California Teacher Placed On Leave For Daring To Question School Walkout

Authored by Jay Syrmopoulos via TruthInMedia.com,
California high school history teacher Julianne Benzel is on paid suspension after engaging her students in a discussion where she shared her perspective on the politics of organized protests in anticipation of the National School Walkout, which took place on the morning of March 14.
“We had a dialogue in class about it in Thursday and Friday. And today I received the call. So I am aghast,” Benzel told CBS Sacramento.
Benzel said that she questioned her students as to the appropriateness of schools sanctioning a protest against gun violence and whether the school administration was willing to allow protests for other causes, but she noted that she never discouraged her pupils from taking part in the walkout.
“If you’re going to allow students to walk up and get out of class without penalty then you have to allow any group of students that wants to protest,” Benzel said.
“And so I just kind of used the example which I know it’s really controversial, but I know it was the best example I thought of at the time,” Benzel told CBS Sacramento.
“[If] a group of students nationwide, or even locally, decided ‘I want to walk out of school for 17 minutes’ and go in the quad area and protest abortion, would that be allowed by our administration?”
According to Benzel, her students understood the purpose of her discussion, but on Wednesday, she received notification that she was being placed on leave. While students were walking out of class, Benzel was informed she was being placed on paid administrative leave.
“I didn’t get any backlash from my students. All my students totally understood that there could not be a double standard,” she said.
School officials didn’t elaborate on the specific nature of the issue, but released a statement reading in part:
A Rocklin High School teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave due to several complaints from parents and students involving the teacher’s communications regarding today’s student-led civic engagement activities.
Benzel said that she hopes the national student walkout will facilitate broader discussion not focused entirely on second amendment gun rights, but also on free speech.
Student Nick Wade, who didn’t walk out, told CBS13 that he believes the politics behind the protest played a large role – and that protests related to a more “conservative” cause would likely be denied by school officials.
“I feel like if we were to go to school and say something like I want to walk out maybe for abortion rights, then you know they probably wouldn’t let us because that’s more of a conservative push. But someone wants to say let’s walk out for gun control then the school’s going to go with it because it’s more of a popular view,” said Wade.
Benzel told the news station that she acquired legal counsel and plans to meet with the school administration on Thursday.
Comments
If you raise your hand, your racist.
Delete federal teacher pension funding...
That'll get their attention, fuckin little leftard shithead teachers...
In reply to If you raise your hand, your… by ali-ali-al-qomfri
Mine is not to question why, mine is just to do and die.
That's just how the authorities like it.
In reply to Delete federal teacher… by Shillinlikeavillan
Liberals can't stand it when someone gets it right.
Just like the kid who wouldn't leave the classroom to go protest so they suspended him.
In reply to Mine is not to question why,… by Cognitive Dissonance
America, the Khazar Bolshevik is planning to Murder millions of you.
You can submit, or you can spill their blood.
There is no other option at this point.
In reply to Liberals can't stand it when… by IH8OBAMA
the contortions are getting fucking pathetic
------
isn't zh supposed to support free speech,
saying fuck you to the government
saying fuck you to the shackles of the public school systen
saying fuck you to anyone trying to shut you up
saying fuck you for whatever fucking reason.
any student is free to drop out any fucking time
this is bigger than "gun control" you fucking pussies
In reply to America, the Khazar… by lakecity55
In America, you can't DARE to question CERTAIN THINGS.
Especially things like these.
In reply to the contortions by Bes
Oh, sorry... I thought this was for gum control... you know, like sticking it under my desk... something like that..
[The school administrators have gotten out of control]
In reply to America, the Khazar… by lakecity55
It looks like the Reign of Terror or Bolshevik Revolution or the Cultural Revolution, 2.0 Wearing glasses? Wearing a cross? Gun owner? You get sent to a camp. To die.
In reply to America, the Khazar… by lakecity55
The administrators in that school issued that order from within their safe space. No-one can touch them there.
In reply to America, the Khazar… by lakecity55
I just saw another story on CNN about students at a school in Georgia who got in trouble FOR going. This event gives ammunition to everyone!
In reply to Liberals can't stand it when… by IH8OBAMA
My daughter stayed home from school instead of attending this walkout, so did many of her friends. The ones that went said it was bullshit. They were told it was only to be a moment of silence, instead it was a gun control rally. Some kids just stayed in the classes and didn't go out, I was told at this particular high school those kids numbered around 40% of the student body, so not all are being indoctrinated.
I wrote to both the principle and the superintendent of the school system expressing my displeasure at them supporting a political event designed to propagandize the students against the constitution. I offered that they would be better served having a mandatory course on the constitution and bill of rights so that they could learn why those were written the way they were. Also, why the 2nd amendment was important to our freedoms.
I got 2 snarky emails back from each of them saying it was not a gun control event, clearly a lie. They didn't address the recommendation about teaching the constitution, I think that pissed them off. Excellent, they pissed me off by supporting this bullshit event.
In reply to Delete federal teacher… by Shillinlikeavillan
Behind Every gun control issue is a Khazar who wants you disarmed.
Find them and slit their throats. You will find it rewarding, though nasty. Yet, if YOU are to survive, they must be Exterminated. Nobody wants to have to kill, but it will soon be Combat. You will either exterminate them or die a slave.
In reply to My daughter stayed home from… by chubbar
If you love your children you should homeschool. There are K-12, accredited programs that are affordable, online.
In reply to My daughter stayed home from… by chubbar
Teacher pensions are funded by state & local governments, not by the feds.
In reply to Delete federal teacher… by Shillinlikeavillan
<deleted dup>
In reply to Delete federal teacher… by Shillinlikeavillan
Most of the teachers are just jew fed and led zombies spewing the jew supremacist mantra that has been spoon fed to them in the system that the jews have created.
The only solution is to remove all jew supremacists from all administration & teaching positions immediately- Now! (highest to lowest levels, and that includes all federal state & local).
In reply to Delete federal teacher… by Shillinlikeavillan
If you use "your" when you should use "you're", YOU ARE ignorant, and YOUR argument is invalid.
In reply to If you raise your hand, your… by ali-ali-al-qomfri
Principal not principle. Schools are not teaching students how to spell.
In reply to If you use "your" when you… by Ray Zinhell
and if you us principle when it should be principal...
In reply to If you use "your" when you… by Ray Zinhell
"If you raise your hand, your racist."
Only if your hand is white.
In reply to If you raise your hand, your… by ali-ali-al-qomfri
https://wikileaks.org/vault7/
https://wikileaks.org/vault8/
https://leaksource.files.wordpress.com/2015/04/cia-manual-trickery-deception-2009.pdf
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP89-01258R000100010002-4.pdf
In reply to If you raise your hand, your… by ali-ali-al-qomfri
Stick to your guns, Lady. The real men of America salute you. If you don't parrot your administrators' newspeak, you will be reprimanded or fired. But, it's okay... WE understand. Every one of these instances is merely another turn of the screw on the lid of the pressure cooker called Jewmerica. The explosion WILL come.
The real women do as well.
Miffed
In reply to Stick to your guns, Lady. by J S Bach
Class warfare and hatred for one another is what the lawless want:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
In reply to The real women do as well… by Miffed Microbi…
I would slap these fuckers with a lawsuit so big that their fucking heads would all be spinning.
In reply to Stick to your guns, Lady. by J S Bach
The explosion WILL come.
It wouldn't have happened if the School Board was packed with libertarians.
In reply to Stick to your guns, Lady. by J S Bach
she made the mistake of trying to get the kids to think. that's forbidden in usa schools. she should be fired.
The teacher could be in a fortunate position now. She could sue on the grounds that her reputation has been tarnished by a politically motivated school administration that did not defend her right to free speech. In front of the right jury she could collect millions. Someone should crowd fund a lawsuit on her behalf.
In reply to she made the mistake of… by besnook
They will run her out. Prolly take her teaching credentials too.
How come this never happens to me? Instant retirement lawsuit.
This is where the envelope that has been pushed by Progressive litigation has created case law for slam dunk civil suits.
Not in cali. They dont do justice in these courts. You must not be from around these parts.
In reply to How come this never happens… by PorscheNoSub
You caught me. I visit very briefly and not for several years now. I try to avoid overly anti-Constitutional/non-libertarian places (no safe haven hardly anywhere any more anyway). Tennessee is the worst for me right now - I can't avoid it in my travels and it is notorious for civil asset forfeiture.
In reply to Not in cali. They dont do… by VWAndy
Right. My first thought was take a paid vacation, and then sue for emotional distress and a black mark on the record and retire. The second thought was the judicial system. The third was too much thinking will overheat the brain.
In reply to Not in cali. They dont do… by VWAndy
Keeping students in the classroom is no longer a role of our teaching staff. --The Principal
Why is homeschooling a bad thing?
Is the monster finally eating itself?
Its the left folks. They are pretty good at burning good people.
Get rid of public schools yesterday. Vouchers for all.
Better yet, get rid of public schools and do away with school taxes altogether. My kids have never set foot in a public school and I will be paying school taxes for the rest of my life. I bought my first house when I was 22, so that makes 45 years so far.
In reply to Get rid of public schools… by dude1394
I agree. I don't see how this shit continues. There is no point in sending kids to school past the 7th or 8th grade. Highschool is a social club. Give the kid a computer. Either they use it or not.
In reply to Get rid of public schools… by dude1394
Get your "V Vouch for Vouchers" stickers here.
In reply to Get rid of public schools… by dude1394
Thank goodness some teachers teach kids how to think by asking great questions.
For God's sake, don't try encouraging students to think.
It’s just called Truancy. And allowing it without punishment means you’re letting the children (and their adult-age parents) to run the school.
Oy Vey! this goy knows! Shut her down! RIP in peace 'Murrica, was fun while it lasted...
How can a person who calls themselves a history teacher not see that her state has been taken over by a communist regime? Doesn't this stupid bitch know she's NOT in charge of her students?
This is why we must not allow California refugees setting up house in Texas. Their genetics have been mutated into a devolved species of human.
let all the conservatives and their businesses leave California taking a shitload of tax revenues with them, and bring in more legal and illegal immigrants who drain the system, and see just how long California and its 5th largest global GDP last.
It is headed that way so why not speed it up.
Oh, make sure that hi rollers in the entertainment industry pay their full share of California taxes, and not have a 6 month one day residence in Las Vegas.
In reply to How can a person who calls… by YourAverageJoe
I have guns, you dont.
You want to take them, I dont want you too.
Jeez, it's California. What else can you expect?
If the lady had any pride, she'd move out of that sh*thole state and locate where a majority of people are still sane.
"If the lady had any pride, she'd move out of that sh*thole state and locate where a majority of people are still sane."
Where in Amerika might that be? Serious question. I don't think there is such a place.
In reply to Jeez, it's California. What… by bh2