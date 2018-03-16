In "Stunning Judicial Ruling", South Africa's Zuma Hit With Corruption Charges

Just weeks after his forced resignation as South Africa's president, Jacob Zuma was charged with corruption on Friday over a $2.5 billion state arms deal, an outcome which Reuters called "a stunning judicial ruling on a continent where political ‘Big Men’ rarely face their day in court."
South Africa's chief prosecutor, Shaun Abrahams, said that he would bring back a case against Mr Zuma relating to a 1990s arms deal to buy European military kit that had cast a shadow over politics in Africa’s most industrialized economy for decades. As a result, Zuma will face 16 charges relating to 783 counts of corruption over the 30 billion rand ($2.5 billion) deal.
Abrahamas told a media conference that Zuma’s attempts to head off the charges that have been hanging over him for more than a decade had failed.
“After consideration of the matter, I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of successful prosecution of Mr Zuma on the charges listed in the indictment,” Abrahams said and added that "I am of the view that a trial court would be the most appropriate forum for these issues to be ventilated and to be decided upon."
The charges were initially dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) shortly before Zuma ran for president in 2009. Then deputy president, Zuma was linked to the arms deal through Schabir Shaikh, his former financial adviser who was jailed for corruption.
The 75-year-old Zuma disputed all the allegations against him, he added. Since his election, his opponents fought a lengthy legal battle to have the charges reinstated. Zuma countered with his own legal challenges.
As Reuters adds, Zuma has also been implicated by South Africa’s anti-corruption watchdog in a 2016 report that alleges the Gupta family, billionaire friends of Zuma, used links with him to win state contracts. The Guptas and Zuma have denied any wrongdoing.
According to commentators, the crackdown against Zuma is further proof that Ramaphosa is turning a new leaf in South Africa politics. However, while Although USDZAR edged initially lower on the headlines, it has been unable to rally significantly. And, as Citi adds, "after all, Zuma has been ousted and right now, South Africa assets are preoccupied with broader EM FX sentiment, and locally, the Moody's rating review next week and the land expropriation bill."
Comments
Burn him at the stake, along with the Clintons.
And all the white people!
In reply to Burn him at the stake, along… by VAL THOR
Notice how the U.S. just about became a 3rd world shithole (like S.A. has once again become) when a stuttering Muslim token nigger boy (who hates this country, and white people in general) was chosen to be the 'leader'
In reply to And all the white people! by natronic
Umm...are you trying to make a point that the world is falling apart?
In reply to In the news… by enf83
Better be quick and call HRC and her minions for advice on how to slither himself out of this mess.
I am going to use Africa as an example to Jr. just how much one standard deviation of IQ really means.
That and why noticing that is NOT racist. That would be like getting mad/snowflake upset at someone for pointing out that a Great Dane is a large dog.
Internet searches for "Wakanda Hotels" were up 620% after the Black Panther movie release.
The demographics and Bell Curve placement of those people would be fascinating.
In reply to I am going to use Africa as… by Philo Beddoe
Wait....I just booked and paid for a 7 day/6 night all inclusive cruise to Wakanda for me and my wife. Are you suggesting that..... oh no..... I got to make a quick phone call.
Edit: The Nigerian Prince that got me a steal of a deal on this package was so friendly too. Sigh.
In reply to Internet searches for … by E.F. Mutton
Is this the same dumb fuck who want to take all the farmers land so they can feed the people Mud pies?
....flees to Uganda, calls on DaDa spirit for asylum.
In reply to Is this the same dumb fuck… by Bill of Rights
What’s wrong with mudpies yo?
In reply to ....flees to Uganda. by Arnold
Worked in Haiti!
In reply to What’s wrong with mudpies yo? by Richard Chesler
Yes it is (the old one). The new one is the same. If there's a country we should be aiding/bombing, this one would be pretty fucking high on the list. Talk about "Human Rights" violations.
In reply to Is this the same dumb fuck… by Bill of Rights
Same country, different dumbfuck
In reply to Is this the same dumb fuck… by Bill of Rights
White's should still be doing all they can to get out of South Africa. Even if this asshole is forced out the next asshole will be just as bad or worse. Unfortunately that seems to be true with "leadership" wherever you live.
" Even if this asshole is forced out the next asshole will be just as bad or worse. "
True. That always seems to be the case whether the change is by election or by coup. Voting is an act of faith in which you hope to get the lesser asshole., but they will disappoint you.
The worst case disappointment was O, who was greeted like the second coming of Christ and changed nothing for the better.
In reply to White's should still be… by Green2Delta
The next asshole is pushing for confiscation of whites's property, so yes, whites should be getting out or take over proportional part of the country and secede.
In reply to White's should still be… by Green2Delta
> "a stunning judicial ruling on a continent where political ‘Big Men’ rarely face their day in court." < That would be a perfect description of the banana republic of the US.
In reply to White's should still be… by Green2Delta
What's the chance of a civil war? This extreme racism by the Blacks which seems like more of a "plot" to reduce the entire country to Zimbabwe existence FOR THE NEXT Champions of the Oppressed (wink, wink Bolsheviks in another language) to swoop in and rule them like say the Chinese? The Globalists caused Rhodesia to fall; looks like rinse and repeat.
In reply to White's should still be… by Green2Delta
Australia considers fast-tracking visas to South African Farmers...FOX
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/03/14/australia-considering-fast-trac…
In reply to White's should still be… by Green2Delta
" ‘Big Men’ rarely face their day in court." Just like here.
Men with big hooked noses rarely face their day in court.
In reply to " ‘Big Men’ rarely face… by Boubou
Bill Cosby would beg to differ
In reply to Men with big hooked noses… by oddjob
So in a SA, a country on its way to becoming a failed state shithole you can prosecute the president, where in America you can have the DOJ/FBI whitewash one presidential candidate, and frame the other one?
Who's the banana republic?
SA did fine until the world ganged up on the white government and managed a regime change.
In reply to So in a SA, a country on its… by otschelnik
bullet to the head
Steel Belted Necklace.
In reply to bullet to the head by sowhat1929
Trumptards pretending not to be bigots.
Oh yeah ~ I forgot saying the most qualified person for the job is racist.
In reply to Trumptards pretending not to… by Best President Ever
Obamatards pretending not to be race baiters.
In reply to Trumptards pretending not to… by Best President Ever
Thank God for your thoughtful criticisms. I pray you have a long life, so you can get in as many as possible. It really does a lot of good, you know. The whole world becomes a happier place when everybody torpedoes every body else with criticism.
In reply to Trumptards pretending not to… by Best President Ever
Anyone with and IQ above 85 realised that this guy was totally corrupt from day 1.
Western nations stop pretending SA is a success story. It's not and the decline in accelerating.
How long before SA begs for whitey to come to the rescue in the form of the UNHCR, Oxfam or other groups that allegedly swap food for sex with minors?
Are the Chinks and Dot Heads that live in South Africa considered white?
In reply to Anyone with and IQ above 85… by wetwipe
I'm just waiting to see what terrific farmers they're going to be.
In reply to Anyone with and IQ above 85… by wetwipe
This is bad news.
Every tyrant in Africa is taking notes.
That's a racist charge. Withdraw it immediately!
Blacks are not to be held accountable....so say the Jooooos
Yet the Trumptards on here love to profess our European cultural heritage and all the greatness it was and still is, but fail to see time and time again, despite their lower IQ, the blacks deliver on justice, they know the difference between right and wrong, irrespective position.
In the USSA this would never happen. Illegal wars? Trillions missing? Murder? Illegal financial dealings? None of those are a crime for our political elite. The rotten and corrupt institutions in the USSA, would not allow a president to be charged like this. While the niggers do it, we are all fucking talk about the constitution and amendments and how it use to be in the good old days.
Face it, we in the west are corrupt beyond saving. We have passed the point of no return, to the point we have known murders in political office like Killary Clinton walking the streets free. White committing crimes, protected by whites, so blaming Jew-Boy which I do regularly, cannot be used as an excuse. We do it. Our own corruption, because we are not perfect despite what many of you believe.
No doubt the usual bigots on ZH, will come on here and bleat how great South Africa was for whites, while forgetting the plight of the other 90%, how they were dispossessed, how we own over 82% of the land and how ungrateful the niggers were under those terms. Instead of race baiting, just for fucking once, just fucking once, give the blacks credit when its due.