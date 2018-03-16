US National Debt Hits $21 Trillion

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/16/2018 - 17:47

For 8 years, we took every opportunity to point out that under Barack Obama's administration, US debt was rising at a alarmingly rapid rate, having nearly doubled, surging by $9.3 trillion  during Obama's 8 years. It now appears that the trajectory of US debt under the Trump administration will be no different, and in fact based on Trump's ambitious fiscal spending visions, may rise even faster than it did under Obama.

We note this because as of close of Friday, the US Treasury reported that total US debt has risen above $21 trillion for the first time; or $21,031,067,004,766.25 to be precise.

Putting this in context, total US debt has now risen by over $1 trillion in Trump's first year... and the real spending hasn't even begun yet.

What is amusing is that Trump - who has a tweet for every occasion - and who no longer even pretends to care about the unsustainability of US spending was extremely proud as recently as a year ago by how little debt has increased during his term.

We doubt today's milestone will be celebrated on Trump's twitter account.

And while some can argue - especially adherents of the socialist Magic Money Tree, or MMT, theory - that there is no reason why the exponential debt increase can't continue indefinitely...

... one can counter with the following chart from Goldman, which shows that if one assumes a blended interest rate of roughly 3.5% as the Fed does, and keeps America's debt/GDP ratio constant, in a few years the US will be in what Goldman dubbed "uncharted territory" and warned that "the continued growth of public debt raises eventual sustainability questions if left unchecked."

The bad news, however, is that debt/GDP will not be constant, as the CBO recently forecast in what was actually an overly optimistic prediction.

Comments

BraceforImpact Fri, 03/16/2018 - 18:05 Permalink

There is no sustainability or even the faintest hope of paying the debt off. It's mathematically impossible. You'd still owe the interest on the principle,  with money that doesn't actually exist.

 

It's a fallacy.

 

We are literally swimming in a pool of gasoline and playing with matches.

 

The single moment that the critical point is reached and people realize how screwed we are and how their money is worthless....it will collapse within hours or days.

Don Sunset Fri, 03/16/2018 - 18:07 Permalink

If the RINOs expect to get reelected they are out of their minds.  Their outrageous spending will be the worst ever and is a sure way to lose an election.  They have already been marked as election losers in my book.

helloimjohnnycat Fri, 03/16/2018 - 18:08 Permalink

The number will grow.

criminal money-changing commie bankster joos must inflate or die.

The massive debt serves them well as the herd MUST pay the interest to the fed's long reaching bolsheviks.

Attention all Americanos Idiotas !

" Up Against the Wall You Leetle Mother-Fuckkers ! "

We charge you coming & going and none of you are going anywhere.

 

NuYawkFrankie Fri, 03/16/2018 - 18:10 Permalink

re US National Debt Hits $21 Trillion...

Almost as much as has gone "missing & unaccounted for" from the Pentagon coffers over the last 20 years or so... $10TRILLION alone - which Rumsfeld admitted to the day before 9/11 - on the watch of Pentagon Comptroller RABBI Dov Zakheim...

Gee... what a co-incidence...... OMG!!!!