Dreamer's Dream

After Trump hammered Democrats yesterday for failing to agree to terms on DACA, this seemed somewhat appropriate.
Dream on...
They are pretty good at backstabbing everyone. Ask yourself who killed the Kennedy. Democrats?
CIA
"Democrats will Fuck it"
Just send em packing. That'll fix it.
It is long past the point where the systemic and prevailing corruption can be 'fixed' from within. To 'send em packing' simply ensures more of the same will take their place.
demicans...republicrats
the binary construct painted with unsolvable, socially-devisive issues keep the hamsters spinning while they rob you of everything (truth, freedom, security)
Imagine... Washington DC going Atlantis, 20k leagues under the sea. The swamp would be filled for good!
News flash.
The Republicans won't fix anything, either.
They both work for the hyper wealthy International families.
America is a Dream, a state of delusion.
Repugnantcan'ts... even with everything in their favor they can't get anything done...
Just like the demonrats!
Politics is stupid. It merely points out that life sucks and then you die. Nothing ever gets done.
Wrong! Look at all the money they spend! They sure get that done! Of course, that doesn't really make your statement wrong, does it? I think I'll go have a drink now.
Yeah, those free-spending Dems! Why can't they show the kind of fiscal discipline the Republican Congress and W.H. just showed us? Again, for the sarcasm-impaired...the largest deficit ever, w/No War or Depression to justify it! Ha-ha!
I thought the Republicans were going to fix it this time.
Can you say Obamacare?
Seems, there aint much difference. And each side viewing the other sides disability without seeing their own also hasnt changed
LBJ
Still don't get why Trump ever wanted to be President. Still think it was a publicity stunt that went horribly wrong.
That being, he won ...
You mean you should be careful what you wish for...cus you might just get it?
LOL
Then They can blame everything on the voters.
See what they did there?
They will write the history as they have always done and then you'll have the Historical Truth.
Hysterical truth? Cuz its written like a comedy.
Have to say, all through the primaries, I was sure that Trump's whole object was as a very well paid decoy to fly cover for the actual nominee.
Then, as now, everyone seems to forget a major point. Trump can tell everyone to pound sand, hand everything over to the next guy, and settle down in someplace free of extradition and taxes, and watch Melania wander around in not very much for the rest of his days.
I'm not happy with the omnibus to-do. But I eyes-open took the guy, fairly well knowing the other would have had my 50+ year old butt in a camp by now, if not dead already. That and, as the guy is NOT A CAREER POL, foulups would happen, even with the best of staff.
So I WILL give him the benefit of the doubt, and then some, inasmuch as I am still alive to do so.
WP
That is why the entire Russiagate thing is such a colossal joke. The focus should have been the ones behind/backing Trump and not Trump himself.
I still wonder who’s backing him.
Lots of angry old white guys with shaved heads around him...
Debt woes.
Trump agreed to play the role of Hoover in the Great Depression remake.
Huh? Mick told me "It was you and me?"
"Ask yourself who killed the Kennedy"
Allen Dulles, Republican
The Democrats.
What party is less corrupt? lol
The null set party.
Funny how only rights of women came from Republicans, as well as the emancipation of Blacks, right to vote etc. Democrats... libtards
You highlight a little know fact not clearly understood by the vast majority of people. Ideology within political parties shifts over time...meaning over many decades.
Meaning they are all (and forever) whores and the only real question is price.
Making it a banksters game.
Today President Trump notified the Speaker of the House of our National Emergency status. That means the president can co anything he wants. Anything.
Good. Start arresting traitors.
yes...he should start with himself...
Sure.
What are the odds that this administration will be 180 degrees different than any previous administration?
Theater for your entertainment as They steal the Wealth.
he put a lot of oig funding into that discretionary omnibus bill, traitors had got dam well better be arrested
It is an ongoing resolution re-upped by every president since Eisenhower.
It may have been FDR.1934 sticks in my memory.Renewed every year since.
Sources ? ? ? Was this done by executive order ?
After Flooding Europe With Migrants, Germany Asks for Institutionalization of Mass Migration
Trump is foolish to believe that the Democrats gave up on DACA. They aren't pursuing DACA because they have been in talks behind the scenes with the same Republicans who sold the budget deal to Trump.
Democrats knew the courts were going to delay DACA and they know that their Republican colleagues are going to give them DACA and make Trump look bad at a later date.
I thought Satan was a lefty, then I saw this. PROOF he has a mean right hook. (Caption: 7 Black Eyes)
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZDr2T7WkAEfSkR.jpg
This new generation of reformist Millennials signal the end of Pax Americana's phony status quo down to its 70 year old organic roots; ever since the CIA defined the new world order post cold war WW2 world order--- and then the seven sisters of fossil fuel hegemony after the Oil discoveries of the new Arabian nights of the Jerusalem of black gold took hold and the subsequent Nixonian reset to "our money your problem".
It became the Nixonian-Friedmanian monetary reset that allowed Kissinger's brutal diplomacy fed song of the new Imperial age based on euro-petrodollar monetary control of guns and butter in the wake of Dr Strangelove's nuclear status quo detente shuttle diplomacy and making China the new partner to Western preeminence in the Trilateral age.
Then the winddown of the Reaganomics mantra of NWO hubris in the 2008 meltdown... built on hubris and the shadow banking casino gone global and the world came apart!
Now, the future desperate game of the Empire is the Antiglobal-Trump neo-fascist momentum of populist race to bottom; Twittered narcissism; which reneges on past commitments of the same Empire's goal of global control; alike a Nerotic Emperor who won't admit the Ides of March..the NRA its iconic totem of self destruction-- to which they will hang their own citizens drowning in debt-- all to the benefit of the Oligarchy elites running the corrupt Congress.
How the new Rome of DC will relive its destiny as Old Rome did!
The world is now awake to both the toxic legacies of American statist "you're fired bull shitting", all for hegemonic american "exceptionalism"; as it is to oligarchy control of GAFA type inverted totalitarianism; that calls the shots for the new age of AI now looming. Not the guys in Congress of past Oil monopoly status quo to which the Wahhabist and Zionist mantras were joint partners as guardians of the sacred oil patch. That hybrid "corrupt to the bones" model is now dying.
GAFA and Congress are now daggers drawn !
Its an awesome new world in the making.
The Bolton mustache will signal the iconic fall of Populist fascism now prevalent in US politics. Bring down that mustache like Bannon's spurious Cambridge Analytica "fake news" manipulative "white man's burden" racist cannon and bring down the "for us or against us" US mantra of the Orange Duck's delusional NWO gone viral in parochial, patriarchal fed protectionist world despotism now rampant.
Some awesome reset like revisiting the Renaissance period of the West like the death of the towering colossus NWO defined by Wolfowitz way back in 1991.
How old and decayed that dictat looks in the limelight!
Its time that the new Sheriff of Oligarchy USA, Bolton, ate his mustache!
And with it the preventive permanent wars mantra of a "used to the bones" meme of the dying embers of the NWO age of Pax Americana.
Goodbye to Wolfowitz and all that!
I think very should look at Trump actions and the action of the Republican Congress as a rockets red glare wake up call moment. Meaning we have all been sold out, hoodwinked and flat out lied to. There won't be any "locking the traitors up", no wall, no immigration controls, no respecting the Constitution, no less war mongering, no less flooding the MIC with taxpayer cash anymore, no holding anyone accountable for their crimes at all in Washington, and definitely no truth at all by the government on anything. The false flags will rage until we're all slaves cowering on a plantation begging the government for some rights.
https://youtu.be/oCIo4MCO-_U
