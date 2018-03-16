Ex-FBI Asst. Director Says Upcoming Inspector General Report Is "Pure TNT"

Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker said today that a highly anticipated report from the DOJ's Inspector General Michael Horowitz will contain "some pure TNT." Horowitz has been investigating the conduct of the FBI's top brass surrounding the 2016 election for over a year. He also uncovered over 50,000 text messages between two anti-Trump / pro-Clinton FBI employees directly involved in the exoneration of Clinton and the counterintelligence operation launched against the Trump campaign.
Swecker: “The behavior if it’s manifested in the action with your thumb on the scale of a particular investigation, one way or the other, that’s borderline criminal behavior — manipulating an investigation. I think this IG report is going to be particularly impactful, more so than any of these useless congressional investigations. I think you’re going to see some pure TNT come out in this IG report.”
Ex-FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker puts Comey & McCabe on notice: 'Some pure TNT' will come out in the Inspector General report. pic.twitter.com/QdS3WkiTJ7— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) March 16, 2018
The Inspector General's report is thought to include evidence of outgoing Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe ordering agents to alter "302" forms - the paperwork an agent files after interviewing someone.
Horowitz is also reportedly homing in on McCabe's handling of the Anthony Weiner laptop after reports emerged that he wanted to avoid taking action on the FBI's findings until after the 2016 election.
The inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, has been asking witnesses why FBI leadership seemed unwilling to move forward on the examination of emails found on the laptop of former congressman Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.)until late October — about three weeks after first being alerted to the issue, according to these people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter. A key question of the internal investigation is whether McCabe or anyone else at the FBI wanted to avoid taking action on the laptop findings until after the Nov. 8 election, these people said. It is unclear whether the inspector general has reached any conclusions on that point. -WaPo
In January, Fox's Sean Hannity sat down with journalist Sara Carter - who shed light on the McCabe situation, saying that FBI Director Christopher Wray was "shocked to his core" after reading the GOP-authored "FISA" memo describing FBI malfeasance surrounding the 2016 U.S. election:
Carter: What we know tonight is that FBI Director Christopher Wray went Sunday and reviewed the four-page FISA memo. The very next day, Andrew McCabe was asked to resign. Remember Sean, he was planning on resigning in March - that already came out in December. This time they asked him to go right away. You're not coming into the office. I've heard rep[orts he didn't even come in for the morning meeting - that he didn't show up.
Hannity: A source of mine told me tonight that when Wray read this, it shocked him to his core.
Sara Carter: Shocked him to his core, and not only that, the Inspector General's report - I have been told tonight by a number of sources, there's indicators right now that McCabe may have asked FBI agents to actually change their 302's - those are their interviews with witnesses. So basically every time an FBI agent interviews a witness, they have to go back and file a report.
Hannity: Changes? So that would be obstruction of justice?
Carter: Exactly. This is something the Inspector General is investigating. If this is true and not alleged, McCabe will be fired. I heard they are considering firing him within the next few days if this turns out to be true.
Meanwhile, several Republican Senators are asking the Department of Justice (DOJ) to order a special counsel to probe the FBI's conduct during its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election - including the use of the "Steele dossier" in seeking a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant against former Trump Campaign advisor Carter Page. The letter marks the second formal request by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The request comes amid controversy over Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe's pension - which is in jeopardy after the Department of Justice's internal watchdog found enough evidence of malfeasance to recommend firing McCabe immediately.
The letter also notes that Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who they have the "utmost confidence" in, "does not have the tools that a prosecutor would to gather all the facts, such as the ability to obtain testimony from essential witnesses who are not current DOJ employees."
Senators Chuck Grassley Chuck Grassley (Iowa), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Thom Tillis (N.C.) and John Cornyn (Texas), signed a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions as well as Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to name a special counsel who can "gather all the facts."
"We believe that a special counsel is needed to work with the Inspector General to independently gather the facts and make prosecutorial decisions, if any are merited. The Justice Department cannot credibly investigate itself without these enhanced measures of independence," wrote the senators.
See the letter below, and click on the tweet for more background on the ongoing investigation from Nick Short of the Security Studies Group.
Grassley, Graham, Cornyn, Tillis Seek Special Counsel to Work with Inspector General on Handling of Russia Investigation. https://t.co/Zjsl3HcMzZ pic.twitter.com/mD4aZ1jxg7— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) March 15, 2018
As Chuck Ross of the Daily Caller points out, the letter also "broke a bit of news":
It reveals that Bruce Ohr, the former deputy assistant attorney general, was interviewed 12 separate times by the FBI in 2016 and 2017.
Ohr was in contact with Steele prior to the 2016 election. And shortly after the election, Ohr was in contact with Glenn Simpson, the founder of Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm that hired Steele to investigate Trump.
Ohr’s wife, a Russia expert named Nellie Ohr, also happened to be working as a contractor for Fusion GPS for its Trump investigation.
Senate Judiciary Republicans want to know whether the FBI and DOJ were aware of that relationship.
The committee letter lists all of Ohr’s FBI interviews, which were summarized on what’s known as a FD-302 document. The first interview with Ohr was conducted on November, 22, 2016. The most recent occurred on May 15, 2017. -Daily Caller
The DOJ's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) announced in January that it was opening a probe of the FBI's handling of the Clinton email investigation. Meanwhile, Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked the OIG to explore whether FBI officials abused their authority when they used an unverified and salacious dossier from Fusion GPS to obtain a FISA warrant on Carter Page.
That said, Sessions has resisted repeated calls for a second Special Counsel.
Graham and Grassley also asked the OIG to look into the FBI's conduct while handling the Russia probe, writing in a February letter:
"We respectfully request that you conduct a comprehensive review of potential improper political influence, misconduct, or mismanagement in the conduct of the counterintelligence and criminal investigations related to Russia and individuals associated with (1) the Trump campaign, (2) the Presidential transition, or (3) the administration prior to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller."
The Senators also noted in their Thursday letter that if the DOJ declines to appoint a second special counsel, they want "a detailed reply explaining why not."
Does anyone remember the infamous memo... exactly. Nothing is going to be done and no one is going to jail.
From the DOJ website: https://www.justice.gov/actioncenter/report-crime
Report a Crime:
Violent crime
Child pornography or exploitation
Trafficking in persons
Terrorism
DrugsCrimes involving alcohol, tobacco, firearms or explosives
Fraud
Computer and internet crime
White collar crime
Interesting you don't see anything about reporting treason, sedition, subversion or shoplifting? Guess DOJ is just not interested in such low level activity?
So I'll just add it to the list for them:
Treason, sedition, subversion 202-514-2000
Use the others also if you suspect/witness. Click each for how to. Get involved and let's help our country.
In reply to Does anyone remember the… by JethroBodien
THey have one hour left to fire McCabe and take his pension away. Is he fired yet? Of course not.
How about Strzok? Is he fired yet? Nope. Still employed with .gov
I used to like Hannity but I'm afraid he's using too much of his own product when it comes to his belief in prosecuting the offenders here. They won't even take a guy's job or his pension, much less his freedom over this. NOBODY IS GOING TO JAIL. It's been too long- it would have been much further down the road than this already if it was going to happen.
In reply to From the DOJ website: https… by two hoots
SOP is to roll up the low level operators and cut deals for cooperation. They turn evidence on the upper levels. Why do you think so many of these jokers are still working for the FBI and DOJ. Plus some of the main players have barely been mentioned, Priestap for instance. At this point there are only two options. I can understand why some are expecting the "no one will be prosecuted" option but I'm betting on the option where "all hell breaks loose once the swamp starts draining". <Fingers crossed>
In reply to THey have one hour left to… by NoDebt
Several of those people on the payroll doing nothing are there because while they are employed they can't refuse to testify before a congressional committee. It's not attractive but that's why I think some of them are still employed.
In reply to THey have one hour left to… by NoDebt
If any of these guys are truly even surprised, never mind "shocked to the core", by this kind of stuff, they are nowhere near as woke as they're going to need to be to deal with it effectively.
In reply to Does anyone remember the… by JethroBodien
FUCK THAT. LOCK ALL THEIR ASSES UP GOING BACK TO BUSH JR. THEN WE CAN HEAL.
The following aired Wed March 14, Hour 3. Transcription by yours Truly.
Dr. Steve Pieczenik:
“I understand what Trump is doing. Trump will be getting rid of McMasters soon, The National Security Advisor. And, we inturn in the Military & Intelligence World would appreciate if he picked Lt. General Nakasoni who’s head of Cyber Command and was a student & deputy to General Keith Alexander. And what would happen isn’t that we would have more Military. We would have more effective technological advancement at the National Security Level.”
“At the same time we have a new DCI. She’s a woman. I understand she’s very highly regarded. I don’t know her personally. Gina Haspel. She has a history of being involved under Clinton in Rendition, integration & torture. I’m not for that. I was against it. As you well know. However, having said that. I, I will not stop her nomination on that basis because. If you go after her. Then you have to go after boss Jose Rodriguez. Who was the head of the Counter Terrorism Office. And if you go after him. Then you have to go after John Breanan. And, if you go after John Breanan. Then you have to go after Obama. And, Bush Junior.”
Alex Jones:
“Sure it’s selective to burn a middle level person when they were following orders.”
Dr. Steve Pieczenik:
“Correct.”
“And, and basically she was given a legal waiver on that I was told that it was legally allowed at that particular point in time. From a point of view of effectiveness & morality. I don’t agree with it. I, I would hope she would explain it to the Senate Committee. And, explain why it was done. And, why she will not continue to that....Ah, Torture & rendition is not effective. Ironically, rendition came in under Clinton. Bill Clinton & he never said anything about it.”
“And, the Torture & Integration came in by the biggest draft dodger I’ve ever met. That was Cheany & Bush Junior.”
“So you have all these cowards that come fourth and become a manifest of macho man at a time we don’t need it and not very effective. But our Moral stain will be clean if we keep on doing and avoid the things we did in the past.”
BULLSHIT!
There is absolutely NO Statute of Limitations in War Crimes. The exact reason why it’s absolute, complete, open in your FACES Tyrannical Lawlessness now is because the original orchestrators of Torture where never prosecuted.
Shortly there after The Bill of Rights & Constitution where put through the paper shredder of massive Criminal Illegal Surveillance of the American People.
It’s the mechanism of how Crime Syndicate’s function specifically the Criminal Globalist Administions that have been able to Tyrannically Govern with Impunity decade after decade.
Present Administration’s never Investigate previous ones out of fear that future Administrations may investigate the current one.
Thus, making them Criminal Accessories to previous Administrations War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity & Crimes Against The American People.
War Criminal Obama’s “moving forward” on War Criminal Bush Administration Torture, Lying The American People into War, the begining of mass Surveillance of The American room 641A at Criminal AT&T are but just some examples of the Tyrannical Lawlessness we see before us.
Lock them all up back to Carter. Who gave congress immunity for insider trading?
@ Rex,
Bush Senior +Bill & Hillary Clinton + Bush Jr. (Cheany Handler) + Obama = CIA
That’s 30 years of Infiltration at all Levels of every Intel, Law Enforcement Agencies, DOJ & virtually every Level of Government, NGO & Front Companies by the aforementioned Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA since they Executed Kenndedy.
30 + years of the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA inflicting Tyrannical Lawlessness upon the American People.
This, from my perspective will end very badly. Nothing less then “Scorched Earth” will surface when dealing with these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths. And, quite frankly, I don’t have a problem with spilling their blood.
The time has come for bold leadership, fearless decision making & the absolute, total, complete Elimination of the CIA.
The National Security Elimination Act of 2018 will achieve that goal with one stroke of a pen.
The United States survived quite nicely for 130+ years with neither a Criminal FBI, CIA, IRS nor the Federal Reserve. Let's return to those better days ASAP.
As easily as The National Security Act was signed in 1947 it can & must be Eliminated.
Last time I checked.
We, the Republic owes absolutely NO alegence to any of the three Crimes Familes I mentioned or the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.
Eliminate the Familes & the House of Cards Collapse.
”Let Justice Prevail or the Heavens Fall.”
In reply to Lock them all up back to… by Rex Andrus
Rex, Congress gave themselves immunity to insider trading, along with a lot more.
The web is thick.
In reply to Lock them all up back to… by Rex Andrus
Given the way our government is treating prisoners in foreign countries, I'll guarantee you that captured US soldier will be treated worse thanks to it. We don't respect the Geneva conventions, so neither will our enemies.
I'm speaking to those who have or plan to have children or grandchildren or are in the military. They will be the victims of this policy.
In reply to FUCK THAT. LOCK ALL THEIR… by Chupacabra-322
Thus, the reason War Criminal at Large Bush Junior pulled out of the Geneva Convention on Torture. No legal cover or semantics will shield him form the Crimes Against Humanity he and others have committed
In reply to Given the way our government… by MoreFreedom
Like I have been saying all along, the IG report is going to be EPIC!
His name was Seth Rich.
Yet o'le gentle Jeff still mulling heavily on whether to fire McCabe and strip him of his pension. That o'le gentle Jeff sure is a swell guy. *cough* swamp loser.
In reply to Is the news that Obama… by sixsigma cygnu…
Memo to Sessions. Fire McCabe before midnight Sunday or its gonna be your pink slip Monday morning. By "fire" we do not rule out "firing squad" for sedition.
In reply to Yet o'le gentle Jeff still… by j0nx
Trump can fire McCabe any time he wishes.
In reply to Yet o'le gentle Jeff still… by j0nx
And now some intelligence and data experts believe that the CIA cloud is how the Obama administration could have minimized its trail after unmasking US persons. “The NSA database, with its large and ongoing collection of electronic communications, can be accessed through the NSA’s cloud,” says one former senior intelligence official. The NSA can audit it and find out if analysts are violating rules. The NSA does not audit the CIA’s cloud, which is audited by the CIA’s IT people and Amazon Web Services employees who are given security clearances. Says the former official: “There are people in the CIA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the National Security Council staff who can move information from the NSA cloud into the CIA cloud. That seems the likeliest scenario to explain how Obama officials first unmasked US persons and then shared information without leaving a trail that could be audited independently, or immediately, at every step. Since unmasking, by itself, is authorized for lawful purposes, it’s the processing and sharing, as with Susan Rice’s spreadsheets, that tell us if the information was being misused.”
Presumably, the owner of Amazon is not eager to have Amazon customers see that the company with their credit card data and buying and viewing habits on file may have facilitated the US government’s spying on American citizens to advance a campaign of political warfare.
http://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/257335/robert-muellers-beltway-cover-up
#Vault7
#UMBRAGE
In reply to Trump can fire McCabe any… by BandGap
cloud or not, it's still going thru network choke points & hoovered via data packets.
In reply to And now some intelligence… by Chupacabra-322
but that's what they can't do, because the joke's on us . . .
In reply to Release the sucker, Michael… by IH8OBAMA
Wake me up when someone goes to jail.
In reply to Release the sucker, Michael… by IH8OBAMA
It is NOT a D vs R problem. It is a corrupt vs non-corrupt problem. Just as many R's are corrupt as Ds and both the DNC and the RNC need to be destroyed.
In reply to Release the sucker, Michael… by IH8OBAMA
Ill believe it when I see it. The deep state colludes with the mainstream liberal media and will bury the IG Report.
Stormy Daniels is more Important than FISA Court abuses.
In reply to Hang the bitch and the negro? by adr
Not this time. That report will be redacted and published.
McCabe get the late news cycle heave ho sometime between tonight and Sunday morning. Funny how we don't hear much from Mr. Comey of late. Have to hang him extra high.
In reply to Ill believe it when I see it… by lester1
...Except the C.I.A. are joining the Dems in 2018. If they pull that off its really game over.
https://twitter.com/JulianAssange/status/972190598219292672
In reply to Here it comes ladies! by Rex Andrus
