US Industrial Production Growth Surges To 7 Year Highs

Following a disappointing tumble in January, US Industrial Production spiked 1.1% MoM in February (well above all analyst expectations). This is the 2nd biggest MoM spike in production in 8 years.
Despite declining global economic data and weakness across US-specific data, Industrial production jumped 1.1% in February - the second biggest monthly surge since May 2010...
For context, February's print is just four standard deviations above expectations... probably nothing
The biggest drivers of the surge were oil and gas drilling which spiked 11.6% MoM and Mining which jumped 4.3%. Utilities fell 4.7% MoM.
Manufacturing production spiked 1.2% (+0.5% exp), also near its highest since May 2010)
February's jump pushes the YoY rise to 4.4% - the most since March 2011...
<--- These numbers are as real as Trump's hair.
<--- I totally believe these numbers.
the hair is real dude Donald Trump lets Jimmy Fallon mess up his hair - YouTube
in the absence of the appropriateness and timeliness of a crown, these kings/Lords opt for crazy hair instead.
Roger stones is totally real too. He let someone touch it. I guess technically, a 7x combover w transplants & patch is real. Everything about Trump is real. Ask Jimmy Fallon. I got video in fact, wait I’ll paraphrase “Are u for real?” “Ohh yes, totally real. Like budget deficiT W Canada. Real cause I fugn said so. Bam!. “
Now that taco tucking, burger flipping, and french fry cooking has been reclassified as "industrial production" the numbers look rosy.
http://www.nytimes.com/2004/02/20/business/in-the-new-economics-fast-fo…
There were quite a few times under Obama that I would mock the numbers put out regarding the economy. I assumed that it was all manipulated to keep him in office. Now it's happening under Trump.
From my perspective if the people behind them are still faking them but it can be used to get Schumer, Pelosi, Waters, et al out of office...all I can say is, 'Welcome to the Team!'.
Its what the tribe does.
Isn't that Obama's birthplace?
It's official ! US Industrial Production now stands 2% higher than it was a decade ago... Time to declare a national holiday
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/INDPRO
Cartel banksters want to put the blame of inflationary pressures on good standard economic factors, and deflect from the truth that current inflation is solely due to their unconstitutional counterfiating, done to promulgate an economic illusion of growth. They hope to protect the increasingly irrelevant dollar by raising rates more than expected this year, hence this fake news.
In reply to Fake news by tooldog
The economic data coming out over the past year mirrors the overall trend that existed the previous years. The overall economy has been very jerky with fits and starts. Employment growth has been OK but has been steadily declining from year to year. While the official U3 unemployment rate has been good but the LFPR remains stuck near multi-decade lows. The employment-population ratio has been increasing from a multi-decade low since it bottomed in late 2013 but it continues to grow at a slow pace, increasing only two percentage points over the past 4 and half years.
Oil and gas is 'industrial'?
Well, it is an industry but it is not usually considered industrial output...
Example:
The Retail Industry. This is not considered 'Industrial output' no?
The Restaurant Industry. This is not considered 'Industrial output' no?
The Pharmaceutical Industry. ......
I could go on,,,but who am I to school the expert Tylers.
