Male Democrat PAC Operative Arrested For Assaulting Female Trump Admin Official

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/16/2018 - 21:45

U.S. Capitol Police have arrested a Democrat staffer from the American Bridge political action committee (PAC) on Thursday for assaulting a female Interior Department communications official after a House budget hearing.

The suspect, whose name is currently withheld, reportedly shoved the woman to the ground while chasing down Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke following his testimony to the House Committee on Natural Resources on the department's 2019 budget proposal, according to the Daily Caller's Michael Bastasch. 

Interior officials filed a police report, The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned, but it has not yet been processed, police said. It will be made public in seven to 10 days once processed. American Bridge did not respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment. -Daily Caller

An officer told Politico that they "arrested an adult male for simple assault against another individual outside room 1234 in the Longworth House Office Building," adding "The suspect was transported to USCP Headquarters for processing." 

Interior communications director Laura Rigas told Politico she was "greatly alarmed and extremely irate that a female senior member of my DOI Communications team was physically assaulted today by a Democrat staffer from the PAC American Bridge."

“We are appalled to hear of the events following yesterday’s hearing where a member of Secretary Zinke’s staff was victim to an assault,” committee spokeswoman Katie Schoettler told the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF).

These actions are reprehensible and have no place in this body. We thank the U.S. Capitol Police for their quick response and professionalism,” Schoettler said. “The USCP is now handling the matter.

American Bridge is a political action committee founded by Democratic operative David Brock in 2010 and funded in part by George Soros - who donated $2 million to the PAC in 2016. Their mandate is "holding Republicans accountable for their words and actions," according to their website

 

Comments

navy62802 Fri, 03/16/2018 - 21:48 Permalink

They arrest one guy for simple assault. Yet they allow the same people to execute one of the most complex operations against the government of the United States. I see.

MK ULTRA Alpha takeaction Fri, 03/16/2018 - 22:04 Permalink

The Democrats are the communist and the Republicans are the fascist, who both use the government against us.

On both sides of the equation are the fake Jews who control the outcome each time.

The US government isn't suppose to be running social engineering. Government policies have made life for Americans hell on Earth.

We live in a totalitarian police state built by both parties. We thought Obama would reform the government and downsize the system of martial law control, he enhanced it.

We thought the same for Trump, we lost period. Of course it would have been worse with Clinton. But we're getting same with Trump.

The US government must be downsized. We thought we would have no more wars in the middle east for Israel. But now we know, like all of our leaders, Trump is Jew crazy.

MK ULTRA Alpha MK ULTRA Alpha Fri, 03/16/2018 - 22:16 Permalink

Many wanted the US government out of their state, they wanted land controlled and ruled by federal over seers returned to the states.

But Zinke made this weird statement the federal lands must be controlled by the federal government. It's insane when the government spends and spends to run Americans off the land, doesn't follow the rules.

Zinke is MORE of the same, the same Interior and BLM commandos and war on the American people. Story after story of families camping roughed up, people panning for gold roughed up and the Interior departments land grabs, it's sick.

The only thing Zinke has proven is he is a statist like all the other government rulers.

We voted for Trump for no more wars for Israel and a return of federal lands to the states, and lower government spending.

The tax cut, give me a break. I can't wait for the food riots when this country dies. Lets hope Trump leads the nation to destruction, this will end ignorant POS like Zinke. And the federal lands will then be returned to the states.

We can only pray for the break up of this hate driven nation and keep watching MSM so you can be radicalize to fight your own people. The government calls ISIS web site, radicalization of Americans, what is MSM doing because it's the same thing.

We only have to look each day at the corruption being covered up, from the FBI to the FED, and WHY can't we audit the Fed, because it will show the fake Jews stole out Gold which is supposed to be over 8000 metric tons. Why would anyone believe the gold was intact, when the fake Jews roiled the economy over and over to move all wealth to the top and these same fake Jews have controlled the Fed for a generation.

The US gold stockpile has been stolen by the fake Jews.

MK ULTRA Alpha MK ULTRA Alpha Fri, 03/16/2018 - 22:22 Permalink

I love the down votes from the Zionist Christians, a mean spirited people who believe these Eastern Europeans calling themselves the Jews are in fact the Jews of the Bible, they've developed religion of hate with the Jew on top, then the whites, and the people of color on the bottom. It's a racial caste system which promotes wars for Israel.

They're so ignorant, they're robbed over and over and their children are killed in wars for Israel. They believe if the Jews said it, then it's God's will.

Their god is Satan. I don't know any other way of saying it. And again it's good to see the down votes because it is popping their fake belief system.

It'll be over soon, why? because the world has the internet and they can see. No one likes Americans. period.

A thermonuclear war is coming and most Americans will be burned into hell where they belong for murdering people, innocent people for Israel.

The 2 million Christians in Syria were the original Christians, these are the ancient Israelites. Thank you Israel for leading the beast of burden brainwashed Americans to murder the real Israelites.

And while this genocide financed by Saudi and Qatar and directed by Mossad and CIA murdered innocent families. It was never told in US MSM controlled by who?

Now Israel has admitted they were behind ISIS, did any MSM report on it, only the internet news sites did. ZH reported straight from the mouth of Israel, Netanyahu.

And what did the television mind Trump do, we're headed for more wars for Israel. Hand in hand being lead by the nose by Netanyahu.

silverer Fri, 03/16/2018 - 21:58 Permalink

5 years of stamping license plates will do it. What pisses me off though is they call themselves "American Bridge". How about "Communist Bridge"? That fits better.

Jeffersonian Liberal silverer Fri, 03/16/2018 - 22:11 Permalink

That's their newest camouflage.

You'll see cars with American flag decals in the windows and every other manner of pro-communist crap stuck to the ass end of their vehicle.

You'll see a flag waving over their front porch and lawn signs for the commie-rat pig bastard Bernie Sanders.

 

Don't you get it?

 

This is their way of making look like the communism is actually patriotism.

 

Fuckheads. Every last one of them.

I am Groot Fri, 03/16/2018 - 22:14 Permalink

FYI, before the slaughtering of the Left starts, I suggest everyone get a hold of their states voting list to know exactly who the enemy is. Every dirtbag commie liberal should be scalped and left to bleed out.

Payback is coming, and Hell is gonna follow...

agNau Fri, 03/16/2018 - 22:31 Permalink

Newbie, newbie, newbie, newbie... Instigate, agitate, change the appearance of this site.
Pay attention. These Langley bitches are moving to take out ZH.

Dragon HAwk Fri, 03/16/2018 - 23:11 Permalink

What did the guy do???     sounds like he pushed somebody out of the way so he could high tail it to the head of the line and ask questions and the person fell down.

  Not that i am any fan of a Soros Flunky Mind you...