1984 Is Not The Future

Authored by Raul Ilargi Meijer via The Automatic Earth blog,
The Guardian ran an article yesterday by one of its editors, David Shariatmadari, that both proves and disproves its own theme at the same time: “An Information Apocalypse Is Coming”. Now, I don’t fancy the term apocalypse in a setting like this, it feels too much like going for a cheap thrill, but since he used it, why not.
My first reaction to the headline, and the article, is: what do you mean it’s ‘coming’? Don’t you think we have such an apocalypse already, that we’re living it, we’re smack in the middle of such a thing? If you don’t think so, would that have anything to do with you working at a major newspaper? Or with your views of the world, political and other, that shape how you experience ‘information’?
Shariatmadari starts out convincingly and honestly enough with a description of a speech that JFK was supposed to give in Dallas right after he was murdered, a speech that has been ‘resurrected’ using technology that enables one to make it seem like he did deliver it.
An Information Apocalypse Is Coming. How Can We Protect Ourselves?
“In a world of complex and continuing problems, in a world full of frustrations and irritations, America’s leadership must be guided by the lights of learning and reason, or else those who confuse rhetoric with reality, and the plausible with the possible will gain the popular ascendancy with their seemingly swift and simple solutions to every world problem.”
John F Kennedy’s last speech reads like a warning from history, as relevant today as it was when it was delivered in 1963 at the Dallas Trade Mart. His rich, Boston Brahmin accent reassures us even as he delivers the uncomfortable message. The contrast between his eloquence and the swagger of Donald Trump is almost painful to hear.
Yes, Kennedy’s words are lofty ones, and they do possess at least some predictive qualities. But history does play a part too. Would we have read the same in them that we do now, had Kennedy not been shot right before he could deliver them? Hard to tell.
What’s more, not long before JFK was elected president America had been in the tight and severe grip of J. Edgar Hoover and Joseph McCarthy’s anti-communist campaign, in which lots of reality was replaced with rhetoric, something Kennedy undoubtedly had in mind while writing the speech. JFK was not just addressing future threats, he was talking about the past as well.
But the writer slips into a much bigger faux pas right after: injecting Trump into the picture. It’s fine if someone doesn’t like Trump, but naming him there and then, in an article about ‘information apocalypse’, also means confusing objectivity with regards to your topic with subjectivity concerning your political ideas. While the Kennedy speech item relates to -advancing(?)- technology, a valid part of the apocalypse, mentioning Trump has nothing to do with that apocalypse, at least not objectively. Back to David Shariatmadari:
The problem is, Kennedy never spoke these words. He was killed before he made it to the Trade Mart. You can only hear them now thanks to audio technology developed by a British company, CereProc. Fragments of his voice have been taken from other speeches and public appearances, spliced and put back together, with neural networks employed to mimic his natural intonation. The result is pretty convincing, although there’s a machine-like ring to some of the syllables, a synthetic stutter. Enough to recognise, if you already know, that this is a feat of technology, not oratory.
We like to think of innovation as morally neutral. We empower scientists and engineers to range freely in the hope they might discover things that save labour and lives. The ends to which these are put aren’t the responsibility of the researchers. The agile robots produced by Boston Dynamics might look like they could cheerfully pin you up against a wall and snap your neck, but do we really want to close off this avenue of research? After all, they might equally be capable of performing life-saving surgery. The methods used to resurrect JFK can also help people with illnesses such as motor neurone disease – like the late Stephen Hawking – that affect their ability to speak.
It’s certainly true that we are so ‘geared’ towards progress, we ‘conveniently’ forget and ignore that every next step carries its own shadow side, every yin comes with its yang. ‘Progress’ and ‘innovation’ – and related terms- ring so positive in our eyes and ears it borders on -wilful- blindness. That blindness is set to play a major role in our future, and in our acceptance as gospel of a lot of ‘information’.
“Dual use” of technology is not a new problem. Nuclear physics gave us both energy and bombs. What is new is the democratisation of advanced IT, the fact that anyone with a computer can now engage in the weaponisation of information; 2016 was the year we woke up to the power of fake news, with internet conspiracy theories and lies used to bolster the case for both Brexit and Donald Trump.
Ouch! See, he does it again. This is not an objective discourse on ‘information disinformation’, but a way to make people think -through a method he’s supposed to be exposing- that ‘fake news’ led to Brexit and Trump. That’s a political view, not a neutral one. Yes, there are many voices out there who connect ‘fake news’ directly to things they don’t like, but that’s just a trap.
And as I said, it may have to do with the fact that the writer works for a major newspaper, which of course he wants to, and wishes to, see as some kind of beacon against fake news, but if he lets his own personal views slip into an objective treatment of a topic this easily, it automatically becomes self-defeating.
There is no proof that Trump and Brexit’s success are down to fake news more than their opposite sides, ‘fake news’ is everywhere, and that very much includes the Guardian. The coverage of the UK government accusations against Russia in the poisoning case proves that more than ever.
You can be anti-Trump, anti-Brexit and anti-Putin all you want, but they don’t define fake news or an information apocalypse, any more than ‘commies’ did in the days of Hoover and McCarthy.
We may, however, look back on it as a kind of phoney war, when photoshopping and video manipulation were still easily detectable. That window is closing fast. A program developed at Stanford University allows users to convincingly put words into politicians’ mouths. Celebrities can be inserted into porn videos. Quite soon it will be all but impossible for ordinary people to tell what’s real and what’s not.
That is am almost bewildering line. Does the writer really think ‘ordinary people’ can today tell apart what’s real and what’s not? If his paper had honestly covered his country’s, and his government’s, involvement in the wars all over the Middle East and North Africa over the past decades, would his readers still be supportive of the politicians that today inhabit Westminster?
Or does the paper prefer supporting the incumbents over Nigel Farage and Donald Trump, because it owes its reputation and position and revenues to supporting the likes of Theresa May and Tony Blair? Yeah, I know, with a critical view, yada yada, but when has the Guardian labeled any UK politician a war criminal? Much easier to go after Farage, isn’t it? The question is: what part of this is fake, and what is not?
What will the effects of this be? When a public figure claims the racist or sexist audio of them is simply fake, will we believe them? How will political campaigns work when millions of voters have the power to engage in dirty tricks? What about health messages on the dangers of diesel or the safety of vaccines? Will vested interests or conspiracy theorists attempt to manipulate them?
This appears to make sense, but it does not really. We are way past that. ‘Ordinary people’ have already lost their capacity to tell truth from fiction. Newspapers and TV stations have long disseminated the views of their owners, it’s just that they now have -newfound- competition from a million other sources: the blessings of social media.
The core issue here is that 1984 is not some point in the future, as we for some reason prefer to think. We are living 1984. Perhaps the fact that we are now 34 years past it should give us a clue about that? People tend to think that perhaps Orwell was right, but his predictions were way early. Were they, though?
Also: Orwell may not have foreseen the blessings and trappings of social media, but he did foresee how governments and their media sympathizers would react to them: with more disinformation.
Unable to trust what they see or hear, will people retreat into lives of non-engagement, ceding the public sphere to the already powerful or the unscrupulous? The potential for an “information apocalypse” is beginning to be taken seriously.
This is a full-blown time warp. If it is true that people only now take the potential for an “information apocalypse” seriously, they are so far behind the curve ball that one must question the role of the media in that. Why didn’t people know about that potential when it was an actual issue? Why did nobody tell them?
The problem is we have no idea what a world in which all words and images are suspect will look like, so it’s hard to come up with solutions.
Yes, we do have an idea about that, because we see it around us 24/7. Maybe not with images as fully fabricated as the JFK speech, but the essence is manipulation itself, not the means by which it’s delivered.
Perhaps not very much will change – perhaps we will develop a sixth sense for bullshit and propaganda, in the same way that it has become easy to distinguish sales calls from genuine inquiries, and scam emails with fake bank logos from the real thing.
David, we ARE all bullshitters, we all lie all the time, for a myriad of reasons, to look better, to feel better, to seem better, to get rich, to get laid. It’s who we are. We lie to ourselves most of all. A sixth sense against bullshit and propaganda is the very last thing we will ever develop, because it would force us to face our own bullshit.
But there’s no guarantee we’ll be able to defend ourselves from the onslaught, and society could start to change in unpredictable ways as a result. Like the generation JFK was addressing in his speech, we are on the cusp of a new and scary age. Rhetoric and reality, the plausible and the possible, are becoming difficult to separate. We await a figure of Kennedy’s stature to help us find a way through. Until then, we must at the very least face up to the scale of the coming challenge.
We are not 'on the cusp of a new and scary age', we are smack in the middle of it. We haven’t been able to separate rhetoric and reality, the plausible and the possible, for ages. What’s different from 100 years ago, or 50 years ago, is that now we are faced with an information overload so severe that this in itself makes us less capable of separating chaff from wheat.
So yes, that perhaps is new. But bullshit and propaganda are not. And labeling Trump and Brexit the main threats misses your own topic by miles. You could make an equally valid point that they are the results of many years of bullshit and propaganda by old-style politics and old-style media.
Maybe they’re what happens when ‘ordinary people’ switch off from an overload of bullshit and propaganda forced upon them by people and institutions they grew up to trust. And then feel they were betrayed by. A sixth sense after all.
Comments
Kennedy and his brother, didn't they have a beef with organized crime and Hoover's FBI at the same time? It's St. Patrick's day so, I'm fuzzy. But I'm pretty sure of if it. Correct me if I'm mistaken.
You can't tell the players without a scorecard.
Let's talk gun control. I was out to dinner last night and was told we need to get all those automatic weapons off the street. Well uh we need to get those AR assault guns. Why I asked? Because of the children of course. The lie is strong and hammered over and over.
During conversation I mentioned we had canceled our trip to Cozumel. Why? I explained about the recent violence going on in Cancun / Playa/ Acapulco / Michiocan and the border. They listen/watch the news, all of them, none had heard anything. Why do you think that is? Several reasons, none of them honest.
In reply to Kennedy and his brother,… by Golden Showers
Hiding UNCOMFORTABLE TRUTH has been going on for a long time in the West.
In reply to You can't tell the players… by Mr. Universe
▲▲▲ lloll ▲▲▲ CHRONIC SPAMMER ▲▲▲ VIRUS ALERT ▲▲▲
This Whackjob with Multiple Log-on's (aka "stizazz" and "pier" "beepbop" "Braveheart" "PRIVETHEDGE" "SLOPZ38" -- hopefully banned) is a CHRONIC SPAMMER whose "disguised links" ("going on for a long time", above) will take you to his Spam- and Trojan-laden webpage, fondly known by ZHers as "The Whacked Out Biblicism SPAM page" where you will be the happy recipient of numerous virus from this very disturbed and obsessed individual, spamming here for more than five years.
•dailywesterner
•celebrity-leaks (porn)
•biblicism
•"I made $7000 last week ..... this is what I do"
END SPAM!
Copy and send this text to abuse@zerohedge.com
Please remove all postings and ban log-on from user "LLOLL" who chronically SPAM posts short-URL links to his virus- and trojan-filled website. This is the same individual posting chronically as "STIZAZZ" "PRIVETHEDGE" and "PIER" "SLOPZ38" "BRAVEHEART" "BEEPBOP", among dozens of other banned log-ons [that's YOU "dailywesterner" and "biblicisminstitute" and "celebrity-leaks" (porn) and "I made $7000 last week...."]. Thank you.
In reply to Hiding the truth has been… by lloll
My calculations indicate that 1984 is neither the future nor right now, but in fact 34 years ago.
In reply to ... by ZeroSpam
Yea, nice opening paragraph. "Why Not?"
These people are on the run now. The propaganda has lost it's effectiveness.
Let us not make any mistakes over the next year or so which means do not leave any of them alive. ANY OF THEM. ALL DEAD.
In reply to My calculations indicate… by Dindu Nuffins
Well they had a beef with someone. Who it was, was a little before my time, since I was 3 when Kennedy was shot. That it was a single person with a communist agenda seems suspect to say the least.
In reply to Kennedy and his brother,… by Golden Showers
The Kennedy family is superelite, the assassination was a psyop
In reply to Kennedy and his brother,… by Golden Showers
What was the goal of the psyop? How was the psychology of herd meant to be manipulated, and for what purpose?
In reply to The Kennedy family is… by coaltar
Just give me a gal who styles her side burns, has hairy arms, comes from India, works in USA for $30K plus, and has nice little black mustache... and I'm happy to face the Stock Market Collapses, Stock Market Rises, GDP Rise and Fall, Output Gap Growth and Recede, Debts Growing and Falling, and... Real Estate Bubble & Collapse.
- Life can be good if you accept the Foreigners, the Slave Labor, the Sedition on the US Working Class, the Overt Treason against the Middle Class... against our own... our best
In reply to What was the goal of the… by D.T.Barnum
Make sure she also has a strong back for hauling water from the creek, and ya got a real winner there ..
In reply to Just give me a gal who… by TeethVillage88s
trump sucks and so do you.
He's just an actor. Basically all politicians are. He's good at improv too, unlike Obomber. Basically, different actors play hamlet, and you'll get different nuances, but hamlet still has to be hamlet. Anyone who expects anything different from the current system is a glutton for punishment.
In reply to trump sucks and so do you. by martygraw
That people are being herded towards some weird dysfunctional liberalistic utopia is pretty obvious. That so many are so happy to go along happily grinning is what is baffling to me.
"The masses have never thirsted after truth. Whoever can supply them with illusions is easily their master; whoever attempts to destroy their illusions is always their victim." - Gustave Le Bon (1841-1931)
In reply to That people are being herded… by Quantify
That fact that "many are so happy to go along" indicates that most are hopelessly lost. Wake up those that you can, and the rest... just let 'em go. Cheers.
In reply to That people are being herded… by Quantify
“Just look at us. Everything is backwards, everything is upside down. Doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, psychiatrists destroy minds, scientists destroy truth, major media destroys information, religions destroy spirituality and governments destroy freedom.” - Michael Ellner
<slams pie in own face, honks horn 2x>
True ^
In reply to “Just look at us. Everything… by D.T.Barnum
Repudiating morality while simultaneously laying claim to it.
When you live in "1984", few can sense it. The turning point was 1971 when Tricky Dick said the suspension of the $ gold peg would be temporary.
The more I think on it, I don't think Orwell was even writing about the future when he wrote the book
in 1947.Call me cynical if you want, but just like Animal Farm,as a fairy tale, he could only get it published if it was
set in the future, not in a dystopian present and/ or past.
History is a set of lies agreed to.
In reply to When you live in "1984", few… by ThanksIwillHav…
Also True^
In reply to The more I think on it, I… by Winston Churchill
The "evil Russia/Putin" narrative is nothing more than a well financed and orchestrated blast of propaganda.
Same with the "American energy independence" narrative.
Same with the "economic recovery" narrative.
Same with the "FED is in control" narrative.
Same as the "low inflation and high employment" narrative.
Same as the "gold/pm is a relic of the past" narrative.
The list is so long. Indeed, we are being deluged with propaganda from all directions, through all media channels, 24/7/365. No wonder so many people are so fucked up.
War on drugs, war on terrorism, war on poverty, war on this , war on that ...
How do you know when they're lyin to ya? When their F'ing LIPS are moving !! (and declaring war on this, and wars on that .. Hell, it's gotten so bad they lie when their lips AREN'T moving ..... check the eyes and body language ..
Whyyyyyy, there oughta be a LAW ... or at least another war on something ..
In reply to The "evil Russia/Putin"… by MrNoItAll
Shariatmadari seems to not realize a leader doesn’t have to be eloquent to be truthful or a true leader ... a good example of a non leader and hid the truth who was eloquent is obama
Strange, I didn't find him to be particularly eloquent. Then again, the standard like most all else, has been so utterly diluted, Howdy Doody and used car salesmen become the great orators of our time. Simply read from the great minds of history. Many of them simple, common men, farmers, shopkeepers, physicians, all walks of life. Better informed, well spoken, respect for history, and possessing a command of of the important issues of the nation, not to mention international affairs. This rule by slick snake oil salesmen, pounded home in the 24 hour 7 day a week vacuum of editorializing empty minds, does herald the last gasps of a once proud nation and its people ..
And I would be remiss, if not pointing out the obvious fact, which is directly after the last 8 year charlatan, and the one before that, was the next obvious choice, a billionaire real estate mogul/reality TV star ..
And as I am on record stating many times, (BEFORE the Election) ANY nation, this nation, that should remotely consider another Bush or Clinton as dog catcher, let alone as chief executive of the once great nation, should likely get exactly what it deserves ..
Behold ..
In reply to Shariatmadari seems to not… by Vendetta
"...America had been in the tight and severe grip of J. Edgar Hoover and Joseph McCarthy’s anti-communist campaign, in which lots of reality was replaced with rhetoric..." STOP
A clearer, or more honest, thinker might have put it this way: "America had been in the tight and severe grip of international Communism's subversion campaign, in which lots of reality was replaced with rhetoric..."
And it's just silly to imply that J. Edgar and Joe McCarthy had anything in common.
Wasn't 1984 about the time Reagan negotiated with the Demotards and had Illegal immigration bills passed.
The Demotard liberals screwed everyone on that deal. They never funded the laws that were passed
Immigration reform is a fucking joke! The laws have been on the books for over three decades, but have NEVER been enforced, because of scumbags like Boxer, Pelosi, Feinstein, Brown---- Illegally turning their heads for[un-educated] libtard votes.
And True ^
In reply to Wasn't 1984 about the time… by Yen Cross
Thank You.
In reply to And True ^ by TeethVillage88s
Everyone should listen to JFK's "Secret Societies" speech where exposes the ruthless monolithic conspiracy.
Yessir. Bravo. And at the head of the pack, spewing their exhaust over all who follow, WaPo.
Does anyone have a link to that reconstituted speech by JFK?
love my people
31 The prophets prophesy falsely, and the priests bear rule by their means; and my people love to have it so: and what will ye do in the end thereof?
https://www.biblegateway.com/quicksearch/?quicksearch=my+people+love&qs…
News speak is today's fake news. Political correctness is a liberal mind disease.
kill your TV.
1984 is the model the idiots in charge are trying to achieve.
Where to begin?
How about someplace near the end?
That's because 'Information Apocalypses' start at the bottom
of society and eventually work their way to the triple digit
billionaires.
Well, some of us are "smack in the middle of it", while its
deluge is only now lapping at the toes of our Gucci loafers. I
hope not to get a letter from the Grand Rabbi of Jerusalem or
the meisters at the ADL, but this must have been exactly how
the information apocalypse in 1930s Germany began. At the
bottom until it climbed up to the Courts and the papers and
all of society. Nicht wahr?
Except that requires a level of thought that concerned readers
either don't have or are unwilling to use. You can lead a horse
to water... Besides naming Trump and Brexit has a lot more
glam than words like bullshit, propaganda, and old-style
anything (that isn't food).
Or maybe many of them were switched off at birth and
their numbers have only risen through the decades. I really
don't know or don't care. In the last 4 years I have seen the
floodwaters rise steadily and wash away people and
institutions that I never believed were built on foundations
of sand. If I had just started to believe '1984', had its nose
under the tent we all live in, 4 years ago I would be as
convinced of our Orwellington Future as I am today having
voted for JFK and remembering the day he was killed.
What's the matter with that? You're never completely wrong.
What about 'nothingburger'? Do you fancy that?
History has seen this many times before. As recently as
in Sarajevo in 1914. If only the Archduke could have made
it to the Trade Mart and shown the people of the Balkans
who was successor to the Hapsburg throne.
"The moving finger writes..."
Unintended Consequences == Yang
Speak for yourself. That is fake news to the rest of us.
2016 was the year YOU woke up to the power of fake news.
One of my favorite kinds of fake news is when the media
omits reporting it. There are a jillion examples of the MSM
omitting to report news, but the best one is the one that
Russia is making an unimpeachable case against:
The Coalition's absolute destruction of RAQQA
And now trying to make a case against Russia and Syria's
siege and invasion of Ghouta.
Our media's hypocrisy will never be o'ertopped
for their unforgivably fake coverage of the
'Tale of Those Two Cities.' (Dickens spits in
the face of the Western Media and the so-called
leaders of the West.)
Time to go Raul.
If you have any questions about '1984' and mankind's
future, give me a reply.
The media sells cover for the great majority of intellect challenged sheeple. They know they're stupid, but don't want the surrounding sheeple to find out. So, they "think" whatever the MSM reports, expecting not to be discovered.