"Shocking And Unforgivable": Russia To Expel UK Diplomats, Expand US "Blacklist" As Crisis Deepens

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/16/2018 - 08:54

As relations between Russia and the west crash to a new post-Cold War low in the aftermath of the nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent in the UK, Russia was set to expel British diplomats in retaliation for Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to kick out 23 Russians, while expanding its "blacklist" of US citizens in response to yesterday's Treasury sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik.

After Theresa May cast blame on Moscow - and singled out Putin as the mastermind behind the attack - giving 23 Russians who she said were spies working under diplomatic cover at the London embassy a week to leave, Russia has denied any involvement, cast Britain as a post-colonial power unsettled by Brexit, and suggested London fabricated the attack in an attempt to whip up anti-Russian hysteria.

When asked by a Reuters  reporter if Russia planned to expel British diplomats from Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov smiled and said: “We will, of course.”

Separately, discussing the response to Russian sactions, Ryabkov said that "For our part, we have ensured parity in the number of individuals included in the sanctions lists from the very beginning. So we will replenish our ‘blacklist’ with another group of US individuals,” Ryabkov said.

According to the deputy minister, Russia does not want to suspend dialogue with the United States, noting that the future retaliatory measures were not Moscow’s choice.

"We're only doing this because of US political stubbornness and unwillingness to perceive reality. We may take additional steps, which we will calibrate in accordance with our own interests and, of course, the need to not suspend dialogue completely in order to at least begin stabilizing bilateral relations with Washington … We reaffirm that our resolve will not be weakened by any opponents' intrigues, many of whom are beyond the Atlantic Ocean,” Ryabkov said.

On Thursday, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against 19 Russian individuals and five entities, including Russia's Federal Security Service and the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) for their alleged roles related to the interference in the 2016 presidential campaign in the United States.

* * *

Meanwhile, as Reuters notes, in a sign of just how tense the relationship has become, British and Russian ministers used openly insulting language while the Russian ambassador said London was trying to divert attention from the difficulties it was having managing Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson sparked particular outrage in Moscow with his blunt comment on Thursday that “Russia should go away, it should shut up.”

In response, Russia’s Defence Ministry said Williamson was an “intellectual impotent” and Lavrov said he probably lacked education. “Well he’s a nice man, I’m told, maybe he wants to claim a place in history by making some bold statements,” Lavrov said.

“Theresa May’s main argument about Russia’s guilt is ‘Highly probable’, while for him it’s ‘Russia should go and shut up’. Maybe he lacks education, I don’t know.”

The Kremlin also got involved, when Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "It’s shocking and unforgivable for U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal." Tass reported.

A formal announcement by Russia is expected to follow shortly.

Politics

Justin Case Schlomo Shekelstein Fri, 03/16/2018 - 09:14 Permalink

Weeks after Britain’s defense secretary accused Russia of planning attacks on power stations that could murder “thousands,” Moscow has made its move – by sending gas to help out after the UK’s supplies were hit by cold weather.

There’s blanket coverage in the British media about how Russia is helping out amid a possible gas shortage as a result of the cold snap. No, actually there isn’t, there is hardly any mention of it at all.

There was extensive media coverage when Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson unleashed his scare story about Russian spies eyeing up attacks on Britain’s power infrastructure, warning that Moscow was planning ways to murder “thousands and thousands and thousands” of people. Not much of the analysis seemed to consider that perhaps the warning was overwrought.

flapdoodle ne-tiger Fri, 03/16/2018 - 09:04 Permalink

Well, what is money if not something out of nothing. (((They))) are experts at that.

Of course, all of this we are seeing is the Deep State panic over two events - the imminent demise of all the Deep State assets in East Ghouta, compounded by the avalanche against the US Petro-Dollar that is due to hit 26 March when the Petro-Yuan makes its appearance.

DillyDilly flapdoodle Fri, 03/16/2018 - 09:13 Permalink

Start by expelling these 'folks' (just to get the count to an even 110)

 

"Maybe they're not even Russians," he said. "Maybe they're Ukrainians, Tatars, Jews, just with Russian citizenship. Even that needs to be checked. Maybe they have dual citizenship. Or maybe a green card. Maybe it was the Americans who paid them for this work. How do you know? I don't know."

~Putin

bh2 DillyDilly Fri, 03/16/2018 - 09:44 Permalink

All grave accusations should require concrete evidence which supports a single, logical conclusion. Not just one plausible conclusion plucked from among many others.

Intelligence "assessments" (AKA guesses, hunches, superstitions) are always the latter sort. Any time a government acts based on such "assessments", it's as likely to be wrong as right. And if it supports a view most politically convenient to the decision-makers, it is almost certainly wrong.

By now it is perfectly clear that western leaders simply cannot carry on without an enemy to justify their actions. And by God, they will have one even if they have to manufacture it out of whole cloth.

Yet another cold war is now in progress because peace is intolerable for corrupt elites in power who want attention focused abroad to distract from any close examination of their own motives and actions in public office.

The tail is wagging the dog. Again.

Crazy Or Not Looney Fri, 03/16/2018 - 09:07 Permalink

The markets tell the story:

The last time Molybdenum spiked  North from longstanding stability was Sept 11.

http://www.infomine.com/investment/metal-prices/molybdenum-oxide/all/

(we know what follows). Personally, I think this is (literally) "jumping the gun". What's happening are phased processes to weaken Russia by a NATO cabal, next action push RU off the UN Security Council, May is a pawn in that:-

"All members of the U N agree to carry out the decisions of the Security Council. While other U N bodies make recommendations, only the Security Council has the power to make decisions that member states are then obligated to implement under the Charter."

[From UN]
Beyond this, the Council may opt for enforcement measures, including:

  • economic sanctions, arms embargoes, financial penalties and restrictions, and travel bans;
  • severance of diplomatic relations;
  • blockade;
  • or even collective military action.

It boils down to this:-

https://youtu.be/74BzSTQCl_c

junction Bravestone Fri, 03/16/2018 - 09:42 Permalink

The UK almost immediately slammed Russia for this poisoning incident.  Breitbart reports today on how the UK police covered up the Telford rape scandal involving 1,000 girls, some as young as 11 years old, by Moslem degenerates.  The police chaplain who first filed a report on these rapists, years ago, got fired.  Besides that, five women, including at least one mother of a victim, wound up murdered.  The BBC assisted mightily in the cover-up. 

http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/03/16/police-memo-telford-girls-co…

Vote up!
jcbudmo Fri, 03/16/2018 - 09:04 Permalink

Russia should target the UK and only the UK. Every time there's a Western attack on Russia's interests no matter which Neocon-Zionist puppet it comes from, make the UK suffer.

Also they should start targeted assassinations of Neocons.

It's time they took the gloves off, get smart about retaliation, take the initiative.

 

Vageling Fri, 03/16/2018 - 09:07 Permalink

Pass the popcorn, please. Can't we hire Lavrov? He's good. He so elegantly and subtly tears you a new one.

So let's see if May goes there by ranting shit like you can suck on my trident.

Joe A Fri, 03/16/2018 - 09:09 Permalink

I think in the case of the manners (or lack thereof) of the UK's defense minister, the Russians used the term 'fishwife'.

Highly entertaining all this.