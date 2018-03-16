Merkel's New Interior Minister: "Islam Does Not Belong To Germany"

In a startling confirmation of the rising power of Germany's populist movement, on Friday Germany's new Interior Minister Horst Seehofer declared that "Islam does not belong to Germany" while setting out hardline immigration policies in an interview published on Friday, in an attempt to ward off rising anti-immigration challengers.
“Islam does not belong to Germany,” Seehofer said, contradicting former German president Christian Wulff who fueled a debate over immigration in 2010 by saying Islam was part of Germany. In 2015 Merkel echoed Wulff’s words at a time when anti-immigration campaign group PEGIDA - or Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West - was holding marches.
Closing the book on Merkel's disastrous "open door" policies, Seehofer told Bild he would push through a "master plan for quicker deportations”, in his first major interview since he was sworn into office on Wednesday.
The minister - a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CSU Bavarian allies who are further to the right than her own Christian Democrats - said he would also classify more states as "safe" countries of origin, which would make it easier to deport failed asylum seekers. The statements - an obvious attempt to court populist voters - come after Merkel’s conservatives, and their coalition allies - the Social Democrats - lost ground to the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in elections last year.
As Reuters notes, Seehofer is particularly keen to show his party is tackling immigration ahead of Bavaria’s October regional election, when the AfD is expected to enter that state assembly.
“Of course the Muslims living here do belong to Germany,” Seehofer said before going on to say Germany should not give up its own traditions or customs, which had Christianity at their heart.
“My message is: Muslims need to live with us, not next to us or against us,” he said.
According to the German government, between 4.4 and 4.7 million Muslims live in Germany today; most have a Turkish background and many of the more than a million migrants who have arrived in the country from the Middle East and elsewhere after Merkel adopted an open-door policy in mid-2015 are also Muslims.
* * *
In an amusing response from Andre Poggenburg, head of the AfD in the eastern state of Saxony, he said that Seehofer was copying his party with a view to Bavaria’s October regional election: “Horst Seehofer has taken this message from our manifesto word for word,” he said.
In other words the CDU is now the AfD. Who would have thunk it?
Meanwhile, the far-left Linke and Greens condemned Seehofer’s message, and the Social Democrats’ Natascha Kohnen told broadcaster n-tv: “Saying that incites people against each other at a time when we really don’t need that. What we really need is politicians who bring people together.”
In a coalition agreement, Merkel’s CDU/CSU conservative bloc and the Social Democrats agreed they would manage and limit migration to Germany and Europe to avoid a re-run of the 2015 refugee crisis. They also said they did not expect migration (excluding labor migration) to rise above the range of 180,000 to 220,000 per year.
Horsti is quite late on this one but do not bet on it: CIA-asset Merkel will tell him how to behave once he talks to her next time. Essentially Horsti is a whimp playin' tough to snatch up some votes from the AfD in the Bayernwahl this year. You traitors will hang!
Deport Merkel, too!
Looney
In reply to horsti by Linus2011
No I wanna hear this guy say "Merkel is the Furher's daughter!" next
In reply to Deport Merkel, too! Looney by Looney
The flow of immigration to and from every country to Europe:
http://thesoundingline.com/flow-asylum-seekers-towards-europe/
In reply to No I wanna hear this guy say… by TahoeBilly2012
tick tock motherfuckers
In reply to The flow of immigration to… by Four Star
A PR stunt, nothing more. Bavarian politicians are mere barking dogs with no real influence in Berlin. Their current role has been determined to be a kind of absorber of negative sentiment. Given the ongoing demise of the CSU, Seehofer's party, some "controversial" and highly "audible" strategic "statement" was necessary to appeal to its constituency. There will be no follow-through as there is neither the political will to face the challenges that come along with the project ained at sending home a couple million illegals nor does Germany dispose any longer of its is once worlde-famous logistical capability to organize a mass-retransfer. Besides, any illegal can sue the German government free of charge, appeal and re-appeal the decision in the meantime enjoying the benefits of the German social welfare.
In reply to tick tock motherfuckers by Richard Chesler
It’s too late. Germany is fast converting to Islam and nothing can slow, stop or reverse this amazing transformation
In reply to Seehofer is from CSU, the… by giovanni_f
cutting off money will do the trick. Then is ON (war, that is)!
In reply to It’s too late. Germany is… by directaction
Mrs. Merkel is actually Jewish, so far as I can tell. Her maiden name was Kazner and her Father as well as he Mother were originally Polish Jews.
In reply to No I wanna hear this guy say… by TahoeBilly2012
Yes, Kazner sound very Polish.
In reply to Mrs. Merkel is actually… by Elentari
So what if she is?
It is true then: the genes make her wanting to rule the world? Wow!
There are estimations about Genghis Khans descendants, talking about millions of them. They, too want to rule the world, I presume.
Truth is, she's the empires' bitch, better - the deep state slave with an ugly face. Quite fitting.
In reply to No I wanna hear this guy say… by TahoeBilly2012
Billions want to rule the world, at least for a day or two, to straighten things out.
In reply to So what if she is?… by Grumbleduke
If she was his daughter, the only Muslims in Germany today would be their ashes in the furnaces of Buchenwald.
In reply to No I wanna hear this guy say… by TahoeBilly2012
He is right on.
On the other hand, Adolf belongs to the glorious German people.
In reply to Deport Merkel, too! Looney by Looney
Actually he was Austrian
In reply to Since by Adolph.H.
you know the old joke: The greates achievement by Austria was, to convince the world Beethoven was austrian, and Hitler german...
In reply to Actually he was Austrian by CarthaginemDel…
Seehofer is a piece of shit politician whom I hate more than Merkel.
In 2015 he had the power to seal Bayern's border with Austria and stop this whole cluster-fuck in its tracks.
Would it have been the end of his political career? Yes. Would he have been removed from office? Yes. Would he have collapsed the CDU/CSU union ... very likely.
Can you imagine the images though of the guy getting involuntarily carried out of his office by German Federal Police while shouting "keep the borders sealed ... this will be the end of Germany. For our children and future, seal the borders!"
It would have been the end of Merkel, it would have made the CSU the single strongest party in all of German politics overnight, it would have taken him from politician to statesman and martyr faster than you can say "Allah Akbar!".
He could have stopped the "refugee" wave and the additional 1 million goat-fuckers Germany has taken since. He'd be being brought up on sedition charges -- but it would have caused a political rift in Germany so large you could drive a MAN bus through as the Lefties in NRW, Bremen, Hamburg and Berlin attempt to throw a conservative in jail for doing what he was elected to do.
The position the AfD holds today would be much stronger than it is now -- as it wouldn't have needed to get over the "OMFG NAZIS ÜBERALL" that its currently fighting against. He, given the broad support for these politics and ideals but pushed by an established non-"OMFG NAZIS ÜBERALL" party would have made the CSU the single largest (like 50%+) power in the former East + Bayern and very likely BaWü as well as the CDU collapses in a faster and more impressive political fireball than even PASOK in Greece pulled off.
He would have had bridges, schools, theme parks and hospitals named after him for a century.
What did the greedy kiddy-fucker do instead? Left the borders open, because his career is so much more important that everyone else's future and his "here and now" is so much more important than HIS long term future.
Fuck the guy... he gets the piano wire first.
In reply to horsti by Linus2011
I smell Soros in the air.
In reply to Seehofer is a piece of shit… by Haus-Targaryen
Career politicians.
In reply to Seehofer is a piece of shit… by Haus-Targaryen
Imagine this GAS bag POISIONING the people as if ON A BENCH IN THE PARK.
Russia must be controlling him, this is un-American thinking.
In reply to horsti by Linus2011
Amen!
In reply to horsti by Linus2011
Islam is not about trying to get along ... for them the matter is of conquest. Get it through your thick heads Germany before its way too late.
In reply to horsti by Linus2011
A Master Plan from the Master Race......
Oh dear, is that a faint echo I hear?
In reply to horsti by Linus2011
… “Muslims need to live with us, not next to us or against us,” he said.
Sure! They lived WITH Christians in Syria too… until the Muzzies started chopping their heads off.
Looney
Where the hell are the Knights Templar when we need them?
In reply to Deport Merkel, too! Looney by Looney
Oh they're coming, have no doubt about that
In reply to Where the hell are the… by VAL THOR
Saint Breivik, pray for us.
In reply to Oh they're coming, have no… by Ecclesia Militans
Or in this case, Teutonic Knights. :-)
In reply to Where the hell are the… by VAL THOR
I see some Russian chemicals in his future
T-minus 3 minutes until the `never forget the holocaust' folk have a response.
Sieg heil!
Hitler did nothing wrong except not finish
You give me funny ideas....
IF USA had not entered WW2, Germany might be a strong christian country today. The US would not have become the Superpower, had not given money for wars, would still have a reputation of freedom and excellency founded by the Fathers... still the Land of the Free.
France would still be christian too and Austria as well.
But the US did not and now we go all down the drain together.
And what is with Britain? Churchill the warmonger gave them Rotherham and Tetherham and from todays point of view - and not at all because my passport is German - I wonder IF we ALL would not be better off without the musels and have instead some fu....g arrogant Germans here and there.
In the end Britain's arrogancy of not letting go her desire of being the Empire is responsible. And the US was stupid enough - as in all her wars - to enter a war without any personal reason.
Britain and US destroyed Germany and commited so suicide themselves. They will be responsible for the death of the white caucasian. They destroyed two continents Europe and Northamerica.
Of course I do not know the alternative. Only some funny ideas which came over me....
In reply to Sieg heil!… by Enceladus
Islam is not compatible with any western government or religion. Islam is submission to Islam with no room for anything else. It is submit or be killed. Hopefully soon the US will understand this and begin forced removal of all Islamic persons, citizen or not from the country.
It is a dangerous cult that worships a meteorite rock, pedophilia, alans snackbar, and the murdering of non-believers
In reply to Islam is not compatible with… by Aubiekong
Progressive's tell us to reject intolerance among our own culture, but to import cultures founded and sustained on VIOLENT intolerance and be tolerant of them....denigrating anyone who does not.
If this does not symbolize and demonstrate insanity, what does?
Crazy people calling anyone who is not crazy, crazy. Anyone who resists evil, evil. Anyone who rejects blatantly violent, intolerant cultures, intolerant.
Fucking nuts, but does their insanity inhibit their ability to realize it?
If we are going to wait for them to recognize and admit to their madness, sign their own commitment papers, we are all fucked. This madness is contagious and will burn the planet to a crisp faster than Steven Hawkins ever predicted. Quarantine this shit.
In reply to Islam is not compatible with… by Aubiekong
Islam was on the decline in the middle east until the mid 1970s.
The petrodollar revived it.
In reply to Islam is not compatible with… by Aubiekong
And somehow simultaneously robbing them of their oil while funding them, making them some of the richest nations in the world.
Almost reminds me of multi-million dollar football players protesting how they are oppressed by white privilege.
In reply to Islam was on the decline in… by css1971
Keep germany for germans!!!
Step 1: European politician says immigration is a problem
Step 2: Same politician raises immigration levels
Rinse and repeat
Progressive indoctrination insists that they always err to self Destruction.
Sacrifice others to the agenda, and as the illness advances, to actually sacrifice themselves if necessary. Collectivism....communism, DEMANDS the sacrifice of one's self for the STATE.
For all their cries for individual expression, those cries MUST be the same....for the collective, for the STATE.
Islam is not their answer, their love, anymore than blacks, Hispanics, and the myriad of sexual deviants. These are groups carved out, separated from the whole, to break down society, to divide and weaken any real sense of community, all in the pretense of unity, of a collective society that honors the individual while ultimately insisting that we each bow to the oneness of a separate, elite and unaccountable government, which dictates our values.
In reply to Step 1: European politician… by GreatDoofus
Finally a true blue German.
I have to make a correction to his statement: " islam and judaism do not belong to Germany".
Angie's deal with the devil seems not to be working for her.
Too late, all the fucking camels are out of the barn.
Round them all up in concentration camps and...............
WHAT?? And here I thought Angela and the rest of the globalists had been clear--Muslimes good, everyone else, bad. Let them rape and pillage, it's just because they don't have jobs, don't you know? We need to be nice to them and they'll be nice to us, and a hundred other damned lies from the scumbags at the top.
Here if this guy was in England he'd be tossed in jail for hate speech. Muslimes good, everyone else bad.
Neither do Africans and other assorted brownies. Even the Dalai Lama agrees.
The Dalai Lama Says Too Many "Refugees" Are Going To Germany
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2016/05/31/the-dalai-…
https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/europes-border-crisis/dalai-lama-thin…
A bit late...
Never too late as long as the will to resist exists in some warriors.
In reply to A bit late... by Jambo Mambo Bill
Pike's letter looking more and more legitimate? The then leader of the free mason's? This is a decades long plan, that got ramped into high gear because of Brexit, Trump, Austria, Czech, Hungary, and the rise of the right. They want destruction, world war, depopulization. They are very clear about it, see Georgia guidestones for one example. I just hope that Q and company can set their evil fucking plan back a century or two.
“The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the “agentur” of the “Illuminati” between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam (the Moslem Arabic World) and political Zionism (the State of Israel) mutually destroy each other. Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion…We shall unleash the Nihilists and the atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm which in all its horror will show clearly to the nations the effect of absolute atheism, origin of savagery and of the most bloody turmoil. Then everywhere, the citizens, obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries, will exterminate those destroyers of civilization, and the multitude, disillusioned with Christianity, whose deistic spirits will from that moment be without compass or direction, anxious for an ideal, but without knowing where to render its adoration, will receive the true light through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out in the public view. This manifestation will result from the general reactionary movement which will follow the destruction of Christianity and atheism, both conquered and exterminated at the same time.”