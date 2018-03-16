Illinois Passes 'Dog Chasing Its Tail' Legislation To Buy Receivables Owed By The State

Authored by Mark Glennon via WirePoints.com,
You probably know Illinois has a huge backlog of unpaid bills - $8.7 billion as of yesterday. The state pays hefty late payment penalties on most of those bills. Through the first seven months of this fiscal year, the State spent $337.9 million on interest penalties, according to The Civic Federation.
But you may not know that the Illinois Treasure sits, indefinitely and inexplicably, on roughly $11 to $15 billion of state money (not college savings account money or funds held on behalf of municipalities), mostly in near-cash short term investments. We’ve written often about the mystery behind that. Today, that balance is $15.3 billion.
Well, a bill pending in the Illinois Senate would authorize the Treasurer to use that cash to buy invoices owed by the state.
It’s Senate Bill 2858 and it raises all sorts of questions. For starters:
-
How much of his money would the Treasurer use for this? It’s the last money we have in the piggy bank, and the state ought to be extremely careful about how it’s used. The bill would exempt only money set aside for bond payments, which isn’t very much of what the Treasurer holds (less than $2 billion, I believe, based on data I got through a FOIA request a couple years ago).
-
Why give the Treasurer sole authority to decide how much of this money to use for this purpose? Treasurer Micheal Frerichs, in my opinion, is among the last people we should give that authority to. See our earlier articles about his grandstanding and playing activist social justice investor with our money.
-
Whose receivables would the Treasurer buy? Political friendlies? Those he deems most worthy? Would he buy them at a discount?
-
Why not just use the money to pay the bills directly? The accrual of late payment fees would be lower on what the Treasurer would buy under the proposed law, but why is that better than direct payment? The whole concept of buying your own invoices is like a dog chasing his tail.
I emailed the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Heather Steans (D-Chicago), for some answers but got no response. The bill appears to be serious, having gone through committee and set for a second reading.
Currently, the state lets certain companies buy the invoices owed to vendors under the Vendor Assistance Program. Those companies pay the vendor upfront then pocket the payment that comes from the state together with any interest or penalties.
That program has been criticized because the companies doing the purchasing have had political connections. Former Governor Jim Edgar, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, was “cashing in” this way, serving as chairman of one such company. Other companies doing most of the purchasing, according to the Sun-Times, include one founded by Madigan aide-turned-lobbyist Brian Hynes and Patti Solis Doyle, a former campaign manager for Hillary Clinton whose brother is Ald. Danny Solis (25th).
The bill would make the Treasurer a qualified purchaser under that Vendor Payment Program.
Currently, the Treasurer’s $15.3 billion is earning just 1.5% per year, being in investments with an average duration of just under a year.
Maybe there’s some sense to using some of the Treasurer money for this purpose, but the questions I’ve listed and more need to be answered thoroughly and the program would have to be strictly controlled with far more detail than is in the current bill.
* * *
The relevant part of the bill is reproduced below:
Comments
Is sound like debt avoidance scheme, no? Boris is make promissory note and sell to self and then use proceed to repay all debt.
That's the heart of Illinois and particularly Chicago politics...
Ask the genius that down voted me the other day, where's the $3 Billion that the city received from selling the parking meter rights? ? ?
In reply to Is sound like debt avoidance… by Boris Alatovkrap
Dog chasing its tail, bah. More like an ouroboros (snake eating its own tail).
In reply to That's the heart of Illinois… by ProstoDoZiemi
More like autofellatio on an Craftmatic Adjustable Bed.(tm)
In reply to Dog chasing its tail, bah. … by anarchitect
Debt to GDP of every state in the Union:
http://thesoundingline.com/limitations-quantitative-easing/
In reply to More like autofellatio on an… by DownWithYogaPants
Soon the WHOLE COUNTRY will be broke. Karma for perpetuating the Greatest Injustice of the 20th Century.
In reply to Debt to GDP of every state… by Four Star
"Forget it, Jake. It's Chinatown."
In reply to That's the heart of Illinois… by ProstoDoZiemi
Ha ha ha ha more proof Liberals are retards and DO NOT BELONG RUNNING GOVERNMENTS.
A thought provoking question, if Chicago didn't exist, would Illinois be run better, why or why not?
In reply to Ha ha ha ha more proof… by Bill of Rights
"I will gladly pay you Tuesday for a Hamburger today" - J Wellington Wimpy
"I will pay you when I feel like it. But first, we welcome all illegals and...look, a racist!" - State of Illinois
The Illinois State legislature approved a bond issuance that was backed by the State Sales Tax revenue?
How is the State going to pay itself back? Ohh, now I get it, they're going full New Jersey tard.
LoL What about the Variable Rate tolls that they had in mind to "help" ease traffic lolololol
In reply to The thought the Illinois… by Yen Cross
No Russians?
Wow. a Boris sighting.. Speaking ZH legends along with Longsoupline!
Do him a favor and send him a gutted fish, maybe 2 for good luck, as he has been known to send to his adversaries.
In reply to Wow. a Boris sighting… by GoysRUs18
In reply to I can see why the Russian… by arrowrod
So treasury will sell more debt to assume invoices then pay them? If so, how does this help the situation?
Leona Helmsley was an amateur.
Not only do the clever rich not pay taxes, they get everybody else's taxes paid to them.
Illinois's latest move is #25,349 in a series of several million (or until everyone but them is a debt slave).
Illinois is going to be among the first group of states to disintegrate and cease being states.
They'll still be states after their bankruptcies, and believe it or not the idiot citizens and illegal voters will still elect the same batch of libetards into office.
In reply to Illinois is going to be… by MusicIsYou
Citizens are not idiots, they just have too short a timescale, and too low an ability to understand complexity, to see the problem. If they are able to walk down to the store, pay for their milk and bread, and walk home with a reasonably low chance of getting killed, then they will vote for people who make them feel good. whether that's by giving them a big screen TV, making nice noises about causes they believe in, or simply being pretty. When that chance of getting killed becomes visceral, they will vote for whoever will stop that, and they don't give a flying f#ck how that's done. And only those two states exist in their minds. When the real world intrudes, they drink more.
In reply to They'll still be states… by DaiRR
I have family there, brother and his wife (who tells HIM who to vote for because she keeps his balls in a jar on top of the fridge) is a the very definition of cognitive dissonance. Ask him about taxes, gun control, illegal immigration and you would think you were talking to Lyndon Larouche. Next ask him who he is going to vote for...."straight ticket Democrat" He gets whats coming, I have no sympathy for them.
In reply to Illinois is going to be… by MusicIsYou
So now nobody is getting paid, so now a secondary market will be created people will now sell the invoice at a lower face value to the state lololol. They are playing the debt default card lolol. We will buy lowest first, the state says. This will be interesting to watch
Dog With Head Up Its Butt Legislation (DWHUIBL)
95, 90 cents on the dollar? Maybe it's adjustable with a NDA.
Yea, maybe they can purchase the receivables at a discount which is cheaper than paying the bills. Maybe there can be some kickbacks too.
In reply to 90 cents on the dollar? by Umh
Who is authorizing the state to discount their receivables? With the state admitting it has cash, maybe I'll try to out-bid Illinois for those receivables. I'll demand 100% payment.
Fuck Illinois and their own QE...
Why Don't they Just Kite their Own Checks. Or package their debt and call it a security, and write checks off of their expected return.
if you're going to cook the Books, Turn up the heat and do it right.
Obvious scam. Typical.
This is a brilliant financial move. Look like you're about to go bankrupt, arrange for a front-man to buy up your outstanding obligations for pennies on the dollar, then forgive your debts!
There's money to be collected on late bills from the state, especially if you know which ones will eventually be paid and when.