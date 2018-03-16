Russian Nuclear Sub "Quietly" Traveled To US Coastline Undetected

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/16/2018 - 19:45

As Russia weighs retaliating against the UK over its decision to expel a cadre of Russian diplomats after determining that senior Russian leaders (perhaps Putin himself) were responsible for a nerve-gas attack on a former Russian spy, RT revealed that a nuclear-powered submarine recently completed a clandestine exercise that brought it all the way to the US coast.

Nuclear

The stunning revelation was made during a Russian TV program called Zvedzda (Star), the official TV channel of the Russian Defense Ministry.

"This mission has been accomplished, the submarines showed up in the set location in the ocean and returned to base," the commander of the submarine squadron, Sergey Starshinov, told Zvezda.

The date and location of the covert mission have not been disclosed, but Russia said the submarine "reached the very coastline of the US."

The disclosure follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's revelation during his annual speech to Russian lawmakers that Russia had developed a coterie of new advanced weapons - including a nuclear-tipped missile capable of evading NATO anti-ballistic missile defenses in the Europe.

The sub was a Shchuka-B dirigible, commissioned for the Soviet Navy in 1986. The nuclear-powered sub is capable of launching Kalibr or Granat cruise missiles and staying submerged for up to 100 days, according to open sources.

Back in January, we reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the State Armament Program for 2018 to 2025 - which comes with a budget of 19 trillion rubles ($330 billion).

The research and development stage of the project is scheduled to be completed next year. The goal is to have a cost-effective multi-purpose nuclear submarine, with a construction time of four to four and a half years to produce 15-20 submarines totally. There are few details about the class in open sources, but whatever is already known suggests that Husky subs will be a technological breakthrough.

Information about Russia's submarine fleet is scarce - aside from what the Defense Ministry has willfully decided to disclose: It is understood that several submarines of this class are being operated by the Russian Navy or undergoing modernization. One Shchuka-B submarine was leased to India, where it entered service under the name INS ‘Chakra’.

The Pentagon has already started to raise concerns about Russia's nuclear submarine arsenal.

"The submarines that we're seeing are much more stealthy," Admiral Mark Ferguson, commander of US Naval Forces in Europe at the time, told CNN. The Russians "have more advanced weapons systems, missile systems that can attack land at long ranges," and their operational capabilities were getting better "as they range farther from home waters."

The news about the stealth drill was released, notably, just days before Russia's March 18 election, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is running for his fourth term in the office.

Comments

greenskeeper carl JohninMK Fri, 03/16/2018 - 20:00 Permalink

330 billion dollars over 7 years is Russia's military budget. We are supposed to believe that we can't protect ourselves without spending more than TWICE that every single year?!?! We can't even keep up with the Russians despite them spending 1/10th what we spend, and yet most republicans and even trump himself want to give these same people and organizations MOAR money? Why? Name one other example of a person or entity saying "we've failed miserably with your 700 billion dollars a year you give us, but if you bump it up to 800 billion, we'll make everything better" and not being tossed out on their asses.

 

As far as the sub doing all of this undetected, thats not necessarily true. American subs are very quiet. And just because they Russian sub captain didn't hear an American boat shadowing it doesn't mean there wasn't one back there. Just sayin'.

Ramesees IH8OBAMA Fri, 03/16/2018 - 20:43 Permalink

Exactly. Every branch of the US military far outclasses the Russians. Technology, firepower, projection of force, missile defense, etc. 

Russia’s leaky subs are more Potemkin than Red October. 

Just ignore Russia and it’ll die on its own. Lowest low fertility and epidemic AIDS. Plus incredibly low IQ for such a homogeneous country. 

karenm IridiumRebel Fri, 03/16/2018 - 21:11 Permalink

Is that so? I doubt it, since the US military can detect objects as small as a frisbee anywhere in the ocean due to plopping sensor/detector/transmitters all across the entire ocean(s) floor worldwide. Simple matter of dropping one every couple hundred feet or whatever distance is necessary for full coverage.

 

Amazing how you can see through the bullshit when you educate and inform yourself instead of watching CNN/FOX and the political theater meant to distract you. 

a Smudge by an… serotonindumptruck Fri, 03/16/2018 - 21:22 Permalink

Area boaters were stunned today when an Russian unmanned submersible torpedo surfaced in the Chesapeake Bay, refueled at a local marina, cruised up the Potomac and only paused briefly to allow a local boating club to pass. The torpedo then dropped anchor near the Watergate Hotel. Asked about it's intentions, the torpedo politely replied that it was just "out for a cruise" and had "no specific orders at this time". The torpedo continued to explain "I thought I might take in some sights, check out some real estate deals, maybe get a place around here some day." The Russian embassy in Washington did not respond to this source for clarification before publication.

toocrazy2yoo greenskeeper carl Fri, 03/16/2018 - 20:19 Permalink

Correct assessment. Then there's SOSUS. If a whale farts anywhere in the Atlantic, we know of it. We're the best underwater. But it's Naval Air that we've sunk (heh) so much into and it means little in terms of war with Russia. It's the carriers that are the prize for the Russians. On the Blue Water, there are submarines, torpedoes, missiles and surface targets. Subs play chess, but surface ships are dead when the festivities begin.

roddy6667 toocrazy2yoo Fri, 03/16/2018 - 21:32 Permalink

You must be reading the advertising fliers. A few years ago the US had a flotilla of aircraft carriers and support vehicles, submarines, and fighters in the air cruising the Straits of Taiwan. Much to their surprise, a Chinese sub surfaced a short distance away, long enough for them to give the finger. The Navy was very upset that China had such an undetectable sub and that it could have launched several ASM's.

It is assumed that Russia has technology at least as good. 

TheObsoleteMan greenskeeper carl Fri, 03/16/2018 - 20:41 Permalink

Here is what you fail to understand: A good portion of that "defense spending" doesn't even go into weapons and such. It is dived up among the politicians. Why do you think they are all multi-millionaires? All of them. And here is another news flash for you: Russian subs have been patrolling off of our coast for decades now. I should know, I used to track them {USN; 1975-79}.

D.T.Barnum NoDebt Fri, 03/16/2018 - 20:08 Permalink

this russia thing will cycle out of the news and we will come back around to beef with little rocket man, after he launches another toy.  then hezbollah will strangle babies with the intestines of other babies, while clubbing baby seals with dead puppies, and we can focus on that for a while.

as much as I'd like to watch some fireworks, I don't think jack will happen.  

NoDebt D.T.Barnum Fri, 03/16/2018 - 20:13 Permalink

No, agreed, I don't see Russia wanting to do a 'Red Dawn' on the US.  Why would they want the headache of trying to manage that shit show even if they won?  All they have to do is gently lean on us and wait until we fall over on our own.

Of course, if it goes nuclear, it won't matter any more who's wrong or right.  The rain will fall on the just and unjust alike.

 

 