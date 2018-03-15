Where Immigrants Are Happiest

Forget Disneyland; for immigrants, Finland is the new 'happiest place on earth'...
As the latest World Happiness Report shows, in a country in which the domestic born population is happy, the same can usually be said for its foreign born residents.
As such, Statista's Martin Armstrong notes that Finland is home to the happiest people in the world - domestic and foreign born.
As our chart shows though, there are, to some extent, exceptions.
In Mexico for example, the immigrant population ranks tenth in the world for happiness, whereas when asking those born in the country, it slips to 24th place.
The opposite can be observed in Switzerland and the Netherlands where immigrant happiness ranks a good few places below that of the locals.
something's wrong: each every Fin I know of fled or badly wants to flee his country because they hate winters there. Look at suicide rates in winter. Fins are NOT happy people. So what does it tell if native people cannot stand their own climate? Do you think transplanted and inadapted invaders would over the long term?
Isn't it rather related to welfare, once again?
In reply to something's wrong by Adolph.H.
As long as we make them unhappy in US, who cares
In reply to (((They))) used to be happy… by Bravestone
Immigrants are always going to strive to live in the white neighborhoods. That's why lots of them are avoiding America. Who the fuck would want to live on the South Side of Chicago? Islamabad is safer.
In reply to As long as we make them… by Leakanthrophy
bollocks goes statistics. Is an "immigrant" to Israel (aka as a government-sponsored illegal "settler") comparable to an immigrant of the US?
In reply to Immigrants are always going… by purplewarrior
Is it a bad thing I'm happy to see our little country 3rd from the bottom ?? ☘☘☘
In reply to As long as we make them… by Leakanthrophy
Only for you and me a cairde. Most of our compatriots are in seventh heaven at how modern and liberal kathleen ni houlihaun is. Lemmings to the clifftops, the best "educated" generation in Irish history. Forwards to regression and destruction in the land of Tri na n'Og. If they had brains they'd be dangerous.
In reply to Is it a bad thing I'm happy… by Eyes Opened
Marty Armstrong, the "financial" alchemi$t has the credibility of Goggle and Facespuk, period!
In reply to (((They))) used to be happy… by Bravestone
WTF do you know Adolf? Sure, who doesn't hate the weather if they live in the Nordics and prefer a warmer climate. In Finland it's cold in winter and yes there's lots of snow. Half of the population hate it, the other loves it as they can go skiing, skating, etc. I mean there's a whole fucking industry that lives off the winter months. The resorts are packed from January to March.
The so called immigrants, which are all refugees, are there for the welfare. So you got something right.
In reply to something's wrong by Adolph.H.
Indeed. Depression rates are off the charts in Finland.
I guess they're happy from all the drink and happy pills.
In reply to something's wrong by Adolph.H.
Really? Off the charts. Do you have a link to your so called chart?
Here's one for you https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2013/11/07/a-stunning…
A 2016 research by WHO shows the highest mental illness in Europe are in Monaco, Norway, Belgium and the Netherlands.
The U.S. is one of the most depressed countries in the world, according to WHO. In terms of quality years of life lost due to disability or death, the U.S. ranked third for unipolar depressive disorders, just after India and China. https://www.usnews.com/news/best-countries/articles/2016-09-14/the-10-m…
In reply to Indeed. Depression rates are… by css1971
Make no mistake. There is a difference between immigrants and refugees. It matters a lot.
What EU and mainstream media trying to sell you is that refugees are equivalent to immigrants.
Quick fix for President Trump: Deport anyone who can’t speak English as a first language.
Finland does not have immigrants. There's only refugees. The same goes with every country on that list except Australia, NZ, Canada, US, which have proper immigration programs in place to attract skilled labor. All the other countries just take low IQ no skills welfare leaches.
That's not entirely true. Here in Australia, we do take the leeches and allow people to stay here on a skilled visa to work at mickey d's. Some of the immigration rules they've changed yeah, but that's because their scheme got found out, but anyway it's kind of like closing the gate after the horse has bolted.
In reply to Finland does not have… by Mustahattu
I'm Aussie. So I think I know wtf I'm writing. Australia has a points system to attract skilled migrants. Finland does not have such a system, neither does any European country. They only take leaches.
In reply to That's not entirely true… by Concertedmaniac
Seems like Bullshit.
The difference between the "Happiest" and "Saddest" is only 11.4%.
What's the Margin of Error?
Probably not thanks to the tax regime, value for money or variety in cuisine so my guess is that Fins must be the best and most enthusiastic lovers!