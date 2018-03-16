Bitcoin Miners Now On The Verge Of Losing Money

Authored by via CoinTelegraph.com,
A recent report by Fundstrat’s Tom Lee notes that Bitcoin (BTC) mining earnings are currently almost breaking even, as the activity has temporarily become less profitable the midst of the current decline in the markets, CNBC reported yesterday, March 15.
Lee notes in the report that the current figure for the cost of mining one bitcoin is $8,038, while BTC is trading marginally higher than that at press time.
The model Fundstrat used for calculating the cost of mining one BTC includes the cost of equipment, overhead such as sustaining cooling apparatuses, and the cost of electricity, assumed to be 6 cents per kilowatt. The head of quantitative data science at Fundstrat, Sam Doctor, said that the cost of replacing equipment takes up more than half of the overall cost of mining.
Crypto miners also earn money from transaction fees, which have recently been falling. According to data from BitInfoCharts, the median transaction fee on March 15 was around $0.21, while it had been over $34 dollars on Dec. 23 of last year. Charlie Hayter, CEO of website CryptoCompare, told CNBC that miners are now earning half of what they were in December also due to a rise in popularity of BTC mining, measured by hashrate.
According to Fundstrat’s Doctor, miners are likely to stop mining operations if BTC’s price sank to around $3,000 or $4,000. Doctor added that BTC mining had been breaking even in January 2015, when one BTC was equal to between $200 and $300.
However, CNBC writes that Chinese BTC miners will probably keep mining even if BTC sinks to a price where they would lose money, noting that they have the extra incentive to send their earnings overseas to have money apart from the Chinese government’s capital controls.
Due to the increasing energy costs of mining cryptocurrencies, some critics have worried that the potential negative environmental impact outweighs the profits.
However, Cointelegraph reported in mid-February that an abundance of renewable energy options, as well as the positive benefits cryptocurrency use can bring to unbanked countries or countries with hyperinflation like Venezuela, may mean that the high electricity use is a “non-issue.”
Why yes exponents are still a bitch. But yall knew that going in right?
All those idiots buying Bitcoin on their credit cards are losing money.
Stubborn and delusional "HODL'ers" are losing money too.
In reply to Why yes exponents are still… by VWAndy
Thronald Thrump has pledged to reopen shuttered Bitcoin mines and put those Bitcoin miners back to work- MAGA!
In reply to All those idiots buying… by lester1
Blockchain is perfect. Except it keeps growing. And splitting. And costing more. And taking longer.
Perfect.
In reply to Trump has pledged to reopen… by Juggernaut x2
not only credit cards, but also taking out home equity loans.... how many are now going to double down.
In reply to All those idiots buying… by lester1
What a waste of electricity, time and computing power.
Where are all the radical left wing climate change people to protest the massive amount of wasted energy on bitcoin mining??.. 🤔
In reply to What a waste of electricity,… by sheikurbootie
Mining, on community electricity sources Lizard Warren's mules are paying for.
In reply to Were are all the radical… by lester1
You’re right. Imagine the collective computing power being put towards medical efforts surrounding viruses etc.
In reply to What a waste of electricity,… by sheikurbootie
or faster downloading of porn
In reply to You’re right. Imagine the… by no_cap
Looks like EROEI is a reality. And you know what they say about "reality".
When this happens in the oil/gas world....coming soon to a country near you......reality will be a "bitch" with an AR and some 100 round drums.
In reply to You’re right. Imagine the… by no_cap
What a waste of electricity, time and computing power.
Exactly! Imagine what could be accomplished world-wide if those same resources were put to some constructive use.
In reply to What a waste of electricity,… by sheikurbootie
crypto owners aren't losing money.
What's at risk of losing money are the levi's jeans, & pick & flashlight salesman.
Herd mentality, at best. "Muh ShitCoin fiat currency is better than the govt plantation fiat currency".
who says it's 'better'? It's an alternative.
Now go ahead and argue the positive & negative points of having an alternative (which, by default, will require you to express all the POSITIVE MERITS of having "govt plantation fiat currency'' and the benefits to mankind thereof).
& whereby we're bound to hear CRICKETS from you
In reply to Herd mentality, at best. … by enfield0916
bitcoin and all other cryptos are backed by nothing, nothing, nothing. Fiat currencies of countries are at least backed by their gdp, their military, their real estate, natural resources...etc. FIAT currencies may be indebted to almost nothing, but they do have some assets whereas the 1630 cryptos trading keep popping up out of nowhere, from nothing and assign a "value". The biggest scam in the world is crypto---probably some black op program to generate $$$$ from morons---and there are plenty of them.
In reply to who says it's 'better'? It's… by DillyDilly
what's the US DOLLAR backed by?
what's the EURO backed by?
what's the YEN backed by?
I'll take a shot and HELP YOU to know what dollars are 'backed by'
Supposedly, the US MILITARY, who has an aircraft carrier fleet (ostensibly ~ working for bankers and a certain ME country)... & whereby, arguably, Russia & China could kneecap that fleet before you had time to make your next comment...
So I guess you're PROUD of all that, & is why you speak negatively about cryptos (or anything) that could challenge that hegemony.
Otherwise ~ you'll have to further clarify where you're coming from (& who you serve).
In reply to bitcoin and all other… by Snaffew
A lot of military hardware.
In reply to what's the US DOLLAR backed… by DillyDilly
how many divisions and carrier groups does
the blockchain have?
In reply to what's the US DOLLAR backed… by DillyDilly
Soldiers, sailors & airmen.
Fags and White Flag Wavers.
Soldiers, sailors & airmen.
ETA - Good edit DD, proves the point - Russian Ruble - backed by soldiers, sailors and airmen. Everybody has kneecaps.
In reply to what's the US DOLLAR backed… by DillyDilly
property, production, resources, military, workers, corporations, information....i can go on. BTW, this took centuries to build not weeks and it came as the result of real production not digitized creation.
In reply to what's the US DOLLAR backed… by DillyDilly
i believe in the only form of money that has been used for millenia---precious metals....and a few years of a crypto rage and pm price suppression won't dampen my beliefs. Sorry---
In reply to what's the US DOLLAR backed… by DillyDilly
Brilliant way out of the Fed's Liquidity Trap...
In reply to bitcoin and all other… by Snaffew
An alternative that has the same flaws as any other "currency", currency can NEVER be money you dumb fuck!
In reply to who says it's 'better'? It's… by DillyDilly
To date Bitcoin and all the other cryptos out there haven't even achieve "currency" status yet due to technical issues, lack of wide spread adoption and transaction costs. At best they are nothing more than a speculative investment. That may change, and then again it may not.
In reply to who says it's 'better'? It's… by DillyDilly
That is why I switched my S9 to Litecoin Cash.
Where are they only paying six cents per kilowatt hour?
You ain't losing money if your energy is free. Fire up the free Tesla charging stations!
You want to move there, I'll bet.
In reply to Where are they only paying… by It's by Design
This is absolutely nothing new.
It has been like this since the beginning of this technology.
It's a self-correcting problem.
I'll be looking for your TA after the death cross takes out your imaginary support levels.
In reply to The Day has Finally Arrived!… by kavabanga
yup...it could go up or it could go down depending on the action....the technicals will show up and report the events AFTER they happen as always.
In reply to The Day has Finally Arrived!… by kavabanga
All Ponzi schemes end violently. Yell before you leap.
Answer one simple question.
Do you consider the US DOLLAR, THE YEN, & THE EURO, 'ponzi schemes'?, or not.
What astounds me about all of these crypto threads in the repeating phenomenon... NO COINERS FLOOD IN to make the first comments (you can easily tell by the combination of the pro vs. con arguments & the nature of the votes).
I'm just amused as to why there is so much piss & vinegar on the part of people who, being no coiners, should give a FF...
In reply to All Ponzi schemes end… by VAL THOR
TOP OF THE PILE, DUH!
In reply to Answer one simple question… by DillyDilly
I don't understand your reply.
So basically you're saying that DOLLAR/YEN/EURO are 'top of the pile' as far as ponzis go?
clarify
In reply to TOP OF THE PILE, DUH! by VAL THOR
Venezuela? They can't afford food to eat but mining for BTC? No problem.
What a perverted joke masquerading as analysis.
Great , now we have to bail out another group of idiot speculators
END THE FED already
Bitcoin cost averaging is the key to success. Especially you college kids mining while running upi your univerisities electric bills.
Good. Although I'm certain rules will be changed as soon as it becomes unprofitable to mine. They can't let it create a vicilous death cycle.
Hey! What happened to the die hard Bitcoin supporters here that called everybody assholes a few months back for daring to claim physical gold is better?
The ones using other people's electricity are still fine.
Closest analogy I can think of is the EROEI calculations used in fossil fuel; or perhaps when the All-In Costs of a mining operation reach and exceed street value. So maybe a top. Pass the popcorn.
Cheapest place to mine bit coin is Iceland...
The limit is always the marginal cost of production. If it takes more money for the electricity to mine than the price of the currency mined, mining will cease. The fixed cost is sunk cost. Sure you can keep going hoping the price will rise, but it depends on how much cash you have to keep going. Most would just cease mining until the price rises and conserve the cash.
I think a huge number of article writers constantly miss the point of bitcoin mining, and crypto currencies in general.
Mining for the fiat profit motive is only part of the equation, but certainly not the only reason for mining.
The other reason for mining is to decentralize currencies, and not be subject to the whims of a corrupt central bank. Remember that when Bitcoin first got started, the whole purpose of it was not to make money, but to provide an alternative to central banks. The making fiat money part of it didn't even enter into the equation.
In the future, the world will have a whole basket of cryto currencies as money, after government sponsored central banks have destroyed 99.999 % of all national currencies by devaluation.
Every dollar that is invested into gold that gets stacked in some safe is a dollar that dies, since it is not recycled by being lent out 10 or more times by fiat banks. Every dollar that gets invested into crypto currencies is also a dollar less that banks do not get their grubby hands on.
Oh fuck me, what a mistake to make a career change to Bitcoin mining. Lol
Gold and Silver getting smoked again today. BTC going back up, but hey, keep convincing yourself.
Zerohedge a mouthpiece for the electronic enslavement system.......Of course bitcoin is not safe, they can track every transaction.........