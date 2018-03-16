US Industrial Production Growth Surges To 7 Year Highs

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/16/2018 - 09:25

Following a disappointing tumble in January, US Industrial Production spiked 1.1% MoM in February (well above all analyst expectations). This is the 2nd biggest MoM spike in production in 8 years.

Despite declining global economic data and weakness across US-specific data, Industrial production jumped 1.1% in February - the second biggest monthly surge since May 2010...

 

For context, February's print is just four standard deviations above expectations... probably nothing

 

The biggest drivers of the surge were oil and gas drilling which spiked 11.6% MoM and Mining which jumped 4.3%. Utilities fell 4.7% MoM.

Manufacturing production spiked 1.2% (+0.5% exp), also near its highest since May 2010)

February's jump pushes the YoY rise to 4.4% - the most since March 2011...

Tags
Business Finance
Electric Utilities - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 7
enf83 Fri, 03/16/2018 - 09:27 Permalink

In the news

Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome

Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat

Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar

Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter

 

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
NumberNone NugginFuts Fri, 03/16/2018 - 09:36 Permalink

There were quite a few times under Obama that I would mock the numbers put out regarding the economy.  I assumed that it was all manipulated to keep him in office.  Now it's happening under Trump.  

From my perspective if the people behind them are still faking them but it can be used to get Schumer, Pelosi, Waters, et al out of office...all I can say is, 'Welcome to the Team!'.  

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
eclectic syncretist tooldog Fri, 03/16/2018 - 10:58 Permalink

Cartel banksters want to put the blame of inflationary pressures on good standard economic factors, and deflect from the truth that current inflation is solely due to their unconstitutional counterfiating, done to promulgate an economic illusion of growth. They hope to protect the increasingly irrelevant dollar by raising rates more than expected this year, hence this fake news. 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
tooldog Fri, 03/16/2018 - 09:28 Permalink

Wow, just saw the video from the Parkland FL shooting of Peterson driving golf cart to get away from the shooter, did they cut the part where he runs over some of the students during his getaway?

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
jpc578 Fri, 03/16/2018 - 09:42 Permalink

The economic data coming out over the past year mirrors the overall trend that existed the previous years. The overall economy has been very jerky with fits and starts. Employment growth has been OK but has been steadily declining from year to year. While the official U3 unemployment rate has been good but the LFPR remains stuck near multi-decade lows. The employment-population ratio has been increasing from a multi-decade low since it bottomed in late 2013 but it continues to grow at a slow pace, increasing only two percentage points over the past 4 and half years.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
aliens is here Fri, 03/16/2018 - 10:11 Permalink

Fking bloody hell. Reading financial news on here can give anyone a nervous breakdown. One article says things are so bad then next is opposite. Fk it. I am just going to read the comments and amuse myself.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
rejected Fri, 03/16/2018 - 10:30 Permalink

Oil and gas is 'industrial'?

Well, it is an industry but it is not usually considered industrial output... 

Example: 

The Retail Industry.  This is not considered 'Industrial output' no? 

The Restaurant Industry. This is not considered 'Industrial output' no? 

The Pharmaceutical Industry. ......

I could go on,,,but who am I to school the expert Tylers.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
JoseyWalesTheOutlaw Fri, 03/16/2018 - 10:32 Permalink

Steve Mnuchin called the the obama administration for lying about the employment rate but NOBODY expaned on his statements. Imagine that. No way can the Cabal admit their fuking magic nigger was the complete failure he was.

 

Would you hire a high school football that had hide is coaching record? I didn't think so.