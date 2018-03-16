New Texts Reveal FBI's Peter Strzok Had Relationship With Recused Judge In Flynn Case

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/16/2018 - 13:36

Recently discovered text messages - that were deliberately hidden from Congress - reveal that disgraced FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page conspired to meet with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) judge, Rudolph Contreras, who as we reported last December, "mysteriously recused" himself from handling the case against Michael Flynn, reports The Federalist, which has seen the text messages.

At least the recusal is no longer a mystery.

The text messages about Contreras between controversial Department of Justice lawyer Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, the top Federal Bureau of Investigation counterintelligence official who was kicked off Robert Mueller’s special counsel team, were deliberately hidden from Congress, multiple congressional investigators told The Federalist. In the messages, Page and Strzok, who are rumored to have been engaged in an illicit romantic affair, discussed Strzok’s personal friendship with Contreras and how to leverage that relationship in ongoing counterintelligence matters. -The Federalist

“Rudy is on the [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court]!” Page excitedly texted Strzok on July 25, 2016. “Did you know that? Just appointed two months ago.”

“I did,” Strzok responded. “I need to get together with him.”

“[He] said he’d gotten on a month or two ago at a graduation party we were both at.”

Contreras, appointed by President Obama on May 19, 2016, notably sat on the FISA court while the Trump team was under surveillance by the Obama administration

Meanwhile, Strzok was one of two FBI investigators who took part in a January 24 interview of Michael Flynn - Trump's brand new National Security Director. Flynn later pleaded guilty to a charge of providing false information to the FBI - which was supposed to be heard by judge Contreras on December 1, 2017. 

Strzok, who went to work for Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, was subsequently removed from the probe by Mueller after the DOJ's internal watchdog, Inspector General Michael Horowitz, discovered over 50,000 text messages between Strzok and Page which revealed anti-Trump / pro-Clinton bias, as well as an illicit affair the two were having. Of note, the pair worked at the highest levels on both the Clinton email investigation and the early Trump-Russia investigation until their removal from the Mueller probe. 

On December 5, 2017, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) wrote a letter to FBI director Christopher Wray demanding the delivery of text messages from Strzok, along with notes from the Flynn interview. 

Two days later, Judge Contreras was recused from the Flynn case with no explanation - and it was reassigned to Judge Emmet G. Sullivan.

According to the newly seen text messages, Strzok and Page discussed setting up a cocktail or dinner party with Contreras so they could speak without arousing suspicion of collusion. "Strzok expressed concern that a one-on-one meeting between the two men might require Contreras’ recusal from matters in which Strzok was involved," writes The Federalist.

“[REDACTED] suggested a social setting with others would probably be better than a one on one meeting,” Strzok told Page. “I’m sorry, I’m just going to have to invite you to that cocktail party.”

“Have to come up with some other work people cover for action,” Strzok added.

“Why more?” Page responded. “Six is a perfectly fine dinner party.”

It is unknown whether the get-together happened as planned. 

A possibly related aspect of the Strzok - Flynn interview is a January report by Fox News guest and journalist Sara Carter, who said that outgoing FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe allegedly ordered FBI agents to change their "302" forms - the paperwork an agent files after interviewing someone. 

"I have been told tonight by a number of sources, there's indicators right now that McCabe may have asked FBI agents to actually change their 302's - those are their interviews with witnesses. So basically every time an FBI agent interviews a witness, they have to go back and file a report," Carter told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

While we don't know exactly what went on behind the scenes between Sen. Grassley's December 5th request for Strzok's text messages and Contereras's December 7th recusal, the pre-existing relationship between Strzok and Contreras alone is highly worrisome. Add attempted collusion and a possibly altered "302" form, and there's more than enough evidence to raise serious questions over the integrity of the proceedings against Michael Flynn. 

To that end, there have been several calls by Congressional investigators for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to appoint a special prosecutor, the most recent of which suggests working with DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. On Thursday, Senators Chuck Grassley Chuck Grassley (Iowa), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Thom Tillis (N.C.) and John Cornyn (Texas), signed a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions as well as Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to name a special counsel who can "gather all the facts."

"We believe that a special counsel is needed to work with the Inspector General to independently gather the facts and make prosecutorial decisions, if any are merited. The Justice Department cannot credibly investigate itself without these enhanced measures of independence," wrote the senators.

And now, it appears Grassley, Graham and the rest of the Congressional investigators trying to get to the bottom of this have a massive addendum to their letter with the discovery of the Strzok-Contreras relationship.

The only question; what's Sessions going to do.

Comments

lester1 Fri, 03/16/2018 - 13:36 Permalink

Where u at Mueller ???

 

Are you going to do your job and indict corrupt FBI agent Peter Strozk for conspiracy/illegal entrapment of Michael Flynn ??

 

​​​​If Mueller isn't going to indict Strozk and McCabe for obvious crimes, then he's got no case against anyone else!

GUS100CORRINA Boris Alatovkrap Fri, 03/16/2018 - 13:44 Permalink

New Texts Reveal FBI's Peter Strzok Had Relationship With Recused Judge In Flynn Case

My response; The JUDICIARY in AMERICA is as CORRUPT and VILE as anything we have ever seen. No wonder President TRUMP will be using Military Courts versus American Courts. He signed an executive order on 03Mar18 that paves the way for this process to take place since a majority of career criminals will be facing TREASON and SEDITION charges.

The "BOOM" that will be heard around the world is coming soon. Stay tuned!!!!! 

This JUDGE should be removed and disbarred from ever serving in America's legal system again. 

NoDebt IH8OBAMA Fri, 03/16/2018 - 14:16 Permalink

"Page excitedly texted Strzok on July 25, 2016. “Did you know that? Just appointed two months ago.”

“I did,” Strzok responded. “I need to get together with him.”

“[He] said he’d gotten on a month or two ago at a graduation party we were both at.”"

 

Love Strzok's tone in these texts with Page.  He's condescending, man-splaining, micro-aggressing and committing treason all at the same time.  Multi-talented guy.

 

 

Chupacabra-322 NoDebt Fri, 03/16/2018 - 14:26 Permalink

They know who the FISA judge was, some fellow named Contreras who was appointed by Obama.  Judge Contreras who later recused himself from sentencing Genl Flynn, was appointed by Obama to FISA court just in time for the FISA fraudster game in May 2016.

 

I also read how they caught Schiff. Apparently they were bringing members into briefing rooms individually to give them info on some of the secret depositions and while doing so, were giving each member slightly different facts. Then they sat back and watched which facts showed up in the media. Schiff was the one who was leaking because the dates in the media matched up with the dates he was shown in the brief.

 

The reference by Trump was a someone testifying before the IC committee behind closed doors and supposedly secret, I think it may have been Trumps son in law, anyway they noticed that Schiff kept leaving the room during testimony and shortly thereafter, while the committee was still in session, CNN started reporting facts disclosed during the witness interview. That's when they set up the sting.

 

He's going down for violating the espionage act or a similar law. I doubt it'll get to that though, the DEMs are going scorched earth and don't give a shit who knows about what laws they broke. They have enough libtards brainwashed against Trump that they feel they can still get across the finish line and blow up Trump before they get prosecuted.

 

Stan522 FoggyWorld Fri, 03/16/2018 - 14:01 Permalink

Not sure if your statement is true, because I found many articles discussing whether Mueller will, or won't indict Trump. I would presume if they are debating whether he will, or won't Mueller presumably has the ability to do it. I believe he does have the desire to do it....

 

Attorneys in Russia probe believe Mueller could indict Trump: report

http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/371956-attorneys-in-russia-p…

 

CAN TRUMP BE INDICTED IN MUELLER’S RUSSIA PROBE? HERE'S AN EXPLAINER

http://www.newsweek.com/can-trump-be-indicted-obstruction-justice-id-be…

Kat Daddy lester1 Fri, 03/16/2018 - 14:31 Permalink

Mueller's investigation is focused on Trump/Russia Collusion, nothing more.  There needs to be another Special Counsel to investigate HRC-DNC/Russia Collusion.  Contreras was always suspect, part of the Resistance; glad to see another Swamp Creature caught in the net!  Write or call you Congress Critter and demand a new Special Counsel to investigate Democrats!