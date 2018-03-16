Facebook Forced To Apologize After "Video Of..." Autocomplete Search Result Stuns Users

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/16/2018 - 18:25

Facebook has been forced to apologize after it spent hours suggesting bizarre, disturbing, and upsetting searches to users on Thursday night.

Typing "video of" into the Facebook search bar yielded disturbing results...

Multiple users posted examples on Twitter, with the site proposing searches including “video of girl sucking dick under water”, “videos of sexuals” and “video of little girl giving oral”.

Others reported similar results in other languages.

In a statement, Facebook apologized and said it was investigating the issue:

As soon as we became aware of these offensive predictions we removed them. Facebook search predictions are representative of what people may be searching for on Facebook and are not necessarily reflective of actual content on the platform.

We do not allow sexually explicit imagery, and we are committed to keeping such content off of our site.”

The Guardian reports that search engine autocompletions are a regular source of concern for Silicon Valley. Google has repeatedly faced criticism over the questions it proposes for users, with suggested searches over time including “are jews evil”, “are women evil” and “are muslims bad”.

As a reminder, less than two weeks ago, Facebook was busted asking users if they think it’s alright for adults to solicit “sexual pictures” from minors on its platform.

Comments

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 SWRichmond Fri, 03/16/2018 - 19:18 Permalink

Correct. I am reading a book from 2000, "Hope of the Wicked" by Ted Flynn, and you are correct. The satanists and communists have one goal and that is to corrupt and destroy culture. I don't get it because I don't think this way. I was stunned to learn about this guy Adam Weishaupt, who created the Illuminati on May 1, 1776 (in Barvaria). The people that supported his ideas, and the offshoots, are equally as bad as this guy. The bibliography and end notes for the book I mentioned are incredible. he summarizes all them in a very plain, readable way. Not that it doesn't make what he is saying more palatable. Link to wiki page on Weishaupt: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adam_Weishaupt

John Kerry-Heinz Chupacabra-322 Fri, 03/16/2018 - 19:03 Permalink

fuk facebook by deleting your profile, and it's friday. 

been married 17 years as of today. 

 

Some damn great harmonica playin can be found here:

Midnight Cowboy; John Barry

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ze41x2CMBmc

Once upon a time in the West; Ennio Morricone

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udIY_3s4_XQCh

I worked as a sound tech for live bands in a dive club and other venues for over six years. You hear thing or two in the amount of compressed time...  I hope its agreeable to your ears..

Cheers!

 

 

seek TalkToLind Fri, 03/16/2018 - 19:19 Permalink

Yep, facebook creates a profile for you whether you use them or not.

Every few months I provide a few more "updates" to my information.

As a native-born Japanese jew that went to high school in Uganda, you have to work hard to make sure no one on facebook makes bad assumptions about your background, so keeping them up to date is critical.

EddieLomax seek Fri, 03/16/2018 - 19:36 Permalink

Playful, I like it, if more people did that it would be called Bullshitbook.

Going to have to create some profiles of my own, and keep them alive too with regular updates just so that the algorithms know its a genuine transgendered Islamic Mullah who lives in Afghanistan with her 4 husbands, and not some joker playing at one.

Automatic Choke Fri, 03/16/2018 - 18:34 Permalink

does this mean that facebook isn't going to show us video of little girls sucking dick underwater?

(sigh....back to pictures of grumpy cats and my neighbor's dentist's 2nd cousin's breakfast....)

 

Road Hazard Fri, 03/16/2018 - 18:47 Permalink

Sorry goy, it was just a mistake. Relax! Just like this mistake a couple weeks ago: https://news.vice.com/en_ca/article/3k7wbw/facebook-predators-sex-pics-…

And don't forget this: http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/03/16/police-memo-telford-girls-co…

I wonder what will happen first, the progressive (((liberals))) of Himey-wood tell us that sex with children, AS LONG AS THEY CONSENT, is normal or bestiality is fine and dandy. Because you know, if people desire to have sex with animals and children, they were born this way and God intended them to be like that and who are you, you racist, bigoted piece of garbage to stand in their way of pleasure? I guess you're opposed to gay marriage too?

So yeah Facejew......it was alllllllllllllllllllllllllll just a big mistake. Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight.

BOHICA2 Fri, 03/16/2018 - 18:56 Permalink

"We do not allow sexually explicit imagery, and we are committed to keeping such content off of our site.”

Hahahaa, hahaaaha, hahahaa.   It's only in use at corporate headquarters!

Debt Slave Fri, 03/16/2018 - 19:05 Permalink

So let me get this straight. While (((FB))) has been kissing (((communist))) ass in Germany and to a great extent the Bolsheviks in the U.S., and silencing anyone who speaks out about what a black SHITHOLE our respective nations have been turning into lately, they totally ignore “video of little girl giving oral”.

If that isn’t proof of who and especially WHAT kind of filth is in charge of our people’s affairs, nothing will.

NewYorkPostal Fri, 03/16/2018 - 19:06 Permalink

   Why anyone uses facebook is beyond me. It is tantamount to handing over personal information to thieves and whores. People connected to the CIA and the deep state currently work for FB.