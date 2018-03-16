Was The SEC Sending Tesla A Message?

Authored by 'The Credit Strategist' Michael Lewitt via HVST.com,
On March 14,the SEC prosecuted the massive fraud at Theranos committed by founder Elizabeth Holmes, a media darling who defrauded investors of more than $700 million while the financial press sung her praises. The company as well as its former president Sunny Balwani were also charged. It turns out that Ms. Holmes pretty much lied about everything she told investors in the company, and naturally she lied to the press and the public repeatedly. Ms. Holmes was fined $500,000 and stripped of her control of the company as well as her 18.9 million shares in the company and barred from serving as an officer or director of a public company for 10 years.Criminal charges are still likely.
In the press release accompanying the fraud charges, Steven Peiken, Co-Director of the SEC’s Enforcement Division, said the following:
“Investors are entitled to nothing less than complete truth and candor from companies and their executives. The charges against Theranos, Holmes, and Balwani make clear that there is no exemption fromthe anti-fraud provisions of the federal securities laws simply because a company is non-public, development-stage, or the subject of exuberant media attention.” (italics added)
And Jina Choi, Director of the SEC’s San Francisco Regional Office, added the following:
“The Theranos story is an important lesson for Silicon Valley. Innovators who seek to revolutionize and disrupt an industry must tell investors the truth about what their technology can do today, not just what they hope it might do someday.”
If those words bring to mind Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), it may not be an accident.
TSLA has repeatedly lied about its prospects to investors, the financial press and the public.
Shareholders in this money-losing, cash-burning house of cards may excuse Tesla’s grotesquely inaccurate financial and production projections as good faith estimates gone bad, but the company’s estimates are consistently so far off the mark that they cannot be based on the kind of grounded analysis required of public companies (this may be why so many senior accounting executives keep quitting the company).
And the boiler plate disclaimers that Tesla employs to protect itself from liability do not cover situations where companies are merely speculating on their future results rather than providing serious projections grounded in solid financial analysis and facts. Tesla’s financial and production projections as well as the tweeting activity of Elon Musk make a mockery of the securities laws.
Even if they are not deliberately misleading shareholders, they constitute legally-reckless behavior. If the disclosure laws are to mean anything, Tesla and Musk should be held accountable for their actions.
The words of the SEC apply as much to Tesla as they do to Theranos – the only difference is that Tesla’s shareholders and bondholders haven’t lost their shirts yet because they continue to ignore the facts and suspend disbelief.
But time is running out as news slips out that Tesla is still struggling to solve its Model 3 production problems, larger and richer competitors are catching up in the electric car race, Tesla keeps burning cash, and Tesla’s promises run thin. Shareholders buying or holding Tesla shares at current prices (the stock closed at $325.60/share last night) have an unhealthy appetite for risk and are ignoring obvious danger and should exit immediately.
I am short Tesla stock and also own puts on the stock.
Comments
Oh what a tangled web they weave............
That's not a message.
This is a message:
http://www.nytimes.com/2010/02/18/us/18tesla.html
Snoopy meets Joopy!
It's the NEW 'Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla'!
RANK THE FRAUD
Western World
MOST devastating 1 to LEAST devastating 15
(the list below is in no particular order - DYI)
1. corporate
2. political
3. government
4. legal
5. military
6. religion
7. corporate health
8. big pharma
9. wealth equity
10. banking
11. wall street
13. human rights
14. race equity
15. monetary system
1
Is my first answer my best?
#2?
Make no mistake - Tesla is pure 100% genius free of adulteration!
Nikolai, that is. Elon Musk? Meh, he is 100% charlatan, seller of snake and oil, only vision he is possess is method to convince self-proclaim elitist to invest.
Partially true I think he's falling victim to shotgunning his attention. Too many ideas not enough follow through. Is automobile business firms cash but SpaceX is leagues ahead of anyone in the industry.
Tylers:
PLEASE do not show us anymore pictures of that Theranos gal. Her simpering, gloating arrogance embedded in that baby fat is really too much to take.
In common parlance... a butter face.
Butter face maybe, but she was cheerleading money out of investors' pockets.
Others are cheerleading only cocks out of men's pants.
Talking about career choices.
Hassa bint Salman is 10 times better looking.
"Ms. Holmes pretty much lied about everything"
to be clear: it isn't a lie if you believe in your heart that it's true
hugs,
HRC
ps I believe in my heart that seth rich fell out of a window.
vince foster pushed him.
if only the podestas had arrived sooner.
naw, i think her hands are too big.
besides, she rubs elbows with the masters of the MIC. they'll find something evil and secretive for her to do, now that she's in their club.
Just like Google, Facebook, et al. Elitist Zionist using public funds via Exchange Stabilization Fund, plunge protection team, and CIA to expand the police/surveillance/control state. Put some young zio as the public wunderkind front and all is unicorns and rainbows.. Don't mind the valuations. Don't mind how they can keep catching a bid regardless. Nothing to see here. If the SEC REALLY wanted to send a message they would investigate and prosecute financial crimes (RICO, SOX, monopolistic practices etc.) of Wall Street, big oil, and big agribusiness and big pharma... And another thing, Elizabeth gets to settle with no jail time? Guess the 'she's so young' and 'we couldn't put a woman CEO in Federal prison(!), that's so uncivilized' pays off for the men behind the curtain. Another big tell about just how serious the SEC is. #Who is John Corzine?
2
3. gov enables/requires corp, mil, pol, econ, etc.
Government and Religion seem to be a part of humans wiring.
Maybe all of the anarchist individuals, who accepted the shit and the good in life and did not need to have higher powers, died off. Killed by the Chiefs and Priests.
DYI? Maybe DIY?
...as in rank the list yourself
Aren't governments controlled by pols?
Not wiring. Part of Control programming.
That's not a message. That's the consequence of hubris. Moonbats fall out of the sky all the time.
Email and sleeping bags:
http://bgr.com/2016/05/05/elon-musk-sleeps-in-a-sleeping-bag-tesla-fact…
Hubris. It will be the death of everything, eventually ..
Your analogy seems a little stretched, but thanks at least for disclosing that you're talking your book. As a show of good faith and quid pro quo - 'I hold no position in Tesla'.
I don't have a dog in the fight, either.
Although, in all fairness, Musk has demonstrated more proof of concept than Holmes.
What's a Tesla again? Oh, that guy who played with Electricity...riiiiggghhht.
The love of money makes people do all sorts of funny business.
"Sends a message..."
Is that why they helped cover up the Theranos corruption for at least two years?
Is that why she was only fined $500,000? She pockets maybe $250,000,000, gives back a tiny fraction and is to this day a free person. She is not even given a lifetime ban to prevent her from doing it again.
LOL. She probably put it on her AMEX.
SEC, another giant waste of taxpayer dollars.
What was it, Ambien and a few glasses of wine?
Elon Musk is a pill popping drunk, mad with power and flagellates himself to his reflection in a mirror.
Tesla is nothing more than a cult like the Branch Davidians. Some of the faithful would probably self immolate in their precious Teslas if Musk told them to do it.
The guy is actually signing people up to go to Mars within the next 20 years and hundreds of thousands have volunteered, even though it is most likely suicide.
And they called Manson crazy? Maybe Elon will carve a Tesla logo in his forehead.
Nikolaus Copernicus and Galileo Galilei were considered to be certifiably insane when they postulated their theories.
But they didn't bilk people out of millions or make knowingly fraudulent promises for personal enrichment.
And the word you were looking for isn't 'insane' but heretical -much like anyone who points out the obvious flaws in Musk is treated. Additionally, comparing Musk to either of those two is ludicrous on its face -more like P T Barnum on a quest for more suckers willing to line his pockets.
But hey! He put one more piece of useless junk into orbit; no doubt the ejaculate from his fanboys over that should power his mission to Mars and then some.
It's unfortunate that we can't burn people at the stake for proposing a vision for a better future for humanity.
ZH was once a place that valued different opinions and intellectual acumen, and shunned those who would mindlessly engage in logical fallacy such as ad hominem attacks.
Now, not so much.
Are trying to tell me that blasting a defective electric car into space using taxpayer subsidized funds isn't money well spent?
Yes, a message; like when a car follows you in Moscow.
She and Muskrot make a great pair. Blast both of them to Mars with just enough fuel to get halfway there.
The press release is misleading. Here's the actual final judgments and orders for the civil charges. The DOJ could still prosecute, but it is highly unlikely. If anything, they will go after Sunny, the dark skinned guy.
https://www.sec.gov/litigation/complaints/2018/comp-pr2018-41-theranos-…
https://martinshkrelilacksjudgment.files.wordpress.com/2018/03/shkreli-…
https://martinshkrelilacksjudgment.files.wordpress.com/2018/03/shkreli-…
The message they sent Tesla is that if they commit fraud they will be fined $500k. I bet that sends some shivers down some spines...
Why did this ass get to use Nikola Tesla's name? Please educate me, I don't understand what the connection is.
Same reason Andrew "I killed the bank!" Jackson is plastered on the fiat $20.00 'Federal Reserve Note'.
No connection whatsoever.
Part of the con.
Musk, like Bezos, Gates, the Alphabet gang, et al. are doing god's work, much like Blankfein does, and the private owners of the FED are doing. No one questions anything their companies do. "Intel inside".
Don't wait for the USA Federal apparatchiks to do anything useful.
Maybe when Henry Kissinger is called in to answer questions abut his involvement in Theranos, as a member of the Board of Directors.
No
Musk has besmirched the great Tesla.
Like everything else in the MSM, it's all made up.
We want a female Jobs. Girl power! and all that shit. This one will do.
Until it all falls apart. Nevermind. Next.
Musk is apparently a white guy, but he's 'green' where it counts, so he's useful - and probably an idiot too.
When that crock of green shit stinks so bad it can't be perfumed over anymore - nevermind.
Next.
One big pile of made up shit.
Lithium mining near Silver Peak is an environmental disaster. Open pit mining and toxic chemicals processing the ore on site.
But the electric vehicles are Green!
Verizon seeks to be a green corporation. In the US they seek to lower energy usage and reduce paper usage. They sell phones manufactured in China by outside suppliers who aren't so Green or Diverse or worker friendly.
Green and Diversity are just political-social bullshit.
Musk is one of Them. He can always go "home" to Israel.
In a Rockefeller world, China is a coal company nation.
Elon has to convince SEC, that the flame thrower will save the day.
The first message I got out of this was, steal $700 million and get fined $500K and I thought to myself,,,yeah, where do I sign up? Not that I am that kind of person but in jest it's like, WTF would just about anybody not wonder as to why they couldn't come across a deal like that?