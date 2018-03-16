California Teacher Placed On Leave For Daring To Question School Walkout

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/16/2018 - 21:25

Authored by Jay Syrmopoulos via TruthInMedia.com,

California high school history teacher Julianne Benzel is on paid suspension after engaging her students in a discussion where she shared her perspective on the politics of organized protests in anticipation of the National School Walkout, which took place on the morning of March 14.

“We had a dialogue in class about it in Thursday and Friday. And today I received the call. So I am aghast,” Benzel told CBS Sacramento.

Benzel said that she questioned her students as to the appropriateness of schools sanctioning a protest against gun violence and whether the school administration was willing to allow protests for other causes, but she noted that she never discouraged her pupils from taking part in the walkout.

“If you’re going to allow students to walk up and get out of class without penalty then you have to allow any group of students that wants to protest,” Benzel said.

“And so I just kind of used the example which I know it’s really controversial, but I know it was the best example I thought of at the time,” Benzel told CBS Sacramento.

“[If] a group of students nationwide, or even locally, decided ‘I want to walk out of school for 17 minutes’ and go in the quad area and protest abortion, would that be allowed by our administration?”

According to Benzel, her students understood the purpose of her discussion, but on Wednesday, she received notification that she was being placed on leave. While students were walking out of class, Benzel was informed she was being placed on paid administrative leave.

“I didn’t get any backlash from my students. All my students totally understood that there could not be a double standard,” she said.

School officials didn’t elaborate on the specific nature of the issue, but released a statement reading in part:

A Rocklin High School teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave due to several complaints from parents and students involving the teacher’s communications regarding today’s student-led civic engagement activities.

Benzel said that she hopes the national student walkout will facilitate broader discussion not focused entirely on second amendment gun rights, but also on free speech.

Student Nick Wade, who didn’t walk out, told CBS13 that he believes the politics behind the protest played a large role – and that protests related to a more “conservative” cause would likely be denied by school officials.

“I feel like if we were to go to school and say something like I want to walk out maybe for abortion rights, then you know they probably wouldn’t let us because that’s more of a conservative push. But someone wants to say let’s walk out for gun control then the school’s going to go with it because it’s more of a popular view,” said Wade.

Benzel told the news station that she acquired legal counsel and plans to meet with the school administration on Thursday.

the contortions are getting fucking pathetic

------

isn't zh supposed to support free speech,

saying fuck you to the government

saying fuck you to the shackles of the public school systen

saying fuck you to anyone trying to shut you up

saying fuck you for whatever fucking reason.

any student is free to drop out any fucking time

this is bigger than "gun control" you fucking pussies

 

My daughter stayed home from school instead of attending this walkout, so did many of her friends. The ones that went said it was bullshit. They were told it was only to be a moment of silence, instead it was a gun control rally. Some kids just stayed in the classes and didn't go out, I was told at this particular high school those kids numbered around 40% of the student body, so not all are being indoctrinated.

I wrote to both the principle and the superintendent of the school system expressing my displeasure at them supporting a political event designed to propagandize the students against the constitution. I offered that they would be better served having a mandatory course on the constitution and bill of rights so that they could learn why those were written the way they were. Also, why the 2nd amendment was important to our freedoms.

I got 2 snarky emails back from each of them saying it was not a gun control event, clearly a lie. They didn't address the recommendation about teaching the constitution, I think that pissed them off. Excellent, they pissed me off by supporting this bullshit event.

Stick to your guns, Lady.  The real men of America salute you.  If you don't parrot your administrators' newspeak, you will be reprimanded or fired.  But, it's okay... WE understand.  Every one of these instances is merely another turn of the screw on the lid of the pressure cooker called Jewmerica.  The explosion WILL come.

The teacher could be in a fortunate position now. She could sue on the grounds that her reputation has been tarnished by a politically motivated school administration that did not defend her right to free speech. In front of the right jury she could collect millions. Someone should crowd fund a lawsuit on her behalf.

How come this never happens to me? Instant retirement lawsuit.

 

This is where the envelope that has been pushed by Progressive litigation has created case law for slam dunk civil suits.

Keeping students in the classroom is no longer a role of our teaching staff. --The Principal 

Why is homeschooling a bad thing? 

It’s just called Truancy. And allowing it without punishment means you’re letting the children (and their adult-age parents) to run the school. 

 

How can a person who calls themselves a history teacher not see that her state has been taken over by a communist regime? Doesn't this stupid bitch know she's NOT in charge of her students?

This is why we must not allow California refugees setting up house in Texas. Their genetics have been mutated into a devolved species of human.

let all the conservatives and their businesses leave California taking a shitload of tax revenues with them,  and bring in more legal and illegal immigrants who drain the system, and see just how long California and its 5th largest global GDP last.

It is headed that way so why not speed it up.

Oh, make sure that hi rollers in the entertainment industry pay their full share of California taxes, and not have a 6 month one day residence in Las Vegas.

Jeez, it's California. What else can you expect?

If the lady had any pride, she'd move out of that sh*thole state and locate where a majority of people are still sane.