"Comey Rips Trump: "Soon" Americans "Can Judge For Themselves Who Is Honorable And Who Isn't"

Just hours after former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe was fired, his former boss FBI director James Comey joined the fray and ripped President Trump, warning cryptically that Americans will" soon" be able to "judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not."

Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not. — James Comey (@Comey) March 17, 2018

Or maybe there is nothing cryptic about the warning it is just another marketing tool for Comey's upcoming memoir, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," which is due out April 17. Comey is expected to use his upcoming book tour to directly rebut Trump’s attacks on the FBI.

Comey, who was fired by Trump last year, tweeted at Trump the day after after Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe. Sessions said that McCabe was dismissed for not being honest with investigators and for making an unauthorized disclosure to the media.

However, as discussed earlier, McCabe claims he was fired to try and undermine special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, and is likely to sue the administration. Just like Comey, McCabe also reportedly kept personal memos of his interactions with Trump, although in light of his termination due to perjury it is unclear what value these "reports" will have.

Comey's tweet is an apparent response to Trump's own tweeted celebration of McCabe’s firing, in which he took a shot at Comey.

“Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!” Trump tweeted.