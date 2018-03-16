The Evolution Of The Mobile Phone Explained

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/16/2018 - 19:05

The evolution of the mobile phone is an odd one.

We began with book-size handsets, minimized them to finger-sized, and then rejected that 'less-is-more' mentality for ever-larger screens...

So why did we suddenly shift from shrinkage to 'size matters'?

The answer is simple...

h/t The Burning Platform

 

 

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
thisandthat cossack55 Fri, 03/16/2018 - 19:26 Permalink

Though not accurate (more like the other way around)...

Manufacturers were already aiming at today's phones ever since the advent of 3g/umts, at least; they all had their (then unrealistic) current smartphone-like models, back then — just look at promo videos from that time.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
takeaction cossack55 Fri, 03/16/2018 - 19:31 Permalink

The first bag phone I had was so clear...then the Motorolla "Brick" phone was the most indestructible phone made. As a kid (Young man)...that first $500 cell phone bill from Cellular One...OMG.  Remember it was PER MINUTE.  These phones were built like TANKS...and worked PERFECT.  When I was young, you had to coat check your Motorola phone at the dance clubs, because it could be used as a weapon...grab onto that big rubber antenna and let it rip.  And with the Battery extension....WATCH OUT.

look how cool we used to be...

http://malibuflash.com/technology/motorola-dynatac

Note: New phones are designed to fail....I have a rule...I do not touch my new phone until I have the bad ass case and glass front cover.  A good case has saved me numerous times.  Do not go cheap.  It is well worth the $30 bucks+

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Brazen Heist Fri, 03/16/2018 - 19:16 Permalink

Phones are now more overpriced and more fragile, like the snowflakes who use them incessantly.

And loaded with 90% bloatware and spyware.

I enjoyed the flip-phones the most. Bring back the flip, that shit was cool.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
zimboe Brazen Heist Fri, 03/16/2018 - 19:27 Permalink

Porn created the Internet, The video rental business and big screen TVs.

And also the first VCRs in Japan were specifically invented to play porn at home because Japanese men were too shy to go to a theater, lest they be seen there (word of Cod).

And soon it will drive the creation of true androids or (gynoids) and full VR reality simulation.

...

We need to invent a way for porn to get us to Mars.

"Get your ass to Mars!" becomes "Get your ass on Mars!"

Elon? you know what needs to be done.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Yen Cross Fri, 03/16/2018 - 19:17 Permalink

    Who want's to drop a brick on their Johnson?

   The libtard[lipstick] lesbians love the small phones on vibration mode.

 lol

   What about TV's?

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
NewYorkPostal Fri, 03/16/2018 - 19:19 Permalink

Big smartphones are the status symbol of a generation that doesn't know subtlety. Quality wristwatches used to be compact - now they are as wide as pizzas; used Porsche 911s from the 70s were cheap 10-12 years ago - now they are their own bubble; people dump leased cars every two years - I drive 20-year-old cars, bought with cash. It's a sick, sick society.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DaBard51 Fri, 03/16/2018 - 19:20 Permalink

Fork at Apple Watch; missed, you did.

<recalculating><recalculating>...

 

When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Consuelo Fri, 03/16/2018 - 19:33 Permalink

It was heard to comment from a patient I visited in 1998 who was at the forefront of the then burgeoning IT space, that 'porn is what powers the internet' - with a deadly straight face.

True then.  Truer now.

 

 