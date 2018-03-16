Kelly: No More Personnel Changes At The White House; Trump May Be Leaker

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told White House staff in a Friday meeting that there would be no more dismissals at this time, according to The Hill.
The news follows a wild week of firings and speculation over who's neck is on the block - following the abrupt ouster of Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson and his assistant.
“The chief of staff actually spoke to a number of staff this morning, reassuring them that there were no immediate personnel changes at this time and that people shouldn’t be concerned, that we should do exactly what we do everyday, and that’s come to work and do the best job we can,” said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.
“That’s exactly what we’re doing and exactly what we’re focused on.”
The Friday announcement comes on the heels of a report by the Washington Post late Thursday that Trump was firing national security adviser H.R. McMaster - and would reportedly be looking for a "soft landing spot" for the three-star general in a position where he could earn his fourth star.
Sanders tamped down that rumor at the Friday briefing, telling reporters "he president said that it was not accurate and he had no intention of changing and that they have a great working relationship and he looked forward to continuing to work with him."
“Our focus is not on a lot of the news stories you would like us to be focused on,” Sanders told reporters. “We're actually focused on what the American people want us to do. That's to come here, to do our jobs. General McMaster is a dedicated public servant and he is here not focused on the news stories that many of you are writing but on some really big issues, things like North Korea, Russia, Iran. That's what he's doing. And that's what we'll continue to be focused on every single day we show up for work.”
Is Trump a leaker?
Axios' Jonathan Swan reports that John Kelly told reporters in an off-the-record briefing that President Trump is "likely speculating about staff moves to people outside the White House and that reporters are then talking to those people. And that's how a good deal of news is likely being made about all the possible replacements."
What we're hearing:
Kelly acknowledged to the reporters it’s likely that Trump is talking to people outside the White House and that reporters are then talking to those people. Kelly cast Trump’s own conversations as a significant contributing factor to stories about the staff changes. (Kelly was making the point that he’s not around for a lot of Trump’s conversations so can’t be sure what he’s telling people over the phone.)
Kelly disputed the reports about H.R. McMaster imminently leaving the White House. He said there are no active plans to replace him, and added that it would be great if the Army gave McMaster a 4th star.
Kelly also defended HUD Sec. Ben Carson, who is under pressure for spending $31,000 on a furniture set. Kelly said $31,000 sounds like a lot of money, but to put it in context he asked a reporter how much they think the chair they’re sitting on costs. Kelly said it’s probably worth hundreds of dollars but it will last a long time. He rationalized Carson’s $31,000 outlay by saying the table could last for 80 or 100 years. Kelly was pressed on whether the President was going to fire Carson. He made a military analogy. He said whenever he makes a decision, he makes sure that it’s legally permissible and from that line he takes five paces back — to allow for optics, ethical and other considerations. Kelly said he wants all decision-making across government to be like that and the impression reporters were left with was that Carson is not going to be fired.
Kelly said he has been telling Trump that Jeff Sessions is doing a good job. Kelly went above and beyond to defend Sessions, and told the president that the press only reports about 3% of what he does.
He said Deputy A.G. Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Chris Wray are also doing good jobs.
Kelly also said that Larry Kudlow’s past cocaine habit won’t be a problem for his security clearance, as it is public knowledge. Kelly joked that the 1990s were “a crazy time.” -Axios
It would seem counterintuitive for Trump to purposefully project an image of chaos within the White House. Then again, maybe it's all part of the show.
Comments
Picture looks like master and dog.
Edit: Hint, the dog is wearing the blue leash.
I wonder if these cretins will ever accomplish anything they were elected to do? Every headline you read is he-said-she-said bullshit. Inanity upon inanity. Is this really what our Founders intended for this nation? Nothing great or lasting gets accomplished. Millions of dollars are wasted on these scandalous representative criminals' peccadillos. It's astonishing.
In reply to Picture looks like master… by tenpanhandle
It is pretty obvious that our elected representatives are a front for our real rulers. As I've said before, it would be better if the Mafia was running things.
In reply to I wonder if they'll ever… by J S Bach
Make America Gossip Again.
In reply to It is pretty obvious that… by Pollygotacracker
make America grate again
In reply to Make America Gossip Again. by directaction
Somebody "gets" to them early on in their congressional careers.
If they refuse to "get with the program", then they and their families are somehow threatened.
Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky is still a mystery.
Does Rand Paul and his father continue to enjoy life through some kind of "martyrdom" agreement?
As in, if they are assassinated, it may create an unwanted uprising or civil insurrection?
In reply to I wonder if they'll ever… by J S Bach
Perhaps they are controlled opposition. If there was no dissenting voices, it would seem at odds with "democracy" and "free speech". It also gives those of us who see through the charade the illusion of hope. We sit and pour out our hopes on a fantasy. Meanwhile, our pitchforks rust away and soon we find ourselves shackled...
In reply to Somebody "gets" to them… by serotonindumptruck
Gotta hand it to Kelly for having a good eye on AGs. Stiff Sessions is now a laughingstock and poster boy for the swamp...in the eyes of most Trump voters he's on a par with Lynch, Holder, Reno.
Him, Honest Hill'rey, and Chuck Schumer just love him.
In reply to I wonder if they'll ever… by J S Bach
The pic does look like "the leaker" caught piddling on the carpet...
In reply to Picture looks like master… by tenpanhandle
were all around you and we know everything... we keep you "safe", we can ruin your life or end it..., so now about that Military spending and these War plans Mr. President... go ahead Tweet. :) maybe you will start something only we can help you out of..
In reply to Picture looks like master… by tenpanhandle
Well, at his age, prostate issues are a given...
Trump likes to be "leaked on"
In reply to Is Trump a leaker?… by SloMoe
In reply to Trump likes to be "leaked on" by Juggernaut x2
The White House is starting to look a lot like the fruitcake you get for Christmas and you try to regift.
again
Comedy is the last refuge of the nonconformist mind
In reply to The White House is starting… by I am Groot
Next thing they want to paint the White House black.
Wait for it...
Executive privilege my ass.
A little case of ---- Tail wagging Dog?
Trump is pissed off, and I don't blame him.
Shitcan < Kelly and Sessions yesterday<
'As the White House Turnsover'
This hour is sponsored by Depends.
Depends; leaking matters, and weak bladders.
35 per cent staff turnover rate and nobody sure of their future... no thanks Ill pass.
Ever Met The Devil ?
The ROT runs deep. Just like giant shrimp that have crap all the way down their spines.
If you call someone in Australia a prawn it means they have a head full of shit.
In reply to The ROT runs deep. Just… by Yen Cross
The Propagandists and their outlets have it cranked-up to 11.
Even bigger (Biggest) problem is that half of the People soak it all up.
This is worse than a soft coup... it's the whole shebang crumbling...
I bet some of you guys in ZH are richer than Kelly..., the 4Stars General lolz ...
"The ship of state is the only one that leaks from the top." - Sir Humphrey Appleby