Brennan, Holder, Comey Rage After McCabe Fired; Veiled Threats And Temper Tantrums Fly

Following the 11th hour firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on the recommendation of the DOJ's Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, and the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), for lying under oath and leaking to the press, former Obama administration officials have thrown a temper tantrum.

Recall Sen. Schumer (D-NY) warning Trump that the intelligence community has "six ways from Sunday" to get revenge...

Amid Comey, Brennan, and Power issuing veiled threats over McCabe's firing, never forget Schumer warned Pres. Trump that the intel community has 'six ways from Sunday' to get revenge. pic.twitter.com/ZIm6KRj48E — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) March 17, 2018

Well, consider the hornet's nest kicked:

Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

For starters, Obama's ex-CIA director John Brennan broke out the thesaurus and lashed out at President Trump. "You may scapegoat Andy McCabe," Brennan wrote "but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you."

As an aside, Brennan - who insisted on being sworn in under Obama on an original draft of the constitution - without the Bill of Rights and all those inconvenient amendments - notably spied on members of Congress, endorsed torture, and ran Obama's covert drone war. Maybe he became so cutthroat while learning Arabic and Middle Eastern studies in Cairo?

When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018

Not a good idea to piss off John Brennan. https://t.co/VLg94OLL2R — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) March 17, 2018

Next - Obama's Attorney General Eric Holder - who challenged Republicans to a "knife fight" last Wednesday, lashed out over the "cruel" timing and caving to an "increasingly erratic President."

Analyze McCabe firing on two levels: the substance and the timing. We don’t know enough about the substance yet. The timing appears cruel and a cave that compromised DOJ independence to please an increasingly erratic President who should’ve played no role here. This is dangerous — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) March 17, 2018

Of note - Holder appointed Robin Ahston to head up the Office of Professional Responsibility in 2010, saying she would "lead the office with the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and dedication." It was her recommendation that McCabe be fired for violations we won't know the full extent of until IG Michael Horowitz releases his report.

Earlier we reported on former FBI Director James Comey's tweet after McCabe's firing, warning cryptically that Americans will" soon" be able to "judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not."

Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not. — James Comey (@Comey) March 17, 2018

You are not honorable @Comey. You tarnished the reputation of the FBI.



You exonerated criminal Hillary Clinton despite having overwhelming evidence.



You wrote a not guilty “memo” months before you interviewed her.



You illegally leaked your own classified memos to the press. pic.twitter.com/AzNVPXDgJ7 — Andrew Sarega (@AndrewSarega) March 17, 2018

Soon indeed James...

Throwing shells from the peanut gallery

Various other Trump-haters also gnashed their teeth; issuing threats and making little comments:

Gloat now, but you will be fired soon. And it’s not going to be done cowardly, as you’ve done to so many who’ve served you. There’s a storm gathering, Mr. President, and it’s going to wipe out you and your corrupt organization all the way down to the studs. https://t.co/I0UlNAlwxI — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 17, 2018

If you had any doubt about whether the McCabe firing was an act of retribution, here is a flagrant victory dance from the man who ordered the hit. He just couldn’t resist. https://t.co/VLPaeSKuTY — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 17, 2018

The whole "attack the FBI that is investigating you and humiliate career public servants" strategy maybe isn't the best approach to either governing or the Russia investigation. https://t.co/JvT9Yvdq1w — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 17, 2018

And yet, not everyone is so bitter...