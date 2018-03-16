"We've Been Hearing A Lot Of Complaints" - City Passes First US Bitcoin Mining Ban

In sleepy upstate New York, one small post-industrial city has adopted what's widely believed to be the first bitcoin mining ban in the US. On Thursday evening, the city council in Plattsburgh New York voted unanimously to impose an 18-month moratorium on bitcoin mining, per Motherboard.
As we pointed out earlier this month, two large-scale bitcoin mining operations in the town had become a tremendous drain on the local utilities. This is a problem because,according to the Municipal Electric Utility Association, since the 1950s, the city is allotted a certain amount of inexpensive hydropower generated on the St. Lawrence River. Bitcoin miners are often drawn to areas with inexpensive hydro-power, like the Columbia River basin in the Pacific Northwest.
Mining is the extremely energy-intensive computational process that secures the Bitcoin blockchain and rewards miners with bitcoins, and increasingly, environmentalists are worried that the tremendous amount of energy required to power the bitcoin network could adversely impact the environment. Already, the bitcoin network uses more energy on a daily basis than many countries, including the Republic of Ireland...
The Bitcoin moratorium was proposed by Plattsburgh's Mayor Colin Read earlier this month after local residents began reporting wildly inflated electricity bills. But unfortunately for residents, the moratorium affects only new commercial Bitcoin operations and will not affect companies that are already mining in the city.
"I’ve been hearing a lot of complaints that electric bills have gone up by $100 or $200," Read said. "You can understand why people are upset."
Thanks to a hydroelectric dam on the St. Lawrence River, Plattsburgh has some of the cheapest energy in the US - its mayor claims it's among the cheapest electricity in the world.
To wit, residents pay only 4.5 cents per kilowatt-hour (the US average is a little over 10 cents). Industrial enterprises, including Bitcoin mines, pay even less, often just 2 cents per kilowatt-hour.
But there's a catch: The problem is that Plattsburgh only has an allotment of 104 megawatt-hours of electricity per month. The biggest Bitcoin mining operation in Plattsburgh, operated by a Puerto Rican company called Coinmint, uses roughly 10% of the city’s total power budget.
The heavy power use forced city employees to purchase electricity on the open market in January at far higher prices. Those prices could be as high as 37 cents per kwh. That cost was distributed among city residents, with some paying between $100 and $200 more for their electricity that month. While this does occasionally happen during the frigid winter months, this year's winter has been relatively mild.
"We could use 100 megawatts in two months’ time if we opened up the floodgates," Read told Motherboard. "And then there would be no cheap power left for our residents. Some of the proposals we’ve been seeing, they want to take 20 or 30 megawatt bites of power, and we don’t have that."
In the next 18 months, city officials promised to work with locals and newcomer miners to develop a solution. Read suggested a number of possible solutions, such as making miners pay for any overages, or increasing the rate for miners.
According to one miner, either of these arrangements would be welcomed by the mining community, which includes a few locals.
"It would never cost the Plattsburgh citizens any more money to let more miners come in here because the miners are willing to pay for those overages when it's super cold," Tom Pillsworth, a Plattsburgh local and partner at the second largest Bitcoin mine in the city, told Motherboard. "The miners are more than willing to pay."
Now that China's crackdown on miners has created an exodus to other parts of the world, clashes between locals and miners in areas where hydro-electricity makes power cheap are bound to become even more common. Case in point: Miners in one Washington State town near the Columbia River are waging a kind of guerilla war against locals over their power usage.
But perhaps the Plattsburgh solution will become a template to help the two sides equitably distributed electricity resources before miners are banned from the US, too.
* * *
The State of New York is already fighting back. Case in point: the New York Public Service Commission on Thursday took action to stop miners from taking advantage of the cheap hydroelectric power found in several places upstate, according to Bloomberg.
"If we hadn’t acted, existing residential and commercial customers in upstate communities served by a municipal power authority would see sharp increases in their utility bills," Commission Chair John Rhodes said in a statement.
The agency is made up of 36 municipal power authorities in the state. In some cases, the miners, which require huge amounts of electricity for data processing, accounted for a third of a municipal utility’s demand, the commission said.
Comments
fuck "people are upset" and fuck their feelings. if you're not the one paying for it, shut the fuck up and mind your business. are their electic meters broken? are they the ones paying for it? why do they care about what others are consuming?
Yes actually, if you read the story, they are the ones paying for it.
Plattsburgh is an extreme outlier case, the difference in cost between their base-load electricity and their peak-load electricity is probably the biggest in the country.
Not the best place to locate a crypto mining operation.
In reply to are their electic meters… by ted41776
don't care, they should fix their billing model then. if they're paying for consuming a product or service, it's their business how they consume it and what they do with it. as long as their bills are paid i don't care if they have a hundred space heaters outside their house trying to warm the planet because they believe manmade climate change is making it too cold and killing polar bears. it's their money and what they do with the service they purchase is their business and no one else's. just because the utility company is too stupid to figure out the correct way to price their service doesn't mean those paying for it should be told what to do. if this law passes i would totally be the guy with a hundred space heaters in my driveway and a giant foam middle finger with a sign saying "people are upset"
In reply to Yes actually, if you read… by Buckaroo Banzai
problem: city isn't capable of managing resources intelligently.
solution: pass a law restricting the rights of citizens.
In reply to don't care, they should fix… by ted41776
Yeah....apparently they are paying for it because of the low cost hydro limitation...
In reply to pro by stacking12321
Boot them Bitcoin Fags out of the city or just burn their operations to the ground.
In reply to Yeah....apparently they are… by glenlloyd
Demand Electricity Neutrality laws now!!!
I have this device that requires 1.21 GW of power...don't tell me I'm not allowed to use it.
In reply to Boot them Bitcoin Fags out… by ZENDOG
The real amazing part is that Bitcoin is one of the slowest and worst cryptos out there...
In reply to Demand Electricity… by AnonymousCitizen
This is bullshit. It has nothing to do with electricity. The politicians are just like all of the other jealous loser no-coiners, jealous of the flood of hot, young, Puerto Rican women that us Bitcoin geniuses get with our Bitcoin millions.
BUY BITCOIN!!!! Jealous losers.
In reply to The real amazing part is… by Bud Dry
How are we going to get back to 1985 now, Doc?
In reply to Demand Electricity… by AnonymousCitizen
JiggaWatts
In reply to Demand Electricity… by AnonymousCitizen
Lol! A few years ago I was scheduled to test transformers/ substations there for the city. So I drive and take the ferry there (4 hours drive one way) on presidents day...
fkin offices were closed and they were the ones who made the date...
had to drive back and was livid, they rescheduled and I got it done. Place is a shithole and I would suggest that President Trump send in border patrol and DEA to clean it up...
btw Tyler, isn’t it bitcoin billionaires buyin up Puerto Rico... just sayin...
Lj
In reply to Yeah....apparently they are… by glenlloyd
About a year ago a great deal of hacking attacks were eminating from an innocuous out of the way area nearby that had a shuttered mill and a hydro facility. I believe ZH may have done an article about it and will try to provide info as a reply to this post.
In reply to Lol! A few years ago I was… by Lumberjack
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-05-12/real-time-malware-attack-map
look at map of NY...
I also add that USAF has a shuttered base in Plattsburg...
In reply to About a year ago a great… by Lumberjack
And where have we heard that concept before?
Rationing ... nice in a way you can have all the money in the world but you will have to buy somebody elses rationed amount through the black market.
In reply to pro by stacking12321
I do not like restricting "freedom" in any sense but why use common resources like subsidized energy for that. Install your own generator and go for it ...
In reply to don't care, they should fix… by ted41776
Hey dumb-fuck-ted. Do it. You couldn't afford to and you know it so stfu.
In reply to don't care, they should fix… by ted41776
While there is some truth in there, the point remains: that town wasn't set up for that. And or if it's even possible to engineer that. So, suddenly people are driven up costs and start complaining. Now what do politicians do best? ... No, they don't think in solutions, they regulate away. More rules,creating more problems.
In reply to don't care, they should fix… by ted41776
Yes they are paying for it. The city is allotted so much energy really cheap and when they go over, they have to buy really expensive electricity in the open market. The miners are pushing them over their allotment and thus everyone has to pay a higher rate.
In reply to are their electic meters… by ted41776
Crypto is a good idea but Bitcoin has an obvious flaw in it's architecture.
In reply to Yes they are paying for it. … by Bastille Day
Federal Reserve already fixed the "flaw", they can mine 'coins' just by printing one hundred Dollars at the cost of $0.05.
Except that, the article is bullshit, since the facts presented there are simply wrong. Tyler copies & pastes a lot of garbage here lately without checking the facts.
In reply to Crypto is a good idea but… by joego1
Hey dumbfuck, the people are the ones paying for it because their is a fixed allotment from the local power generator and anything above that has to be purchased on the open market at a MUCH HIGHER PRICE. CAN'T YOU MORONS FUCKING READ?
Get off the net and watch your dumbfuck TeeVee.
In reply to are their electic meters… by ted41776
“Bitcoin mining”
LMAO
In reply to are their electic meters… by ted41776
Bitcoin "mining" is the most ridiculous thing out there. Some of you people seriously live in fantasyland. All that energy wasted for a computer code? Lol
Vote me down if I hurt your feelings..
In reply to are their electic meters… by ted41776
Fuck you.
I hope those greedy mining bastards all rot in Hell if they don't get electrocuted first.
Be a few less snot-nosed tech geek motherfucking assholes on the planet.
In reply to are their electic meters… by ted41776
Hey dumb-fuck-ted - read the article before you bitch, so you know what you are bitching about ya fuckin' retard.
In reply to are their electic meters… by ted41776
You write it quite brutal but your right.
This is the free market principle being replaced by a socialist principle.
Supply and demand.
And once you try to suppres prices you're going the venezuelian way
In reply to are their electic meters… by ted41776
Have you even read the article? Because... It sounds damn reasonable to me! You want others to pay higher bills so you can mine? Sorry, but the municipal does not have the means to provide so they have to buy it elsewhere at higher prices. Why don't you buy that extra power yourself? Muppet!
In reply to are their electic meters… by ted41776
and how much energy does it take to grow marijuana.
Not much if you use the sun.
In reply to and how much energy does it… by phatfawzi
"But that's just the free market in operation, goy! Now go ahead and rip that bong and keep your eyes glued to the Electric Jew!"
In reply to and how much energy does it… by phatfawzi
Not much at all. Sunlight is practically free :)
In reply to and how much energy does it… by phatfawzi
exactly. maybe they should just have an application process to use electrical power. Force consumers to prove their power use is for 'noble' causes. Then empower neighborhood snitches to look inside windows for examples of illicit use - i.e. TV's on all day showing cnn.com
In reply to and how much energy does it… by phatfawzi
Enough, so that outsized electricity usage is one indicator of an illegal grow operation.
The miners are confusing the warriors in the war on drugs.
Could be that Plattsburgh has a large grow operation that profits the community.
Miners from Puerto Rico are local "citizens"?
In reply to and how much energy does it… by phatfawzi
I'm too baked to add it all up.
In reply to and how much energy does it… by phatfawzi
All that aluminum production coming back will need a lot of electric too.
" Because smelting requires significant amounts of electricity, some primary aluminum smelters can be found in areas with lower-cost electricity, often in areas with rich hydroelectric resources, such as the Pacific Northwest and Upstate New York. However, other smelting plants can be found in the Midwest, Appalachia, and Texas. New primary aluminum smelters are not expected to be built in the United States, although existing ones are expected to increase capacity utilization or expand production capability. "
Given how cheap natural gas is thanks to shale oil, it's not really going to be a big problem
In reply to All that aluminum production… by ToSoft4Truth
That's why Rio Tinto, and a few others are in Iceland......it ain't for the Beaches......
No new Alum Smelters will be built in the USA.....ever.
In reply to All that aluminum production… by ToSoft4Truth
the eisenhower damn on the st laurence river in massena ny was home to alco's biggest plant in the usa for a long time. they were cutting back or closing was the last i heard but the infrastructure is there. thats about 120 miles west from plattsburgh.
In reply to All that aluminum production… by ToSoft4Truth
that drive is so goddam monotonous it feels like its 500 miles
In reply to the eisenhower damn on the… by besnook
good fishing at either end though. lol.
In reply to that drive is so goddam… by detached.amusement
Fuck off and move out.
nickpeeme?
In reply to Fuck off and move out. by Best President Ever
Limp dick nick?
In reply to nickpeeme? by Anonymous_Bene…
Bitcoin is to currencies what Tesla is to cars, cheaply made and poorly planned ponzi schemes that drain resources at the expense of others.
what a moron! lol unreal!
In reply to Bitcoin is to currencies… by enfield0916
Why do I think Al Gore has a sizeable Bitcoin investment...oh the irony.
Zerohedge being the number one mouthpiece for the electronic enslavement system called blockchain, it comes as no surprise to me that the article is all sad.
the dollar and wall street are seeing the last days of _ _ _ control
Dream on.
In reply to the dollar and wall street… by redd