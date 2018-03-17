Brennan, Holder, Comey Rage After McCabe Fired; Veiled Threats And Temper Tantrums Fly

Following the 11th hour firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on the recommendation of the DOJ's Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, and the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), for lying under oath and leaking to the press, former Obama administration officials have thrown a temper tantrum.
Recall Sen. Schumer (D-NY) warning Trump that the intelligence community has "six ways from Sunday" to get revenge...
Amid Comey, Brennan, and Power issuing veiled threats over McCabe's firing, never forget Schumer warned Pres. Trump that the intel community has 'six ways from Sunday' to get revenge. pic.twitter.com/ZIm6KRj48E— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) March 17, 2018
Well, consider the hornet's nest kicked:
Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018
For starters, Obama's ex-CIA director John Brennan broke out the thesaurus and lashed out at President Trump. "You may scapegoat Andy McCabe," Brennan wrote "but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you."
As an aside, Brennan - who insisted on being sworn in under Obama on an original draft of the constitution - without the Bill of Rights and all those inconvenient amendments - notably spied on members of Congress, endorsed torture, and ran Obama's covert drone war. Maybe he became so cutthroat while learning Arabic and Middle Eastern studies in Cairo?
When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018
Not a good idea to piss off John Brennan. https://t.co/VLg94OLL2R— Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) March 17, 2018
Next - Obama's Attorney General Eric Holder - who challenged Republicans to a "knife fight" last Wednesday, lashed out over the "cruel" timing and caving to an "increasingly erratic President."
Analyze McCabe firing on two levels: the substance and the timing. We don’t know enough about the substance yet. The timing appears cruel and a cave that compromised DOJ independence to please an increasingly erratic President who should’ve played no role here. This is dangerous— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) March 17, 2018
Of note - Holder appointed Robin Ahston to head up the Office of Professional Responsibility in 2010, saying she would "lead the office with the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and dedication." It was her recommendation that McCabe be fired for violations we won't know the full extent of until IG Michael Horowitz releases his report.
Earlier we reported on former FBI Director James Comey's tweet after McCabe's firing, warning cryptically that Americans will" soon" be able to "judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not."
Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not.— James Comey (@Comey) March 17, 2018
You are not honorable @Comey. You tarnished the reputation of the FBI.— Andrew Sarega (@AndrewSarega) March 17, 2018
You exonerated criminal Hillary Clinton despite having overwhelming evidence.
You wrote a not guilty “memo” months before you interviewed her.
You illegally leaked your own classified memos to the press. pic.twitter.com/AzNVPXDgJ7
Soon indeed James...
March 17, 2018
Throwing shells from the peanut gallery
Various other Trump-haters also gnashed their teeth; issuing threats and making little comments:
Gloat now, but you will be fired soon. And it’s not going to be done cowardly, as you’ve done to so many who’ve served you. There’s a storm gathering, Mr. President, and it’s going to wipe out you and your corrupt organization all the way down to the studs. https://t.co/I0UlNAlwxI— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 17, 2018
If you had any doubt about whether the McCabe firing was an act of retribution, here is a flagrant victory dance from the man who ordered the hit. He just couldn’t resist. https://t.co/VLPaeSKuTY— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 17, 2018
The whole "attack the FBI that is investigating you and humiliate career public servants" strategy maybe isn't the best approach to either governing or the Russia investigation. https://t.co/JvT9Yvdq1w— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 17, 2018
And yet, not everyone is so bitter...
Andrew McCabe: EAT CAKE.— thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) March 17, 2018
Justice never tasted so sweet. pic.twitter.com/li8H70TelD
Brennan returns to his commie roots, quotes Trotsky.
Oh Whaah. You are next boys along with rice, yates and cankles
In reply to Brennan returns to his… by vortmax
I mean its great to see them releasing their inner selves - and by that I mean being little bitches
In reply to Oh Whaah. You are next boys… by pc_babe
burn 'em all...shrump too!
clean sweep...
In reply to I mean its great to see them… by carni
What is the name of the guy in the far right, bottom left pic? that says "soon?" That fucker needs to go, too. I keep forgetting his name. He is as bad as Comey, Lynch, Brennan, and Holder.
In reply to burn 'em all...shrump too! by BullyBearish
I didn't think ANYONE could outdo the Clintons in brazenness, but this quote from Comey takes the chutzpahtic cake...
"Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not."
Translation to truth:
"Mr. President, the American people will hear my lies very soon. And after thorough spinning by my talmudic masters - the sheeple can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not."
You are correct, Mr. Comeydian. But, you forget about the few thinking men and women who can actually analyze your deeds, words and motives. WE shall judge you honestly and, God willing, send you to the gallows forthwith.
In reply to What is the name of the guy… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Brennan deserves to get dead. One might cook his tastier bits with bacon, but I think head on a stick would best serve the public interest.
In reply to I mean its great to see them… by carni
Wait a second, I thought lying was part of the job.
In reply to Brennan returns to his… by vortmax
It would be fitting if Brennan and Clapper were tried and convicted of treason and then publicly executed . . . preferably via death by hanging.
In reply to Brennan returns to his… by vortmax
we need to do some photoshop editing of real 3 Stooges gags with these Comey Clowns & the Gang - the Little Rascals !
WRIT GangstaLARGE =
wait till we get Comey's CONTROL FILE of him with his little 4 year old boys.
It's there folks. Why do you think this guy is playing retard games at this stage.
McCABE's control file is too disturbing to even comment on.
It WILL come out McCABE you disgusting pile of festering green slimemold.
McCABE is SHITTING his greeengoop right now.
where are the TREASON charges AG Sessions?
In reply to It would be fitting if… by Dickweed Wang
Brennan, the closet Muslim. That fucker is a dirtbag.
In reply to Brennan returns to his… by vortmax
First, he smears Trump by re-labeling a few treasonists as Trump going after “the intelligence community.
Second, he admits treachery saying Trump should be afraid.
Third, like them, he refuses to admit wrongdoing and he covers for them like a good swamp rat
Fourth, it was the FBI Obama holdovers and McCabe loyalists who recommended to DOJ the firing
Fifth, suck it because WE THE PEOPLE are fed up with you swamp rats and shadow government deep staters
In reply to Brennan returns to his… by vortmax
Call the waaambulance !
The leading edge of the shit is starting to hit the fan.
In reply to Call the waaambulance ! by CasualKat
If they had something on Trump it would have been released already
Brennan, Power, Holder, and Comey can S.T.F.U. and hang by the neck until dead for high treason.
Sure sounds like they want to fight.
In reply to Brennan, Power, Holder, and… by ebworthen
I do, too. No bag limit, right?
In reply to Sure sounds like they want… by chunga
The reds just got called out, let's see if they're up to it.
In reply to I do, too. No bag limit,… by Government nee…
Death by execution squad, live, on TV, 6 p.m. Pacific time and 9 p.m. Eastern time.
In reply to Brennan, Power, Holder, and… by ebworthen
Where do I tune in to watch the election returns in Russia... lol
https://www.apnews.com/c34b73c93f3f4a91968bc624fb04384f/Russia-readies-to-hand-Putin-new-term-in-presidential-vote
Cunt cunt and Cunt take temper tantrums..there fixed for you.
We need more stakes. Make one of them extra tall.
rage does'nt cut it.
The Los Vegas shooting tells the American people one of two things VERY CLEARLY.
1) The Entire FBI couldn't investigate its way out of the men's room.
OR
2) The FBI was in on the shooting and using We The People for TARGET PRACTICE! ...... AND/OR the FBI is covering up that False Flag Operation.
They are busted.
We'll go into the CIA and DHS later. ..... To Be Continued...
Live Hard, If Sandy Hoax FBI Sniper Didn't Convince You The FBI Are Criminals......... The Lost Vagrant Hoax Investigation SURE AS SHIT SHOULD! ............. Or You Are Unfixably Stupid. ... Pick Your Seat In The Jury Box, Please, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
Brennan, Holder and the rest of the clowns will hopefully soon be under indictment.
Trump will have the last laugh - he's much too smart for these swamp dwellers . . .
Maybe they should call in Stormy Daniels. I bet she can corroborate the Comey firing too.
TV shows and movies have taught me that FBI and CIA guys are the smartest, coolest and coldest guys on Earth. So was it all just propaganda?
Are all FBI guys in real life creepy, cringy cat ladies like Comey?
So is Schummer saying Trump should ve afraid of a few treasonists that he re labels “ the intelligence community”?
The re-labeling to cover everyone in intelligence was to smear Trump.
Their unhinged state tells you just how right the decision was. I hope that not a one of them gets an hour of sleep all weekend...knowing that they are next on the list.
So good to hear the rats squealing.
Slowly draining the swamp.
Whatever we got to do to get Holder's ass and more!
If it was in Kiev the fists would be flying but these are pussies
Brennan, Holder, Comey are the equivalent of grammatical adverbs. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adverb
Pusillanimlously, loudly, crybabyly; they protest too much.
What a bunch of snowflakes. They're all wet!
♩ my c*ck's bigger than your c*ck...
my c*ck's bigger than than your c*ck... ♩
Let the swamp drain and skin the gators!
Brennan engineered the shootdown of MH17 to try an pin it on Russia
He is vermin as are ALL OF them
Humans are not capable of honesty in DC. I'm voting for AI Robot if there's one running for some office.
MOTHER FUCKER Brennan, Holder, Comey Rage After McCabe - YOU THREATEN OUR PRESIDENT #DONALD TRUMP , WE THE PEOPLE WILL DESTROY THE DEEP-STATE
Dear Mr. Brennan,
America will triumph in spite of you.
1000 pieces and NONE for you.
Ring the bell of freedom.
I saw a tweet from Axelrod, and almost lost my lunch.
Shill's "r" us Axelrod.
There's a reason why these corrupt assclowns live in the dark shadows.
They're compromised herpes infected syphilitic pond scum. Just like Bob "coldsore" Corker. That guy could suck the ass out of a dead Giraffe.
How anyone can listen to Corker for more than 30 seconds is beyond my comprehension. The guy sounds like he's gnashing on a piece of Velcro, after eating a 12oz can of extra chunky peanut butter.