customer base, while amazon doesn;t have that baggage.

No big fan of amazon, but I never go to walmart, but do order something from amazon about once a month.

Honestly, a lot of the shit I get on line is directly from the vendor as Amazon doesn't really carry a lot of technical shit.

That is really the next competition space for Amazon. Reality. You know, where real people buy real shit, not just electronics and clothes.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
rejected Thu, 03/15/2018 - 14:42 Permalink

"Wal-Mart sacrificed and betrayed its founder’s key principles of integrity and honesty,"

Only Americans could say something like this and not crack a smile....