Where Immigrants Are Happiest

Forget Disneyland; for immigrants, Finland is the new 'happiest place on earth'...

As the latest World Happiness Report shows, in a country in which the domestic born population is happy, the same can usually be said for its foreign born residents.

As such, Statista's Martin Armstrong notes that Finland is home to the happiest people in the world - domestic and foreign born.

As our chart shows though, there are, to some extent, exceptions.

In Mexico for example, the immigrant population ranks tenth in the world for happiness, whereas when asking those born in the country, it slips to 24th place.

The opposite can be observed in Switzerland and the Netherlands where immigrant happiness ranks a good few places below that of the locals.

Social Issues

Adolph.H. Fri, 03/16/2018 - 04:16 Permalink

 something's wrong: each every Fin I know of fled or badly wants to flee his country because they hate winters there. Look at suicide rates in winter. Fins are NOT happy people.  So what does it tell if native people cannot stand their own climate? Do you think transplanted and inadapted invaders would over the long term? 

Isn't it rather related to welfare, once again? 

Mustahattu Adolph.H. Fri, 03/16/2018 - 04:34 Permalink

WTF do you know Adolf? Sure, who doesn't hate the weather if they live in the Nordics and prefer a warmer climate. In Finland it's cold in winter and yes there's lots of snow. Half of the population hate it, the other loves it as they can go skiing, skating, etc. I mean there's a whole fucking industry that lives off the winter months. The resorts are packed from January to March.

The so called immigrants, which are all refugees, are there for the welfare. So you got something right.

Mustahattu css1971 Fri, 03/16/2018 - 04:39 Permalink

Really? Off the charts. Do you have a link to your so called chart?

Here's one for you https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2013/11/07/a-stunning…

A 2016 research by WHO shows the highest mental illness in Europe are in Monaco, Norway, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The U.S. is one of the most depressed countries in the world, according to WHO. In terms of quality years of life lost due to disability or death, the U.S. ranked third for unipolar depressive disorders, just after India and China. https://www.usnews.com/news/best-countries/articles/2016-09-14/the-10-m…

 

Panic Mode Fri, 03/16/2018 - 04:17 Permalink

Make no mistake. There is a difference between immigrants and refugees. It matters a lot.

What EU and mainstream media trying to sell you is that refugees are equivalent to immigrants.

Mustahattu Fri, 03/16/2018 - 04:24 Permalink

Finland does not have immigrants. There's only refugees. The same goes with every country on that list except Australia, NZ, Canada, US, which have proper immigration programs in place to attract skilled labor. All the other countries just take low IQ no skills welfare leaches.