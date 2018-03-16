3 Months After 'Harvey' - Boom Narrative Goes Bust

Authored by Jeffrey Snider via Alhambra Investment Partners,
If indeed this inflation hysteria has passed, its peak was surely late January. Even the stock market liquidations that showed up at that time were classified under that narrative. The economy was so good, it was bad; the Fed would be forced by rapid economic acceleration to speed themselves up before that acceleration got out of hand in uncontrolled consumer price gains.
On February 1, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow tracking model was moved up to predict 5.4% GDP growth in Q1. It was the perfect top for the hysteria; a blowout estimate that was every bit as hollow as the narrative. First, the narrative:
The economy is on track to put up blockbuster growth numbers in the first quarter, according to the latest forecast from the Atlanta Fed…
If the forecast holds, it would be the best quarter since the Great Recession ended in 2009. The previous highest was third quarter of 2014, which hit 5.2 percent.
The GDP tracking model was, in the beginning, a good idea. To be able to predict the big aggregate in close to real-time was a considerable draw. Unfortunately, it has proven just as difficult as ever. Demonstrating over time instead that there is quite a bit of noise on these shorter timescales, it’s the very problem that led to the creation of GDP (derived from GNP before it) in the first place.
To be fair to CNBC, the outlet publishing the article quoted above, these flaws were pointed out in the article. In particular, GDPNow over the past year and a half has fallen frequent victim to the ISM and sentiment. According to the ISM and other PMI’s, the economy is booming in a way it hasn’t since the turn of the millennium. According to GDP, not even close. The Atlanta Fed’s model has trouble reconciling these vast differences.
Part of the problem especially in the latter stages of 2017 was the introduction of artificial elements in the aftermath of Harvey and Irma. For a project like GDPNow, the shorter scale for measurement meant a susceptibility to distortions. This is particularly true when carrying estimates of output from one quarter to start off the next.
For inflation hysteria, however, none of this mattered. The economy was if not yet booming just about to start.
Retail sales, for example, absolutely surged starting last September. What had been unusually weak (even for this economy) throughout the middle months of 2017 suddenly the US consumer was awake. For three months, retail sales (seasonally adjusted) jumped by 3.5%, an annual rate of 14.7%. It fed not just GDPNow’s baseline but fueled the hysteria.
Common sense is less charitable at times. The major problem, other than the obviousness of the timing, was the scale of that acceleration. A boom is as much a process as a crash. As it builds, you can see the reasonable basis for a change in trend (almost always staring with income). It doesn’t just start at the flip of a switch.
Retail sales, as many other economic accounts, appeared to do just that, however. There was a very weak economy and then out of nowhere there wasn’t.
Since November, retail sales have now declined for the third month in a row through February 2018. Estimates for December have been reduced at each update since their initial release in January. The following first two months of 2018 have only elongated the giveback aftermath of the hurricanes’ aftermath.
The length of retrenchment suggests it’s too much for bad weather, or at least the typical mainstream excuse that somehow assigns winter as a cause for consumer pause. There was some heavy storms and snows, but there are always heavy storms and snows.
Not only was the hurricane distortion temporary, we are also likely seeing the emerging second part of Frederic Bastiat’s broken windows fallacy. While there was clearly a substantial gain in economic activity following the twin landfalls of Harvey and Irma, the bill for all that destruction is now coming due and is surely falling upon a wider segment than just those who fell within the hurricanes’ tracks.
In addition, though it’s only two months so far, there obviously has been no boost due to tax cuts and bonuses, either. This is also unsurprising, representing more of the same hardened (meaning permanent, absent the mythical S-curve shift) consumer problems that have plagued the global economy since 2006. In short, without enormous debt supplement labor utilization and therefore incomes and wages are too low to support anything more than low level growth even at these “best” of times upturns (essentially a no-growth baseline when factoring the downturns).
This hurricane cycle, for lack of a better term, is proving that fact once again. The economic problem is intractable, not something that will just disappear for whatever reasons one might wish to ascribe for tomorrow. This is the major problem with interpretation of these and other statistics; we have been conditioned to believe that economic growth just happens, and that if it is absent for any length of time it won’t be for much longer.
Therefore, the longer it is absent the more assured many people (Economists, in particular) become that restoration just has to be close at hand. The idea that an economy can stagnate (depression) for a very long time is still a foreign one no matter how many times it has been re-affirmed since August 2007. This desperation forces the hype; to look to any small positive as if definitive on the matter even when it is otherwise easily explained as something like Harvey and Irma.
For February 2018, retail sales unadjusted were up just 4.06%. That’s the same level of growth far too close to the recession 3% level prevalent since 2012. And those figures include the 3-month hurricane boost late last year. Worse, retail sales are up just 5.1% since February 2016, which was just about the bottom of that last downturn.
Taking out sales of gasoline, retail sales were up just 3.7% year-over-year.
As a result of this “unexpected” decline in retail sales, as well as the lack of acceleration in the CPI, GDPNow currently predicts Q1 GDP of just 1.9%. This latest reduction is primarily attributable to lowered expectations for Personal Consumption Expenditures; or, the same “residual seasonality” kind of first quarter that is both typical and all-too-easily explained.
What’s important about GDPNow is not its latest 1.9% prediction, rather it’s the broad variation between that low and the prior 5.4% high. Who knows what Q1 GDP might end up being? It is descriptive of the difficulties with not just economic measurements, but more so the economy itself.
As always, the question needs to be asked every time – what has changed? Time is definitive on this matter, just not in the way it is taken in the mainstream. If the answer is tropical weather, or tax cuts, then the return to weakness is nowhere near “unexpected.”
What numbers would you like us to publish?
Despite the hype, fatalities from natural disasters have been declining dramatically:
http://thesoundingline.com/chart-day-death-natural-disasters-declined-d…
In reply to What numbers would you like… by Pernicious Gol…
This is remind Boris of old Russian joke:
Q: What is worse than find some man's finger in bowl of borsch?
A: Find YOUR finger in bowl of borsch!
In reply to Fatalities from natural… by Four Star
the difference between bastiat's 18th century broken window fallacy and now is that most repairs (by outside $ coming in) are funded by assets removed from the FIRE sector, IOW, financial assets returned to the real economy. call it un-rationing from wall st to main st, though getting insurance companies to honor their obligations is like pulling teeth.
maybe some meat for a corollary to bastiat. definitely improves velocity of money.
In reply to This is remind Boris of old… by Boris Alatovkrap
Somebody on ZH is down arrow Boris - is not liking joke… maybe he is lose finger into pot of borsch? Boris is apology for off hand joke.
In reply to This is remind Boris of old… by Boris Alatovkrap
fatalities yes
consequent costs no
In reply to Fatalities from natural… by Four Star
inflation, more people, more stuff. Doesn't mean the disasters are any worse
In reply to fatalities yes… by SubjectivObject
Some of that is due to towns in repeat areas getting new building codes that actually work. And mortgages in the flood designated areas now require that the banks collect for FEMA insurance. It isn't great and is capped at $250,000 but it makes a difference.
In reply to Fatalities from natural… by Four Star
a mass of temporary to permanent displacement
other circumstantial self-insured costs
a majority of flooded residents with no insurance
whole areas of discretionary spending go to zero
and the local economy with it
but that's not part of the status quo narrative
so you might not see it unless you were here
In reply to What numbers would you like… by Pernicious Gol…
I'd like to see what the insurance companies paid the claim holders for Irma damage. I know people who pay 10,000 a year for the damn insurance ( required by the mortgage banker) and got 5 cents on the dollar for the damage estimate. Tarps still on houses because the people have NO money until their homes are livable. Insurance companies are thieves, they dare you to sue them.
In reply to What numbers would you like… by Pernicious Gol…
so this is the bust narrative?
it will be really difficult to match boomer and gen x affinity for a lot of crap pre 2008. there has been a shift in the demand curve. no one buys crap anymore. that means the gdp can only be expected to grow at the rate of population growth, a little over 1% in real growth which has been reflected in retail sales. no more ceramic chicken cookie jars.
Look no further than the average age of automobiles on the road.
Consumerism is dying in the US, and the banks are trying like hell to stop it. They also want to create the same scenario in China/emerging markets.
The US economy has to move back to manufacturing and agriculture. This is going to be painful.
Not a single television set on the market today is made in the US.
In reply to it will be really difficult… by besnook
In reply to Look no further than the… by BandGap
In the recent crypto article a couple guys criticized me for describing the economy as deflationary. You guys described it well. Between lower salaries, and evolving culture of less is more...demand is dropping, hence deflation.
In reply to Look no further than the… by BandGap
I need moar shoes with lights in them goddamit! Must have the Jordan pumps! My life is not complete without a lava lamp!
In reply to it will be really difficult… by besnook
Very different experience after Sandy. Many people waited to dope out how they could come back because any government loans had too many strings attached. For most, it took years.
And here we are 5.5 years later and many of us still are spending money getting back to where we were. This year for us it will be fencing and trees. Just not willing to borrow money or use a credit card other than right after the storm. So the spending will go on for products and labor that can be stretched out.
The State and Federal agencies came to Florida, did the photo shoot and left. What they left behind were bureaucrats who ran you in circles, made promises and kept few. The insincere attention will be remembered.
Were it NOT for volunteer rescue fire and police from different counties to the hard hit areas, out of state NGOs, South Florida would be under a mountain of trash and living in their cars.
In reply to Very different experience… by FoggyWorld
https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/03EJpGNx-vHfBTwTSvQVHNXUQNUg8gjJfb-Xp…
"The less a man makes declarative statements the less apt he is to look foolish in retrospect."
Yet these "scientist" keep making statements concerning the economy.
Just as a reminder the best and the brightest at the CBO thought that US would have a surplus from 2000-2010. They only missed it by $13 trillion. Yep that's 13 with 12 zeros.
bu but i thot GM FORD FIAt sold record numbers!! wahappn?
Facts don't matter. It is a world of make believe and has been for years and ground zero for this bullshit narrative has been the USSA. Lets ignore all the lies that is Uncle scams economy and laugh at Venezuela. If the markets actually functioned in reality as the text books theorised the dollar would be dead.
There will be no real sustainable world-wide economic recovery until the Debt Bubble Bursts.
Agree Ex, but would add that we have to answer the question: "Recover to what?" A whole new economy must be built.
In reply to There will be no real… by exartizo
I find the criticism of GDPNow unjustified. It is an on-the-fly estimate which has practical value only after we are at least 2 months into a quarter. Acting on the early releases are akin to turning off a baseball game at the end of the 3rd inning.
It has no value whatsoever, as adjustments and add-ons can come years even decades after.
In reply to I find the criticism of… by 24Richie
More government, less production and prosperity. Less government, more production and prosperity.
Until government spending is cut, there will be more government. It will either be paid for now or later (and later looks more likely).
So who are the clowns that work at the Atlanta Fed? Someday they may get a promotion and become Meteorologists who are better forecasters than the Atlanta Fed.
