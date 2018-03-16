Yield Curve Turns Threatening... Again

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,
For a while there it looked like the blow-off top of this expansion was somewhere in the future. Now it’s starting to look like 2017 was as good as it’s going to get – with serious implications for stocks, bonds and real estate.
At least that’s what interest rates now seem to imply. From today’s Wall Street Journal:
Yield Curve Once Again Sends Dour Signal on Economy
A bond market barometer that briefly suggested growth was perking up has reversed course.
The so-called yield curve, typically calculated by measuring the differential between short- and long-term Treasury yields, has been flattening in the last few weeks. Long-term yields have fallen in response to tempered expectations for growth and inflation, even as short-term rates extend their months-long rise.
The differential between the two-year yield and 10-year yield on Thursday shrank to 0.54 percentage point, the smallest since Jan. 26, coincidentally the day of the S&P 500′s last record high, Tradeweb data show. That was near its January low, which had been the lowest in a decade.
The yield curve flattened this week as long-term yields fell after a slew of lackluster economic data. Retail sales slipped 0.1% in February, their third straight monthly decline, data showed Wednesday. And data on consumer and business prices showed inflation pressures remain modest.
Investors watch the yield curve because it can signal that the economy is speeding up when it steepens. It can show the opposite when it flattens. And when short-term Treasurys yield more than their long-term counterparts, it signals that a recession is coming.
The yield curve also influences portions of the stock market — lifting banks and financial firms when it steepens and pushing up utilities when it flattens. On Wednesday as the curve flattened, the S&P 500 utilities sectors outperformed the benchmark, while the financial sector underperformed.
Rising yields this year had made the yield curve steeper throughout parts of the winter, but recent economic data has dampened those expectations. At the beginning of this month, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s real-time GDP tracker projected the U.S. growing at a 3.5% annual pace in the first three months of the year, but by Wednesday, it had fallen to 1.9%.
Though some have recently questioned the curve’s forecasting power, many say it still offers a reliable signal. “Periods with an inverted yield curve are reliably followed by economic slowdowns and almost always by a recession,” said Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco economists, in a research note earlier this month.
Definitively an ominous trend, this, and one that’s consistent with a long-in-the-tooth expansion like today’s. But nothing in this hyper-complicated world is ever simple, so before assuming that a recession is neigh, be sure to note that US home prices jumped 9% in February, import prices rose more than expected, and labor markets continue to tighten. And who knows what the nascent trade war will evolve into.
The take-away? There are even more than the usual number of moving parts to consider this time around. Which means the party can end suddenly via some kind of discreet inflation/geopolitics/stock crash event or very slowly via an accumulation of Fed rate hikes, moderating growth, and rising trade barriers. Either way, “messy” is likely to be 2018’s dominant theme.
Comments
What curve?
Who cares?
LOSER JOHN RUBINO-HA HA! A GLOOMSTER PAR EXCELLENCE-!
2-15--DO NOT WASTE MONEY BETTING AGAINST STOCKS-HERE'S WHY=
*******************************************************
I have a good friend/colleague who works at big public pension fund. He did a “stress test” study with the data available to him on all big public pensions. He concluded that, based on the current stated amount of underfunding at every big pension fund, if the Dow/SPX declined 10% or more over a sustained period of time – where “sustained period” is defined as 3-4 month – every public pension fund in the country would collapse.
*****************************************************************
The Fed added $11 billion to its SOMA account for the week ending yesterday. It purchased $11 billion in mortgage securities directly from banks. This injects $11 billion into the banking system. Cash is “high powered” money, meaning it can be leveraged 10x (banks need to hold 10% in reserves against “high powered” money. $11 billion is $110 billion of leverage for the banks to use for activities such as propping up the stock market.
***************************************************
This certainly explains why there appears to be another “V” recovery in the stock market after a near-10% drawdown in the Dow and the SPX. This is very similar to the 10% market plunges in August 2015 and January 2016, both of which were followed with highly unusual “V” recoveries.
***************************************************
You’ll note in the graphic above that the three 10% drops in the Dow since August 2015 were followed with sharp, “V” recoveries. Each one encompassed 10% drawdowns which were remarkably brief. The latest 10% plunge has been met with an equally forceful recovery, with the 10% decline allowed to persist for less than three trading days.
*********************************************************************
These factors discussed explain why the Fed will not let the stock market sustain a meaningful sell-off
***************************************************************
In reply to What curve? Who cares? by This is it
unless:
a) the Fed loses control
b) the Cabal wishes to crash the system in order to initiate the NWO "reset."
In reply to LOSER JOHN RUBINO-HA HA! A… by Richard640
Kudlow to the rescue ... call Art Lauffer ... get him in the white house.
this guy is going to fix everything ... king doular! KAG !!!
Perhaps "Sour Dignal"? Yep, I said it.
Almost through the lost decade. Slowly get yield curve expansion by late 2018. Then rising yields for the next 30 years. Bond bear awakens wiping out several generations of "financial advisors" who tell you to diversify with bonds
You can say that again...
In reply to Almost through the lost… by Catullus
People continue to "invest" in non-real assets.
While the "price" of my home may go down or up, its "value" as a domicile remains the same.
I have no sympathy for gamblers trying to make easy money without labor or production. NOT what our world needs now.
In reply to You can say that again... by gmrpeabody
LOL
Literal interpretations are almost always entertaining...
In reply to Almost through the lost… by Catullus
It takes sumbuddy real smart to be buying those excellent bonds these days. Who is so smart that they buy these things knowing the interest rates are rising from dust? Hmmm... must be proxies of the Fed and ESF. They are so smart, they use YOUR money to buy them.
"Investors watch the yield curve because it can signal that the economy is speeding up when it steepens. It can show the opposite when it flattens."
Is "likely" to speed up, not "is speeding up". It's a LEADING indicator, not coincident. Also why it's the largest single component of LEI.
now with ioer a flat curve means the fed is raising the ioer rate too so the big banks can't lose so your theory is crap. a flat curve signals one thing and one thing only, the fed is jacking with the short end. there is no market.
The scary thing is that if the 10Y yield simply reverts to where it was at the start of this year, we will get the inversion.
Anyone seen Jeffrey “it is hard to love bonds at even 3 percent yield, given the backdrop for accelerating economic growth in the U.S." Gundlach???