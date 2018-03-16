Kremlin Furious After Boris Johnson Accuses Putin Of Murder

Earlier today we reported that the world got that much closer to a second Cold War after Russia said it would expel UK diplomats in retaliation to Theresa May's decision to kick out 23 Russians, while expanding its "blacklist" of US citizens in response to yesterday's Treasury sanctions. That's when things turned south fast because roughly at that time, the U.K.’s top diploma, Boris Johnson, directly accused Vladimir Putin, saying it was “overwhelmingly likely” that he personally ordered the nerve-agent attack on British soil.
In a dramatic escalation of a diplomatic crisis between the two countries, the Foreign Secretary said the U.K.’s problem was not with the Russian people but with the Russian leader.
"Our quarrel is with Putin’s Kremlin and with his decision - and we think it overwhelmingly likely that it was his decision - to direct the use of a nerve agent on the streets of the U.K., on the streets of Europe, for the first time since World War II,” Johnson said in London.
"Our quarrel is with Putin's Kremlin" says @BorisJohnson as he responds to the #Salisbury poisoning pic.twitter.com/V93QLXS7kE— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 16, 2018
Predictably, the Kremlin was furious, said that blaming Putin personally for Skripal's poisoning is “shocking and unforgivable."
Speaking to Interfax, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that “We have said on different levels and occasions that Russia has nothing to do with this story" and added that "any references to our president is nothing but shocking and unforgivable diplomatic misconduct."
Johnson's statement was a “diplomatic blunder” on the part of the UK foreign secretary, Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin remains "puzzled" by the conduct of the British authorities during the Skripal crisis.
The diplomatic tension increased further Friday afternoon when London’s Metropolitan Police said it is treating as murder the death of Nikolai Glushkov, a close associate of Putin opponent Boris Berezovsky -- a one-time billionaire who was himself found hanging dead in 2013 in his house outside London.
The Kremlin's press secretary also expressed belief that "sooner or later the British side would have to present some kind of comprehensive evidence of Russia’s involvement, at least, to their partners France, the US, Germany, who declared solidarity with London in this situation.” Moscow earlier asked the UK to provide materials in the Skripal case, but received a negative answer.
Johnson’s claims of Putin’s personal involvement weren’t the only example of over-the-top rhetoric by UK officials during the Skripal crisis. UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said on Thursday that Russia “should go away and shut up” when asked about Moscow’s possible response to British sanctions.
In response, Russia’s Defence Ministry said Williamson was an “intellectual impotent” and Lavrov said he probably lacked education. “Well he’s a nice man, I’m told, maybe he wants to claim a place in history by making some bold statements,” Lavrov said. “Theresa May’s main argument about Russia’s guilt is ‘Highly probable’, while for him it’s ‘Russia should go and shut up’. Maybe he lacks education, I don’t know.”
* * *
The diplomatic tension spiked further on Friday afternoon when London’s Metropolitan Police said it is treating as murder the death of Nikolai Glushkov, the close associate of Putin opponent Boris Berezovsky - a one-time billionaire who was himself found hanging dead in 2013 in his house outside London, according to Bloomberg.
Glushkov, 68, was found dead at his home in the southwest of the U.K. capital on March 12. An autopsy showed he died from “compression to the neck,” the police said in a statement, adding that there was no evidence he had been poisoned or to link his death to the attack on the Skripals.
“The Met Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, which has led the investigation from the outset, is now treating Mr. Glushkov’s death as murder,” the statement said. “As a precaution, the command is retaining primacy for the investigation because of the associations Mr. Glushkov is believed to have had.”
Meanwhile, the Russian Investigative Committee said it was also opening a criminal case into Glushkov’s death, also describing it as “murder.” In a statement, it also said it would investigate the attack on Yulia Skripal.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Britain of breaching international law in its investigation of the attack on the Skripals in the city of Salisbury. May said the agent used has been identified by British scientists as Novichok, which was developed in the Soviet Union.
Britain says it has invited Russia to cooperate in the investigation and that this invitation hasn’t been taken up.
In a glimmer of hope that there may still be a diplomatic resolution, late on Friday May’s office said the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said it had agreed to travel to Britain to collect a sample of the nerve agent and to support the U.K.’s investigation into the poisoning of the Russian double agent.
Comments
was it worth it?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omnskeu-puE
how about this?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6DXDU48RHLU
or this?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rXPrfnU3G0
this?
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2014/nov/24/-sp-us-drone-strikes-ki…
more?
https://i.imgur.com/y4UZJGa.png
definitely not murder though, and they totally hate us for our freedom
Putin should ban the BBC from Russia, then again, they are far more leftist than his own media so that probably won't happen.
In reply to was it worth it?… by ted41776
Come on, Putin... wipe that place out!
This has to be the start for WWIII right?
In reply to Putin should ban the BBC… by johngaltfla
UK is a piss-ant power.
Now, they want to trade punches with Russia, got it.
Good luck with that...
In reply to Come on, Putin... wipe that… by Bud Dry
Boris Johnson is too dumb to qualify as a Dumb Blonde. ;-)
Looney
In reply to UK is a piss-ant power… by Lost in translation
The UK enjoys talking shit and provoking a fight that they know will be fought by somebody else.
A yapping poodle deserves more respect.
In reply to … by Looney
The Western criminal, er, I mean political class has officially jumped the shark...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvGopsM1G9g
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to The UK enjoys talking shit… by serotonindumptruck
This Dude Looks Like He's Perpetually Intoxicated...
Never seen him appear "Normal" ...
In reply to The Western criminal, er, I… by skbull44
The WEST is Israhell's biyatch. And Israhell is the real culprit fanning the conflict with Russia.
In reply to Whats this Guys Initials, Oh… by BaBaBouy
The UK and the USA are one country melatonindipstick. Didn't they learn you that in skool?
In reply to The UK enjoys talking shit… by serotonindumptruck
Very clever.
Do you have anything more substantial than childish ad hominem to refute my argument?
In reply to The UK and the USA are one… by W270
B J ...
In reply to Very clever… by serotonindumptruck
I lived in the UK for more than a decade - I don't think Brits like Americans at all. They just kiss their ass because they think Americans are rich and powerful - hoping to profit from their ass-licking
In reply to Very clever… by serotonindumptruck
Sure would be funny if a UK helicopter/Harrier carrier were to crumble to dust for no apparent reason while in port one day.
In reply to … by Looney
The Harriers remaining are in Museums,not in service, antiques. The Carriers for them are scrapped or waiting to be scrapped.
In reply to Sure would be funny if a UK… by tmosley
Nuke Mecca first and destroy that piece of shit meteorite.
That will clear out 75% of world problems.
In reply to Come on, Putin... wipe that… by Bud Dry
Boris Johnson? Geeez!
ZH Boris Alatacrap carries MORE weight than that fake Brit Nobody
In reply to Come on, Putin... wipe that… by Bud Dry
Our Boris carries a ton more weight than does the deluded Boris Johnson. The man is losing it and he is putting his people in danger.
In reply to Boris Johnson? Geeez!… by alexcojones
The Brits are genuinely good people. My wife much enjoyed herself there on a trip three years ago - except with being threatened with arrest for possessing some Walmart pepper spray. They are much dependent on a warfare economy. Caught between the EU and DC with economic pressure from China, they hooked their wagon to Washington and must play the phony "it was a Russian assassination" game. It's a matter of survival. They are experts at war and torment having run the world or been top dog for well over two centuries. America could help Britain by eliminating all neocons from our government. All this fuss over Hillary's crimes and Comey etc - small potatoes. We have to go after Bush Jr. and make him answer for 9/11. That's the core issue festering in our national soul. Few will talk about it. We need to pull Bush from his hidey-hole and get him on trial. Everything else will then resolve.
In reply to Our Boris carries a ton more… by FoggyWorld
No Bud, it is the beginnings of Kindergarten 101, just before milk and cookies, and a nap. A very very very long nap.
WWIII do these people understand that it will not take to many going off to burn up the oxygen? Never mind about radiation, there will not be any GOD DAMN AIR to breath...anywhere. Why do you thing fires burn and building implode?
In reply to Come on, Putin... wipe that… by Bud Dry
Slow down Tonto, I am not ready for my 72 vegans.
BTW, You should replace the King on the Bud Lite Commercials and mix in comment like this one.
Preferably in your normal drunken state.
In reply to Come on, Putin... wipe that… by Bud Dry
The Rothschild concubines know the North Sea fields are drying up faster than May's childless womb.
They're poking The Bear, hoping it will charge, thinking NATO will save them, but it will be their doom.
In reply to Putin should ban the BBC… by johngaltfla
This is the May-Johnson excuse for not going through with Brexit. Now they will say they need their partner in the EU to protect them. Good luck with that one.
In reply to The Rothschild concubines… by 7thGenMO
I wouldn't write NATO off just yet. Rothschild bought Naftogaz which has an office in Egypt. Igor Kolomoisky has some interesting ties also the temporary occupation of Crimea by Russia. And who is Genie Energy?
In reply to The Rothschild concubines… by 7thGenMO
Russian presidential elections on the 18th.
Anything more need to be said?
In reply to was it worth it?… by ted41776
Boris Johnson is a fat fuck and a pedophile .
In reply to Russian presidential… by css1971
Boris Johnson is a disgusting slob and NWO stooge.
Which makes you wonder about his pro brexit role..........
In reply to Boris Johnson is a… by FlKeysFisherman
Yes it does, and so does May, this Russia poisoning farce might be the final stall tactic for the Square Mile club, when in doubt nuke it out.
Brexit, Yuan backed oil contract, ISIS on the run, Russia and China actually making friends with the lesser countries rather than bombing them or installing a dictator.
Hell it just ain't paying to be a empire any more.
In reply to Which makes you wonder about… by DownWithYogaPants
The war mongering Neo tards {both parties} are playing scorched Earth games.
Congress can fix this problem with one late night vote. Audit the Pentagram!
If the U.S. armed forces are dysfunctional and destitute, why would you throw more taxpayer $'s on the rotting corpse?
All of the armed forces, and pentagram spending needs to be audited ASAP.
Then congress can appropriate the proper spending.
Trump must feel pretty stupid after that f-18 did a nosedive earlier?
President Trump is ALSO The Commander in Chief and the CHIEF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER of the USA.
HE can order an investigation into ANYTHING.. Why, Mr. President haven't you done so with the DOJ and FBI?
In reply to The war mongering Neo… by Yen Cross
Because he doesn't want to be killed.
In reply to … by blindfaith
I could have sworn the Pentagram Audit was already underway?
I heard no one has a clue what happened to another $9 Trillion or so that's come up missing, that's in addition to the last chunk of change that disappeared right before 911?
Wish they'd find the cash, there's a bunch of folks stuck in here in Demtard California that could use a new tent and sleeping bag.
In reply to The war mongering Neo… by Yen Cross
The F-18 and UH-60 crashes will be the perfect excuse to ask Congress for another billion or two to replace them with " new and updated" aircraft. Oh wait,I misspoke. Did I say billion ? I meant trillion.
In reply to The war mongering Neo… by Yen Cross
I have seen more intelligent people on skid row than that fucktard Bozo Johnson.
He and that other fucktard Gavin Williamson and that cunt Theresa May
Truly SLIMEY LIMEYS
and all of them fuckin' ugly - probably due to inbreading
In reply to I have seen more intelligent… by ExPat2018
Russia should bar all slimey limeys from entering Russia and not allow their shitty football team into Russia for the World Cup.
Johnson always was a thick twat, even at college. His illustrious ancestor would have broken Boris' jaw by now.
Brit Bob and Bozo Johnson are both asshole babies.
Wabash River Ordnance Works
The United Kuntdom , a nation of has beens
Bozo Johnson perfectly represents those fucking pedos and faggots.
Boris was born in the USA, scroll down to 'early life' for a more realistic look at who Boris is. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boris_Johnson
The British shoe bomber was a Pakistani but the press just love to call anyone who was sprouted in the UK...British. It's just not the case.
In reply to The United Kuntdom , a… by ExPat2018
BoJo is the one Brit I most highly regard, except for ZH's BritBob...... so do they have video proof from London's famed surveillance system showing who killed the people on the bench? If not, why not? Anyone thinking the Russkies would have any verifiable link to the real killers has no imagination about how the Russkies work. Foreign officers should leave probabilities to the weatherman, they aren't much good for crafting policy.
Fuck off you shit for brains moron.
In reply to BoJo is the one Brit I most… by MrSteve
Did they actually die? I thought they just got real sick?
In reply to BoJo is the one Brit I most… by MrSteve
Now the Russians have a reason to take somebody out. Stand back boys we will
show you how the professionals do a hit job. It will leave you stupid Brits scratching
your smelly asses...
Mr. Putin, do not be offended we hate the Brits too.......
Johnson's black daddy said "I dare you to say that to Putin's face"
Glad my ancestors fled that Shithole centuries ago.............
Dear Vlad.
One Sarmat on the Thames Barrier please. ASAP
Please don't forget Washington, D.C. Home of the Neocons war mongers.
In reply to Dear Vlad… by ExPat2018