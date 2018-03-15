Where Immigrants Are Happiest

Forget Disneyland; for immigrants, Finland is the new 'happiest place on earth'...

As the latest World Happiness Report shows, in a country in which the domestic born population is happy, the same can usually be said for its foreign born residents.

As such, Statista's Martin Armstrong notes that Finland is home to the happiest people in the world - domestic and foreign born.

As our chart shows though, there are, to some extent, exceptions.

In Mexico for example, the immigrant population ranks tenth in the world for happiness, whereas when asking those born in the country, it slips to 24th place.

The opposite can be observed in Switzerland and the Netherlands where immigrant happiness ranks a good few places below that of the locals.