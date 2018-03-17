Brennan, Holder, Comey Rage After McCabe Fired; Veiled Threats And Temper Tantrums Fly

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:17

Following the 11th hour firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on the recommendation of the DOJ's Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, and the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), for lying under oath and leaking to the press, former Obama administration officials have thrown a temper tantrum.

Recall Sen. Schumer (D-NY) warning Trump that the intelligence community has "six ways from Sunday" to get revenge...

Well, consider the hornet's nest kicked: 

For starters, Obama's ex-CIA director John Brennan broke out the thesaurus and lashed out at President Trump. "You may scapegoat Andy McCabe," Brennan wrote "but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you." 

As an aside, Brennan - who insisted on being sworn in under Obama on an original draft of the constitution - without the Bill of Rights and all those inconvenient amendments - notably spied on members of Congress, endorsed torture, and ran Obama's covert drone war. Maybe he became so cutthroat while learning Arabic and Middle Eastern studies in Cairo?

Next - Obama's Attorney General Eric Holder - who challenged Republicans to a "knife fight" last Wednesday, lashed out over the "cruel" timing and caving to an "increasingly erratic President."

Of note - Holder appointed Robin Ahston to head up the Office of Professional Responsibility in 2010, saying she would "lead the office with the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and dedication."  It was her recommendation that McCabe be fired for violations we won't know the full extent of until IG Michael Horowitz releases his report.

Earlier we reported on former FBI Director James Comey's tweet after McCabe's firing, warning cryptically that Americans will" soon" be able to "judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not." 

Soon indeed James...

Throwing shells from the peanut gallery

Various other Trump-haters also gnashed their teeth; issuing threats and making little comments: 

And yet, not everyone is so bitter...

Comments

J S Bach HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:36 Permalink

I didn't think ANYONE could outdo the Clintons in brazenness, but this quote from Comey takes the chutzpahtic cake...

"Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon.  And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not."

Translation to truth:

"Mr. President, the American people will hear my lies very soon.  And after thorough spinning by my talmudic masters - the sheeple can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not."

You are correct, Mr. Comeydian. But, you forget about the few thinking men and women who can actually analyze your deeds, words and motives.  WE shall judge you honestly and, God willing, send you to the gallows forthwith.

SixIsNinE Dickweed Wang Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:34 Permalink

we need to do some photoshop editing of real 3 Stooges gags with these Comey Clowns & the Gang - the Little Rascals ! 

WRIT GangstaLARGE =

wait till we get Comey's CONTROL FILE of him with his little 4 year old boys.

It's there folks.  Why do you think this guy is playing retard games at this stage.

McCABE's control file is too disturbing to even comment on.

It WILL come out McCABE you disgusting pile of festering green slimemold.

McCABE is SHITTING his greeengoop right now.

where are the TREASON charges AG Sessions?

 

 

swamp vortmax Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:30 Permalink

First, he smears Trump by re-labeling a few treasonists as Trump going after “the intelligence community.

Second, he admits treachery saying Trump should be afraid. 

Third, like them, he refuses to admit wrongdoing and he covers for them like a good swamp rat

Fourth, it was the FBI Obama holdovers and McCabe loyalists who recommended to DOJ the firing 

Fifth, suck it because WE THE PEOPLE are fed up with you swamp rats and shadow government deep staters 

DuneCreature Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:24 Permalink

The Los Vegas shooting tells the American people one of two things VERY CLEARLY.

1) The Entire FBI couldn't investigate its way out of the men's room.

OR

2) The FBI was in on the shooting and using We The People for TARGET PRACTICE! ...... AND/OR the FBI is covering up that False Flag Operation.

They are busted.

We'll go into the CIA and DHS later. ..... To Be Continued...

Live Hard, If Sandy Hoax FBI Sniper Didn't Convince You The FBI Are Criminals......... The Lost Vagrant Hoax Investigation SURE AS SHIT SHOULD! ............. Or You Are Unfixably Stupid. ... Pick Your Seat In The Jury Box, Please, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

kuz Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:25 Permalink

TV shows and movies have taught me that FBI and CIA guys are the smartest, coolest and coldest guys on Earth. So was it all just propaganda?

Are all FBI guys in real life creepy, cringy cat ladies like Comey?

swamp Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:26 Permalink

So is Schummer saying Trump should ve afraid of a few treasonists that he re labels “ the intelligence community”? 

The re-labeling to cover everyone in intelligence was to smear Trump.  

Avichi Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:35 Permalink

MOTHER FUCKER Brennan, Holder, Comey Rage After McCabe - YOU THREATEN OUR PRESIDENT #DONALD TRUMP , WE THE PEOPLE WILL DESTROY THE DEEP-STATE

Yen Cross Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:36 Permalink

 I saw a tweet from Axelrod, and almost lost my lunch.

 Shill's "r" us Axelrod.

   There's a reason why these corrupt assclowns live in the dark shadows.

 They're compromised herpes infected syphilitic pond scum. Just like Bob "coldsore" Corker. That guy could suck the ass out of a dead Giraffe.

  How anyone can listen to Corker for more than 30 seconds is beyond my comprehension. The guy sounds like he's gnashing on a piece of Velcro, after eating a 12oz can of extra chunky peanut butter.