WTI Crude futures just suddenly spiked above $62 (with no obvious news catalyst)...
Bloomberg points to today's gains (pre-spike) as being driven by investors weighing surging U.S. crude production against a warning from the International Energy Agency of an impending shortfall in global supplies.
“The market is probably less concerned about the rise in U.S. oil production because the global economy is doing quite well, so there is demand for the additional oil,” said Jens Pedersen, senior analyst at Danske Bank A/S.
“It seems like oil has found its feet following a volatile start to the year.”
But this is not the first sudden spike to run stops above $62..
“When the market falls into sideways trading in a band, you get a lot of price fluctuations that you have to turn a blind eye to,” says Gene McGillian, a market research manager at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Conn.
Perhaps of note is the 50-day moving average is at $62.61 (which would run the stops above this week's highs).
RBOB and Energy stocks are also spiking...
And Breakevens have picked up as oil spikes...
Comments
Well, just ban something and it should nudge it back into line. Ban sodas or bumpstocks or the 'N' word. Somebody do something!! Its for the children for pete's sake!
PetroYuan
In reply to Well, just ban something and… by Cautiously Pes…
war this weekend
In reply to PetroYuan by DillyDilly
'no obvious catalyst'....well except for the ZioNAZI/ZOG/JWO constant agitation and provocations of NUCLEAR WAR WITH RUSSIA!
In reply to war this weekend by Doña K
inflation's coming? China is already exporting it and trade war will make it bigly more beautiful.
In reply to 'no obvious catalyst'… by BettyLouWho
"WTI Suddenly Spikes Above $62"
Good! I'm tired of seeing people bitching about gasoline at $2.30 a gallon, then walking in and paying $1.25 for a fucking pint of water...I know the difficulties and costs of obtaining oil.
In reply to inflation's coming? China is… by ne-tiger
Jesus H Christ, the second coming just in time for armageddon.
It's a jew thing
In reply to war this weekend by Doña K
"DillyDilly Cautiously Pes… Fri, 03/16/2018 - 08:45 Permalink"
"PetroYuan"
Fake, phony, fraudulent, manipulated markets, FOMC meeting next Wednesday!
I posted the above comment right under DillyDilly's comment way, way above here, but got posted half way down the comment page instead. So, if you try to post a comment to what someone else has said too close to the top, you get slammed way, way down here, not right under their comment. Therefore, you have to copy and paste their entire comment for yours to make any sense.
In reply to PetroYuan by DillyDilly
The U.S. may have just imposed sanctions on Iranian crude exports.
Even if they shut down all Iranian exports, it shouldn't cause a bump of this size.
STINKS like a paper pump and dump week to me, more brazen manipulation.
In reply to The U.S. may have just… by cn13
Or Congress insider trading
In reply to Even if they shut down all… by Ink Pusher
OPEC knows Shale isn't a threat, growing U.S. production notwithstanding. As the manipulated U.S. stock market goes, so goes Crude. Again, there is no price discovery. It's all smoke & mirrors.
It's not "the market". Someone just bough 90,000 contracts...
The FED maybe?
In reply to It's not "the market"… by virgule
The left just took retard to another level
http://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article205249624.html
The Senate Rules Committee on Wednesday appointed the first undocumented resident to a statewide post, according to Senate President pro Tem Kevin de León's office.
Lizbeth Mateo, a 33-year-old attorney and immigrant rights activist, will serve on the California Student Opportunity and Access Program Project Grant Advisory Committee. The committee advises the California Student Aid Commission on efforts to increase college access for California students from low-income or underserved communities.
"While Donald Trump fixates on walls, California will continue to concentrate on opportunities," de León said in a news release. "Ms. Mateo is a courageous, determined and intelligent young woman who at great personal risk has dedicated herself to fight for those seeking their rightful place in this country."
In a statement, Mateo said she welcomed the opportunity. “While undocumented students have become more visible in our state, they remain underrepresented in places where decisions that affect them are being made," she said.
And fuck you snowflake...
Go long on catapults...matter of when not if...
In reply to The left just took retard to… by Bill of Rights
No fundamentals, here. Just the same old algo nonsense that has been propping up stocks for the past couple of years. Since Jan 3, CL has been breaking out or bouncing off of a rising price channel on a regular basis to drive stocks higher or, at least, to provide a bounce. The charts make it pretty obvious.
http://pebblewriter.com/oil-stocks-co-pilot-2/
nice charts, PW.
In reply to No fundamentals, here. Just… by pebblewriter
Aside from the regular everyday accepted GROSS MANIPULATION,
This ridiculous bump can only be attributed to GREED and the ongoing posturing for war chatter.
There are no shortages of either oil or gas unless the shortages are artificially created or forced.
Every producer on the planet with a few exceptions is currently producing at record volume and pace.