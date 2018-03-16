Paulson Fires Heads Of Equity And Credit Trading As Slump Deepens

Having watched over his AUM plunge 70% in two years, to just $9 billion, John Paulson has axed several key employees, according to NYPost.
After reaching a peak of $38 billion in AUM in 2011, of which roughly 50% was contributed by outside clients, Paulson now runs about $9 billion, 80% of which is his own money. And it appears this slump has finally forced him to make across the board cuts in staff, including several very senior personnel (who have been with the fund for more than 10 years).
Among the senior level hedgies being shown the door were:
-
Keith Hannan, head of trading;
-
Brad Rosenberg, head credit trader; and
-
partners Victor Flores and Allen Puwalski.
Of course, as we noted previously, just last summer Paulson was also forced to shutdown a $500 million long-short equity fund focused on healthcare after a series of bad bets resulted in massive losses.
All of this obviously bodes ill for Paulson's fund, unless that is he is making room in his costs to be able to afford a new hire... someone who just came on the market - Gary Cohn?
Comments
The Federal Reserve's PPT have been kicking everyone's ass at trading. They have unlimited/unaudited funds. Paulsen doesn't.
The Fed runs Bartertown
<---Pat was smarter
<----No way, John is brilliant
The bond market has been monetized. Listen to what the IMF is telling you:
https://www.silverdoctors.com/headlines/world-news/lynette-zang-doubles…
One-trick pony - Paulson's Insider Info - that once won a fixed race, throws jockey
Yet another example of when someone is showered with praise and publicity (like Paulson was after 2008), it's game over.
Another who mistakes luck for skill.
2011 it was 50% his
2018 it is 80% his
2021 ALL HIS BITCHEZ
funny how that works. bwahahahahaha!!
Ponzi's defective offspring always lose in the end.
So personally he's down to his last 7 billion or so?
Hope he lives near a Walmart.
-70% in two years. The best story of the year (so far).
Fuck you Paulson. Not such a genius when you're not stealing money now are you?