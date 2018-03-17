Law Prof: Did McCabe Just Throw Comey Under The Bus For Perjury?

Fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe may have just thrown former FBI Director James Comey under the bus - perhaps intentionally.
Recall that McCabe was fired for, among other things, an "improper media disclosure." In other words leaking.
In a Saturday morning appearance on CNN with host Michael Smerconish, Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley suggested that McCabe's statement following his firing "immediately" raised a flag, which may lead to serious consequences for his former boss. McCabe's statement reads in part:
The OIG investigation has focused on information I chose to share with a reporter through my public affairs officer and a legal counselor. As Deputy Director, I was one of only a few people who had the authority to do that. It was not a secret, it took place over several days, and others, including the Director, were aware of the interaction with the reporter.
Turley notes "There was one line in the case statement last night that I immediately flagged. Because he said that he had authority to do this and he conferred with the director - the director at the time was James Comey."
"Now, the problem there is that James Comey said under oath that he never leaked information and never approved a leak," said Turley. "So, if the Inspector General believes this was a leak to the media, it raises serious questions about Comey’s previous testimony and could get him into serious trouble."
This directly contradicts Comey's statement under oath that "he never leaked information, and never approved a leak." Turley continued. "So if the Inspector General believes this was a leak to the media, it raises serious questions about Comey's previous testimony that could get him into serious trouble."
Watch:
Law Professor Jonathan Turley: McCabe firing suggests Comey lied to Congress while under oath about 'never leaking or approving a leak.' pic.twitter.com/7y0z7qGZhe— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) March 17, 2018
Turley writes in The Hill:
McCabe is accused of misleading investigators about allegedly giving information to a former Wall Street Journal reporter about the investigation of Hillary Clinton and the Clinton family’s charitable foundation. McCabe asserts in his post-firing statement that he not only had authority to “share” that information to the media but did so with the knowledge of “the director.” The FBI director at the time was Comey. -The Hill
Turley continues:
If the “interaction” means leaking the information, then McCabe’s statement would seem to directly contradict statements Comey made in a May 2017 congressional hearing. Asked if he had “ever been an anonymous source in news reports about matters relating to the Trump investigation or the Clinton investigation” or whether he had “ever authorized someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports about the Trump investigation or the Clinton investigation,” Comey replied “never” and “no.”
Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker said on Friday that the upcoming OIG report will contain some "pure TNT," whenever it comes out - which should shed more light on the FBI's transgressions surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.
The timing of McCabe's statement and Comey's apparent perjury comes at an inconvenient time for the former FBI director, who's selling $100 tickets to attend stops on his upcoming book tour to promote: “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.”
As Turley notes, "If he gave McCabe the green light for his “interaction,” the title could prove embarrassingly ironic."
Comments
Rope and pitchforks are coming!
Comey should be in jail for signing those FISA surveillance warrants not telling the judge that fake Trump dossier was paid for by Hillary!
In reply to Rope and pitchforks are… by T-NUTZ
Beginning to unravel now for the ex-FBI leadership.
If true, Comey and Mcabe gonna snitch on Hilary & Obama
and looking for deals to save their necks from the gallows.
2/
Watch the airports for sudden departures...and sudden Arkancides.
In reply to Comey should be in jail for… by lester1
Hillary is already in India. Look for Obama to develop a sudden fondness for Kenya
In reply to Beginning to unravel now for… by y3maxx
What a tangled web they weave!
In reply to Hillary is already in India… by DeathMerchant
Has anyone read Comey's masterpiece yet?
This is a longshot, but maybe,
“A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.”
Comey may have penned a tell-all account in order to save his own neck.
In reply to Beginning to unravel now for… by y3maxx
Gonna need a lot of popcorn from here on out.
In reply to Rope and pitchforks are… by T-NUTZ
The more they open their mouths , the more they put their foot in them..
In reply to Rope and pitchforks are… by T-NUTZ
Hang on here. I think we need to give Comey the benefit of the doubt... Nah, just joking. Hang the effer beside McCabe. It'll be a great spat on the scaffold...
In reply to Rope and pitchforks are… by T-NUTZ
Can we Tar & Feather first?
In reply to Rope and pitchforks are… by T-NUTZ
"First we fuck Trump!"
"Then we fuck Comey!"
-McCabe
Sans condom in the hopes of infecting with genital warts.
Yes, that is presumptive.
In reply to "First we fuck Trump"! … by Skiptomylou_My…
Cancel the speaking tour Comey
Here's to hoping that so many of these clowns throw each other under the proverbial bus, that the back tires no longer can reach the ground. Screw all of them.
Perjury is so 1990s. Kids can';t do that today. It's just not a thing ...
Clapper lied under oath to cOngress and got in huge trouble. This is so exciting.
In reply to Perjury is so 1990s. Kids… by navy62802
did he lose his pension? one can only hope...
In reply to Clapper lied under oath to… by chunga
rofl
snakes eating their own.
That must be what Holder meant by a "knife fight" all these treasonous swamp creatures stabbing each other in the back, lol
Hopefully these swamp creatures start eating each other.
I hope this wipes that smug look off the weasel's face.
The question we need to be asking, is what is the swamp gonna do, to prevent this swamp-dam, from busting wide open?
How are they gonna derail this Trump-train, and fast?
Seems to me there is going to be alot of (suicides) coming up soon.. like the old mob says wipe the slate clean.
Lie TO the FBI and go straight to jail. Lie FOR the FBI and you get a book advance and a lifetime pension.
When is the State or the Fed's gonna step in and confiscate these felons firearms? Inquiring minds would like to know...
Their firearms will be taken after they shoot themselves twice in the back of the head.
In reply to When is the State or the Fed… by Bill of Rights
The libtards are like field mice. They populate an area to the point that all resources are expended, then start cannibalizing themselves.
Nobody's gone to jail yet.....Amerika!
Gradually, then all of a sudden.
Ha ha ha ha. These miserable fucks can dish it out but they cant take it. First sign of trouble and they turn on each other in very public fashion.
I am a Donald fan and have supported him since day one.
These fucking deep staters are out to destroy him and his family, leave his business in ruins with endless legal action.
Donald, you must end Mullers position now, fire him now. You have nothing to loose. The people that hate you will continue to hate you. So what. Fire them all. Forget about the "process".
Here's a clue ... McCabe doesn't give a fuck who he throws under the bus. He's a degenerate, self-interested fag. He will destroy anything and everything in his path in order to get a government pension. He doesn't give a fuck.
The only thing that can and will stop him or make him think twice is a threat of violence against him and/or his family.
Booom
I need my pension! for being a traitor to this country, dammit i fully deserve it i did what was asked of me and now i deserve my pension and free health care... fuck you all it's about me and me only... now give me my pension!
Perhaps he should demand a pension from the Clinton Foundation instead.
In reply to I need my pension! for being… by chiron1
Burn Comey alive!
where the fuck does that end?
In reply to Burn Comey alive! by Salzburg1756
Remember the scene in Men at Work when they opened up the locker and the bag of shit exploded?
That was an awesome movie! Thanks for the memory.
In reply to Remember the scene in Men at… by JCW Industries
Lying for America and themselves of course
the moment they became involved with the clintons- trouble begins for them- NEVER for the clintons.
Comey looks guilty as hell.
McCabe to Comey....
Here I come again now baby
Like a dog in heat
Tell it's me by the clamor now baby
I like to tap the streets
Now I've been smoking for so long
You know I'm here to stay
Got you in a stranglehold baby
You best get out of the way
The road I cruise is a bitch now baby
You know you can't turn me 'round
And if a house gets in my way baby
You know I'll burn it down
You remember the night that you left me
You put me in my place
Got you in a stranglehold now baby
You're gone, I crushed your face
Yeah, sometimes you want to get higher
A sometimes you gotta start low
Some people think they gonna die someday
I got news you never got to go old
Come on, come on up
Come on, come on up
Come on, come on up
Come on, come on up
Come on, come on baby
Come on, come on, come on, come on up
Come on, come on, come on, come on baby
Come on, come on, come on
The road I cruise is a bitch now baby
You know you can't turn me 'round
Yeah and if a house gets in my way
You know I'll burn it down
You remember the night that you left me
You put me in my place
I got you in a stranglehold now baby
Last night I crushed your face
Songwriters: Ted Nugent
apparently i'm bored lol! fucking posting way to much ,,, got's to go listen to the HOH house of hair people bye.
The trouble with lies, is keeping them all straight, the details, remembering which lie was told to whom. When lying publicly, as these asshats regularly do, keeping all the details of the lies, the commissions and ommissions straight, quite impossible.
On the other hand, so far, this hasn't seemed to cause these highly public and publicized liars much difficulty as yet .... despite the well documented record of their crimes.
Time will tell eh ?