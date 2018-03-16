Syrian War For Dummies - Three Versions

As the Ghouta campaign continues to unfold, we should expect that both politicians and mainstream media will give us - in the words of philosopher and theologian Reinhold Niebuhr - "necessary illusion and emotionally potent oversimplifications" intended to shape our perceptions of events.
It goes without saying that such "emotionally potent oversimplifications" on Syria have formed the dominant paradigm through which the American public has received its information over the past seven years of war. From the State Department officials to think tank "experts" to the Graham/McCain axis to CNN panelists to the neocon twitterati and all the usual interventionistas who cast everything in terms of Manichean good vs. evil, darkness vs. light, bloodthirsty tyrants vs. noble populace - we've had to endure and fight seven years of a constant stream of propaganda on Syria.
This worldview is what BBC filmmaker Adam Curtis accurately characterized as a 'goodies and baddies' dualistic vision of global events which keeps the Western public under the illusion that its own political leaders are perpetually driven by concern over human rights, defending the weak and oppressed, and spreading democracy over and against the unenlightened megalomaniac dictators of the world who are simply bent on brutalizing their own people.
The BBC's Curtis concluded of the "humanitarian" wars that followed in the wake of the so-called 'Arab Spring' (especially Libya and Syria) :
The question at the heart of this whole story is - Who was the ventriloquist? And who was the dummy? Maybe we were the dummy? By allowing perception management with its simplifications, falsehoods and exaggerations to create a simplified vision of the world - we fell into a fake universe of certainty when really we were just watching a pantomime.
And now as the Arab Spring unfolds and reveals the true chaos and messiness of the real world - above all the horror of what is happening in Syria - we find ourselves completely unable to understand it or even know what to do. So those stories get ignored while we follow others with clearer and more simplified dramas which have what seem to be obvious goodies and baddies - thank god for Iran, North Korea and Jimmy Savile.
Although the Syrian war is almost over, many Americans still don't understand what transpired over the last seven years, because the mainstream narrative has been an embarrassing mix of propaganda, half-truths and lies.
Below are three versions of the conflict as presented by Chris Kanthan via Sott.net.
Disney Version
Once upon a time, a country called Syria was ruled by a ruthless dictator named Bashar Al-Assad. He was a cruel man who gassed his own people. His actions caused a civil war in Syria. America and Europe tried their best to stop the devastating civil war, and even generously accepted many Syrian refugees. Eventually America went to Syria, defeated ISIS, and is now trying to restore stability.
This above version is quite popular among many Americans and Europeans and the Western mainstream media.
* * *
High School Version
Oppressed by Assad's brutal regime, the Syrian people longed for freedom and democracy. One day, people started protesting in a small city. In response, Assad killed many peaceful protesters. However, this backfired and the entire country was engulfed in protests. Soon a civil war broke out, which led to millions of refugees fleeing Syria.
America was appalled and, for humanitarian reasons, decided to help the Syrians who were fighting Assad. When Assad gassed his own people, America intervened and removed all his chemical weapons. Unfortunately, Assad managed to gas innocent civilians again after a few years. Then, America went to Syria, defeated ISIS, and is now trying to restore stability.
The above version is presented in most of the global mainstream media.
* * *
College Version
Simply put, the Syrian "civil war" is an illegal, proxy war waged against Syria. In defiance of international laws, many countries have been sending weapons and terrorist mercenaries into Syria for the last seven years (to gain a deeper understanding of who wants to topple Assad and why, please read: Chaos in Syria: Part 1 - Three Motives and Seven Countries).
2011
In early 2011, US/UK special forces used Jordan's military base to assist protests against Assad in a border town called Daraa. With the Muslim Brotherhood's organizational skills and Saudi Arabia's deep pockets, violent protests spread thru Syria. Soon, an organized and armed militia known as Free Syrian Army (FSA) was created by the outsiders.
After the fall of Gaddafi in late 2011, the US State Department and US intelligence agencies organized the shipment of tons of deadly weapons such as Stinger missiles and Sarin gas from destroyed Libya to Syria, via Turkey. Even with all this help, the American proxy force known as the FSA couldn't win the war. At this point, NATO and Neocons wanted to bomb Syria, but Russia and China vetoed the motion in the UN, so the imperial war by deception moved on to the next phase.
2012
In early 2012, someone dialed Al Qaeda (referred to as AQ or AQI in government documents). Zawahiri, AQ's top leader, called for help and experienced Islamic terrorists from all over the world rushed into Syria by way of Saudi Arabia's international jihadist recruitment agency. Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, received an email from her chief adviser, saying that "Al Qaeda is on our side" .
Al Qaeda rebranded itself as Al Nusra, and fearsome weapons such as grenade launchers, mortars, tanks and anti-tank missiles started pouring into Syria via Turkey and Jordan.
The CIA spent $100,000 to train each rebel. Billions of US taxpayers dollars were wasted once again on supporting the same terrorist groups that attacked the USA on 9/11 .
Watching the western media, the average person had no idea that we were supporting Al Qaeda or how heavily armed these "rebels" were.
Western media and politicians also stuck to their talking points and referred to all these fighters as "moderate rebels." However, many of them are ruthless Islamists who use suicide bombers, behead even children, and commit unspeakable atrocities. They are also religious fanatics who seek out and kill Christians and Shiites. This is described in detail in the book, Deconstructing the Syrian War.
A Pentagon memo warned against this reckless policy and precisely predicted the rise of groups such as ISIS. Obviously the memo was ignored (or even happily accepted) by the White House and other officials.
2012 was also the year when the refugee crisis became a serious international problem. By the end of the year, almost 200,000 people had fled Syria. In the coming years, it would swell to five million.
2013
When FSA and AQ failed to oust Assad, the "powers that be" started recruiting Sunni extremists in Iraq. In April 2013, ISIS was officially established out of the AQI insurgency. In the next year, these barbaric mercenaries would capture much of eastern Syria.
This was also the year when Obama's red-line was crossed - the use of chemical weapons by Assad. UN experts who went to the site soon found that it was actually the rebels who had likely used the chemical weapons. The report was quickly drowned by the western propaganda machine.
2014-2016
The next two years were just repetitions of the daily brutality of war, with ISIS making huge gains in the east. Whenever the rebels started to lose, either more weapons would flow in, or Israel would fly into Syria and bomb the Syrian army.
In late 2015, the Syrian government sought Russia's help. Within a month, the Russian air force weakened ISIS by destroying most of the oil tankers that ISIS was using to transport oil to Turkey. By the end of 2016, the Syrian government had the upper hand - Aleppo was liberated from Al Qaeda, and ISIS was running out of cash and morale.
2017
2017 was turning out to be a great year for Assad. By March, ISIS had lost over three hundred towns to the Syrian army. Al Qaeda was facing a similar demise, losing one big city after another.
Furthermore, Trump had stopped arming the rebels in February. In late March, Trump and Tillerson dropped the slogan "Assad must go".
Finally, Assad was getting ready for an EU-UN peace conference on April 4-5.
This was the moment (when events had turned in favor of the Syrian government) that the alleged chemical attack occurred in an area controlled by the rebels in Idlib province. Plus it happened on the very day that the peace conference began.
Without any investigation, within an hour after the pictures and videos came out, Western warmongers declared that Assad was responsible. No independent doctors or experts were sent to the site. Anyone who took the time to critically analyze the situation could see that the chemical attack was likely either a hoax or a false flag attack.
2018
After Russia had effectively defeated ISIS, the US didn't just leave Syria, since the real goal is to Balkanize Syria and prepare for a war against Iran. Thus the West is now trying to use Kurds as a proxy tool in this effort. It's likely that the US will have military bases in Syria for a long time. As long as the US government can keep borrowing money, such wild adventures will continue.
In their quest for hegemonic geopolitical goals, the elites are sowing more chaos around the world and irreparably damaging the western moral compass. The global mafia's rule seems to be this: if you play by our rules, we will be nice to you. If you don't...
Those are the three versions of the Syrian civil war. Which one will Americans choose to believe?
* * *
P.S. Here are some links to read if you would like to gain a Ph.D. version of the Syrian conflict:
- a. 1956: CIA plot to overthrow the Syrian government
- b. 1983: CIA document on plans to obliterate Syria to enable an oil pipeline
- c. 1986: CIA document on how to use Muslim Brotherhood to fuel a sectarian (Sunni v. Shiite) civil war in Syria
- d. 2001: Wesley Clark told that USA will take out 7 countries in 5 years (Libya, Syria etc.)
- e. 2005: CNN Interview. Christiane Amanpour tells Assad that the western governments are plotting a regime change in Syria
- f. 2006: State Dept cable: Detailed discussion of various strategies to enable regime change in Syria
- g. 2009: State Dept Email: Saudi Arabia is worried that a Shiite crescent is turning into a full moon (referring to a possible Iran-Iraq-Syria-Lebanon coalition)
- h. 2009: State Dept Cable: Saudi Arabia is the #1 source of funding of terrorism worldwide
- i. 2012 State Dept Email: Conquest of Syria means a weakened Iran and this is important for Israel
- j. 2012: State Dept Email: Use Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey to arm/train rebels
- k. 2014: Hillary Clinton admits in an email that Saudi Arabia and Qatar fund ISIS
- l. 2015: Joe Biden says Saudi Arabia and Qatar arming/funding Al Qaeda in Syria
- m. 2016: John Kerry in a leaked audio recording explains how the US trained/armed the opposition and was hoping to use ISIS to force Assad into negotiation
- n. Israel's Mossad chief admits helping Al Qaeda and says that it's because Al Qaeda never attacks Israel
Comments
There's only ONE version: Israhell is driving the region to catastrophe.
Soon, a BIG FALSE FLAG will kick off the war they want.
In reply to crosby stills nash… by wisehiney
I despise your existence. You sully ZH with your BS. Painfully persistent in your attempts to siphon traffic this site attracts. Just. Die. Already.
In reply to There's only ONE version:… by lloll
Mordecay... my lost friend, is that you?
Came just in time to amaze the world with your holohoax survival story?
In reply to I despise your existence… by Sedaeng
I've been studying this war along with the so called "muslim spring" ever since it started back in 2010...
... it boggles my mind how certain individuals are still running around free right at this very moment(obama and hillary come to mind)...
Our government and justice system is broken, and people don't care as long as it doesn't affect them(power is still on, water and food still flows, facebook still works, etc etc...)
We as a society are fucked, and will pay for it eventually...
In reply to Mordecay... my lost brother,… by Schlomo Shekelstein
Real College situation:
"necessary illusion and emotionally potent oversimplifications"
I am offended by that micro-aggression and I must to my retreat to a safe place.
In reply to I've been studying this war… by Shillinlikeavillan
Another "slam dunk", consider:
Surrounded by enemies - Turkey, Israel, Jordan
Financed by KSA and Qatar
Weapons from Libya
What could go wrong ?
Well for arm chair leaders with no skin in the game, anything and everything.
But no matter, no skin, no risk, no consequences.
We shall, see.
In reply to … by Manthong
Elijah Maginer had an interesting take in his article today:
https://ejmagnier.com/2018/03/16/the-regional-international-demarcation…
MoonOfAlabama is also a worthwhile read on this latest article (Great job Bernhard!):
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/03/governments-decree-truth-about-skr…
In reply to Another slam dunk, consider: by solidtare
In reply to I've been studying this war… by Shillinlikeavillan
All three versions come from (((them)))
Fake news much?
In reply to There's only ONE version:… by lloll
https://wikileaks.org/vault7/
https://wikileaks.org/vault8/
https://leaksource.files.wordpress.com/2015/04/cia-manual-trickery-deception-2009.pdf
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP89-01258R000100010002-4.pdf
In reply to crosby stills nash… by wisehiney
East Ghouta today .https://youtu.be/MUOy04xrtoU
p.s. McCabe just got fired .
Re: McCabe
“I am being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey,” McCabe said in a statement.
“This attack on my credibility is one part of a larger effort ... to taint the FBI, law enforcement, and intelligence professionals more generally.”
Yes ... it is not that I ever did anything wrong ...they are all out to get me. It's a vast conspiracy.
In reply to https://youtu.be/MUOy04xrtoU… by 4Celts
Pick your bullshit narrative, got one for everyone. Liberal, Conservative, or anything in between. No matter, the real reason for war is so far above the understanding of the average dumbfuck they'd never believe it anyway.
Gotta give them a lie they'll believe.
Bomb the worlds poorest people and steal their resources its pretty simple really.
In reply to Pick your bullshit narrative… by karenm
Google "Damascus Christmas". Christmas lights everywhere. We have been murdering innocent Christians and non Christians in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Ukraine and other places for Joomanji. Same people who murdered 25 million Christian Russians as bolsheviks.
Dr. Steve P on Alex Jones who is ex and current intel and is tribe said IsriHell cannot have a fairly tough Iran, Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon because they cannot win. Syria has been beaten up but they have nothing to lose and are battle hardened. In fact, this whole Syria genocide by ZWO/Zato has only made Syria, Iran and Hezbollah tougher.
See how badly they did against Hezbollah in 2001 and 2006. Hezbollah scares the shit out of them and so does General Soleimani of Iran. Nasarallah of Hezb and Soleimani are bright and very capable adversaries.
In reply to Bomb the worlds poorest… by khnum
Gee whiz..
kept scrolling for the word "israel" through all that noise.... but...
butt... wtf? Whoever wrote this clearly considers their audience to be as thick as bricks. "Syrian war for dummies" is the only thing tru about it! We get a couple of mentions in the "Phd" version... otherwise it's a blank. Kinda like writing a history of the War of 1812, leave the British out, save for the sacking of Washington.
In reply to Pick your bullshit narrative… by karenm
Syriously?
nothing ever new anymore, it seems
Seriously f*ck off. David Crosby's old man is CIA and his family are those founding Dutch in NY state. He was aspoiled connected rich kid MIC Deep State fat shit.
Stephen Stills old man was Spec OPs CIA in Latin America. They are scum bags.
Hat tip to the late Dave McGowan - Weird Scenes in Laurel Canyon about the kids of military intel, MIC and Deep State that created shitty California rock including ring leader Zappa. .
In reply to Think about… by wisehiney
In reply to Seriously f*ck off. David… by Freddie
"Muslim terrorists" had only a patsy role in 9/11. It was the CIA and Mossad, the sponsors of ISIS and all the other ME 'terrorists' funded by SA, Israel and the US.
Nailed it Lew !
https://www.intellihub.com/report-15-19-hijackers-911-cia-agents/
In reply to "Muslim terrorists" had only… by lew1024
Those are the three versions of the Syrian civil war. Which one will Americans choose to believe?
Which ever version Fox News tells them to believe.
Stupid question. /sarc
Thank you Chris.
history of criminality says it all, the us is a criminal entity the same as israel, its hands are always bloodied and like the Romans always create an excuse to trash a country.
the us destroyed the middle east , latin America, europe and Asia, on this 50th anniversary of the savagery of the My lai massacre where american soldiers went into My Lai in Vietnam and within an hour killed 350 women and children simply because they were ordered to do so, the same story repeat itself thousands of times.
The us has a history of killing leaders of other countries , once I witnessed when I was on trip to Chile, the cia assassinated president Allende in cold blood and installed a dictator who ruled with an iron fist and killed thousands of Chileans,then with the appointment of the cia asset Roberto D'aubuisson as the leader of the death squads in el salvador, his death squads who were first created by general john poindexter who was the chief assassin of the cia then was promoted to create death squads in Nicaragua who eventually spread all across Latin america.
In Syria it was easy to see the criminal plan, there was a great oil reserve found on the Golan Heights , israel wanted to annex the Golan to steal the oil, it worked with Turkey, Jordan and the gulf states who wanted to ship their oil through jordan, Syria, Turkey then to Europe to cut off the Russian influence and only supplier to europe as Iran was under sanctions.
Assad refused to allow such pipeline and also refused to allow the annexation of the Golan, so a plan was taking place by the cia and the mossad to remove Assad and appoint a puppet president of Syria who would give up the golan and allow a pipeline going to Turkey.
the plan blew up after few years of destruction of the Syrian state as Russia decided to defend its interests and market share, it entered the war on isis in Syria and destroyed isis within 2 years and liberated Syria, but the yanks are still in Syria uninvited .
Regrettably, the only fact that counts, given the ‘West’ (government not the peoples, who are opposed to their own governments warmongering) narrative, is facts on the ground. Now who started that narrative?
Yup, the Russians saved Syria and probably much of the middle east. God bless them.
I think the patrons of Zero/Hedge have IQ's and vested interests that are well above the author of this article.
Thanks for telling them yen.
In reply to I think the patrons of Zero… by Yen Cross
" since the real goal is to Balkanize Syria and prepare for a war against Iran....It's likely that the US will have military bases in Syria for a long time."
Ya, that strategy really worked out well in Iraq. The result? Iran and its allies now controls much of present day Iraq. The Americans will need much higher barricades for their bases in Iraq and Syria. The US military is a paper-tiger, Iraq showed us as much.
More American blood for Israeli land annexation.
In reply to " since the real goal is to… by personal109
Are you really suggesting that the entire middle east theater of operations is simply Israeli border expansion?
In reply to More American blood for… by serotonindumptruck
Check out what is happening. The long term goals are just as important as the short term goals. It must be damn worth it to engage in deadly combat. The US is planting their flag and establishing forward operating bases wherever their boots hit the ground. Syria is one single step, just as Iran is, and the rest of the world for that matter.
In reply to " since the real goal is to… by personal109
It doesn't take a PhD to figure out what is going on. It's called a continuous state of war. The constant justifying is just for political purposes. It's a necessary aspect, but obviously not more important than actually have physical leverage on the ground.
https://wikileaks.org/vault7/
https://wikileaks.org/vault8/
https://leaksource.files.wordpress.com/2015/04/cia-manual-trickery-deception-2009.pdf
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP89-01258R000100010002-4.pdf
American education is obedience training. Sit/emote/die/give/work for your masters.
I was sure the college version had something involving white privilege, cisgenderism, cultural marxism, social injustice for people of transracial characteristics, etc.
anytime you want to stop embarrassing yourselves Tylers and turn this thing around and make it the great site it used to be is fine by me
full version https://www.globalresearch.ca/greater-israel-the-zionist-plan-for-the-m…
“Greater Israel”: The Zionist Plan for the Middle East
The Infamous "Oded Yinon Plan". Introduction by Michel Chossudovsky
Introduction
The following document pertaining to the formation of “Greater Israel” constitutes the cornerstone of powerful Zionist factions within the current Netanyahu government, the Likud party, as well as within the Israeli military and intelligence establishment. (article first published by Global Research on April 29, 2013).
President Donald Trump has confirmed in no uncertain terms, his support of Israel’s illegal settlements (including his opposition to UN Security Council Resolution 2334, pertaining to the illegality of the Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank).
Moreover, by moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and allowing for the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied territories and beyond, the US president has provided a de facto endorsement of the “Greater Israel” project as formulated under the Yinon Plan.
Bear in mind: this design is not strictly a Zionist Project for the Middle East, it is an integral part of US foreign policy, namely Washington’s intent to fracture and balkanize the Middle East. Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is intended to trigger political instability throughout the region.
According to the founding father of Zionism Theodore Herzl, “the area of the Jewish State stretches: “From the Brook of Egypt to the Euphrates.” According to Rabbi Fischmann, “The Promised Land extends from the River of Egypt up to the Euphrates, it includes parts of Syria and Lebanon.”
When viewed in the current context, the Zionist Plan for the Middle East bears an intimate relationship to 2003 invasion of Iraq, the 2006 war on Lebanon, the 2011 war on Libya, the ongoing wars on Syria, Iraq and Yemen, not to mention the political crisis in Saudi Arabia.
The “Greater Israel” project consists in weakening and eventually fracturing neighboring Arab states as part of a US-Israeli expansionist project, with the support of NATO and Saudi Arabia. In this regard, the Saudi-Israeli rapprochement is from Netanyahu’s viewpoint a means to expanding Israel’s spheres of influence in the Middle East as well as confronting Iran. Needless to day, the “Greater Israel” project is consistent with America’s imperial design.
“Greater Israel” consists in an area extending from the Nile Valley to the Euphrates. According to Stephen Lendman, “A near-century ago, the World Zionist Organization’s plan for a Jewish state included:
• historic Palestine;
• South Lebanon up to Sidon and the Litani River;
• Syria’s Golan Heights, Hauran Plain and Deraa; and
• control of the Hijaz Railway from Deraa to Amman, Jordan as well as the Gulf of Aqaba.
Some Zionists wanted more – land from the Nile in the West to the Euphrates in the East, comprising Palestine, Lebanon, Western Syria and Southern Turkey.”
The Zionist project supports the Jewish settlement movement. More broadly it involves a policy of excluding Palestinians from Palestine leading to the eventual annexation of both the West Bank and Gaza to the State of Israel.
Greater Israel would create a number of proxy States. It would include parts of Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, the Sinai, as well as parts of Iraq and Saudi Arabia. (See map).
According to Mahdi Darius Nazemroaya in a 2011 Global Research article, The Yinon Plan was a continuation of Britain’s colonial design in the Middle East:
“[The Yinon plan] is an Israeli strategic plan to ensure Israeli regional superiority. It insists and stipulates that Israel must reconfigure its geo-political environment through the balkanization of the surrounding Arab states into smaller and weaker states.
Israeli strategists viewed Iraq as their biggest strategic challenge from an Arab state. This is why Iraq was outlined as the centerpiece to the balkanization of the Middle East and the Arab World. In Iraq, on the basis of the concepts of the Yinon Plan, Israeli strategists have called for the division of Iraq into a Kurdish state and two Arab states, one for Shiite Muslims and the other for Sunni Muslims. The first step towards establishing this was a war between Iraq and Iran, which the Yinon Plan discusses.
The Atlantic, in 2008, and the U.S. military’s Armed Forces Journal, in 2006, both published widely circulated maps that closely followed the outline of the Yinon Plan. Aside from a divided Iraq, which the Biden Plan also calls for, the Yinon Plan calls for a divided Lebanon, Egypt, and Syria. The partitioning of Iran, Turkey, Somalia, and Pakistan also all fall into line with these views. The Yinon Plan also calls for dissolution in North Africa and forecasts it as starting from Egypt and then spilling over into Sudan, Libya, and the rest of the region.
Greater Israel” requires the breaking up of the existing Arab states into small states.
“The plan operates on two essential premises. To survive, Israel must 1) become an imperial regional power, and 2) must effect the division of the whole area into small states by the dissolution of all existing Arab states. Small here will depend on the ethnic or sectarian composition of each state. Consequently, the Zionist hope is that sectarian-based states become Israel’s satellites and, ironically, its source of moral legitimation… This is not a new idea, nor does it surface for the first time in Zionist strategic thinking. Indeed, fragmenting all Arab states into smaller units has been a recurrent theme.” (Yinon Plan, see below)
Viewed in this context, the war on Syria and Iraq is part of the process of Israeli territorial expansion.
In this regard, the defeat of US sponsored terrorists (ISIS, Al Nusra) by Syrian Forces with the support of Russia, Iran and Hizbollah constitute a significant setback for Israel.
How the hell are you going to have an Armageddon, if you don't throw some boots on the ground and check out the battlefield.
I lost track of this fucking abortion of a war when the Pentagram rebels began fighting CIA rebels.......
As usual, your preferred version is pro Russian and pro Assad. Forgive me if I doubt that your version is anything but propaganda.
That'd probably be due to the fact that the anti-Russian anti-Assad propaganda is retarded Disney diarrhea?
In reply to As usual, your preferred… by mabuhay1
Its why the American Neo-Cons and their European sychophantic acolytes all hate Putin.
He put a STOP to all their BS in Syria.
In the fullness of time history will be kind to both Russia and Vladimir Putin over this debacle.