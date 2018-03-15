Was Russian Spy Poisoned To Avert Brexit?

Submitted by Nauman Sadiq,
In July 2003, Dr. David Kelly, a British weapons inspector who disclosed to the media that Tony Blair’s government’s dossier on Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction was “sexed up,” was found dead in a public park a mile away from his home.
The inquiry into his death concluded Kelly had committed suicide by slitting his left wrist but the mystery surrounding his death has remained unresolved to date, though the obvious beneficiary of his propitious “suicide” was the British intelligence itself.
More recently, Sergei Skripal, a Russian double agent working for the British foreign intelligence service, and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a public bench outside a shopping center in Salisbury on March 4.
Eight days later, another Russian exile Nikolai Glushkov was found dead in his London home and the cause of his death has not been ascertained yet.
In the case of Skripal, Theresa May promptly accused Kremlin of attempted assassination.
There are a couple of caveats, however.
Firstly, though Skripal was a double agent working for MI6, he was released in a spy swap deal in 2010. Had he been a person of importance, Kremlin would not have released him and let him settle in the UK in the first place.
Secondly, British government has concluded that Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a Moscow-made, military-grade nerve agent, novichok.
A question naturally arises - why would Kremlin leave a smoking gun evidence behind that would lead prosecutors straight to Moscow when their assassins could have used a gun or a knife to accomplish the task?
Leaving mainstream media’s conspiracy theories aside, these assassination attempts should be viewed in the wider backdrop of the Brexit debate.
Both NATO and European Union were conceived during the Cold War to offset the influence of former Soviet Union in Europe. It is not a coincidence that the Soviet Union was dissolved in December 1991 and the Maastricht Treaty that consolidated the European Community and laid the foundations of the European Union was signed in February 1992.
The basic purpose of the EU has been nothing more than to lure the formerly communist states of the Eastern and Central Europe into the folds of the Western capitalist bloc by offering incentives and inducements, particularly in the form of agreements to abolish internal border checks between the EU member states, thus allowing the free movement of labor from the impoverished Eastern Europe to the prosperous countries of the Western Europe.
Reportedly, 79,000 US troops have currently been deployed in Europe out of 275,000 total US troops stationed all over the world, including 47,000 in Germany, 15,000 in Italy and 8,000 in the UK. By comparison, the number of US troops stationed in Afghanistan is only 15,000 which is regarded as an occupied country. Thus, Europe is nothing more than a client of corporate America.
No wonder then the Western political establishments, and particularly the deep states of the US and EU, are as freaked out about the outcome of Brexit as they were during the Ukrainian Crisis in November 2013 when Viktor Yanukovych suspended the preparations for the implementation of an association agreement with the European Union and tried to take Ukraine back into the folds of the Russian sphere of influence by accepting billions of dollars of loan package offered by Vladimir Putin.
In this regard, the founding of the EU has been similar to the case of Japan and South Korea in the Far East where 45,000 and 28,500 US troops have currently been deployed, respectively. After the Second World War, when Japan was about to fall in the hands of geographically-adjacent Soviet Union, the Truman administration authorized the use of nuclear weapons on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to subjugate Japan and also to send a signal to the leaders of the Soviet Union, which had not developed their nuclear program at the time, to desist from encroaching upon Japan in the east and West Germany in Europe.
Then, during the Cold War, American entrepreneurs invested heavily in the economies of Japan and South Korea and made them model industrialized nations to forestall the expansion of communism in the Far East.
Similarly, after the Second World War, Washington embarked on the Marshall Plan to rebuild Western Europe with an economic assistance of $13 billion, equivalent to hundreds of billions of dollars in the current dollar value. Since then, Washington has maintained its military and economic dominance over Western Europe.
There is an essential stipulation in the European Union’s charter of union, according to which the developing economies of Europe that joined the EU allowed free movement of goods (free trade) only on the reciprocal condition that the developed countries would allow free movement of labor. What’s obvious in this stipulation is the fact that the free movement of goods, services and capital only benefits the countries that have a strong manufacturing base, and the free movement of people only favors the developing economies where labor is cheap.
Now, when the international financial institutions, like the IMF and WTO, promote free trade by exhorting the developing countries all over the world to reduce tariffs and subsidies without the reciprocal free movement of labor, whose interests do such institutions try to protect? Obviously, they try to protect the interests of their biggest donors by shares, the developed economies.
Regardless, while joining the EU, Britain compromised on the rights of its working class in order to protect the interests of its bankers and industrialists, because free trade with the rest of the EU countries spurred British exports. The British working classes overwhelmingly voted in the favor of Brexit because after Britain’s entry into the EU and when the agreements on abolishing internal border checks between the EU member states became effective, the cheaper labor force from the Eastern and Central Europe flooded the markets of Western Europe, and consequently the wages of native British workers dropped and it also became difficult for them to find jobs, because foreigners were willing to do the same job for lesser pays, hence raising the level of unemployment among the British workers and consequent discontentment with the EU.
The subsequent lifting of restrictions on the Romanians and Bulgarians to work in the European Union in January 2014 further exacerbated the problem, and consequently the majority of the British electorate voted in a June 2016 referendum to opt out of the EU. The biggest incentive for the British working class to vote for Brexit is that the East European workers will have to leave Britain after its exit from the EU, and the jobs will once again become available with better wages to the native British workforce.
The developed economies of the Western Europe would never have acceded to the condition of free movement of labor that goes against their economic interests; but the political establishment of the US, which is the hub of corporate power and wields enormous influence in the Western capitalist bloc, persuaded the unwilling states of the Western Europe to yield to the condition against their national interests in order to wean away the formerly communist states of the Eastern and Central Europe from the Russian influence.
Thus, all the grandstanding and moral posturing of unity and equality aside, the hopelessly neoliberal institution, the EU, in effect, is nothing more than the civilian counterpart of the Western military alliance against the erstwhile Soviet Union, the NATO, that employs a much more subtle and insidious tactic of economic warfare to win over political allies and to isolate the adversaries that dare to sidestep from the global trade and economic policy as laid down by the Western capitalist bloc.
It would be pertinent to mention that though Theresa May’s Conservatives-led government is in favor of Brexit, the neoliberal British deep state and European establishments led by France and Germany are fiercely opposed to Britain’s exit from the EU. They could have hired any rogue agent for the attempted assassinations on the Russian exiles that draws suspicions toward Kremlin.
Since the referendum, the British deep state and European establishments have created numerous hurdles in the way of Brexit. The First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon is demanding more autonomy and control over Scotland’s vast oil and gas reserves and a debate is raging on over a “soft border” between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland which will remain in EU post-Brexit. Instead of a smooth transition to an independent state, Britain is more likely to disintegrate in its effort to leave the EU.
Finally, a New Cold War has begun. 25 out of 28 EU member states have recently signed an enhanced security cooperation agreement known as the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) whose aim is to structurally integrate the armed forces of EU members. Britain along with Denmark and Malta are being left out. The main objective of the recent assassination attempts on the Russian exiles is to intimidate the Conservatives-led government that Britain will be left to fend for itself post-Brexit.
Nauman Sadiq is an Islamabad-based attorney, columnist and geopolitical analyst focused on the politics of Af-Pak and Middle East regions, neocolonialism and petro-imperialism.
Using a chemical weapon, to kill a single person, in a public space...without killing yourself at any point before, during or after the event?
What does Russia have to gain by killing these nobody's in this manner?
What is Russia risking with this method?
Why use a Chemical weapon that is SO EASY to trace back to Russia?
What does the US/UK gain in fingering Russia?
Why is the only evidence provided "it looks like Russia did it" and "Trust Us"?
...and FINALLY!
THE UK HAS MORE FUCKING SURVEILLANCE CAMERA'S THAN YOU CAN IMAGINE!...AND NOT A SINGLE FRAME OF VIDEO OF THE ATTACKER?
UK has so many dire emergencies that need distractions.
It's hard to guess which of them this was intended to cover.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Poisoning is usually done by women.
Litvinenko’s poisoning (with green tea laced with Polonium) occurred while Theresa May was the Interior Minister.
Skripal’s poisoning occurred on Theresa May’s watch, too.
british deep state goin' mad as a hatter!
Felt compelled to watch Queen - I'm going slighty mad. Haven't seen/heard this song since like 27 years ago.
This guy was the perfect patsie as (((they))) see things and could help accomplish these ...
1) He was reportedly part of the Steele document scam...get rid of a risk.
2) The attack ties well with the continued push of the "chemical attacks by Assad" BS in Syria and the attempts to link Russian Federation to these events
3) An attempt to have Russian removed from the UN Security Council for an attack on a NATO country ( Article 5 comes into play ) also see Ukraine.
4) An excuse for MOAR sanctions
5) Lets all of the EU boycott the football World Cup
6) add others as I sure that there's more
Thanks for the propaganda, Nauman.
joo mad fag boy ?
must to tough day when joo fag can't refute 1 item on my list.
You talking to me, Mudslime sand nigger?
joo fag ;)
Is your name Nauman, you ignorant old fool?
Don't forget that the US also got hold of Novichok during the clean-up in Uzbekistan.
Are we sure they (((CIA))) destroyed it all?
I'm not!!
Since its independence in 1991, Uzbekistan has been working with the government of the United States to dismantle and decontaminate the sites where the Novichok agents and other chemical weapons were tested and developed.[19][21] Between 1999[24] and 2002 the United States Department of Defense dismantled the major research and testing site for Novichok at the Chemical Research Institute in Nukus, under a $6 million Cooperative Threat Reduction program.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Novichok_agent
All of the above +
to avoid a Hillary-exit.
It's lead in the water pipes. Been that way since the Roman occupation. That's why they still have a royal family...Memo to Canada...Secede!
I live in the Uk and have read many history books, political and economic.
Here in the Uk you can see the visual signs of collapse, our roads and footpaths are falling apart, they are closing accident and emergency departments, hospitals under special measures, Police under funding, our courts are just rubber stamping justice, there are lots more criminals now to fine, civil enforcement officers everywhere, parking officers are out late at night when before you would not see one after 6PM. I closed my business because HMRC are getting too aggressive towards taxation and being on their database makes you a target. I never take my car into city centers because parking officers will ticket you if your tyre touches a white line, it really is getting that silly, you really feel as though you are under siege.
It is the same in the USA now with Police using civil forfeiture laws to confiscate your possessions. Folks this is exactly how governments act when they get desperate. The west is collapsing and we are going to lose our freedoms and liberty....... and our property. I am organizing plan B right now and the sign will be when the state taxes my property, not council tax although that has gone up 12% in the last 2 years but when the HMRC demands a % for simply owning property.
You must remember if I have clicked at what is going on so have government servants and they are worried about their pensions and will see us as a money stream all the time.
World Cup ‘aversion’ is the most urgent !
They simply can’t have Russia being ‘showcased’ to a global audience !
Not after all the effort they have put in to ‘projecting’ Russia as the enemy !!
Also - If the West can convince the people that Russia was responsible for this - well - it will embolden them to think they can get away with something much bigger !
Something like an attack on British citizens - to be blamed on Russia !
Straight out of 1984 where the daily bombings were blamed on Eurasia and were actually launched by their own FUCKING government !!
The child grooming with over 1000 young girls being used for sex in the Telford area as well as murder of at least 3 would be my guess- big pedo smokescreen
Yes the UK does have a lot of dire emergency's.
We just had another Muslim rape gang in Telford where over 1000 under age little white girls were raped by mainly Pakistanis.
In one case they burnt down one little girls house to silence her and killed her sister and mother with her in the ensuring inferno.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5487167/Telford-child-sex-scand…
I'll throw a theory. If ISIS can get NATO and Russia busy fighting each other then they'll get Syria back.
... and if the attackers got caught it would still be terrorism, a win for them.
What?
Where have you been?
ISIS is a Proxy Army of the USA...it was politically unacceptable to send NATO/USA troops into Syria after Assad "gassed some folks"..fortunately ISIS appeared and took on the challenge.
Q: What is ISIS's main source of funding?
A: Oil sales to Turkey.
Incredibly, a member of the press asked Obama "Why don't we destroy these oil truck convoys on their way to Turkey?"...Obama replied "Because the drivers of those trucks are 'non-combatants'; they're not ISIS"....no further questions...can you imagine Trump getting this question and giving that answer? The press would lose it's fucking mind.
Q: Name another significant source of ISIS funding.
A: Wealthy Saudi's.
https://www.nytimes.com/2015/11/22/world/middleeast/isis-wives-and-enforcers-in-syria-recount-collaboration-anguish-and-escape.html
ISIS *IS* NATO
Seems like as reasonable a thesis as any.
If there weren't presidential elections in Russia on Sunday you might have a point, but this episode does nothing but enhances Putin's appeal in Russia, for that reason I'm not sure if this wasn't a political stunt to promote Putin to the Russain people. Who gains? Simple; Putin.
The Meme the West is against Russia just got a big boost.
Watson: "They found an AK 47 near the body."
Holmes: "Watson my dear fellow, it is obvious that the Russians did it."
Well done!!! You are correct. Then the UK needs a 24 hour answer, Russia asked for a sample, they will never get one. Clown shows for everyone, the population with the media is starved for media/war porn.
Fucking Sophomores (love how they are twisting the definition of that word) running the asylums, with little dick soros direction.
vince foster also found on a public bench.
I did say this a couple of days ago.
"We need the EU, national security, no BREXIT".
Wait for it.
eu voted and gave the green light just two days ago. I dont see any news reports in english media. I assume this is big news for brits.
Trump being a stable genius has carefully considered all this before going with the fake news media he loathes. /s/
The evil globalist cabal will stop at nothing to push their agenda. Beware! We are all dispensable.
telavists activated saud sleepers and targeted embassy, the others are sitting in brooklyns dualagent safehouse.
but nobody gives a shit about nyc judaliberalism
denoser
yankees
new york is the reason for the last civil war, nothing has changed in a century
Brexit? He was poisoned because he has the golden shower video
Warning issued!
Fuck, at least come up with something good or original...
a small part of you believes there's a peepee vid and wants to watch it. admit it!
I only watch German pee pee
Did Putin's Cold War ever end? Earlier this year Putin signed accords with President Macri of Argentina which included Russia recognizing Argentina's Falklands claim. (La Voz, 23 Jan 2018).
Argentina's Illegitimate Sovereignty Claims (1 pg): -https://www.academia.edu/27599163/Argentinas_Illegitimate_Sovereignty_C…
I wish BritBob had been in that fucking restaurant.
No. The murder was retribution for "crimes" against the Putin Dynasty, by the Russian state.
Look at these fucks... completely expendable to the mi6 or mossad . A little fodder
to start ww3... fucking leave russia alone you psychos...
May is looking for a war as an excuse to clear out moozies from UK.
Or make room for more. The UK is brutal. Check out the record:
https://www.statista.com/chart/3441/countries-never-invaded-by-britain/
I'm surprised that nobody here has looked to the Ukrainian secret services and their faschist masters. They are desperate for a war with Russia, especially since Moscow finally closed the taps of the gas lines.
Putin is far, far too smart a chess player to make such a series of clumsy moves, and for what?
Motive is everything, who gains by a war with Russia?
And they're connected to DNC/Russiagate/FISAgate. Would be in their interest to Arkancide any loose ends. Good call.
Let's see, they had almost endless ways to snuff out this guy. But they used a method that would almost certainly be tied to Russia. I'm sorry assholes. Russia is much, much smarter than that.
a note "putin was here" was on his forehead written with a sharpie so that proves it.
But they found a container in the bin at the park that contained the nerve agent and it had Made In Russia. They also found an empty bottle of Smirnoff in the bin and a Glukoza CD with Russian cum over it because she is very hot.
I would jump her bones Whoa
A treat for the lads;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne6DF2qPA_0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFNqBHUSzus
Well, that explains it