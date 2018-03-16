Are U.S. Treasury Bonds Breaking Out?

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/16/2018 - 15:21

Authored by Jesse Colombo via RealInvestmentAdvice.com,

In recent weeks, I’ve been keeping my eye on an interesting situation: while the majority of market participants expect higher interest rates (and lower bond prices), the “smart money” are expecting the opposite. The mainstream view is that the economic boom is humming along nicely, jobs are being created left and right, there are few economic or financial risks to worry about, and that inflation will start picking up any day now. The reality, however, is that our economy is far too saturated with debt to grow at a very high rate like in past economic cycles and that investors are overestimating the potential efficacy of President Trump’s pro-economic growth policies.

From a strictly technical analysis perspective, U.S. Treasuries have been forming triangle patterns in the past several weeks as market participants digest the February market correction and its implications, as well as wait for more data to confirm the risk of a pickup in inflation.

Interestingly, these triangle patterns are breaking out to the upside today.

Here’s the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond:

30 Year Bond Daily

Here’s the 10-year U.S. Treasury note:

10 Year Bond Daily

Here’s the 5-year U.S. Treasury note:

5 Year Note Daily

A slew of weak economic and inflation data has been causing investors to pare back their expectations for much higher interest rates in the shorter-term: the CPI-U increased only 0.2 percent in February (after increasing 0.5 percent in January), retail sales fell for the third month in a row, and Goldman Sachs and the Atlanta Fed have cut their Q1 GDP forecast to under 2.0 percent.

I will certainly be watching this Treasury breakout to see if the “smart money” are about to be vindicated on interest rates. A breakdown in crude oil (which is forming its own triangle pattern) would be another catalyst that would send Treasury bonds higher.

Comments

Iconoclast421 Fri, 03/16/2018 - 15:22 Permalink

No. If 10Y yield printed above 2.877 today then I would begin to consider a possible breakout pattern. But right now it is far more likely to break downwards next week.

Shop My Bid Iconoclast421 Fri, 03/16/2018 - 16:14 Permalink

What the f are you talking about?  Do u have the slightest clue what you are talking about?  10 year technicals are 2.80 than big break to downside ata 70.  Nothing but air between 2.80 to the high put in last week ata 95.  But this the 16th trading day in a row that 10s closed with an 80 handle on them...trade the range all day long

lester1 Fri, 03/16/2018 - 15:29 Permalink

The Fed and central banks are colluding and buying US Treasuries because no sane entity would buy bonds at these pathetically low interest rates!

shizzledizzle Fri, 03/16/2018 - 15:30 Permalink

Anything and everything will be sacrificed to keep people chasing risky gains in the market. They (FED/PPT) will not let treasuries outpace inflation. At least not right now.

Yen Cross Fri, 03/16/2018 - 15:45 Permalink

    There's always going to be some selling in front of a projected fed. rate increase.

    I think the equity markets are going to get hammered next week, so traders will probably pile back into bonds.

InnVestuhrr Fri, 03/16/2018 - 15:53 Permalink

"Are U.S. Treasury Bonds Breaking Out?"

NO

30yr US Treasury rate will return to lower levels, even making new record low, because the economy cannot withstand higher rates.

taketheredpill Fri, 03/16/2018 - 15:54 Permalink

 

Yes.  The Record Short position in US Treasury futures will turn out to be very profitable.

That's how the market works.

Alternatively, you could look at US 10s bouncing off the top of the 25 year down-trending yield channel and ask "is this going to be like 1990, 1994, 1999, 2007?"

 

 

buzzsaw99 Fri, 03/16/2018 - 15:57 Permalink

i can't say with any certainty where rates will be in ten days, or ten weeks, or ten months, but in ten years i have a high degree of confidence.

ElTerco Fri, 03/16/2018 - 16:00 Permalink

The smart money knows the tax cuts are bad for the economy. While the stock buybacks may be smoke and mirrors for perceived good times in the short term, the real economy is going down the toilet.