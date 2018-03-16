"Shocking And Unforgivable": Russia To Expel UK Diplomats, Expand US "Blacklist" As Crisis Deepens

As relations between Russia and the west crash to a new post-Cold War low in the aftermath of the nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent in the UK, Russia was set to expel British diplomats in retaliation for Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to kick out 23 Russians, while expanding its "blacklist" of US citizens in response to yesterday's Treasury sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik.
After Theresa May cast blame on Moscow - and singled out Putin as the mastermind behind the attack - giving 23 Russians who she said were spies working under diplomatic cover at the London embassy a week to leave, Russia has denied any involvement, cast Britain as a post-colonial power unsettled by Brexit, and suggested London fabricated the attack in an attempt to whip up anti-Russian hysteria.
When asked by a Reuters reporter if Russia planned to expel British diplomats from Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov smiled and said: “We will, of course.”
Separately, discussing the response to Russian sactions, Ryabkov said that "For our part, we have ensured parity in the number of individuals included in the sanctions lists from the very beginning. So we will replenish our ‘blacklist’ with another group of US individuals,” Ryabkov said.
According to the deputy minister, Russia does not want to suspend dialogue with the United States, noting that the future retaliatory measures were not Moscow’s choice.
"We're only doing this because of US political stubbornness and unwillingness to perceive reality. We may take additional steps, which we will calibrate in accordance with our own interests and, of course, the need to not suspend dialogue completely in order to at least begin stabilizing bilateral relations with Washington … We reaffirm that our resolve will not be weakened by any opponents' intrigues, many of whom are beyond the Atlantic Ocean,” Ryabkov said.
On Thursday, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against 19 Russian individuals and five entities, including Russia's Federal Security Service and the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) for their alleged roles related to the interference in the 2016 presidential campaign in the United States.
Meanwhile, as Reuters notes, in a sign of just how tense the relationship has become, British and Russian ministers used openly insulting language while the Russian ambassador said London was trying to divert attention from the difficulties it was having managing Britain’s exit from the European Union.
Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson sparked particular outrage in Moscow with his blunt comment on Thursday that “Russia should go away, it should shut up.”
In response, Russia’s Defence Ministry said Williamson was an “intellectual impotent” and Lavrov said he probably lacked education. “Well he’s a nice man, I’m told, maybe he wants to claim a place in history by making some bold statements,” Lavrov said.
“Theresa May’s main argument about Russia’s guilt is ‘Highly probable’, while for him it’s ‘Russia should go and shut up’. Maybe he lacks education, I don’t know.”
The Kremlin also got involved, when Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "It’s shocking and unforgivable for U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal." Tass reported.
A formal announcement by Russia is expected to follow shortly.
Someone is getting banged hard.
And it won't be the Russians.
Theresa May suffers from a rare medical condition – her “upper lip stiffness” has spread throughout her whole body. ;-)
Looney
Create something out of nothing, that's what the west/neocon do best.
Russia to expel (((diplomats)))
Here, fixed it for you, Tyler.
Weeks after Britain’s defense secretary accused Russia of planning attacks on power stations that could murder “thousands,” Moscow has made its move – by sending gas to help out after the UK’s supplies were hit by cold weather.
There’s blanket coverage in the British media about how Russia is helping out amid a possible gas shortage as a result of the cold snap. No, actually there isn’t, there is hardly any mention of it at all.
There was extensive media coverage when Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson unleashed his scare story about Russian spies eyeing up attacks on Britain’s power infrastructure, warning that Moscow was planning ways to murder “thousands and thousands and thousands” of people. Not much of the analysis seemed to consider that perhaps the warning was overwrought.
BBC: British Brainwashing Corporation, an abomination.
At one time BBC was the best.
No longer.
Anyone else notice that all this is happening
Just as trading oil in Yuan is about to begin? The Russian alternative to Swift is ready to launch?
I bet if the winter drags on and Russia decides not to sell LNG to Britain, there will be wall to wall coverage how Russia cut off deliveries to Britain and is freezing its people.
Expel the Russian Rabbis along with the (((diplomats))).
Well, what is money if not something out of nothing. (((They))) are experts at that.
Of course, all of this we are seeing is the Deep State panic over two events - the imminent demise of all the Deep State assets in East Ghouta, compounded by the avalanche against the US Petro-Dollar that is due to hit 26 March when the Petro-Yuan makes its appearance.
Start by expelling these 'folks' (just to get the count to an even 110)
"Maybe they're not even Russians," he said. "Maybe they're Ukrainians, Tatars, Jews, just with Russian citizenship. Even that needs to be checked. Maybe they have dual citizenship. Or maybe a green card. Maybe it was the Americans who paid them for this work. How do you know? I don't know."
~Putin
All grave accusations should require concrete evidence which supports a single, logical conclusion. Not just one plausible conclusion plucked from among many others.
Intelligence "assessments" (AKA guesses, hunches, superstitions) are always the latter sort. Any time a government acts based on such "assessments", it's as likely to be wrong as right. And if it supports a view most politically convenient to the decision-makers, it is almost certainly wrong.
By now it is perfectly clear that western leaders simply cannot carry on without an enemy to justify their actions. And by God, they will have one even if they have to manufacture it out of whole cloth.
Yet another cold war is now in progress because peace is intolerable for corrupt elites in power who want attention focused abroad to distract from any close examination of their own motives and actions in public office.
The tail is wagging the dog. Again.
The markets tell the story:
The last time Molybdenum spiked North from longstanding stability was Sept 11.
http://www.infomine.com/investment/metal-prices/molybdenum-oxide/all/
(we know what follows). Personally, I think this is (literally) "jumping the gun". What's happening are phased processes to weaken Russia by a NATO cabal, next action push RU off the UN Security Council, May is a pawn in that:-
"All members of the U N agree to carry out the decisions of the Security Council. While other U N bodies make recommendations, only the Security Council has the power to make decisions that member states are then obligated to implement under the Charter."
[From UN]
Beyond this, the Council may opt for enforcement measures, including:
It boils down to this:-
https://youtu.be/74BzSTQCl_c
Austin Powers........."that's a man baby"
UK Prime Poodle Teresa Mayfly makes retards look intelligent.
You're so boring
Cui Bono?
Not the Russians- Dems Obama and anyone associated with the "Steele" dossier, that's who!
Too many “diplomats” feeding off the taxpayer teets.
Fire 90% of them!
She was born with a PORN name??
In reply to http://celebrity-leaks.net… by Bravestone
Probably just pushy parents, wanting the best for their little darling. Tiger Mum syndrome.
The UK almost immediately slammed Russia for this poisoning incident. Breitbart reports today on how the UK police covered up the Telford rape scandal involving 1,000 girls, some as young as 11 years old, by Moslem degenerates. The police chaplain who first filed a report on these rapists, years ago, got fired. Besides that, five women, including at least one mother of a victim, wound up murdered. The BBC assisted mightily in the cover-up.
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/03/16/police-memo-telford-girls-co…
Did Vlad's Cold War ever end?
Russia tells Britain give back the Falklands before telling US what to do.
RUSSIA has told Britain it should "clean its conscience" and give back the Falkland Islands before it criticises them over their involvement in Ukraine. Moscow's ambassador to the UN, Vitaly Churkin made the shocking remarks when responding to his British counterpart Matthew Rycroft at a UN security council meeting in New York. (Daily Express 4 Feb 2017)
How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.
Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription
And what would Russia look like?
Tell us about the dirty tricks your empire played in the middle East with BP. That would distract us from your whining.
… Moscow's ambassador to the UN, Vitaly Churkin made the shocking remarks…
BritBob, where were YOU when Vitaly Churkin died? ;-)
Looney
He was Churkin off on a Falkland's map
Holy fuck, Britbob's still alive?
"And what would Russia look like?"
About 1/3 bigger than it is now you dolt.
In reply to Did Vlad's Cold War ever end… by BritBob
Maybe it's time to rebrand all these so-called 'diplomats' to what they really are : spies !
Well, if we're just going to blurt the truth out!
Are you retards completely sure Hillary lost? Maybe Trump is just a front for the Clinton Cabal?
That addle-brained pants-soiling bumbling idiot cannot even remember who/where she is...
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5506823/Hillary-Clinton-fractur…
...pretty sure Trump isn't a front for that clan.
Gotta bring something more Q-D pie.
Yes I'm sure Hillary lost it. Missed seeing her tripping off the stairs? Your Queen is done for. She ain't relevant no more.
Yup, just the other day, broke her wrist getting out of the fucking bathtub....HAHAHAHAH!
Do they make bathtubs for Cows?
The west excels in double standards.
Along with hypocrisy and manufacturing fiction. Little other manufacturing exists in the Empire.
(((Double standards))) - and it ain't "the West," you commie prick. May I show you to the helicopter? Right this way... >BOOT<
Wow, spamopolis in this thread
Russia should target the UK and only the UK. Every time there's a Western attack on Russia's interests no matter which Neocon-Zionist puppet it comes from, make the UK suffer.
Also they should start targeted assassinations of Neocons.
It's time they took the gloves off, get smart about retaliation, take the initiative.
"targeted assassinations of Neocons"
THIS IS LONG OVERDUE
AND THESE MOTHERFUCKERS ARE OWED A MIGHTY PAYBACK
Sergei - you're aving a Lav.
I hear the War Drums beating in the distance....
Listen goyim, a nuclear war with Russia is really for your own good...(((we))) only want what's best for our cattle....
US - "Ha! Dumb Russian. It has nothing to do with reality. We are winning bigly now!"
Pass the popcorn, please. Can't we hire Lavrov? He's good. He so elegantly and subtly tears you a new one.
So let's see if May goes there by ranting shit like you can suck on my trident.
The US would be lucky to have someone as intelligent as Lavrov to speak for us.
Instead, we have people like Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters to offer the world.
WTF?
I think in the case of the manners (or lack thereof) of the UK's defense minister, the Russians used the term 'fishwife'.
Highly entertaining all this.
Fishwife, LoL! Simple word with a deep negative meaning. Fits the defence minister perfectly.
