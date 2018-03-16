Job Opening Soar By 645,000 To All Time High 6.3 Million

Two months after the number of US job openings reported by the JOLTS reported dropped to a six month low amid a slowdown in hiring and quitting, all it took was one comprehensive data revision to set the seasonally-adjusted, statistically inferred US labor market back on track, and according to the latest JOLTS report, in January, the number of job openings soared from a downward revised 5.667 million to 6.312 million, a 645,000 increase, the second biggest monthly jump on record.
The job openings level increased for total private (+608,000) and edged up for government. The job openings rate increased to 4.1 percent in January. The number of job openings increased in professional and business services (+215,000), transportation, warehousing, and utilities (+113,000) construction (+101,000), and several other industries. The number of job openings increased in the South, Midwest, and West regions.
It wasn't just job openings that jumped: total hires rose as well, increasing from a revised 5.524 million in December to 5.583 million in January, the second highest on record after October's 5.609 million. While the number of hires was little changed for total private, it rose for federal government (+10,000).
The other closely watched category, the level of quits - which indicates workers' confidence they can leverage their existing skills and find a better paying job - reversed last month's increase, and in January declined modestly from 3.340MM to 3.271MM, suggesting workers were feeling just a little less confident about demand for their job skills than the previous month. Quits increased in arts, entertainment, and recreation (+13,000) but decreased in professional and business services (-71,000). The number of quits decreased in the West region.
And with a total 5.4 million separations (a 3.7% rate), this means that there were 1.8 million layoffs and discharges in November, virtually unchanged from December. The layoffs and discharges rate was 1.2 percent in January, same as December. The number of layoffs and discharges was little changed for total private and for government. The layoffs and discharges level increased in health care and social assistance (+52,000). Layoffs and discharges were little changed in all four regions.
Putting all this in in context
- Job openings have increased since a low in July 2009. They returned to the prerecession level in March 2014 and surpassed the prerecession peak in August 2014. There were 6.3 million open jobs on the last business day of January 2018, a new series high.
- Hires have increased since a low in June 2009 and have surpassed prerecession levels. In January 2018, there were 5.6 million hires.
- Quits have increased since a low in September 2009 and have surpassed prerecession levels. In January 2018, there were 3.3 million quits.
- For most of JOLTS history, the number of hires (measured throughout the month) has exceeded the number of job openings (measured only on the last business day of the month). Since January 2015, however, this relationship has reversed with job openings outnumbering hires in most months.
- At the end of the most recent recession in June 2009, there were 1.2 million more hires throughout the month than there were job openings on the last business day of the month. In January 2018, there were 729,000 fewer hires than job openings.
Finally, and perhaps most notably, the Beveridge Curve (job openings rate vs unemployment rate), continues to gradually normalize after a nearly decade-long "drift" from its conventional pattern. From the start of the most recent recession in December 2007 through the end of 2009, the series trended lower and further to the right as the job openings rate declined and the unemployment rate rose. In January 2018, the unemployment rate was 4.1 percent and the job openings rate was 4.1 percent.
Comments
by far the easiest numbers to manipulate
ive been looking for a job for the past 3 months..its fucking dead out there and i have skillz
On average there is less than 4 months from the peak in employment until the start of the next recession:
http://thesoundingline.com/unemployment-how-does-a-lagging-indicator-be…
In reply to by far the easiest numbers… by DipshitMiddleC…
Goal-seeked bullshit aimed at giving the central banksters false cover to raise rates 3-4+ times this year in order to slow the inevitable decline of their worthless dollar.
In reply to On average there is less… by Four Star
What's the penalty if we don't shout this from the rooftops?
pods
In reply to Goal-seeked bullshit aimed… by eclectic syncretist
There’s lies, there’s damn lies, and then there’s statistics.
In reply to What's the penalty if we don… by pods
and it a sad friday for g olders
looks like no beer after work
In reply to by far the easiest numbers… by DipshitMiddleC…
Let me guess. White male, right?
In reply to by far the easiest numbers… by DipshitMiddleC…
im technically a member of the tribe (i consider myself a cryptojew). im not related to any of the elders so i have to slug it out with the rest of you goyim
i keep very detailed statistics on my job search in a nice tidy spreadsheet with graphs and pivot tables and whatnot..30% of all the jobs i apply to are through staffing agencys and they are my best ones as far as response rates go. i get decline ALOT via direct applications to companies and i suspect it is because i list myself as a white male with no disabilities who isnt a vet
i am a big time Trump supporter but the obama years did this country in. there are opportunities if you're a dindu or a cunt
In reply to Let me guess. White male,… by 11b40
But have you applied at the gas station convenience stores, one dollar stores,
and fast-food joints?
In reply to by far the easiest numbers… by DipshitMiddleC…
Employers want a vast amount of experience for a $10/hr job. That's what I'm seeing all over the place.
In reply to by far the easiest numbers… by DipshitMiddleC…
I worked as a 'industrial electrician;,,, Conveyors, Mills, Trains, Cranes etc.
Can't get hired now,,, I have no experience stocking shelves with foreign shit or cleaning bedpans.
How was I to know?
In reply to Employers want a vast amount… by lester1
There is a YUGE need for good electricians in new housing construction and remodeling if you're in the right part of the country. Easily demand $50-$100/hour, depending on the job.
In reply to I worked as a 'industrial… by rejected
Wrong. IBEW members are being offered early retirement with partial benefits.
In reply to There is a YUGE need for… by ThinkerNotEmoter
I can vouch for that.
In reply to Wrong. IBEW members are… by oddjob
Wrong. There are a lot of electrician jobs in the right area. I know of two areas with YUGE demand. Try the D.C. area and/or Sussex County, DE where the housing boom has been going strong for a long time.
Or sit back and whine about no jobs...
In reply to Wrong. IBEW members are… by oddjob
DC and Delaware? All of that MIC/government parasite money.
In reply to Wrong. There are a lot of… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Don't take this wrong and I realize there is much skill involved albeit different,,, but I always went for the more challenging stuff. I worked in the Steel industry from mining to production, worked on Lectrahauls to Locomotives, conveyor systems, to Overhead Cranes, Shakers, Screens, milling machines, etc. . A three year apprenticeship to become a journeyman. Much more satisfying TO ME then pulling wire and bending conduit.
I thank God everyday for that opportunity that has all but disappeared today. Think I would commit suicide having to work at shit places like Walmart and convenience stores.
Edit: I am in no way trying to diminish the IBEW/Retail electrical opportunities that used to exist. Much knowledge used to be required like almost memorizing the NEC. Everyone to their own... yes? I was able to CHOOSE my work whereas today, not so much.
So sad,,, as the emperor says.
In reply to There is a YUGE need for… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Nothing wrong with that. All I'm pointing out is that there are a lot of high paying electrician jobs in the right areas. No need to give it up to work at Walmart. Of course if you choose to not be paid $50-$100/hour with your own company doing residential and some commercial work, that's up to you.
In reply to Don't take this wrong and I… by rejected
The unions have lost a lot of residential work after 2008- you can get work buy it's non-union $20-35/hr with no benis
In reply to Nothing wrong with that. All… by ThinkerNotEmoter
https://www.roadtechs.com/search/search.php?search1=electrician
In reply to I worked as a 'industrial… by rejected
I noticed that the only employment available is if you are 100% trained in the field.
For instance, if you have a strong back ground in a field but not exactly in line with their job, they arent interested.
In reply to Employers want a vast amount… by lester1
If you're a 100% trained then: you're already working there, you already have a good job and seniority, or you own your own business.
I suffered the same thing once. The company wanted 10 years experience in de-watering for a construction site to replace a First Native person who had quit. It was a union job on Native land so Natives were first in line. After a week they let me go because the Native wanted his job back and also I wasn't down with the intimidation tactics. That's another thing, employers want to get away with intimidating workers. Fuck'em.
BTW, people with 10 years de-watering experience don't make it to the 11th year. It's bull work, chasing ponds of water carrying heavy pumps on your back across construction sites being eaten alive by black flies in the rain because de-watering involves keeping grey water from entering into the river and destroying fish habitat. 10 years experience, right, you learn the job the day you show up and if you've got the physical strength the job gets done. I have that strength.
In reply to I noticed that the only… by Bricker
From what I see, each job is listed multiple times. Sometimes ten listings for the same job.
In reply to by far the easiest numbers… by DipshitMiddleC…
Please post your cover sheet/list your skillz.
Tip:Don't "cool-up" your resume with the "z" thing.
Here's a good vid from Mike Rowe
Rowe: Why we never see protests at trade schools - YouTube
Edit; From DipshitMiddle's profile,
Biography
"Conspiracy theorist millenial, financial instruement trading, non-educated, no debt having data analyst by trade."
...enough said.
In reply to by far the easiest numbers… by DipshitMiddleC…
I can vouch for that. I have more than 20 years of work experience, I have a STEM college education, I am bilingual (French and English), I am a member of a union (LiUNA), I don't have any tattoos, I am not addicted to opioids, I am mobile and willing to move for a job, I am debt free, you get the picture. Oh, and I know how to code, as in Web Development, but I'm not a pro yet. I've worked in transportation and distribution; customer service; sales; and most recently, heavy construction. I'm also white, tall, with a full head of grey hair to match my age of 54.
The only job I was offered was 20K lower than I need and 2 weeks short of vacation than I want in my next job. The contract they wanted me to sign was full of legalese that I wasn't able to fully understand, but I knew enough to know that it was not something I was prepared to sign even if they had met my demands. I know that they were taken aback by my response to their offer. Fuck'em I say.
Jobs are first offered to friends and family, well, you know that and the jobs that are left are offered to the slaves on the plantation and if none of the slaves want to take them then they import foreigners with the help of government agencies and then they disparage tax paying citizens by saying that 'these are jobs Canadians won't do' and it's not true. Canadians won't do these jobs because they don't pay and offer nothing of value in return for taking the job. Ever try getting a reference from an employer. They just confirm that yes you once worked there from start date to end date. Employers imagine that candidates are in constant contact with their previous employers and that not the case.
I saw a bunch of jobs online and applied to them then the next day I drove over with my resume and introduced myself. I am qualified for at least one of these jobs. Crickets, so far.
In reply to by far the easiest numbers… by DipshitMiddleC…
<--- Who knew Republican-run Labor Depts could lie as well as Democrats?
<--- This news is so good, I'll rush out and buy stocks now!
Remember how Trump would call the people at Forbes and try to weasel his way to a higher ranking in the Forbes 500 list? Yeah, he's still doing it.
In reply to <--- Who knew Republican-run… by NugginFuts
The Beveridge Curve appropriately enough looks like a drunken stagger, in fact a group of drunks staggering. Maybe they should call it the Beverage Curve.
In the news
Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome
Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat
Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar
Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter
Is that you Gerald Cellente?
In reply to In the news… by enf83
Spammer
In reply to In the news… by enf83
perfect, the economy is like a brown overripe banana.
Tune in to the new white noise tomorrow.
This is definitely Friday!
over 45 need not apply....
i can just see Donny asking his underlings "is it a lie if everybody believes it?"
They used some oriental seasoning.
The number of potential job applicants may have unexpectedly dropped. Does that number inversely correlate with the number or harvested organs available?
Stormy Daniels has openings she needs to fill, too.
Thanks to Obama a lot of lazy hoodlums can stay on EBT, Section 8, etc regardless of capability or how many jobs are available. He was a legend to those folks.
A lot of negativity on ZH today.
If you get paid $10 an hour, help yourself to the inventory, there's always EBay to supplement your income.
I'll be working on eBay this weekend. I get rid of junk I don't need to buy more junk on eBay I don't need.
In reply to A lot of negativity on ZH… by arrowrod
Tons of jobs out there, they just don't pay shit.
I basically don’t even come here on Friday’s any more. I know it’s just going to be mind numbing and insanity all rolled into it one. Every Friday. The Tribe got me to actually hate Friday’s !!!
One would think the 95 millions out of the labour force would be rushing to fill some of these jobs if they were real, but virtual jobs that only exist on paper do not count as real jobs. the number remains 95 million people out of the labour force.
Republican propaganda. They are desperate to make Joe the Plumber believe their tax cut benefited him rather than their wealthy friends, and desperate to make people believing "trickle down" works. Sad.