Engineer Reported Cracks On Miami Bridge Days Before Deadly Collapse

Police in Miami-Dade County successfully removed two vehicles with three bodies inside from the rubble of Thursday's pedestrian bridge collapse near the campus of Florida International University, according to Miami-Dade police Director Juan Perez.
Four vehicles remain stuck in the rubble. Police believe six people have died from the collapse - including the three whose bodies were recovered Saturday morning.
That leaves at least two people who may still be buried in the rubble. Police warned that the final death toll won't be known until all the vehicles have been removed, according to CNN.
The latest disturbing news from the accident comes after it was reported Friday that an engineer for the company that designed the bridge called a Florida Department of Transportation employee to warn about "some cracking" visible on the underside of the bridge. However, the state employee was out on assignment that day, and the call - from W. Denney Pate of FIGG Bridge Engineers - went unanswered until Friday, the day AFTER the deadly collapse, per the Wall Street Journal.
To be sure, the engineer who reported the cracking noted that, while the damage should be repaired, it didn't appear urgent.
"We've taken a look at it and, uh, obviously some repairs or whatever will have to be done," Pate said.
"But from a safety perspective, we don't see that there's any issue there so we're not concerned about it from that perspective, although obviously the cracking is not good and something's going to have to be, ya know, done to repair that."
The Florida DOT issued a statement claiming that any safety issues with the project were the responsibility of the bridge's design team.
"The responsibility to identify and address life-safety issues and properly communicate them is the sole responsibility of the FIU design build team," Florida Department of Transportation said in a statement, adding that at no point was the department alerted to any life-safety issues.
The $14.2 million bridge suddenly collapsed Thursday afternoon, crushing eight cars under more than 900 tons of concrete. Its main 174-foot span had been lifted into place on March 10 in a matter of hours, after being built alongside the thoroughfare over the course of months.
However, conflicting accounts have emerged regarding what was happening with the bridge at the time of its collapse.
Lawmakers have provided differing accounts of what was happening on the bridge when it collapsed. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) wrote on Twitter that the engineering firm building the bridge at Florida International University ordered on Thursday that the cables be tightened. “They were being tightened when it collapsed,” he wrote late Thursday.
Other elected officials, including the Miami-Dade County mayor, said they had been informed that a stress test was being conducted at the time of the collapse. University officials didn’t respond to a request to comment.
It wasn’t clear why officials allowed the road underneath the bridge to remain open during the time of the work, or why this work wasn’t scheduled for night hours, when there is little traffic.
"If it’s a critical stage in the construction, why would you keep traffic going under the bridge during that particular step?" said Ted Krauthammer, a University of Florida civil engineering professor who said he didn’t have direct knowledge of the incident.
The Florida DOT said it never received any requests to close the road, nor was it informed of any stress testing. At least two federal agencies, local police and state attorneys are investigating the incident. A team from the National Transportation Safety Board should be on the scene for about a week.
Police expect more bodies to be recovered, and have said the death toll could rise.
Meanwhile, in a separate report, CNN revealed that one of the company's involved in building the bridge had a history of safety complaints. Munilla Construction Management, or MCM, has done a lot of work for the government, and some of its projects have come under scrutiny.
At least one MCM project led to a lawsuit over safety, with records showing OSHA citing MCM for 11 violations involving construction projects in Miami and Hialeah, Florida, between 2014 and 2017.
The OSHA violations, which resulted in more than $50,000 in penalties, included citations for employees not receiving proper hazardous-chemicals training before handling concrete, not removing water from excavations and not wearing safety glasses and protective gloves, documents show.
Comments
"The engineering firm building the bridge at Florida International University ordered on Thursday that the cables be tightened. “They were being tightened when it collapsed”
Maybe time to get that torque wrench re-calibrated?
I examined the design of the span and it's really scary. It looks like any kind of torsion could cause it to fail. A simple unbalanced load could cause it to twist and go unstable. ZHers are smart. Look at the design and see ...
https://news.fiu.edu/2016/02/fiu-selects-mcmfigg-to-design-and-build-pe…
In reply to he bridge at Florida… by SloMoe
14 million to build a pedestrian bridge? Sounds like a massive fraud.
In reply to I examined the design of the… by Stuck on Zero
Fraud or not, the US can't seem to build nothing anymore, not even a pedestrian bridge.
The CURSE is working overtime.
In reply to 14 million to build a… by Ahmeexnal
… the cracking is not good and something's going to have to be done
Well, not necessarily! If you wait long enough, the cracks in the concrete will scar up and heal by themselves. ;-)
Looney
In reply to Fraud or not, the US can't… by lloll
"Diversity Is Our Strength."
Well, except when you need people to survive engineering designs. At that point engineering talent is our strength.
Expect more of this as talent is no longer considered important, diversity is.
In reply to … by Looney
cracking is a property of concrete...thats why its tied together with steel (rebar)-- the cracks may have been a symptom of the failing steel (rebar) or that the whole structure was moving. the cracks were not the cause of the failure.
In reply to "Diversity Is Our Strength." by ThinkerNotEmoter
Im just speculating but the Good Res Pics I Saw on Dailymail.CO.UK showed suspicious crumbly concrete at the breaks. I would definitely check the quality of that Concrete pour...
In reply to cracking is a property of… by rccalhoun
Can we get these same contractors to stress test Wall Street ?
In reply to Im just speculating but the… by BaBaBouy
munilla - certified by florida as minority-owned business
aa kills
In reply to Can we get these same… by manofthenorth
Yes , because greed, corruption, and carelessness are qualities only possessed by minorities.
white Christian males are perfect in every way, and only think about how they can benefit their fellow human beings. Always.
In reply to munilla - certified by… by cheka
This makes 2 preventable tragedies in the past month in Florida during the watch of gun grabbing RINO Gov. Rick Scott.
A school shooting in which all the warning signs were ignored by officials.
And a bridge collapse done by shady contractors using inferior material.
In reply to Can we get these same… by manofthenorth
Chinese steel, Mexican concrete, Social Justice engineering
In reply to Can we get these same… by manofthenorth
AvE has done a couple of videos. Seems to have narrowed it down to a failure of a post tensioning rod.
See: https://youtu.be/KtiTm2dKLgU
Would seem that there were a series of didn't fuckups that lead to the eventual collapse. Brittle fracture of the concrete doesn't look too be the initial failure though.
In reply to Im just speculating but the… by BaBaBouy
and constructed "on the side of the road". Flatness ? Unstable ground (Florida) ?? Quality Control next to a freeway ?
Its too large and expensive to build in a controlled environment then transport...so...just do it nearby in the side of the road !
Its "only" a 900 ton footbridge ??
"Its main 174-foot span had been lifted into place on March 10 in a matter of hours, after being built alongside the thoroughfare over the course of months."
In reply to AvE has done a couple of… by Frito
The concrete must set at least 28 days before any post-tension steel reinforcing cables enclosed in the structure are tightened.
In reply to Im just speculating but the… by BaBaBouy
Data rayciss
In reply to The concrete must set at… by Herodotus
a crack in a poured in place garage floor is one thing, in fact as the old saying goes, "if you don't want it to crack leave it in the sack"
BUT cracking in pre-stressed components are not a good sign.
In reply to cracking is a property of… by rccalhoun
What is the MSM going to do if....Oh, Good Lord NO!....it turns out that re-bar failure was the cause...Chinese imported re-bar.
In reply to cracking is a property of… by rccalhoun
Good ol' Ayn Rand sure called it in Atlas Shrugged.
In reply to "Diversity Is Our Strength." by ThinkerNotEmoter
Well, if Atlas would quit shrugging maybe the bridges wouldn't fall down.
In reply to Good ol' Ayn Rand sure… by Pigeon
Well, maybe Atlas would quit shrugging if you paid him. Maybe he'd quit shrugging if you actually hired him rather than some diversity hire. Maybe, Atlas would quit shrugging if the future actually wanted to include him in it. But whatever, Atlas continues to shrug, and the world continues to collapse.
In reply to Well, if Atlas would quit… by tenpanhandle
If you must insist on diversity, please start with professional sports, not engineering, medicine, science, etc.
In reply to "Diversity Is Our Strength." by ThinkerNotEmoter
I just got back from Las Vegas a couple of days ago for business. While there I got to witness first hand the slow but visible transformation of our once great infrastructure to third world status. While riding the monorail it stopped between stations 3 times for 20-30 seconds for seemingly no reason. Then upon reaching the station it stopped 10' short of the doors. After about 10 seconds it then got into place.
Then while walking out on the strip, I waited for a stoplight for a good 5 minutes to be able to cross the street. By this time a huge amount of people were there and some decided to run across and take their chances after giving up waiting. It was chaos as suddenly there were both people and cars in the road at the same time trying to get across. Eventually I made it across and noticed the light seemed to start working correctly again when I walked past the same spot 30 minutes later.
I noticed broken escalators and moving walkways ALL over Vegas. At casinos, outside going up and down the pedestrian bridges, and in malls. The elevator in our 38 story hotel started acting very Chinese like once when we boarded it from the lobby. The doors closed and then opened 5 times for no reason. When we were on our plane ready to leave it backed out of the gate, stayed there for 5 minutes, then went right back to the gate for "mechanical issues." Those were somehow fixed in about 20 minutes.
In every instance that I saw people working on them they were Hispanic. I'm not saying that Hispanics are incapable of working on these things, I've been to Mexico and they seem to usually get along ok for the most part, but I am saying that hiring someone for a job based almost entirely on their skin color always turns out bad. This is our future and it's a big problem.
In reply to "Diversity Is Our Strength." by ThinkerNotEmoter
Do you know why they built this bridge?
Because these college kids WERE TOO FUCKING STUPID to make it across the street safely!
Yes, no shit...the COLLEGE actually ran a shuttle bus to take the kids ACROSS THE STREET...but the bus didn't run 24x7...and one day, shortly after the shuttle stopped running...some fucking idiot failed to make his/her way across the street and was killed...and that "was the last straw"...they, "had to do something"...so they spent $14,000,000 of YOUR money to build a "State of the Art" bridge.
Good DEITY! .
I could understand a bridge for elementary kids, but COLLEGE age kids?
We are so fucked.
In reply to … by Looney
I routinely walk across a local bridge...that once carried cars and trucks but has been demoted to foot traffic only for safety reasons...it was built in 1896!...that fucker has withstood BEING 100% UNDER WATER in a raging river (witnessed it myself several times) in it's life during floods and there's been log jams at it's feet my entire life...and it still looks impressively sturdy...old fashioned steel, concrete and rivets...122 years of standing proud...yes, those were good old days and I'd bet a doughnut it did not cost (in 1896 dollars) $14 million to build.
In reply to Do you know why they built… by FireBrander
Back then, the engineers did the math by hand.
In reply to I routinely walk across a… by FireBrander
Waiting for the SpamNazi with his copy and paste in 5, 4, 3 ......
In reply to Fraud or not, the US can't… by lloll
I hate to say but the ziotroll is right, that bridge was primarily a debt acquisition project, not a bridge, they charged by the pound and made it as HEAVY AS POSSIBLE.
First rule of government contracting, why build 1 when you can build 2 at twice the price, they literally built a bridge twice as heavy as they could have.
https://youtu.be/VTUrdizRZyw
In reply to Fraud or not, the US can't… by lloll
You're right, it wasn't a bridge...it was a monument to ego's of the schools administration and a finger in the eye of "white culture" as the design and build crew was 98% "white guy free".
In reply to I hate to say but the… by SmittyinLA
In my state, there is a lot of that—80% minority majorites—in government jobs and in many corporate jobs, too, although I am not good enough in math to be an engineer, not even in the computer age, where programs do a lot of the calculations. I am talking about non-technical jobs in a state with an 80% white population. I do not know what Florida’s demographics are like in terms of the ratio of minorities to whites in the overall population, but white managers are under pressure not to hire all whites in my state. It is a one-sided setup.
In reply to You're right, it wasn't a… by FireBrander
Happen to have a link to "charged by pound"? I wouldn't be surprised but want to read up more on it before the Up vote.
In reply to I hate to say but the… by SmittyinLA
Sad state when so many things do not work as promised like
trillion dollar advanced plane designs ( F35 ) to new very expensive ships,
and autos that need constant recall (often for very simple things ) and now a simple
pedestrian bridge. Better than the WTC 7 building that just collapsed on itself, eh ? Oh it was a trash fire !!
Too much sand in the crete mix ?? Not enough steel ?? 14+ million to walk
above a road, and now another 14 million in lawsuits. THE RUSSIANS DID IT !!!! Simple solution.
Ten to one says, no one gets fired or goes to jail,
Dims are too busy protecting the illegal violent criminals to be concerned about a pedestrian bridge.
DIMS say...... BAN ALL PEDESTRIAN BRIDGES !!!!!
How about another school walkout.!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Muller needs to investigate this pedestrian bridge, ..............ASAP !!!!!!!
There just might be a link here !!!!!!!!!!!
In reply to Fraud or not, the US can't… by lloll
What about CA, where they should have plenty of fire-protection specialists in a state that has a lot of forrest fires. When that warehouse fire broke out that killed 36 people, they found out the building had not been inspected in 30 years. In that case, Moonbeam did fire the six-figure fire chief. They, of course, had a woman in charge, although the fire-fighting profession is near-100% male-dominated, likely due to the strength needed to wield those massive hoses, etc. with accuracy. You would not want to mess around, trying to hire people based on gender-balance correctness, likewise ensuring plenty of time off for the mom hires to be with kids, never sacrificing any element of the have-it-all life for a high-paying job, especially in cases where public safety is crucial. Right?
In reply to Sad state when some many… by Just Another V…
To be fair, you can still walk across that bridge and not be hit by a vehicle.
In reply to Sad state when some many… by Just Another V…
That's so bad... but so good.
In reply to To be fair, you can still… by RafterManFMJ
Fun fact: https://squawker.org/culture-wars/a-female-led-construction-company-bui…
In reply to 14 million to build a… by Ahmeexnal
"Leonor Flores, FIU alumna, and MCM project exec says her number one priority when building bridges is to make sure they look pretty. Nothing else matters".
So, Hispanic-owned and large number of women employed in senior positions. Gets preferential treatment on bids, of course. Well, I guess it sure looks pretty, collapsed on all those cars right now.
In reply to Fun fact: https://squawker… by Arturo
No one would ever hire me for this job, but I don’t think the visual appeal should be a low priority. Preserving human life should, of course, be put high above aesthetics. But hey, there is also quality of life, and a bridge—like a presidential portrait (hint Obama)—is there for hundreds of years. Generations of humans look at it every day, with some bridges and buildings defining whole cities—visually, anyway.
In reply to Leonor Flores, FIU alumna,… by Socratic Dog
Dummies guide to building a bridge:
Design it so it won't fall down, then make it a work of art.
Maybe she was Muslim and read the guide from right to left?
In reply to No one would ever hire me… by Endgame Napoleon
“It’s very important for me as a woman and an engineer to be able to promote that to my daughter because I think women have a different perspective. We’re able to put in an artistic touch and we’re able to build too.”
Leonor Flores MCM Project Engineer
I am pretty sure the last thing that went through the mind (other than the roof of their car) of the people crushed was "what a pretty......."
In reply to Fun fact: https://squawker… by Arturo
It was an ugly bridge too
In reply to “It’s very important for me… by booboo
If a guy designed that bridge it would be Butt Ugly but last a thousand years.
In reply to “It’s very important for me… by booboo
In the priorities arena, you’re right, of course, but that does not mean the aesthetics should be left off of the table.
Like someone on here said, they built the bridge because a kid was killed, crossing the street, but then, another kid was killed in this accident—an 18 year old.
It shows how important the building professionals still are in the digital age, including all of the manual laborers who do work with varying grades of quality, too. Some are craftsmen, some aren’t.
Interestingly, parents are telling their kids not to go into CE anymore, pressuring them to opt for SE. I chatted with a kid who said his parents finally let him major in CE. He convinced them by making the argument that everyone and his dog was flooding the SE field, and by the time he graduated, he would have less competition in CE. Even a decade ago, people had a different mentality about that.
In reply to “It’s very important for me… by booboo
Gotta spend that federal budget every year or they won't give you as much money next year.
In reply to 14 million to build a… by Ahmeexnal
Looks like plenty of opportunities to spread the wealth
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Florida_International_University_pedestri…
The $14.2 million project was funded with a $19.4 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant from the United States Department of Transportation in 2013, along with state agencies.[5] The bridge itself cost $9 million to construct.[6]
http://miami.cbslocal.com/2018/03/10/fiu-pedestrian-bridge-construction/
Funding for the $14.2 million bridge, connecting plazas and walkways is part of a $19.4 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/education/article168971627.html
The 320-foot bridge will cost about $9 million, with the rest of the grant going toward widening sidewalks in Sweetwater, a plaza and improving public transportation options in the city.
In reply to 14 million to build a… by Ahmeexnal
Based upon seeing pictures of the bridge before the collapse, it appeared the bracing between walk way and roof was only supported by one middle x-bracing. This would open the bridge to torsional risk if for example a test was done and the force not applied evenly. Idiots all! Sue the companies, sue the State.
In reply to I examined the design of the… by Stuck on Zero
"...one of the company's involved in..."
No wonder your bridges collapse. Americans love apostrophes so much lately that there were extra apostrophes scattered throughout the calculations.
In reply to Base upon seeing pictures of… by ThanksIwillHav…
Its supposedly a suspension bridge,so what is missing from all the photos,and why ?
Must have got a job lot of sky hooks from somewhere because I see no signs of any suspension.
Which idiot flew that span before all that was ready ?
In reply to Base upon seeing pictures of… by ThanksIwillHav…
Don't know what you're talking about, pedestrians are a light load, by eyeball it looks about 500% overdesigned. Which only makes the failure worse.
Though Churchill above raises an interesting point, but that's kind of my question, suspension bridge over a highway, what? How much of that is even functional versus decorative? Did anyone tell the assembly crew?
In reply to I examined the design of the… by Stuck on Zero