Crypto Suddenly Spikes Higher As Bitcoin 'Death Cross' Looms

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/16/2018 - 09:41

With a 'death cross' looming in the cryptocurrency...

The 50-day moving average is heading precipitously lower to cross the 200-day moving average, which would trigger a so-called 'death cross'...

 

But Bitcoin has continued to find support above $8,000 (and the mystery dip-buyer's territory), suddenly spiking over $300 in the last few minutes...

\

 

And as goes Bitcoin, so the rest of the crypto space jumped too...

 

This follows comments last night by Peter Thiel who compared Bitcoin to gold...

"...but the one use-case of cryptocurrency as a store of value may actually have quite a bit of a ways to go. I would be long bitcoin and neutral to skeptical of just about everything else at this point, with a few possible exceptions.

The question with something like bitcoin is whether it can become a store of value. And the thing it would replace is something like gold. The analogy is it's like bars of gold in a vault that never move and you get it and it's a hedge of sorts against the whole world falling apart."

Perhaps fear of falling apart is sparking a bid?

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
The_merovingian pods Fri, 03/16/2018 - 10:36 Permalink

Look up Gartner hype cycles. You need to be quick and have cheap source of power if you seriously want to enter the mining game, next halving coming soon.

Today breakout is probably driven by the Lightning network official beta launch yesterday. I’m always sceptical of news driven movements.

Long term: good time to buy or to incrementally increase position.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Canadian Dirtlump tmosley Fri, 03/16/2018 - 10:35 Permalink

Tmosley - your points are well made. I don't pretend to know the crypto market but certainly it has its place. After watching this however, I was stunned.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5KXHgh2rTTw

 

It gives new perspective on the guys who talk like they are luminaries for investing in bitcoin, when in reality especially short term, they are riding a tornado, and think that they are somehow prescient for it. Again clearly it has promise, but to say it isn't at least partially a ponzi casino is just a lie.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Bank_sters Fri, 03/16/2018 - 09:47 Permalink

Face it, as long as the bankster cartel can print money uncontested they can manipulate asset prices, commodities, cryptos and precious metals.   That is why I like pms.  They are tangible.  Regardless of the price they represent value, rarity and utility.