Facebook Forced To Apologize After "Video Of..." Autocomplete Search Result Stuns Users

Facebook has been forced to apologize after it spent hours suggesting bizarre, disturbing, and upsetting searches to users on Thursday night.
Typing "video of" into the Facebook search bar yielded disturbing results...
Multiple users posted examples on Twitter, with the site proposing searches including “video of girl sucking dick under water”, “videos of sexuals” and “video of little girl giving oral”.
Others reported similar results in other languages.
Facebook wanted to show video search results for free sex and children... disturbing. pic.twitter.com/v3uYZRRvKy— Hillary for Prison (@HRC4Prison) March 16, 2018
In a statement, Facebook apologized and said it was investigating the issue:
“As soon as we became aware of these offensive predictions we removed them. Facebook search predictions are representative of what people may be searching for on Facebook and are not necessarily reflective of actual content on the platform.
We do not allow sexually explicit imagery, and we are committed to keeping such content off of our site.”
The Guardian reports that search engine autocompletions are a regular source of concern for Silicon Valley. Google has repeatedly faced criticism over the questions it proposes for users, with suggested searches over time including “are jews evil”, “are women evil” and “are muslims bad”.
As a reminder, less than two weeks ago, Facebook was busted asking users if they think it’s alright for adults to solicit “sexual pictures” from minors on its platform.
Y'all goyim still use FaceBook???
Nope, never have.
Never did.
Never will.
Death to the Technocrats.
Pedobook.
Says a great deal about Baalite Zuckerfuck.
This shit is NOT accidental. They are deliberately corrupting the culture.
at some point unregulated access to the internet
by children
will be considered
child endangerment and neglect....
Correct. I am reading a book from 2000, "Hope of the Wicked" by Ted Flynn, and you are correct. The satanists and communists have one goal and that is to corrupt and destroy culture. I don't get it because I don't think this way. I was stunned to learn about this guy Adam Weishaupt, who created the Illuminati on May 1, 1776 (in Barvaria). The people that supported his ideas, and the offshoots, are equally as bad as this guy. The bibliography and end notes for the book I mentioned are incredible. he summarizes all them in a very plain, readable way. Not that it doesn't make what he is saying more palatable. Link to wiki page on Weishaupt: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adam_Weishaupt
Happy Anniversary!
shit too bad so many cars and trucks sell on facebook. i hate it, but thats where i find them. dammit
Yep, facebook creates a profile for you whether you use them or not.
Every few months I provide a few more "updates" to my information.
As a native-born Japanese jew that went to high school in Uganda, you have to work hard to make sure no one on facebook makes bad assumptions about your background, so keeping them up to date is critical.
Playful, I like it, if more people did that it would be called Bullshitbook.
Going to have to create some profiles of my own, and keep them alive too with regular updates just so that the algorithms know its a genuine transgendered Islamic Mullah who lives in Afghanistan with her 4 husbands, and not some joker playing at one.
Facebook's algos now appear to be racist, misogynistic, and now pedophiles, this is fucking ridicules.
I deleted all social media years ago.
Never looked back.
doesn't zerohedge count as social media?
I don't think so.
None of my friends or family know that I'm YourAverageJoe.
ZH is the most deplorable of all social media.
Damn straight, though I'm worried about Tyler(z).
I just stay on Twitter long enough to annoy asshole Marxists. Other than Gab.ai, social media is pretty much left wing lunacy.
Facebook algo's are just mimicking what User 1 is searching.
Perhaps they are planning on competing with porn sites in the future.
They better move quickly, or else Amazon will beat them to it.
Hey, Alexa. You hear everything from many people's bedrooms. What's the most kinky thing trending right now, and are there videos of this available right now with my Prime membership?
Are interdimensional reptiles really running the show?, did we really go to the moon?, is Sasquatch a Trump supporter?
does this mean that facebook isn't going to show us video of little girls sucking dick underwater?
(sigh....back to pictures of grumpy cats and my neighbor's dentist's 2nd cousin's breakfast....)
Try the duck playing catch vid or the one with the fish that likes being played catch with. That damn fish swims over to the guy who picks it up and tosses it back in over and over!
Never gonna eat sushi again.
Never had a Facebook. It's for the sheep.
Faceplant PUT's are still cheap. Stack while you can
Same thing with AMZN.
I loaded the truck with [nas100_M8] earlier.
Prudes
Nobody is saying whether that autocomplete took them anywhere. not that i would try it, but i mean, it's missing data.
Curious to see the girl sucking dick under water now.
those are for perv employees and premium subscribers only
"You're always two clicks away from black cock....."
Ted2
The jew knows no limits to degenercy...rabbi Harvey Weinstein represents modern judiasm....
Sorry goy, it was just a mistake. Relax! Just like this mistake a couple weeks ago: https://news.vice.com/en_ca/article/3k7wbw/facebook-predators-sex-pics-…
And don't forget this: http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/03/16/police-memo-telford-girls-co…
I wonder what will happen first, the progressive (((liberals))) of Himey-wood tell us that sex with children, AS LONG AS THEY CONSENT, is normal or bestiality is fine and dandy. Because you know, if people desire to have sex with animals and children, they were born this way and God intended them to be like that and who are you, you racist, bigoted piece of garbage to stand in their way of pleasure? I guess you're opposed to gay marriage too?
So yeah Facejew......it was alllllllllllllllllllllllllll just a big mistake. Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight.
At least we know what Zuch's into these days.
FBI click bait
By and large the big social media entities are run for snowflakes who don't think for themselves.
Speaking of videos, here is one that will make you laugh but it wont stay up very long,I'm sure. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DxzdqqkV2Zk
Thanks, Twee Surgeon! That dude is crazy awesome! Fuck yeah!
"We do not allow sexually explicit imagery, and we are committed to keeping such content off of our site.”
Hahahaa, hahaaaha, hahahaa. It's only in use at corporate headquarters!
When Zuckerface is elected President and Big Friend in 2020 we will all be required to use Facetube at least an hour a day.
So let me get this straight. While (((FB))) has been kissing (((communist))) ass in Germany and to a great extent the Bolsheviks in the U.S., and silencing anyone who speaks out about what a black SHITHOLE our respective nations have been turning into lately, they totally ignore “video of little girl giving oral”.
If that isn’t proof of who and especially WHAT kind of filth is in charge of our people’s affairs, nothing will.
Why anyone uses facebook is beyond me. It is tantamount to handing over personal information to thieves and whores. People connected to the CIA and the deep state currently work for FB.
did someone say PIZZA ?
meet me by the GATE
Meh, I'm so bitter all I care about is was it a happy ending.