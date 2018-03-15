Where Prices Are About To Surge: These Are The Imports From China Targeted By Trump

Yesterday, in "Here Comes The Main Event: Trade War With China, And What Is Section 301", we wrote that Trump's recently announced global steel and aluminum tariffs were just a (Section 232) preview of the (Section 301) main course: Trump's imminent trade war with China, which will be unveiled any moment in the form of tariffs and restrictions on trade with China, reportedly in retaliation for Chinese IP violations.
Today, Goldman's chief political economist Alec Philips, picks up on this and confirms that he too expects "the Trump Administration to announce tariffs on imports from China in coming weeks, as part of an intellectual property-related investigation that could also include restrictions on Chinese corporate investment in the US and restrictions on the export of intellectual property to China."
Conveniently, we already know in rough terms what this escalation will look like: in a preview of his trade war with China, Trump in January said in a Reuters interview that “we have a very big intellectual property potential fine going, which is going to come out soon,” and more recently announced that the “U.S. is acting swiftly on Intellectual Property theft” after a series of tweets on trade policy.
And while the White House has not provided its own estimate of the cost of IP infringement, a frequently cited estimate from the Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual Property puts the annual cost to the US economy at $225bn overall. The US International Trade Commission (US ITC) placed the cost of lost sales, royalties, and licensing fees due to infringement by Chinese companies at $48bn in 2009 (or over $60bn in 2017, if held constant as a share of world GDP).
As we explained yesterday, and as Goldman reiterates, in 2017, US imports from China totaled around $500bn, so tariffs equal to the low end of the range of estimated economic damages from IP-related policies would require a 12% tariff on all imports from China, or a much higher rate on a narrower segment.
This is confirmed by recent reports by Politico and Reuters suggesting that the categories of imports targeted could total $30bn to $60bn. This suggests that the Trump Administration might be leaning toward high tariff rates on a narrow segment of imports.
But which Chinese imports will be targeted: that is a critical question as the resulting tariffs will send prices of the products surging, with significant downstream consequences for both US producers and consumers, as well as corporate margins.
Ultimately, the decision which factors to consider will depend in part on who is advising the President on trade policy. Goldman here expects that USTR Robert Lighthizer will take the lead in developing the list, with input from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and, ultimately, the President himself. The Treasury will play a larger role in determining the investment restrictions.
With that in mind, in attempting to answer what goods might be targeted when/if Trump decides to follow through with Chinese import tariffs, Goldman has looked at imports from China in 57 categories. The answer is shown in the table below.
Commenting on the ranking above, Goldman first separates categories in which the US runs a bilateral trade surplus, as it seems unlikely that the Administration would impose tariffs here. These categories are shown at the bottom of the table. From there, industries are ranked using a weighted average z-score across the five criteria shown:
- the US-China bilateral trade balance,
- the US-China tariff differential,
- the share of imports that go to final use (generally consumption or investment) rather than use as intermediate inputs into other industries,
- imports from China as a share of total domestic intermediate and final demand,
- and whether the category was highlighted as a priority in the Made in China 2025 report.
Power tools and electrical appliances top the list, based on a substantial bilateral trade deficit, higher tariffs applied in China versus the US, and high share of imports going to final (in this case, consumer) use.
Sporting goods, toys, jewelry, and consumer electronics like TVs rank highly, for the same general reasons. However, in most of these categories, imports from China constitute a large share of total domestic sales of these products.
This is not true in the next set of product categories, ranging from aeronautical and marine navigation equipment , rail equipment and ships to furniture and household appliances, where Chinese imports represent a small share of total domestic sales, in some cases because domestic production still exists.
By contrast, the White House seems very unlikely to apply tariffs in categories where the US enjoys a trade surplus, such as aircraft, soybeans and other agricultural exports.
Of course, these will be the first categories Chinese policymakers consider when they impose retaliatory tariffs against the US, which should happen just days after Trump launches the China trade war.
Comments
Thank God Almighty toilet paper ain't on the list!
" the White House seems very unlikely to apply tariffs in categories where the US enjoys a trade surplus"
But is it one way street only?
In reply to Thank God Almighty toilet… by VAL THOR
Nice to see ammunition is not listed either
In reply to " the White House seems very… by ne-tiger
The flow of goods to and from every country in the world, visualized:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-day-global-goods-trade/
In reply to Nice to see ammunition is… by cossack55
yeah, one way, our way, America first. Now undo the Thorium regulations so we can get back into the electronic component sector that requires rare earth minerals that are off limits due to those regulations put in place by Clinton.
In reply to The flow of goods to and… by Four Star
The farmers are going to be fucked.
In reply to yeah, one way, our way,… by JimmyJones
Buy some airbus stock.
In reply to Nice to see ammunition is… by cossack55
+1
In reply to Buy some airbus stock. by ne-tiger
haha
In reply to Thank God Almighty toilet… by VAL THOR
Toilet paper is used to pay for the goods (or not so goods).
And that may bring up future questions.
In reply to Thank God Almighty toilet… by VAL THOR
So Harbor freight, Best buy and toys are Us,
a little late with Toys R Us.
In reply to So Harbor freight, toys are… by Francis Marx
You hit the nail on the head FM...I was thinking well, there goes the disposable cheap ass tools sold at Harbor Freight and now Sears (or what is left of it) for that matter.
In reply to So Harbor freight, toys are… by Francis Marx
Power tools and electrical appliances top the list, based on a substantial bilateral trade deficit, higher tariffs applied in China versus the US, and high share of imports going to final (in this case, consumer) use.
Sporting goods, toys, jewelry, and consumer electronics like TVs rank highly, for the same general reasons. However, in most of these categories, imports from China constitute a large share of total domestic sales of these products.
A Tax on the things that everyone buys! That ought to help the economy grow!
Its a raw material tax, look up the HTS codes it applies to. Not finished products. Aluminum bar Tariffed, Aluminum baseball bat not tariffed....
For aluminum goods, 10% tariff on the goods with the following HTS numbers: (a) unwrought aluminum (HTS 7601); (b) aluminum bars, rods, and profiles (HTS 7604); (c) aluminum wire (HTS 7605); (d) aluminum plate, sheet, strip, and foil (flat rolled products) (HTS 7606 and 7607); (e) aluminum tubes and pipes and tube and pipe fitting (HTS 7608 and 7609); and (f) aluminum castings and forgings (HTS 7616.99.51.60 and 7616.99.51.70), including any subsequent revisions to these HTS classifications.
For steel goods, a 25% tariffs on the goods with the following HTS numbers: 7206.10 through 7216.50, 7216.99 through 7301.10, 7302.10, 7302.40 through 7302.90, and 7304.10 through 7306.90, including any subsequent revisions to these HTS classifications
In reply to Power tools and electrical… by KrazyUncle
Totally agree @gatorengineer - people aren't really reading/thinking past the headlines...
In reply to Its a raw material tax, look… by gatorengineer
Trump did indeed impose tariffs on the steel and aluminum as raw materials.
Imposing this sort of tariff destroys the domestic steel and aluminum industries **and** domestic companies who use steel and aluminum.
This article shows exactly how tariffs affect four companies: US Steel, Inc, China Steel, Inc, US Cups Inc, and Mexico Cups Inc and why US domestic steel manufacturers and US steel users will be destroyed.
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/03/05/how-tariffs-really-work-in-the-most-simple-terms-possible/
If you read it you will be able see past all the FUD published in the media, and it will also allow you to see with clarity that many authors and pundits have no idea what they are talking about.
More generally speaking about trade, the US has been at the losing end of a trade war carried out against it for 40 years. The US citizen has been a fool for 40 years allowing bad trade practices to be waged against them. And here is exactly who has been carrying out this extraction of wealth from the US citizen:
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/02/15/taxes-and-trade-wars/
In reply to Its a raw material tax, look… by gatorengineer
It would certainly give you an incentive to product them locally, right?
In reply to Power tools and electrical… by KrazyUncle
Story is BS. Tariff codes that trump imposed were on RAW Materials, not finished product. True story, building a piece of capital equipment for a refinery in Louisiana right now, and the Tariffs will force us to fab up pipe in china that we were going to bring in and fab up in the US. no tariff on finished goods just raw materials, he got it backwards if he wanted to bring back US Jobs.
"Other Machinery"......."Other Misc. Manufactured Goods"......That should about cover it.
That just about covers everything. Virtually all electronics and computer components(especially motherboards) are manufactured there, better buy what you can while it's still cheap, haha... and ride the storm until it's cheap again, be it made here or else where.
Fucking LOLZ!!!!!!!!
I see a TON of products on that list that I REFUSE to buy anymore, since they are SUCH SHIT I get ripped off EVERY FUCKING TIME
Tools, for example, I have bought tools that I have USED ONCE then broke, and could not get my money back for one reason or another.
I now buy 20+ year old tools from Second-Hand places.
Power Tools = shit
Small Appliances = shit
Childrens Toys = shit
Athletic Goods = shit
Good fucking riddance China and your boatloads of fucking worthless crap!
I just bought a 20 year old Weller soldering gun in the second hand store. Better than a new Chinese soldering gun I bought last year.
I had been wondering about the lack of imports from china in the way of light industrial or home hobbyist use in the wake of tariffs . Would people buy a mini-lathe from an American factory with a 3-4 hundred dollar premium for the better quality or pay too much for the mini lathe they would have to refurbish?
BLAME PLANNED OBSOLESCENCE!!
In reply to Fucking LOLZ!!!!!!!!… by Peak Finance
Blame American Poverty. Crap is all they can afford these days. Do you think Chinese workers use crap products on the job?
In reply to I just bought a 20 year old… by privateparts501
If you talk with anyone familiar with chinese manufacturing, they will tell you that the chinese can produce quality goods equal to any, but there is simply no demand. Basically, today, Americans are simply too poor to buy real quality, which costs real money.
In reply to Fucking LOLZ!!!!!!!!… by Peak Finance
So basically anything that is junk is going up in price. Shrug
LOL 100% dead-on
"The Junkopolapse"
In reply to So basically anything that… by Kurpak
And Goldman has been stockpiling....
And while Gary Cohn has been bitching about the tariffs, Goldman should profit handsomely from them.
I'm happy to pay 3X as much or do without to separate myself from this criminal, anti-human regime.
Unfortunately, the 50% of Americans that do not have the cash to pay even a $500 emergency expense can only afford real quality if they put it on their credit card. Basically, 90% of Americans are simply too poor to buy really quality any more. The Chinese can manufacture real quality, but there is simply no demand for it in America because they can no longer afford it.
In reply to I'm happy to pay 3X as much… by gaoptimize