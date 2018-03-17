Goldilocks R.I.P. (Part 1)

Authored by David Stockman via Contra Corner blog,
One of Wall Street's most misbegotten memes is the Goldilocks Economy notion. They invariably trot her out near the end of a business cycle in order to keep the mullets buying stocks and the Fed heads as anesthetized as possible.
The theory, of course, is that with the economy in a perfect and endless growth equilibrium, punters should be eager to buy equities and the central bank should be in no rush to remove the punch bowl.
So not surprisingly, when the alleged "blow-out" jobs number for February was followed by a purportedly "cooling" CPI print, bubblevision became rife with goldilocks spottings. As JPMorgan's stock peddler in chief, who also doubles as an "economist", noted:
"These figures should satisfy Fed policymakers that inflation is not too cold, as last spring's numbers hinted at, or too hot, as might have been inferred from the January print," said Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
That statement is risible nonsense. To the contrary, the great David Rosenberg, an honest economist who finally fled the Wall Street sell-side for Toronto, where he runs an honest-to-goodness subscription service, noted that core inflation is accelerating rapidly.
To wit, on a year-over-year basis the CPI less food and energy printed at "only" 1.8%, but that embodies a huge base effect owing to the aberrational plunge in telecom services last March. By contrast, on a three month rolling basis, the core CPI has risen from 1.9% in November, to 2.3% in December, 2.9% in January and 3.1% in February!
In fact, the 3.1% three-month annualized rate in February was the highest it's been since before the Lehman induced melt-down in September 2008.
Moreover, we are talking about "core" CPI here with no wild oil price fluctuations confusing the picture. And that also means that when the huge telecom adjustment drops out of the CPI less food and energy base next month, the Y/Y figure will also sharply accelerate.
Then came along this AM's punk retail sales number for the third month in a row. Indeed, it seems that the December-February monthly average of $492.4 billion is actually nearly a billion below the level reported back in November.
Then again, why should anyone be surprised? It is well known that US consumers apparently did shop until they dropped during their on-line Christmas buying mania, and they did so by massively tapping their credit cards: The monthly rate of borrowing gains actually nearly doubled in the final quarter last year.
Now, apparently, consumers are attempting to pay back some of that debt, including using their February tax refunds and fattened after-tax paychecks for that purpose. Never mind, of course, that the debt they apparently have paid down was, on the margin, borrowed by Uncle Sam to make it all possible.
But we get ahead of ourselves. The Federal borrowing spree cranking up for FY 2019 is exactly what is going to put to heavenly sleep what remains of Goldilocks at present (see Part 2).
Needless to say, three months of slipping retail sales hardly heralds a booming Q1 print for personal consumption expenditures (retail sales are 60% of the total) and real GDP, but the talking heads had an answer for that, too. To wit, late tax refunds!
Now think about that one. The withholding tables were adjusted to reflect the ballyhooed Trump tax cut as of early February, which for individual taxpayers peaks in the first year at an $190 billion annual rate of reduction. But never mind, the refunds slipped.
Well, actually they didn't. Last February (2017), tax refunds totaled $113 billion and this February the figure was nearly $129 billion.
Likewise, the February PPI for final sales of goods printed at 2.8% year/year, but predictably the stock cheerleaders at MarketWatch headlined "inflation tamer in February" because, well, the print was a tad lower than January's 3.1% Y/Y.
In fact, the financial press is so lost in the decimal point weeds that MarketWatch included this helpful chart to support its "tamer" inflation headline.
Really?
When we say that the Wall Street narrative has been totally corrupted by the Fed's endless monetary juice and price keeping operations, that's exactly what we mean. No one from the real world would ever espy anything "tamer" in the above.
So we have faltering retail sales and resurgent inflation, yet again this morning we heard on bubblevision one of the usual suspects, Joe Lavorgna of Nataxis, insisting that there is "no inflation" and no recession in sight, and that accordingly 2018 will be a bang-up year for stocks.
That is, according to Lavorgna, if the Fed doesn't do anything rash and deprive the carry trade gamblers of negative real money market interest rates too soon. After all, short term rates used to finance speculation in carry trades and the options market have been negative in real terms since the fall of 2008. Why not another year of free money?
The truth of the matter, of course, is that there is so much noise in the incoming monthly deltas that neither Lavorgna and his group-think Wall Street colleagues nor their Keynesian clones at the Fed have any clue about where the near-term economy is heading, or even where it is right at this moment.
That was evident by the scramble to downgrade Q1 GDP forecasts after today's retail sales report. What was supposed to be a blow-out quarter owing to the Trump tax cut is now being hurriedly ratcheted back to the same old 2% (or less) slog.
As far as paint-by-the-numbers GDP forecasting goes, in fact, the technical folks at the Atlanta Fed are about as good as anyone else. They have some very complex, time-tested equations which allow them to plug into algorithms the key monthly numbers as they come in a highly mechanical, non-discretionary manner.
So here's the rather dramatic skunk in the woodpile. In just 50 days, their "plug and play" model forecast for Q1 real GDP has dropped from a booming 5.4% to a rapidly deflating 1.9% rate.
That's about the same thing as saying, "folks, we don't have a clue!".
It's also a way of saying that Keynesian monetary central planning is an epic scam. Its essential modus operandi is based on short-term macroeconomic forecasting, but even the Fed's most sophisticated, data-driven mechanical model is coming up with noise.
So the 12 members of the FOMC can't possibly deftly tweak the dials on their crude instruments of money market interest rates and balance sheet expansion/contraction so as to guide the short-term path of the economy.
Not only do they not know where they are at turning points like the present, but their instruments of control are far too frail to steer a $20 trillion capitalist economy, anyway. And most especially, not one that is integrally embedded in an $80 trillion global economy subject to massive state intervention, including by their own all-powerful central banks.
As it happened, today's discordant data and recent Goldilocks happy talk got us thinking about what happened last time around. That is, in the summer and fall of 2007 when Wall Street was rife with it, and the S&P 500 kept plowing higher, peaking at 1570 in October.
In a word, there was allegedly no sign of accelerating inflation, decelerating economic growth or a hint that the worst of both worlds---stagflation---was just around the corner.
It was, and to the very month. In November 2007, year/year retail sales growth peaked at 5.3%, but it was under 2.0% by April, hit the flat-line in September, and then plunged to negative 12% on a year-over year basis in December 2008.
At the same time, the PPI less food and energy went the other way. From a 2.2% Y/Y rate in November 2007, it accelerated to 3.0% by May and then north of 4.0% by the fall of 2008. And that excludes energy and the direct impact of the massive oil shock at $150 per barrel in July 2008.
At the end of the day, you can't find a worse chart for the stock market than that for the 14 months below. Yet enthrall to the alleged Goldilocks Economy, no one on Wall Street saw it coming. The consensus operating earnings forecast for 2008, in fact, was north of $110 per share on the S&P 500.
As it happened, operating earnings for the year ahead actually came out at $49 per share.
A Goldilocks moment it most definitely wasn't.
In Part 2, we will document why the kind of unexpected macro-shock embodied in the above chart is about ready to happen again. And the spoiler alert is this: The crashing Wall Street bubble in the fall of 2008 is what took the main street economy down. And like now, it was visible for all to see if you were monitoring the casino, not the monthly deltas from the Washington statistical mills.
Moreover, like then, the American consumer has again borrowed to the hilt because they can and because Wall Street and the Fed have sounded the "all clear".
That will soon prove to be the same huge mistake is was last time around.
R.I.P, Goldilocks.
When civil society fails to plan, it falls to the monied plutocratic class. The money class in turn, are those who create new debts from nothing. This hypothecation event creates bank credit simultaneously. Plutocrats and parasites want you to think they are necessary to the functioning of economy- they are not. It is the emission of hypnosis to keep you a slave.
Keynes was never an apologist for this banker class, instead he was trying to find ways to get private debts paid off.
Stockman needs to cool it on the Keynes central banking diatribe because it makes Stockman look foolish. Economists don't study or understand economic history, so they often look like fools.
It was not Keynes who maneuvered the election of 1912 to get Woodrow elected. Keynes was not a Rothschild agent like Mandel House to the manipulate Woodrow into signing Federal Reserve Act.
The Federal Reserve in turn is a giant money trust of private banks, which then proceeded to issue new debt/credit toward a stock market run up in the 20's.
This unproductive credit then came crashing down in depression, and Keynes was trying to figure a way out - people were starving. Keynes ended up understanding the usurious debt money system, which means he was an enemy of the banksters.
The take home message from this era was that EXOGENOUS credit issued from Treasury (not the banking sector) went on to pay off private debts. Canada issued exogenous money from BOC, Austraila had a state bank that did the same thing. Nazi Germany issued Mefobills and Reichsmarks that were not banking credit. U.S. used an even more oblique way via corporation fronts.
Stockman dilutes the most important message with his slamming on Keynes. The real message is that the way out of our debt mess is to issue exogenous debt free money (from Treasury) into productivity channels.
Building bridges, roads, new housing - basically putting people to work doing productive things, then puts money into their pockets from wage earning. This money then goes on to pay off PRIVATE debts as Keynes intended. Finance Capitalism (bank run economies) definitely do not want that, as debt instruments are their income means.
Public debts, if they are owed to your own country don't mean a damn thing. Japan proves this axiom daily. They are ledger entries and can be ignored. If public debts are owed to another country, that is a different thing. If public debts are denominated in a foreign currency, then that is especially bad.
Libertarian-tards like Stockman, in their anti-government zeal, haven't gotten the message yet. It is necessary for government to be lodged in in-elastic sectors, and the money is most definitely part of the commons, and hence an inelastic sector. Everybody uses money as part of the commons to trade their output, that is just the way it is, and money should not and does not logically belong to the private sector (elastic markets).
In reply to "Fascism entirely agrees… by css1971
USSA is broke as well as broken. The sewer can't be drained, however it appears it just might get filled with the rubble of Washing town and along with it the evil Pox Amerikana. This time Mr. Bear will bite!
Stockman: "It's also a way of saying that Keynesian monetary central planning is an epic scam. Its essential modus operandi is based on short-term macroeconomic forecasting, but even the Fed's most sophisticated, data-driven mechanical model is coming up with noise."
What's the definition of insanity?
All boom/busts since the Great Depression were both predictable and preventable:
I will denigrate Stockman here:
This is March. The bond proxy, long-term money flows, volume X's velocity, rolled over in February. Money flows are not, as pontificated by Nobel Laureate Dr. Milton Friedman: "long and variable". The proxies for both real-output and the inflation indices have been mathematical constants for > 1 century.
See my June 2017 forecast:
These #s are not extrapolated, they simply reflect any impulse or abatement (change in momentum), based on the history of lags, in RR's.
And
This is the most recent trajectory, and it’s one that’s matching:
Parse: date; real-output; inflation
I should be awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics.
--Michel de Nostredame
Read this yesterday at the Lew Rockwell site.
If it's needless to say, you shouldn't say it.
"We Did It"
Ben Bernanke didn't learn from the Great Depression.
Ben Bernanke caused the GFC all by himself.
Ben Bernanke bankrupt the U.S. (adding 9.3T to our Federal Deficit).
The Distributed Lag Effect of Money Flows
NSA monthly, M1 crested (maximum upward displacement in Alan Greenspan’s transverse business cycle) on 12/2004 @ $1,401.5b. It didn't exceed that # until 4/2008 @ $1,406.6b. But that is stock, and not flow.
Note: during the Great Depression the money stock fell for c. 4 years (from 1929-1933). Prior to the GFC the money stock also fell for c. 4 years. That is, the Federal Reserve, when Ben Bernanke was at its helm, conducted the most contractionary money policy since the Great Depression precipitating the Great Financial Crisis.
Governor Ben S. Bernanke “On Milton Friedman's Ninetieth Birthday” At the Conference to Honor Milton Friedman, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, Nov. 8, 2002:
“…I would like to say to Milton (Friedman) and Anna (Swartz): Regarding the Great Depression. You’re right, we did it. We’re very sorry. But thanks to you, we won’t do it again.”
I say déjà vu to that.
See: Dr. Richard G. Anderson (world’s leading guru on bank reserves) – “Some Tables of Historical U.S. Currency and Monetary Aggregates Data”
A STOCK variable is measured at a particular point in time (viz., intermezzo), and represents a quantity prevailing at that point in time (say, Dec. 31, 2004), which may have accumulated over a prior time frame. A FLOW variable is measured over an interval of time." – Wikipedia
Economic variables (the same or different ones), are measured by using RoC’s - and not absolute figures (absolute vs. relative change)
The absolute change between the 1st two #s [both M1 quantities] = $5.1b or zilch!
The relative change between the 1st two #s [both M1 quantities] = 0.003639% - both zilch!
However, no money stock figure standing alone is adequate as a “guide post” for monetary policy. M1’s utilization rate is determined by its turnover (money velocity), or how many times M1 components, our means-of-payment money supply, exchange counterparties within the payment’s system, or M*Vt [marque: “money flows” propagation]
The rate of change - RoC - is the rapidity at which a variable changes over a specified time frame. “RoC is often used when speaking about momentum, and it can generally be expressed as a ratio between a change [ Δ, first derivative f’], in one variable relative to a corresponding change in another.” Investopedia.
Acceleration or deceleration in money velocity, Vt, [second derivative, ΔΔ, f” ] is equal to Vt’s RoC relative to a specified time frame.
This calculation is important, ceteris paribus. For example, in current environment, inflation is now falling faster, second derivative f”, than R-gDp (different variables), which, other things equal, is eventually bullish for both bonds and stocks, figuratively raising Nassim Taleb’s quixotic BARBell strategy based on: “randomness, probability, & uncertainty”).
As William Barnett (Divisia Monetary Aggregates) recommended: the Fed should establish a "Bureau of Financial Statistics". The data the Fed aggregates is unusable.
In other words, the data I use is non-conforming. There are limitations on all analyses based upon broad statistical aggregates, namely, data cannot be compiled accurately or in a manner which conforms to rigid theoretical concepts, and the entire approach tends to be ex-post and static.
Neither the CPI nor PCE (“price illusion” measures), captured the speculative foray and collapse that took place in real-estate assets. The value of money to any individual is probably not represented by any price index. Instead, agencies which collect and compile price data create specialized types of indexes, aka, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index.
Nevertheless, our concern is not with how the value of money can be measured, if at all, but rather the relationship of money and money flows to the level and co-movement of prices.
As Nobel Laureate Dr. Milton Friedman (of an engaging persona and skilled statistician, but lousy economist), said: "The only relevant test of the validity of a hypothesis is comparison of prediction with experience."
Scientific evidence "is proof, which serves to either support or counter a scientific theory or hypothesis. Such evidence is expected to be empirical evidence and in accordance with scientific method" - Wikipedia
Scientific method is "a method or procedure…consisting in systematic observation, measurement, and experiment, and the formulation, testing, and modification of hypotheses" - Wikipedia
The doomsday naysayers are in disbelief:
"The Everything Bubble Is Just Waiting For The Pin"
“neither central bankers nor Wall Street ever see these new style recessions coming because, in fact, they can't be detected from even an astute reading of the macro-economic tea-leaves” – David Stockman (a budget financier).
You can thank the Ph.Ds. at the BOG for discontinuing the G.6 release (debit & demand deposit turnover). Bank debits reflect both new & existing residential & commercial real-estate sales/purchases. As such the housing boom/bust would have stuck out like a sore thumb. Don't be fooled. This isn't rocket science. All real-estate transactions are cleared thru the payment’s system. The NBFIs are the DFI’s customers.
This is how past boom/busts in real-estate were depicted:
Monetary Flows (MVt)
You can thank (1) William G. Bretz “Junction Recognition in the Stock Market” Vantage Press, 1972 (and James Grant “Interest Rate Observer” (for giving me his phone #). And our forefathers:
And we knew this already:
In 1931 a commission was established on Member Bank Reserve Requirements. The commission completed their recommendations after a 7 year inquiry on Feb. 5, 1938. The study was entitled "Member Bank Reserve Requirements -- Analysis of Committee Proposal"
It's 2nd proposal: "Requirements against debits to deposits"
After a 45 year hiatus, this research paper was "declassified" on March 23, 1983. By the time this paper was "declassified", Nobel Laureate Dr. Milton Friedman had declared RRs to be a "tax" [sic].
Inflation works thru price dispersion. Price dispersion's evident in asset substitution (consumption or investment decisions). Asset substitution depends upon economic staccato, or Gresham’s law: a statement of the “principle of substitution” as applied to money: that a commodity (or service) will be devoted to those uses which are the most profitable. I.e., the bad drives out the good - is apropos.
The inflation indices represent a relative fixed basket of goods and services. The indices are not necessarily "representative" of preferential spending and investing decisions, nor do they capture in real-time, shifts in consumption or investment (esp. speculative swings in outlays).
So if the Fed targets the so-called price-level, e.g., the PCE or CPI, the monetary authorities will miss price dispersion / distribution and asset substitution (mal-investment: the mal-distribution and mis-allocation of available savings, or eating peanut butter instead of steak).
It's funny that the Fed touted the wealth effect on the upside (“The wealth effect is the change in spending that accompanies a change in perceived wealth”), but not the bankruptcy effect on the downside (“After selling the assets, the debts are cleared”…and the entity is “subjected to a number of financial restrictions”).
This is how Bankrupt-u-Bernanke directly caused the GFC entirely by himself and bankrupt the Federal Government:
I.e., Bankrupt-u-Bernanke collapsed American Yale Professor Irving Fisher's price-level for 29 contiguous months. I.e., contrary to Nobel Laureate Dr. Milton Friedman, the distributed lag effect of money flows are not "long and variable" as he pontificated (1969, "The Optimum Quantity of Money", Macmillan). The distributive lag effect of monetary flows, volume X's velocity, have been mathematical constants for over 100 years (my own research).

So what prices do you think were most impacted? It was long-lived property assets that were most impacted by Bankrupt-u-Bernanke's contractionary money policy.
Why did Bankrupt-u-Bernanke misjudge the economy? It is because Bankrupt-u-Bernanke thinks that money is neutral, and not robust.
“Neutrality of money is the idea that a change in the stock of money affects only nominal variables in the economy such as prices, wages, and exchange rates, with no effect on real variables, like employment, real GDP, and real consumption.” – Wikipedia
Ben S. Bernanke & Ilian Mihov: “The Liquidity Effect and Long-Run Neutrality" to wit: “The first, the so-called liquidity effect (NASDAQ:LE), asserts that in the short run, changes in the money supply induce changes in short-term nominal interest rates of the opposite sign. The second proposition, the long-run neutrality of money (NYSE:LRN), states that changes it the money supply do not have significant effects on real quantities such as output, employment, real interest rates, and real balances in the long run.”
This is exactly how Bankrupt U Bernanke directly and solely caused the Great-Recession, real-estate’s “pro rata share” of the Yale Professor Irving Fisher’s price-level.
Neither financial transactions nor “animal spirits” are random:
American, Yale Professor Irving Fisher – 1920 2nd edition: “The Purchasing Power of Money”:
“If the principles here advocated are correct, the purchasing power of money — or its reciprocal, the level of prices — depends exclusively on five definite factors:
(1)the volume of money in circulation;
(2) its velocity of circulation;
(3) the volume of bank deposits subject to check;
(4) its velocity; and
(5) the volume of trade.
“Each of these five magnitudes is extremely definite, and their relation to the purchasing power of money is definitely expressed by an “equation of exchange.”
“In my opinion, the branch of economics which treats of these five regulators of purchasing power ought to be recognized and ultimately will be recognized as an EXACT SCIENCE, capable of precise formulation, demonstration, and statistical verification.”
There are 6 seasonal, endogenous, economic inflection points each year. These seasonal factors are pre-determined by the FRB-NY’s "trading desk" operations, executing the FOMC's monetary policy directives (in the present case just reserve "smoothing" and “draining” operations, the oscillating inflows and outflows, the making and or receiving of interbank and correspondent bank payments by and large using their “free" excess reserve balances).
Every year, the seasonal factor's map (economic time series’ cyclical trend), or scientific proof, is demonstrated by the product of money flows, our means-of-payment money X’s its transaction’s velocity of circulation (the scientific method).
Monetary flows (volume X’s velocity) measures money flow’s impact on production, prices, and the economy (as flows are driven by payments: “bank debits”). It is an economic indicator (not necessarily an equity barometer). Rates-of-change Δ, in M*Vt = RoC’s Δ in AD, aggregate monetary purchasing power. Thus M*Vt serves as a “guide post” for N-gDp trajectories.
N-gDp is determined by the volume of goods & services coming on the market relative to the actual, transactions, flow of money. RoC's in R-gDp serves as a close proxy to RoC's in total physical transactions, T, that finance both goods and services. Then RoC's in P, represents the price level, or various RoC's in a group of prices and indices.
Monetary flows’ propagation, is a mathematically robust sequence of numbers (sigma Σ), neither neutral nor opaque, which pre-determine macro-economic momentum (the → “arrow of time” or "directionally sensitive time-frequency de-compositions").
For short-term money flows, the proxy for real-output, R-gDp, it's the rate of accumulation, a posteriori, that adds incrementally and immediately to its running total.
Its economic impact is defined by its rate-of-change, Δ "change in". The RoC, is the pace at which a variable changes, Δ, over that specific lag's established periodicity.
And Alfred Marshall's cash-balances approach (viz., a schedule of the amounts of money that will be offered at given levels of "P"), viz., where at times "K" is the reciprocal of Vt, or “K” has the dimension of a “storage period” and "bridges the gaps of transition periods" in Yale Professor Irving Fisher’s model.
As Nobel Laureate Dr. Ken Arrow says: “all analysis is a model”.
- Michel de Nostredame (I cracked the code in July 1979).
Dr. Leland J. Prichard: "You may have a predictive device nobody has hit on yet"
This "device" is worth trillions of dollars. I should be awarded the Nobel Prize in economics.
Maybe Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is smart enough to use it (as all my internet traffic is from Russia)
RoC's in M*Vt = RoC's in P*T (where N-gDp is just a subset). But Vt, the transactions velocity of circulation, started accelerating in the 2nd qtr. of 2017, which presaged a turnabout in the financial markets.
>Never mind, of course, that the debt they apparently have paid down was, on the margin, borrowed by Uncle Sam to make it all possible.
In a debt money ponzi in which ‘money’ is created by issuing debt and interest can only be paid with the debt notes, it is mathematically impossible to pay off all of the debt plus interest. More debt must be issued for there to be money for you to pay your interest. And of course that new debt also comes with debt servicing fees.
In order for you to be able to stay out of default and not have your assets stripped, someone must take on more debt. The overall debt is odious and cannot be repaid, by design.
Also, many of the trillions in government debt already on the books was stolen and can not be accounted for. We are paying to service that.
The Illinois article was interesting because it kind of off handedly pointed out that at present, that state is using interest late fee payments as a way to traffick money to cronies, of course at even greater taxpayer expense.
If there is no inflation how can they justify rising rates to slow a mythical overheating of the economy.
The Oct. 15th dis-equilibria was so profound and unique that the Treasury did a joint staff study on it with the (1) U.S. Department of the Treasury, (2) Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, (3) Federal Reserve Bank of New York, (4) U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and (5) the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
“Diminishing market depth and a surge in volatility were both on display Oct. 15, when Treasuries experienced the biggest yield fluctuations in a quarter century in the absence of any concrete news. The swings were so unusual that officials from the New York Fed met the next day to try and figure out what actually happened”
MY WARNING:
Dr. Yellen:
Rates-of-change (roc’s) in money flows (our “means-of-payment” money times its transactions rate-of-turnover) approximate roc’s in gDp (proxy for all transactions in Irving Fisher’s “equation of exchange”).
The roc in M*Vt (proxy for real-output), falls 8 percentage points in 2 weeks. This is set up exactly like the 5/6/2010 flash crash (which I predicted 6 months in advance and within 1 day).
I also predicted the 5/6/2010 “flash crash” (which denigrated statistician Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s “Black Swan” theory.
Dr. Anderson:
It's my discovery. Contrary to economic theory and Nobel Laureate Milton Friedman, monetary lags are not "long & variable". The lags for monetary flows (MVt), i.e., the proxies for (1) real-growth, and for (2) inflation indices, are historically, always, fixed in length.
Assuming no quick countervailing stimulus:
2010
jan….. 0.54…. 0.25 top
feb….. 0.50…. 0.10
mar…. 0.54…. 0.08
apr….. 0.46…. 0.09 top
may…. 0.41…. 0.01 stocks fall
Should see shortly. Stock market makes a double top in Jan & Apr. Then real-output falls from (9) to (1) from Apr to May. Recent history indicates that this will be a marked, short, one month drop, in rate-of-change for real-output (-8). So stocks follow the economy down.
And:
Alas, the good times are over. Now the Fed remunerates IBDDs (which during hiking rates, short-circuits velocity and thus money flows).