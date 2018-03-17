Dreamer's Dream

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/24/2018 - 16:30

After Trump hammered Democrats yesterday for failing to agree to terms on DACA, this seemed somewhat appropriate.

Dream on...

Source: MichaelPRamirez.com

Tags
Politics
Health Medical Pharma

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
WorkingPoor algol_dog Sat, 03/24/2018 - 17:04 Permalink

Have to say, all through the primaries, I was sure that Trump's whole object  was as a very well paid decoy to fly cover for the actual nominee.

Then, as now, everyone seems to forget a major point. Trump can tell everyone to pound sand, hand everything over to the next guy, and settle down in someplace free of extradition and taxes, and watch Melania wander around in not very much for the rest of his days.

I'm not happy with the omnibus to-do. But I eyes-open took the guy, fairly well knowing the other would have had my 50+ year old butt in a camp by now, if not dead already. That and, as the guy is NOT A CAREER POL, foulups would happen, even with the best of staff.

So I WILL give him the benefit of the doubt, and then some, inasmuch as I am still alive to do so.

 

WP

 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
bunkers Sat, 03/24/2018 - 16:37 Permalink

Today President Trump notified the Speaker of the House of our National Emergency status. That means the president can co anything he wants. Anything.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Nature_Boy_Wooooo Sat, 03/24/2018 - 17:02 Permalink

Trump is foolish to believe that the Democrats gave up on DACA. They aren't pursuing DACA because they have been in talks behind the scenes with the same Republicans who sold the budget deal to Trump.

 

Democrats knew the courts were going to delay DACA and they know that their Republican colleagues are going to give them DACA and make Trump look bad at a later date.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
falak pema Sat, 03/24/2018 - 17:38 Permalink

This new generation of reformist Millennials signal the end of Pax Americana's phony status quo down to its 70 year old organic roots; ever since the CIA defined the new world order post cold war WW2 world order--- and then the seven sisters of fossil fuel hegemony after the Oil discoveries of the new Arabian nights of the Jerusalem of black gold took hold and the subsequent Nixonian reset to "our money your problem".

It became the Nixonian-Friedmanian monetary reset that allowed Kissinger's brutal diplomacy fed song of the new Imperial age based on euro-petrodollar monetary control of guns and butter in the wake of Dr Strangelove's nuclear status quo detente shuttle diplomacy and making China the new partner to Western preeminence in the Trilateral age. 

Then the winddown of the Reaganomics mantra of NWO hubris in the 2008 meltdown... built on hubris and the shadow banking casino gone global and the world came apart!

Now, the future desperate game of the Empire is the Antiglobal-Trump neo-fascist momentum of populist race to bottom; Twittered narcissism; which reneges on past commitments of the same Empire's goal of global control; alike a Nerotic Emperor who won't admit the Ides of March..the NRA its iconic totem of self destruction-- to which they will hang their own citizens drowning in debt-- all to the benefit of the Oligarchy elites running the corrupt Congress.

How the new Rome of DC will relive its destiny as Old Rome did!

The world is now awake to both the toxic legacies of American statist "you're fired bull shitting", all for hegemonic american "exceptionalism"; as it is to oligarchy control of GAFA type inverted totalitarianism; that calls the shots for the new age of AI now looming. Not the guys in Congress of past Oil monopoly status quo to which the Wahhabist and Zionist mantras were joint partners as guardians of the sacred oil patch. That hybrid "corrupt to the bones" model is now dying.

GAFA and Congress are now daggers drawn !

Its an awesome new world in the making.

The Bolton mustache will signal the iconic fall of Populist fascism now prevalent in US politics. Bring down that mustache like Bannon's spurious Cambridge Analytica "fake news" manipulative "white man's burden" racist cannon and bring down the "for us or against us" US mantra of the Orange Duck's  delusional NWO gone viral in parochial, patriarchal fed protectionist world despotism now rampant.

Some awesome reset like revisiting the Renaissance period of the West like the death of the towering colossus NWO defined by Wolfowitz way back in 1991. 

How old and decayed that dictat looks in the limelight! 

Its time that the new Sheriff of Oligarchy USA, Bolton, ate his mustache!

And with it the preventive permanent wars mantra of a "used to the bones" meme of the dying embers of the NWO age of Pax Americana.

Goodbye to Wolfowitz and all that!

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
I am Groot Sat, 03/24/2018 - 17:48 Permalink

I think very should look at Trump actions and the action of the Republican Congress as a rockets red glare wake up call moment. Meaning we have all been sold out, hoodwinked and flat out lied to. There won't be any "locking the traitors up", no wall, no immigration controls, no respecting the Constitution, no less war mongering, no less flooding the MIC with taxpayer cash anymore, no holding anyone accountable for their crimes at all in Washington, and definitely no truth at all by the government on anything. The false flags will rage until we're all slaves cowering on a plantation begging the government for some rights.