Russia Blamed For Attacks On US Power Grid Starting In 2016

The Trump administration has blamed the Russian government for a series of cyber attacks targeting American and European nuclear power plants and other critical utilities dating back at least two years - raising fears that the Kremlin could disrupt the West's critical infrastructure in the event of a conflict.
The hackers also targeted the overall energy sector, along with commercial facilities, aviation, manufacturing and the water supply, according to a U.S. security alert published Thursday.
The Department of Homeland Security and FBI said in the alert that a “multi-stage intrusion campaign by Russian government cyber actors” had targeted the networks of small commercial facilities “where they staged malware, conducted spear phishing, and gained remote access into energy sector networks.” The alert did not name facilities or companies targeted. -Reuters
The report says that Russians used various hacking techniques, including spear-phishing emails, watering-hole domains, credential gathering and open-source and network reconnaissance.
Russian hackers made their way to machines with access to critical control systems at power plants that were not identified. The hackers never went so far as to sabotage or shut down the computer systems that guide the operations of the plants.
Still, new computer screenshots released by the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday made clear that Russian state hackers had the foothold they would have needed to manipulate or shut down power plants. -NYT
“We now have evidence they’re sitting on the machines, connected to industrial control infrastructure, that allow them to effectively turn the power off or effect sabotage,” said Eric Chien, a security technology director at Symantec, who added “From what we can see, they were there. They have the ability to shut the power off. All that’s missing is some political motivation.”
The New York Times notes that "American officials and security firms, including Symantec and CrowdStrike, believe that Russian attacks on the Ukrainian power grid in 2015 and 2016 that left more than 200,000 citizens there in the dark are an ominous sign of what the Russian cyberstrikes may portend in the United States and Europe in the event of escalating hostilities."
Meanwhile, Thursday's announcement from DHS marks the first official claim that the Kremlin attacked the power grid.
It was the first time the administration officially named Russia as the perpetrator of the assaults. And it marked the third time in recent months that the White House, departing from its usual reluctance to publicly reveal intelligence, blamed foreign government forces for attacks on infrastructure in the United States. -NYT
Vikram Thakur of Symantec Security Response said that gaining access to networks tied to various segments of U.S. infrastructure is extremely difficult, adding that cyberattacks like the ones described in the DHS announcement have the potential to cause significant damage.
"The only thing that holds an attacker back is political motivation," Thakur told CNN, adding "Usually the bar for flipping the switch is extremely high."
The announcement coincided with the U.S. Treasury Department's Thursday decision to slap sanctions on 19 Russians and five groups - including the Kremlin's intelligence services for meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, along with various other cyber crimes.
Russia has previously denied the charges.
In December, 2016 the Washington Post erroneously reported that Russian hackers had penetrated the electric grid in Vermont using malicious code associated with the hacking operation dubbed "Grizzly Steppe" by the Obama administration. WaPo corrected the story 48 hours later with the publication of a new article.
Last July, however, the Department of Homeland Security reported that the Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating corp in Kansas had been targeted by hackers in one of several breaches of U.S. nuclear plants. Hackers were thought to be mapping out computer networks for future attacks, according to the Times.
That said, there has been a fair amount of pushback against the administration's claims of Russian hacking by both the Wolf Creek plant and the Nuclear Energy Institute.
Spokeswoman Jenny Hageman declined to say at the time if the plant had been hacked but said that there had been no operational impact to the plant because operational computer systems were separate from the corporate network. Hageman on Thursday said the company does not comment on security matters.
John Keeley, a spokesman for the industry group the Nuclear Energy Institute, said: “There has been no successful cyber attack against any U.S. nuclear facility, including Wolf Creek.” -Reuters
Meanwhile, watch out - China is beefing up their cyberweapons...
Comments
Any proof it was the "Russians"?
Or is that not relevant.
Absolutely: it is the Isreali who first came with the "security analysis" of the U.S. power grid, along with scenarios of attack, and suddenly Russia got to be responsible out of the blue.
Very convenient and reminds us that the empire desperately looks for any reason to start a war. They would not stop at anything like a mean psyop to reach their end.
Russia does not escalate because the obvious strategy of the Empire is to pin the responsibility of any coming war on them. And the Empire badly needs a war because horrible economic collapse is impending and overdue. This is a race against time for them to get this war started and convert their failing economies in wartime ones. Vlad is intelligent, capable and sensible enough to grasp this and let them collapse first before doing anything with his Chinese allies. Time will come, and the bill to be settled will be settled and not get forgotten.
If Afghanistan is called the graveyard of the empires, mother Russia is more rustic; it is the woodchipper.
obviously, you can do the computer attack from virginia and make it look like it originated in Gaza or Pakistan ... or anywhere really ... like Eastern Ghutta (we hear so much about these PIPELINES these days ... it seems everything evolves around them ... no wonder Chump fired tillerson over the tweeter because he was such a powerful former oil executive)
man these guys are busy...i wonder if the narrative will change?
qanon.pub
Hillary was right, it was the Russians all along. (Sarcasm)
The story line alone should speak volumes; bullshit..!
I think the grand perp-walk is about to happen and TPTB know it and are providing cover. Buckle up, it’s almost popcorn time...
We stuxnetted some folk...
My understanding is Russia also killed Santa Claus and the Easter bunny.
For me, this is the last straw.
/sarc (in case it's not obvious)
The Deep State has just telegraphed their next False Flag against the USA.
They will use a grid-down blackout and then blame Russia.
That should have the ICBMs flying in no time at all.
They were doing it earlier than 2016. Of course they would do it. You know we are testing their cyber security. And yes, you're right that this old info being put out now is part of the theater they want us to see.
If the FBI is on the case the answer is 'Safe Bet'.
Many, many, many, many, many times.
And every time they have the definitive answers. .... Until they figure out how bad they've fucked-up the FF Op, ... THEN they panic!
some gumshoe stuff, sniffing the trail of funding. now that would get interesting fast.
i believe there is a totally rogue branch of the gov.org, that answers to no one, i repeat -no one.
they are self funded. since they are rogue, the funding part would be easy-inside info alone would allow the gaming of the markets to achieve ample funding.
complete secrecy, complete, for life trill seeker need apply or sought out in this case.
your life is ours...
AND they use AI to plan things out.
Then when the instructions are put into action on the ground the field operators are complete fuck-ups and they have to run back to AI to bail their asses out.
Only the lower layers are about being crooks for 'money'.
Those are the expendable layers of the onion. .. Patsies covering patsies, covering cut-outs, covering for the (((top dogs of evil))).
Live Hard, AI AL Loves Layering Up And Making Things Very Confusing, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
Russians are tearing the tags off of mattresses
It's also a pharisee (ashkenazi) 'tell', they use opposites.
Always accuse your enemy of your own crimes.
So yes, of course it was Israel. They have form in power station chaos too.
https://311truth.wordpress.com/2014/01/18/magna-bsp-the-israeli-connect…
China, Iran, NK and regular ransom hackers are doing it. The US/CIA is doing it too. But lets blame the Russians with assertions accusations and allegations.
Watch hackers do it in real time: http://map.norsecorp.com/#/
Probably the only objective post, yes "everybody" seems to be doing it. Another issue that I can't help but notice is the piss poor shape of Microsoft updates, to really add calamity to computer security it requires Microsoft and their lame ass updates and broken fucking software, and some irrational and misguided concept that shoving a fucking tablet software on a fucking desktop too damn heavy to haul around.. and then shoving a fucking listening device and a shared cloud folder onto that, and then have you go in circles of fucking REBOOT
You have to restart the windows update again
Windows Update Components must be repaired (NOT FIXED)
Checking pending restart (redmond loop)
Potential windows Update Database error detected (fixed)
You see how it starts with not fixed, restart, and fixed.. well that my friends is the ridiculous cocksuckers at Redmond the despicable cunts and the sad fucking state of security..
Blame Microsoft for doing anything they want to undermine security and a fucking brain dead congress who doesn't wedge a foot in this companies ass to fix KB4088776 the cocksuckers
Don't confuse me with the facts, I've already made up my mind.
We have been warned about EMP attacks on the grid. Have we done anything over the last decade, NO.
We have been warned about this as well as large holes in many of our support systems. Have we done anything about them, NO
There are a lot of bright minds all over the world who hate us, any could have pulled this off.
Even our dancing Israelis who shot up the USS Liberty could have done it.
THE REAL QUESTION IS WHY AMERICA HAS A DEFENSE BUDGET THAT IT 1500% HIGHER THEN AMERICA AND IT CAN'T EVEN DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST A SIMPLE HACK!!!
FRAUD AND CORRUPTION IN AMERICA IS THE ENEMY!!
700 BILLION IN DEFENSE BUDGETS IN AMERICA!! BLACK OPS NOT INCLUDED! SECRET SERVICES NOT INCLUDED!
RUSSIA => 42 BILLION AND IT'S STRONGER THEN AMERICA????
WOW WAW WOW! THAT'S ALL I CAN SAY!
With Crowdstrike involved, it probably means the Russians were aided by Trump.
It prolly means my golf game is toast, business is bankrupt, and I lost my moral shorts on the ride home. That's what it prolly means.
Probably another CIA orchestrated false flag.
You answered your own question. Bully for you!
This is getting quite laughable... Our MSM has zero credibility
Full Sphincter Dominance!
USSA shits itself as civil war reloaded approaches and the IOU Petroscrip free loader Saudi Mercan toilet paper dollah gets flushed from the chosenite Wall St Ponzi shitter.
The $cam is over. Will USSA blow the planet to save the Wall St shitter? Nah..... Slumville will fizzle like a wet fart.
5 Stages of U$$AN Collapse
Stage 1: Financial collapse. Faith in “business as usual” is lost.
Stage 2: Commercial collapse. Faith that “the market shall provide” is lost.
Stage 3: Political collapse. Faith that “the government will take care of you” is lost.
Stage 4: Social collapse. Faith that “your people will take care of you” is lost.
Stage 5: Cultural collapse. Faith in “the goodness of humanity” is lost.
http://cluborlov.blogspot.de/2008/02/five-stages-of-collapse.html
Brits falsies
http://cluborlov.blogspot.com/
if you were running a. nuke facicility would you connect your network to the internet? Is Homer Simpson running these places? Cut the wire for Gods sake how stupid are these people, so simple to prevent this.
The timing of the announcement is funny, no? Just when the ‘omg, the Russians!’ seem to be everywhere. Are the Russians omnipotent ffs?
Can anyone explain exactly why the grid infrastructure has network presence on the internet? Even as a tech nerd, and sympathetic to the needs of being able to juggle issues on the grid as they come up from a centralized location, why on earth is the internet being used for this? I suspect because beancounters have accepted assurances from certain tech advisors or is driven by shareholder activists screaming "more money, more money!"
This news is electrifying!
You ought to see 👀 what they did to Puerto Rico! /⬆️S
yesireebob, they made them not maintain transformers, circuit breakers, reclosers, poles/structures and lines...
Oh, and that british utility, National Grid...they made them do this too..
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bizjournals.com/boston/news/2018/03/07/national-grid-pays-7-million-for-overcharging.amp.html
Without the crushing pharisee debt Puerto Rico could have maintained them.
So yes, ironically that's also their fault, just indirectly.
https://www.windpowerengineering.com/business-news-projects/risky-business-mitigating-threats-onshore-wind-projects-portfolios/
https://www.zerohedge.com/contributed/2013-11-12/america-and-israel-created-monster-computer-virus-which-now-threatens-nuclear
Excellent Vlad meme!
Russia planted hemorroids around my asshole.
Stop eating GMOs and gluten and Russia will remove the aforementioned barbed wire.
They're really pushing this WW3 narrative. Blame blame blame bomb bomb bomb
This planet is literally a fking toilet lol
"This planet is literally a fking toilet."
No, that's what they want us to believe.
Pulls attention away from our psychotic rulers who think the planet's a toilet, 'cause that is THEIR twisted worldview. It's their way to ease their conscience of their destructive influence and control.
No, I mean most of the planet is so innately lost and stupid that we're screwed. You were never free, never will be etc. People are more infatuated by sports than by the fact income tax shouldnt exist, God is probably a lie, and you never needed a ruler.
From a purely scientific standpoint we're screwed, and it's only going to get worse. $1.9 quadrillion in debt, $21k a second on war, warrantless searches, seizures and surveillance, propaganda, etc. tack on the fact that virtually no one can survive without their WiFi and taco bell and Twitter, and we're cooked.
Don't even get me started on the delusional trans gender shit and safe space stuff.
I do agree with you, but my personal philosophy is that the world is neutral, we turned it into a toilet lol
Omnipotent Vlad!
Russia probe is declared over and BS and now have a few more honey traps. First UK:
"George Galloway tweeted:
"IF only #Russia had access to #Novichok WHY would they choose that weapon to mount a terrorist attack in England? Might as well leave a pair of snow covered boots at the scene of the crime and scrawl Vlad woz Here on the nearest wall! THINK! "
And now he can just shut the world off....
Maybe the damn Russians infiltrated the water system of those liberal media headquarters and spiked it with some sort of retarding agent.
Wishful thinking. It's edumbcation. We mass produce retards nowadays. And make them pay for it too.
Has everyone already forgotten that Wikileaks revealed last year that the CIA had lost control of its hacking tools? In fact, it publicly released the tools in its Vault 7 downloads. Wikileaks also revealed that the CIA tools had the ability to spoof the origin of the attacks in order to place the blame on other countries.
https://news.vice.com/en_ca/article/evmyda/how-israel-is-becoming-the-worlds-top-cyber-superpower
The game of opposites, this is one threat Israel has over the US and possibly the UK too.
Russia tells Britain give back the Falklands before telling US what to do.
RUSSIA has told Britain it should "clean its conscience" and give back the Falkland Islands before it criticises them over their involvement in Ukraine. Moscow's ambassador to the UN, Vitaly Churkin made the shocking remarks when responding to his British counterpart Matthew Rycroft at a UN security council meeting in New York. (Daily Express 4 Feb 2017)
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territ…
Replace `Russians' with `jews' and you're getting closer to the truth.
https://news.vice.com/en_ca/article/evmyda/how-israel-is-becoming-the-worlds-top-cyber-superpower
The shit is flowing.