Comey Rips Trump: "Soon" Americans "Can Judge For Themselves Who Is Honorable And Who Isn't"

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/17/2018 - 14:48

Just hours after former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe was fired, his former boss FBI director James Comey joined the fray and ripped President Trump, warning cryptically that Americans will" soon" be able to "judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not."

Or maybe there is nothing cryptic about the warning it is just another marketing tool for Comey's upcoming memoir, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," which is due out April 17. Comey is expected to use his upcoming book tour to directly rebut Trump’s attacks on the FBI.

Comey, who was fired by Trump last year, tweeted at Trump the day after after Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe. Sessions said that McCabe was dismissed for not being honest with investigators and for making an unauthorized disclosure to the media.

However, as discussed earlier, McCabe claims he was fired to try and undermine special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, and is likely to sue the administration. Just like Comey, McCabe also reportedly kept personal memos of his interactions with Trump, although in light of his termination due to perjury it is unclear what value these "reports" will have.

Comey's tweet is an apparent response to Trump's own tweeted celebration of McCabe’s firing, in which he took a shot at Comey.

“Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!” Trump tweeted.

Politics

greenskeeper carl Pandelis Sat, 03/17/2018 - 14:54 Permalink

Well, if these people won't go quietly after being fired I say it's time to step it up. In my opinion, they deserve jail time and/or a good old fashioned tar and feathering in a public square for their crimes. They got off easy, and still won't shut the fuck your and go away, so it's time to bring them up on charges and have them perp walked. No more mister nice guy. 

DaiRR toady Sat, 03/17/2018 - 15:53 Permalink

The bigger the rat, the bigger the lies they tell, the bigger their self-delusion.  Comey operates on delusion, whatever his brain can conceive, then that's his reality.  He thinks he has some kind of hall-pass from critical thinking and equal application of the law.

CuttingEdge DaiRR Sat, 03/17/2018 - 15:54 Permalink

Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon.

 

Will it be filed under Fantasy, or General Fiction, Mr Comey?

 

Your story hasn't been told yet, you hubristic, corrupt and insidious swamp vermin. And it isn't one for you to tell.

 

You know - the "Breaking rocks at Leavenworth" one heading your way? The one your deluded, and batshit crazy fucked up mind can't seem to get to grips with?

 

Equal justice under the law. Something you forgot a long time ago. Sucks to be you, right now, you bottom-feeding cuntspawn.

And ditto for your protege, McCabe.

GUS100CORRINA HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Sat, 03/17/2018 - 16:41 Permalink

Comey Rips Trump: "Soon" Americans "Can Judge For Themselves Who Is Honorable And Who Isn't"

My response: The hubris of these people is unbelievable. Other names that come to mind with a hubris problem are listed below.

Brennan, McCabe, "Obozo", Clapper, Clinton, Rice, Lynch, Holder, Schumer, Schiff, Waters, Al Green and Pelosi to name just a few.

The POTUS has shown tremendous restraint and compassion with these DESPOTS with REPROBATE MINDS. However, I believe the time has come to take the GLOVES OFF and do the Rodeo Round Up and unleash the beast.

NEXT STOP: GITMO with no APPEAL

TeethVillage88s brianshell Sat, 03/17/2018 - 17:55 Permalink

Papist Agent?  Jesuit Agent?  Comey & McCabe BOTH ARE agents for someone or some organization, some Racketeering Conspiracy.

"Comey Rips Trump: "Soon" Americans "Can Judge For Themselves Who Is Honorable And Who Isn't"

- Many Big Players here: DNC, RCN, Neo-Con GOP, Neo-Con Democrats, Neo-Liberals, Masons, Rocketfellers, Rothschilds, 100 other Wealth-Powerful Elits... Anglo Foundations & Think Tanks, behind the scene Royal Families, Rhodes Society, ... Knights of Old Europe (Chevaliers, Ritters)

 

Kayman Deep Snorkeler Sat, 03/17/2018 - 15:30 Permalink

"Innocent people are scared."  LOL.

Stop snorkeling in the cesspools. Just because you have to jerk off to Storm Daniels, doesn't give you carte blanche to bad mouth Trump. 

Comey the coward didn't or couldn't do the right thing and indict Hillbag, to his never-ending shame. Comey's eye always on his own political butt. (Jeez, looks like she's gonna be my boss next so I better look the other way) Then Trump pulls the election out from under Hillary's chubby little toes and Comey puts Plan B into action.

1. (Doing his best J.Edgar impression "We gots ourselves some pissing prostitute stuff here on you Mr. President. Me and the boys just letting you know.  We, of course, can keep it under wraps. Wink-wink, nod-nod).

2. Trump tells Comey to shove his Rushing Dossier up his tall ass and fires him.

Comey ain't no Lone Ranger and Trump ain't no shrinking fucking violet.

p.s. still diving deep in those women's public outhouses, are ye?

 

Oliver Klozoff Deep Snorkeler Sat, 03/17/2018 - 16:03 Permalink

Deep Snorkeler silverer Sat, 03/17/2018 - 14:32 Permalink

"Trump is Brilliant

Now all the evidence the FBI has of Trump's criminal empire

will appear tainted. Part of the agency's vendetta against Trump.

And I thought Trump was a whimpering child,

addicted to self-adoration, a red-hot fireball of self-love,

and a bizarre oddity with human DNA.  He's a high IQ genius for sure.

I stand corrected and apologize to all the Trumpistas I have offended."

https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/11349841#comment-11349841

Your bubble of sanity only lasted 45 min, keep trying, Truth always wins.

 

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 brushhog Sat, 03/17/2018 - 15:41 Permalink

Same here! These people are traitors and guilty of sedition! At the top of the list, for me, are the Clintons. Then Holder, Lynch, the CIA guy, Brennon, this FBI douch Comey. Oh and Uma needs to do a perp walk and be turned into something useful, a snitch. Comey is a weasel. After the perp walks and trials I want televised executions. There is another guy, too, I forget his name, that needs to be included in this group.

JRobby greenskeeper carl Sat, 03/17/2018 - 17:27 Permalink

Comey will be in cuffs heading for Guantanamo soon along with McCabe and he knows it.

They will spew " the company line" right to the end thinking their team will win. That's what brainwashed psychopaths do.

If he wasn't such an imbecile he would know that a military tribunal and 40 years in jail is preferable to what will happen if the people ever get their hands on him.

Abuse of power. Absolute power corrupts absolutely

 