The Evolution Of The Mobile Phone Explained

The evolution of the mobile phone is an odd one.
We began with book-size handsets, minimized them to finger-sized, and then rejected that 'less-is-more' mentality for ever-larger screens...
So why did we suddenly shift from shrinkage to 'size matters'?
The answer is simple...
Comments
Very good LOL
Meh. It's mobile content / smart phone.
In reply to Very good LOL by cossack55
Though not accurate (more like the other way around)...
Manufacturers were already aiming at today's phones ever since the advent of 3g/umts, at least; they all had their (then unrealistic) current smartphone-like models, back then — just look at promo videos from that time.
In reply to Very good LOL by cossack55
The first bag phone I had was so clear...then the Motorolla "Brick" phone was the most indestructible phone made. As a kid (Young man)...that first $500 cell phone bill from Cellular One...OMG. Remember it was PER MINUTE. These phones were built like TANKS...and worked PERFECT. When I was young, you had to coat check your Motorola phone at the dance clubs, because it could be used as a weapon...grab onto that big rubber antenna and let it rip. And with the Battery extension....WATCH OUT.
look how cool we used to be...
http://malibuflash.com/technology/motorola-dynatac
Note: New phones are designed to fail....I have a rule...I do not touch my new phone until I have the bad ass case and glass front cover. A good case has saved me numerous times. Do not go cheap. It is well worth the $30 bucks+
In reply to Very good LOL by cossack55
The bricks also had way more range, they could hit a cell tower 20 miles away. They are still valued for that by people who work in areas with spotty coverage.
In reply to THe first bag phone I had… by takeaction
Yep, the bag phone was great and you could microwave a burrito with the brick.
In reply to THe first bag phone I had… by takeaction
Brilliant!
It's not really brilliant, it's not much of a secret most people do everything they do for the nooky.
In reply to Brilliant! by Rhetorical
So you're saying size does matter!
Phones are now more overpriced and more fragile, like the snowflakes who use them incessantly.
And loaded with 90% bloatware and spyware.
I enjoyed the flip-phones the most. Bring back the flip, that shit was cool.
They still have those. I keep one as a backup.
Cheap phone, cheap plan, weeks of battery life. It lives in my glovebox.
In reply to Phones are more overpriced… by Brazen Heist
Porn created the Internet, The video rental business and big screen TVs.
And also the first VCRs in Japan were specifically invented to play porn at home because Japanese men were too shy to go to a theater, lest they be seen there (word of Cod).
And soon it will drive the creation of true androids or (gynoids) and full VR reality simulation.
...
We need to invent a way for porn to get us to Mars.
"Get your ass to Mars!" becomes "Get your ass on Mars!"
Elon? you know what needs to be done.
In reply to Phones are more overpriced… by Brazen Heist
Thinking with both heads, but never at the same time: man's greatest flaw, the one almost every woman knows.
In reply to Porn created the Internet,… by zimboe
I disagree with you.
Man's greatest flaw is that stupid doesn't hurt.
In reply to Thinking with both heads,… by Brazen Heist
Who want's to drop a brick on their Johnson?
The libtard[lipstick] lesbians love the small phones on vibration mode.
lol
What about TV's?
Battery life is still shit... just because people want anorexic phones. Give me a fat boy.
Big smartphones are the status symbol of a generation that doesn't know subtlety. Quality wristwatches used to be compact - now they are as wide as pizzas; used Porsche 911s from the 70s were cheap 10-12 years ago - now they are their own bubble; people dump leased cars every two years - I drive 20-year-old cars, bought with cash. It's a sick, sick society.
Yeah, and they want status symbols because it gets the nooky.
In reply to Big smartphones as the… by NewYorkPostal
94 911 Turbo slant-nose 160,000 miles. $315,000 bid, reserve not met.
In reply to Big smartphones as the… by NewYorkPostal
Nice.
Fork at Apple Watch; missed, you did.
<recalculating><recalculating>...
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
The evolution of the cell phone has a direct inverse relation to that of man.
I am looking forward to the collapse of all working electronics.
long > Armstrong ltd
In reply to I am looking forward to the… by Quantify
capitalism at work
It was heard to comment from a patient I visited in 1998 who was at the forefront of the then burgeoning IT space, that 'porn is what powers the internet' - with a deadly straight face.
True then. Truer now.
They missed Maxwell Smart's shoe phone. That was probably the world's first personal mobile phone. I'm still trying to get one.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHrnLOb1hTA
They must have one of these in the Oval Office. Forget the Russians, Trump's colluding with C.H.A.O.S..
In reply to They missed Maxwell Smart's… by HushHushSweet
Where can you get a plan for a reg flip phone that does not use a sim card anymore?