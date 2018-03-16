UMich Sentiment Soars To Record High As Poorest Americans Rejoice

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/16/2018 - 10:10

Americans' sentiment in current conditions has never been higher, according to University of Michigan's latest survey. On the heels of small business exuberance, the headline UMich print jumped to its highest since 2004.

While 'hope' faded modestly (from 90.0 to 88.6), current conditions exploded from 114.9 to a new record high at 122.8...

 

Quite stunningly, UMich notes that All of the gain in the Sentiment Index was among households with incomes in the bottom third (+15.7), while the economic assessments of those with incomes in the top third posted a significant monthly decline (-7.3). The decline among upper income consumers was focused on the outlook for the economy and their personal finances.

Short-term inflation expectations also jumped to 2.9% - the highest since March 2015...

Importantly, UMich notes that interest rates were expected to increase by the largest proportion since 2004. These trends have prompted consumers to more favorably cite buying as well as borrowing in advance of those expected increases. While this may be the first tentative step toward an inflation psychology, this transformation requires continuously increasing incomes to support rising spending. While income gains are anticipated by consumers, the March survey found that the size of the expected income increase returned to the lows recorded in the past year.

Finally, we note that expectations that stocks will rise over the next 12 months fell for the 2nd month in a row...

enf83 Fri, 03/16/2018 - 10:11 Permalink

Giant Meteor Solio Fri, 03/16/2018 - 10:42 Permalink

Debt fueled optical illusions my friend, especially noteworthy when wearing rose colored glasses. Nothing new in other words. There is not ONE official statistical analysis of the faked out economy that beats the average tea leaf reading, or perhaps divining animal entrails ..

In short, it's all bullshit all the time, although as already mentioned, the level of bullshit is really off the charts ..

You tell me, without massive indebtedness of "consumers" and governments alike, and all that NEW and improved credit creation, FED pumping, QE, deficit spending, no real respect for generally accepted accounting principles, high valuations, low returns, theft, corruption, in the FIRE e con oh me .. how exactly are these miracles possible ?

Giant Meteor lasvegaspersona Fri, 03/16/2018 - 11:10 Permalink

Standby, I'll whip a couple up while you wait ..

By the way, when Obama and crew were fudging their numbers, and the Bush crew before them were fudging their's, so on and so forth, I was calling bullshit then as well. You see, there is a historical precedence on this sort of thing, a certain multi-generational track record of known bullshit, and I submit over the long haul of historical evidence, there has been no sudden resurgence in government, economic or statistical "truthiness."

kikrlbs Fri, 03/16/2018 - 10:30 Permalink

One thing I have learned is that feelings are not facts. 21 trillion in debt is a fact. Exponential increase of this is a fact. That number growing higher and becoming unsustainable is a fact. The heroin addict feels better when they get their heroin, but they are still heroin addicts.

east of eden Fri, 03/16/2018 - 10:33 Permalink

Just read a parallel story in Bloomberg about locations in the US where employers have chosen to increase minimum wages far beyond the state minimum, without raising their prices. In other words, the very well off merchant class, are opening their wallets for the betterment of their own people.

Well Done. Keep it up. Looks like the aircraft carrier 'ship of state' is turning around.

realWhiteNight123129 Fri, 03/16/2018 - 11:13 Permalink

With spending plan, tariff, tax cuts, this will put some money in the pocket of the people at the bottom, while those basking in financial assets paradise will be burnt to crisp by inflation.

 