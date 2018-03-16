WTI Suddenly Spikes Above $62

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/16/2018 - 11:38

WTI Crude futures just suddenly spiked above $62 (with no obvious news catalyst)...

Bloomberg points to today's gains (pre-spike) as being driven by investors weighing surging U.S. crude production against a warning from the International Energy Agency of an impending shortfall in global supplies.

“The market is probably less concerned about the rise in U.S. oil production because the global economy is doing quite well, so there is demand for the additional oil,” said Jens Pedersen, senior analyst at Danske Bank A/S.

“It seems like oil has found its feet following a volatile start to the year.”

But this is not the first sudden spike to run stops above $62..

“When the market falls into sideways trading in a band, you get a lot of price fluctuations that you have to turn a blind eye to,” says Gene McGillian, a market research manager at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Conn.

Perhaps of note is the 50-day moving average is at $62.61 (which would run the stops above this week's highs).

RBOB and Energy stocks are also spiking...

 

And Breakevens have picked up as oil spikes...

Cautiously Pes… Fri, 03/16/2018 - 11:41

Well, just ban something and it should nudge it back into line.  Ban sodas or bumpstocks or the 'N' word.  Somebody do something!!  Its for the children for pete's sake!

TrainReck Fri, 03/16/2018 - 11:46

OPEC knows Shale isn't a threat, growing U.S. production notwithstanding.  As the manipulated U.S. stock market goes, so goes Crude.  Again, there is no price discovery.  It's all smoke & mirrors.

Ink Pusher Fri, 03/16/2018 - 12:04

Aside from the regular everyday accepted GROSS MANIPULATION,

This ridiculous bump can only be attributed to GREED and the ongoing posturing for war chatter.

There are no shortages of either oil or gas unless the shortages are artificially created or forced.

Every producer on the planet with a few exceptions is currently producing at record volume and pace.

 