Law Prof: Did McCabe Just Throw Comey Under The Bus For Perjury?

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/17/2018 - 22:05

Fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe may have just thrown former FBI Director James Comey under the bus - perhaps intentionally.

Recall that McCabe was fired for, among other things, an "improper media disclosure." In other words leaking. 

In a Saturday morning appearance on CNN with host Michael Smerconish, Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley suggested that McCabe's statement following his firing "immediately" raised a flag, which may lead to serious consequences for his former boss. McCabe's statement reads in part: 

The OIG investigation has focused on information I chose to share with a reporter through my public affairs officer and a legal counselor. As Deputy Director, I was one of only a few people who had the authority to do that. It was not a secret, it took place over several days, and others, including the Director, were aware of the interaction with the reporter.

Turley notes "There was one line in the case statement last night that I immediately flagged. Because he said that he had authority to do this and he conferred with the director - the director at the time was James Comey.

"Now, the problem there is that James Comey said under oath that he never leaked information and never approved a leak," said Turley. "So, if the Inspector General believes this was a leak to the media, it raises serious questions about Comey’s previous testimony and could get him into serious trouble."

This directly contradicts Comey's statement under oath that "he never leaked information, and never approved a leak." Turley continued. "So if the Inspector General believes this was a leak to the media, it raises serious questions about Comey's previous testimony that could get him into serious trouble."

Watch:

Turley writes in The Hill:

McCabe is accused of misleading investigators about allegedly giving information to a former Wall Street Journal reporter about the investigation of Hillary Clinton and the Clinton family’s charitable foundation. McCabe asserts in his post-firing statement that he not only had authority to “share” that information to the media but did so with the knowledge of “the director.” The FBI director at the time was Comey. -The Hill

Turley continues: 

If the “interaction” means leaking the information, then McCabe’s statement would seem to directly contradict statements Comey made in a May 2017 congressional hearing. Asked if he had “ever been an anonymous source in news reports about matters relating to the Trump investigation or the Clinton investigation” or whether he had “ever authorized someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports about the Trump investigation or the Clinton investigation,” Comey replied “never” and “no.”

Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker said on Friday that the upcoming OIG report will contain some "pure TNT," whenever it comes out - which should shed more light on the FBI's transgressions surrounding the 2016 U.S. election. 

The timing of McCabe's statement and Comey's apparent perjury comes at an inconvenient time for the former FBI director, who's selling $100 tickets to attend stops on his upcoming book tour to promote: “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.”

As Turley notes, "If he gave McCabe the green light for his “interaction,” the title could prove embarrassingly ironic."

Comments

CoonT Sat, 03/17/2018 - 22:15 Permalink

The question we need to be asking, is what is the swamp gonna do, to prevent this swamp-dam, from busting wide open?

 

How are they gonna derail this Trump-train, and fast?

 

Yen Cross Sat, 03/17/2018 - 22:19 Permalink

  The libtards are like field mice. They populate an area to the point that all resources are expended, then start cannibalizing themselves.

CAPT DRAKE Sat, 03/17/2018 - 22:22 Permalink

Ha ha ha ha.   These miserable fucks can dish it out but they cant take it.   First sign of trouble and they turn on each other in very public fashion.

I am a Donald fan and have supported him since day one. 

These fucking deep staters are out to destroy him and his family, leave his business in ruins with endless legal action. 

Donald, you must end Mullers position now, fire him now.  You have nothing to loose.  The people that hate you will continue to hate you.  So what.   Fire them all.   Forget about the "process". 

navy62802 Sat, 03/17/2018 - 22:22 Permalink

Here's a clue ... McCabe doesn't give a fuck who he throws under the bus. He's a degenerate, self-interested fag. He will destroy anything and everything in his path in order to get a government pension. He doesn't give a fuck.

 

The only thing that can and will stop him or make him think twice is a threat of violence against him and/or his family.

chiron1 Sat, 03/17/2018 - 22:23 Permalink

I need my pension! for being a traitor to this country, dammit i fully deserve it i did what was asked of me and now i deserve my pension and free health care... fuck you all it's about me and me only... now give me my pension!

chiron1 Sat, 03/17/2018 - 22:28 Permalink

Giant Meteor Sat, 03/17/2018 - 22:31 Permalink

The trouble with lies, is keeping them all straight, the details, remembering which lie was told to whom. When lying publicly, as these asshats regularly do, keeping all the details of the lies, the commissions and ommissions straight, quite impossible.

On the other hand, so far, this hasn't seemed to cause these highly public and publicized liars much difficulty as yet .... despite the well documented record of their crimes.

Time will tell eh ?