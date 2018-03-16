Fordham Protesters Accuse Conservatives Of "White Supremacy" (For Buying Coffee)

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/16/2018 - 20:45

Authored by Sandor Farkas via Campus Reform,

Fordham University students protested against “white supremacy” Monday, specifically citing an incident in which conservative students tried to buy coffee while wearing MAGA gear.

Fordham Students United (FSU), “an intersectional coalition of student leaders, activists, faculty & alumni,” staged the March 12 protest in an effort to “bring social justice on campus,” writing on the Facebook page for the demonstration that “white supremacy” is present on campus but the administration has “failed to publicly denounce it.”

The Fordham Ram reports that the protest, clocking in at an hour and a half, consisted of students shouting chants of “hate speech is not free speech” and marching with signs stating that “Racism is a Social Sin” and “White Supremacy Kills.”

“Fordham’s policies and protection of white supremacy is putting people at risk,” one student shouted into a megaphone, with another claiming that the goal of the protest was to inspire a response from the administration. 

“We just want to call on the school to directly address that there is a problem of white supremacy on campus, to denounce it, and to hold the people who are propagating this message accountable,” student Reyna Wang told the Ram, while another claimed that she is “literally scared” by the situation.

As evidence of the white supremacy on campus, the protesters referenced a recent incident in which the president of a student group that runs an on-campus coffee house was disciplined for demanding that members of the school’s College Republicans chapter leave because their pro-Trump apparel violated the shop’s “Safer Space Policy.”

Fordham, notably, sanctioned both the president of the coffee house as well as the student who recorded the encounter, but the FSU protesters were still disappointed in the outcome, saying the College Republicans demonstrated “threatening behavior” by showing up at the coffee shop in MAGA gear and expecting to be served like normal customers.

The group also argues in its Facebook page that the College Republicans “set her (the president) up to be a target of harassment by national right-wing news and its followers.”

Additionally, the Facebook page points to a a student’s social media post featuring the “flag of Kekistan,” an alt-right symbol, as further evidence of the need to protest white supremacy. 

FSU contends that the alt-right flag, patterned on the Nazi German war ensign, is “a symbol of white nationalism,” but ignored the student paper’s discovery that nine of the 10 students pictured were unaware of what the flag was and what it stood for.

“Fordham's response, or lack thereof, to these events shows that the only free speech Fordham is willing to protect is the violent and racist rhetoric  that actively targets and threatens students of color, LGBTQ+ folks, immigrants, Muslims, Jews, and other minority groups,” the Facebook page for the protest concludes. 

In response to the protests, Director of Communications Bob Howe told the Ram that as much as “the administration would like to protect the university community from hate speech, we are not insulated from the culture around us, a culture that is increasingly divisive and in some cases openly hateful.” 

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Hal n back pods Fri, 03/16/2018 - 21:05 Permalink

Great Idea-conservatives can find a way to not fund universities with our money, then these kids can piss and moan  all they want. They should be thanking us, in fact anybody on a subsidy should be thanking us.

 

by the way-the last line of the Tylers article is about protecting people against hatred.

Just what are these liberal/progressive students doing? A little self examination is on order.

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
_cygnus_ directaction Fri, 03/16/2018 - 21:04 Permalink

Cause I'm praying for rain
And I'm praying for tidal waves
I wanna see the ground give way.
I wanna watch it all go down.
Mom, please flush it all away.
I wanna see it go right in and down.
I wanna watch it go right in.
Watch you flush it all away.

Time to bring it down again.
Don't just call me pessimist.
Try and read between the lines.

I can't imagine why you wouldn't
Welcome any change, my friend.

I wanna see it all come down.
Bring it down
Suck it down.
Flush it down.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
SILVERGEDDON tenpanhandle Fri, 03/16/2018 - 20:56 Permalink

If you put cream only in it, you create a mixed breed coffee - you confuse the race issue people

If you put sugar only in it, you create Black Bitch coffee. Half sweet, half nuts.

If you put soy milk in it, you create gender confused men with tits and aching assholes. 

If you just leave your fucking coffee hot, black, and strong, you are stereotyping. 

Fucking world has gone bat fucking shit crazy. Time to get out of Dodge.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
DillyDilly pods Fri, 03/16/2018 - 21:21 Permalink

I take it black

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JANcVXHqNTI

 

Male announcer: The white zone is for immediate loading and unloading of passengers only. There is no stopping in the red zone.

Female announcer: The white zone is for immediate loading and unloading of passengers only. There is no stopping in the red zone.

Male announcer: [later] The red zone is for immediate loading and unloading of passengers only. There is no stopping in the white zone.

Female announcer: No, the white zone is for loading of passengers and there is no stopping in a RED zone.

Male announcer: The red zone has always been for loading and unloading of passengers. There's never stopping in a white zone.

Female announcer: Don't you tell me which zone is for loading, and which zone is for stopping!

Male announcer: Listen Betty, don't start up with your white zone shit again.

[Later]

Male announcer: There's just no stopping in a white zone.

Female announcer: Oh really, Vernon? Why pretend, we both know perfectly well what this is about. You want me to have an abortion.

Male announcer: It's really the only sensible thing to do, if its done safely. Therapeutically there's no danger involved.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
NoDebt Bill of Rights Fri, 03/16/2018 - 20:53 Permalink

"citing an incident in which conservative students tried to buy coffee while wearing MAGA gear."

Holy shit.  Some of these soy-boy college males grew a sack and starting pushing back?  That could be the best news I've heard all week.

Remember, if they're going to call you a racist no matter what you do or say, you are FREE.  You got nothing left to lose so you might as well go all the way.  

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
Yen Cross Fri, 03/16/2018 - 20:50 Permalink

  The "race " card is so worn out.

  The libtards are so disengaged, they can't even open any sort of meaningful dialog within their own party.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Blue Steel 309 Yen Cross Fri, 03/16/2018 - 20:53 Permalink

Races are not compatible at the societal level, only on the individual level. This is incontrovertibly proven by the existence of race, despite at least 30 centuries of relatively high global mobility (compared to most animal species). The sooner this is accepted by all nations on the planet, the sooner we can start working on species wide interests.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
William Luther… Fri, 03/16/2018 - 20:54 Permalink

The thing that these idiots fail to understand is that White Men, and notice that I do say Men here and not simply males, are the ONLY ones who actually have the right of free speech.  The reason for that is that the Bill of Rights was written by White Men for White Men.  It didn't include niggers, women, Jews, or other non-whites.  With the exception of White Women, whom I have a great deal of respect for, the rest are, at best, guests in this nation. 

When and IF, we get control of this nation back to it's rightful rulers, we need to make a very serious example of those who sought to destroy us.  That's all I have to say on that matter. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
wisehiney Fri, 03/16/2018 - 20:55 Permalink

So boring. 

Tweet tweet.

Rocking Robin.

You miserable imaginary scavenging pretenders.

With highly determined less than zero promoters.

Get a life.

You have everything and a short time to realize that Happiness is a choice,

fools.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
I am Groot Fri, 03/16/2018 - 21:02 Permalink

So when the right starts shooting. maiming, knifing, bombing, running over, axing, beating with a metal pipe, drowning, strangling and kicking the living crap out of the Left, they will know The Right has been triggered. And it won't be racist. And I'll drink my fucking coffee blue if I want to damnnit.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
rejected Fri, 03/16/2018 - 21:14 Permalink

And most of those poor, poor children are using your money (tax dollar loans) to learn you are racists and Misogynists.  

Not only that,,, Government will probably cancel the poor little kiddie loans. 

So you'll get to pay twice! 

Can't beat that with a stick,,, suckers! 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
itstippy Fri, 03/16/2018 - 21:19 Permalink

Tylers, are you that desperate to find red meat political articles for the outraged crowd?  Look at picture #2.  Fifteen people and a bullhorn.  That's hardly a groundswell of misguided Millenial snowflakes.  The crowd at Taco Bell at 2:00AM is measured in dozens, for cripes sake.  

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ali-ali-al-qomfri Fri, 03/16/2018 - 21:24 Permalink

Don't these students have anything better to do,

did they not see that rogue bridge just crush like 10 people,

OMG bridges are racist, tear them down, before someone

else gets crush. Oh the humanity.