Crypto Suddenly Spikes Higher As Bitcoin 'Death Cross' Looms

With a 'death cross' looming in the cryptocurrency...
The 50-day moving average is heading precipitously lower to cross the 200-day moving average, which would trigger a so-called 'death cross'...
But Bitcoin has continued to find support above $8,000 (and the mystery dip-buyer's territory), suddenly spiking over $300 in the last few minutes...
And as goes Bitcoin, so the rest of the crypto space jumped too...
This follows comments last night by Peter Thiel who compared Bitcoin to gold...
"...but the one use-case of cryptocurrency as a store of value may actually have quite a bit of a ways to go. I would be long bitcoin and neutral to skeptical of just about everything else at this point, with a few possible exceptions.
The question with something like bitcoin is whether it can become a store of value. And the thing it would replace is something like gold. The analogy is it's like bars of gold in a vault that never move and you get it and it's a hedge of sorts against the whole world falling apart."
Perhaps fear of falling apart is sparking a bid?
Be interesting to see what the BTC TA experts here have to say when the “death cross” actually occurs? Won’t be bullish news, that’s for sure.
I think BTC got a bit too big a bit too soon for its own good.
It'll grow out of it. Shit, the way it's dropping, might be worth buying an ASIC.
Any thought on this?
https://mashable.com/2018/01/29/bitcoin-tether-stablecoin-alleged-scam/…
Serious question.
Look up Gartner hype cycles. You need to be quick and have cheap source of power if you seriously want to enter the mining game, next halving coming soon.
Today breakout is probably driven by the Lightning network official beta launch yesterday. I’m always sceptical of news driven movements.
Long term: good time to buy or to incrementally increase position.
In reply to I think BTC got a bit too… by pods
+1 I've been looking at ASICs myself in the last few days.
In reply to I think BTC got a bit too… by pods
I have an S9, it's better to just invest than to mine. Obviously if BTC hits $40,000 then it would be good to still mine but with newer projects gaining steam and the end to the Bitcoin gateway coming, I don't know it will get that high.
In reply to I think BTC got a bit too… by pods
One day the Winklevoss bro's have to admit it was all a scam. That day I will pop open my bottle of port 1945.
In reply to Be interesting to see what… by Bay of Pigs
It will hit 50k and beyond, Etherium for show or better too! You are seeing weak hands being eliminated ahead of the EVENT.
In reply to Be interesting to see what… by Bay of Pigs
Tmosley - your points are well made. I don't pretend to know the crypto market but certainly it has its place. After watching this however, I was stunned.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5KXHgh2rTTw
It gives new perspective on the guys who talk like they are luminaries for investing in bitcoin, when in reality especially short term, they are riding a tornado, and think that they are somehow prescient for it. Again clearly it has promise, but to say it isn't at least partially a ponzi casino is just a lie.
In reply to Lots of wash trading and… by tmosley
Yeah, and the BTC fanboys here never tell you about all the bagholders who bought at $15-19K and are hugely underwater. Of course, they’ll tell you all about gold and silver prices being in the shitter.
Just wait until the IRS cracks down on Bitcoin tax cheats. The price will plummet. It's coming..
https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/do-you-own-bitcoin-the-irs-is-coming-f…
In reply to GO HIGHER!!! by natronic
In reply to Just wait until the IRS… by lester1
No need to “wait” because they are not in a hurry.
Zero statute of limitations for civil tax fraud.
The trap has been in place ... and there are no mulligans.
In reply to Just wait until the IRS… by lester1
BTC will not stay under $8,000 long... as seen each time it has fallen below, it has bounced back hard... One reason the cost of mining 1 BTC is now at $8,000.
In reply to GO HIGHER!!! by natronic
BTC had at least 2 corrections of -90% before the run up to $20,000.
If it gets below $3,000 I will throw some fun money at it.
I'm still looking at all profit and I bought back in September. Imagining how the guys who bought this time last year must feel....
In reply to … by taketheredpill
I don't think that's going to happen.
In reply to … by taketheredpill
Face it, as long as the bankster cartel can print money uncontested they can manipulate asset prices, commodities, cryptos and precious metals. That is why I like pms. They are tangible. Regardless of the price they represent value, rarity and utility.
