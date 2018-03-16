Pat Buchanan: "Is The GOP Staring At Another 1930?"

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
After the victory of Donald Trump in 2016, the GOP held the Senate and House, two-thirds of the governorships, and 1,000 more state legislators than they had on the day Barack Obama took office.
“The Republican Party has not been this dominant in 90 years,” went the exultant claim.
A year later, Republicans lost the governorship of Virginia and almost lost the legislature.
Came then the loss of a U.S. Senate seat in ruby-red Alabama.
Tuesday, Democrats captured a House seat in a Pennsylvania district Trump carried by 20 points, and where Democrats had not even fielded a candidate in 2014 and 2016.
Republicans lately congratulating themselves on a dominance not seen since 1928, might revisit what happened to the Class of 1928.
In 1930, Republicans lost 52 House seats, portending the loss of both houses of Congress and the White House in 1932 to FDR who would go on to win four straight terms. For the GOP, the ’30s were the dreadful decade.
Is the GOP staring at another 1930?
Perhaps.
Unlike 1930, though, the nation has not endured a Great Crash or gone through year one of a Great Depression where unemployment hit 10 percent in June, when the Smoot-Hawley tariff was passed.
Today, the economy is moving along smartly. The labor force is larger than it has ever been. Workers are re-entering and seeking jobs. Black and Hispanic unemployment are at record lows. Confidence is high. Our Great Recession is 10 years in the past.
The problem for Republicans may be found in a truism: When the economy is poor, the economy is the issue. When the economy is good, something else is the issue.
A good economy did not save the GOP in the 18th Congressional District of Pennsylvania, where the party’s tax cut was derided by Democrat Conor Lamb as a wealth transfer to the rich. Nor did Lamb hurt himself by implying Republicans were planning to pay for their tax cut by robbing Social Security and Medicare.
Republican candidate Rick Saccone reportedly stopped using the tax cut as his major issue in his TV ads that ran closest to Election Day.
Other factors point to a bad day for the GOP on Nov. 6.
Republican retirees from Congress far outnumber Democratic retirees.
Democratic turnout has been reaching record highs, while GOP turnout has been normal. And even in the special elections Democrats have lost, they are outperforming the Democrats who lost in 2016.
Relying upon hostility to Trump to bring out the resistance, savvy Democrats are taking on the political coloration of their districts and states, rather than of the national party of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders.
There is, however, troubling news from Pennsylvania for Nancy Pelosi.
Lamb promised voters of “Deerhunter” country he would not support San Francisco Nancy for speaker. Look for Democrats in districts Trump carried to begin talking of the “need for new leaders.”
Trump seems fated to be the primary target of attack this fall, and not only in districts Clinton carried. For an average of national polls shows that disapproval of his presidency is 14 points higher than his approval rating. And this is when the economy is turning up good numbers not seen in this century.
At the national level, Democrats will turn 2018 into a referendum on the Trump persona and Trump presidency. For while the Trump base is loyal and solid, the anti-Trump base is equally so, and appreciably larger.
Lest we forget, Hillary Clinton, not the most charismatic candidate the Democrats have put up in decades, beat Trump by nearly 3 million votes. And while Trump pierced the famous “blue wall” — the 18 states that voted Democratic in every presidential election between 1992 and 2012 — the demographic trend that created the wall is still working.
White voters, who tend to vote Republican, continue to decline as a share of the population. Peoples of color, who vote 70 to 90 percent Democratic in presidential elections, are now nearly 40 percent of the nation.
Mass migration into America is re-enforcing that trend.
Moreover, millennials, who have many elections ahead of them, are more liberal than seniors, who have fewer elections ahead and are the GOP base.
But if Republicans face problems of demography, the party of “tax and tax, spend and spend, and elect and elect” appears to be reaching the end of its tether. Federal deficits are rising toward trillion-dollar levels.
The five largest items in the budget — Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, defense, interest on the debt — are rising inexorably. And there appears no disposition in either party to cut back on spending for education, college loans, food stamps, housing assistance or infrastructure.
If the Fed did not retain the power to control the money supply, then the fate of New Jersey and Illinois, and beyond, of Greece and Argentina, would become our national destiny.
But the GOP isnt dominant at all. It took all they had jsut to repeal a small portion of obamacare.... and the only way they were able to pass a tiny middle class tax cut was to load it up with a massive tax cut for a few rich people. Doesnt look like a dominant party to me... One liberal judge in San Francisco seems to have more power than the entire GOP.
The Joo-OP has sold their souls for a few shekels, and moderate Americans have given up on them.
P.S., it's ONE LIBERAL JEWdge in SF....
In reply to But the GOP isnt dominant at… by Iconoclast421
"But the GOP isnt dominant at all."
Don't conflate the GOP, which is controlled by and dominated by RINOs, with conservatives. Heck, there are only 32 members of the Freedom Caucus, out of the 240 elected Republicans.
The establishment uniparty is dominant, and all of them want more government for them and less freedom for us.
In reply to But the GOP isnt dominant at… by Iconoclast421
I think I'll tune up my guitar and have a beer.
In reply to "But the GOP isnt dominant… by MoreFreedom
Heh, it's Friday. Enjoy!
In reply to I think I'll tune up my… by joego1
Well with the Donald being a fucking idiot anything is possible. WW3 likely.
Six months ago, I would have given you a down arrow. Now, I have to agree with you. It's becoming obvious to me that Trump is throwing in the towel... Sad really. He had good intentions...
In reply to Well with the Donald being a… by LordWillingly
-1 trump never had good intentions. he would have told you the moon was made of green cheese if he thought it would get him elected.
In reply to Six months ago, I would have… by HoserF16
the bubble is in the eye of the b(ubbl)eholder?
In reply to -1 trump never had good… by buzzsaw99
I agree Trump has good intentions. But he knows he can't beat the RINOs that control the GOP and can't really do anything about spending or do much about the size and burden of government. His options are to embarrass the RINOs for not keeping their promises, and pissing them off, or go along with them.
And while he wisely dodged the Border Adjustment Tax setup to take him out by ruining the economy, it seems he might ruin the economy with trade barriers, just like Republicans Smoot and Hawley did (and who lost their seats in Congress, even after their tariffs were repealed thanks to US GDP declining by nearly 50% within 3 short years). He should be smart enough to know the best way to deal with countries protecting politically connected manufacturers with subsidies, is to take advantage of it, and use their government to subsidize us.
In reply to Six months ago, I would have… by HoserF16
New FDR - clintonistas ? (they got the drug connections similar - Mena, Arkansa and Hong Kong (roosvelt's uncle) or Biden?
Speaking of the inbred Roosevelt Family one of FDR's sons was busted scamming senior citizens. Apparently he was selling them information that was provided FREE from the government. Can't remember his name but it was the one who was involved with Hollywood and the mafia.
Another example of America's "elite" being a bunch of lowlife degenerates. Nothing says scumbag like taking advantage of the elderly.
In reply to New FDR - clintonistas ? … by Pandelis
The 1933 Business Plot will revisit Merica soon.
The only thing "Stupider" than a Democrat, is a Fucking Republican! THEY BOTH SUCK!!!
The sheep keep voting, not sure which is more stupid. ;)
In reply to The only thing "Stupider"… by HoserF16
They're acting like Democrats anyway. Both parties are just money collectors. They hold out their hands while threatening to do what their constituients want done.
What can't the 12 Trillion dollars the ashkenazi jew Feral Reserve Bank printed themselves since Obama was elected buy?
In reply to They're acting like… by Umh
Trump has no clue or this is all a ruse to con the public. Dems will win and be back in control. The elections in Alabama and Penn were stolen ala Soros. The GOP-e does not care. The Dems are pure evil.
We here endless evil Putin but never a word about Soros.
Soros is running BLM, stolen elections, false flags to take away guns, the outraged kids, Antifa, ukraine coup with Deep State. Trump does NOTHING because Jared Kushner and Ivanka are pals with Soros andf the Clintons.
And Q Anon will go on and on about 10,000 sealed indictments and draining the swamp. Well all these elections will be stolen. Until Soros goes down ASAP it is all kabuki.
Sealed indictments my ass. There is enough evidence already to convince a 15 year old that something is rotten at the top beyond reasonable doubt. The problem is that there 2 sets of laws in a Banana Republic - one for the serfs and none for the Aristocracy.
In reply to Trump has no clue or this is… by Freddie
Blaming JEWrge Sewer-os, aka Giorgi Schwartz leaves the ZioNAZIS/ZOG/JWO nameless and blameless!
Nobody can help solve the 'problem', if they don't know the common denominator!....THE CHOSENITES!
You are GOOD GOYIM!
In reply to Trump has no clue or this is… by Freddie
Soros didn't steal the special election in Pennsylvania. I live in the area. Saccone only lost by a few hundred votes. It was a special election due to the fact the GOP congressman was involved in a scandal and quit. The GOP voters work. It is hard for frackers, truck drivers, and other working people to take off from work and go to the polls. The election will be re-run in November. The GOP didn't raise much money for Saccone. The district boundaries will also be changing. There is a lot to the story, so I don't think Soros was involved here.
It is high time for voting on non-work days. The free shit army can always go to the polls. They have time on their hands. There is no vote by mail or early voting in Pennsylvania.
In reply to Trump has no clue or this is… by Freddie
A lot more than Soros need to be perp walked, arrested, and tried for treason.
Don't know how that gets done.
The R's are so fucked, they could be D's.
The ballot comes pre-printed, with approved names, from the same source, regardless of party.
The country is busy taking selfies of their lower intestines.
In reply to Trump has no clue or this is… by Freddie
Paddy-boy here ignores the reality of the presidential election cycle and midterm elections. The world would be broken if Trump's opposition did not gain seats in this Fall's elections. But the world is not broken and the "Resistance" will have numerous triumphs, all likely to be negated with Trump "making peace" with North Korea or some other grandstand stunt.
Venezuela, South Africa are coming to the USA.
the economy is VERY bad stupid, again with the stats created by israel agents
&& then comes the
gop blaming future election losses on "migration", instead of bad globalist policies and israel first
trump will lose cause he turned his back on the people
gave it all away to mega monolopolies
and continued neocon agenda towards global annihilation.
npr has went from left programming to neocon last night
and now as of yesterday broadcasting pro-neocon trump globalism to the left
*when china allows Americans to immigrate and leave on the empty container ships heading back plus give FREE passage to America migrants, the country will fall over night and millions flee, there would be a mad rush to leave even without a single minute of israel media airtime.
