Mike Rowe: Americans Don't Value Work Anymore

Dirty Jobs’ Mike Rowe believes that many Americans are dissatisfied with their lives because they no longer appreciate the intrinsic value of work.
As The Daily Caller's Amber Athey reports, in a pre-recorded interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that aired Friday, Rowe accused the American media of convincing people that they will be happier if they choose to work less.
“Look, the best-selling books right now in the self-help section and in general claim to have the solution for how you can work less,” Rowe explained.
“Most of the commercials on TV ask a tacit question, you know, how could you be happier? And the answer, of course, is retire a little sooner or work 35 instead of 40 hours.”
However, Rowe argued, the act of doing work brings value and purpose to people’s lives, making them happier overall.
“What you said is the business of working has an underlying inherent value to it,” Rowe told The Daily Caller co-founder.
“I do believe deeply that’s 100 percent true.”
“If there is one enduring lesson from Dirty Jobs, it’s the fact that those people as a group are having a better time and were more connected to their work than the vast majority of people I know who make great white collar livings,” he asserted.
“It’s just an inconvenient truth, if you will pardon the bromide, but it’s out there and there is a lot of hope in it.”
And this anti-work rhetoric begins at an early age, as Rowe previously concluded, millions of reasonable people – Republicans and Democrats alike – are worried that our universities are doing a poor job of preparing students for the real world. They’re worried about activist professors, safe spaces, the rising cost of tuition, a growing contempt for history, and a simmering disregard of the first amendment.
These people are concerned that our universities – once beacons of free speech – now pander to a relatively small percentage of students who can’t tolerate any political opinion that challenges their own.
And they’re concerned – deeply concerned - that millions of good jobs are currently vacant that don’t require a four-year degree, or any of the catastrophic debt that comes with it.
You appear to be the definition of "twit" in Twitter. Plus, you're supposed to comment about My Crow, which I see none of here.
Although as sarcasm, your diatribe is somewhat humorous. +-1 for you.
Rowe is RIGHT.
Appreciation of any honest WORK is what brings true joy.
He is right. We've adopted the hebrew tactic of "get" over "make". Get money whatever way possible. Making money creating something is for chumps - you might just break a sweat - and who needs that?
If they have it there way, you work for 40 and spend your remaining time in front of the brain washing box called the TV.
if you are unemployed or get snap and can sit in chair
then they need to back up bus and load you up and go do field work for benefits
don't want to work - so sad to bad we can't provide benefits
when you're HUNGARY enough then come back and talk to us
oh, I hear it now - cruel and unusual punishment(for being fed)
Those Dirty Jobs workers have a better time when Rowe and his camera crew turn up. Does Rowe pay them some money to be on camera? If so, then everybody is happy life is great!
A lot of those jobs are shitty, boring, repetitive and dangerous.
And most of those guys are fucking stuck and would give their left nut to have a better job.
take a look benny
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WXQee1cVrg
Lesson learned in America: Parasites (bankers) make the most money by creating it out of thin air. Honest labor should be paid with honest money, gold and silver.
I don't know about them putting anything in Mexican water to make them super-workers, but I'm pretty sure they put something in American water to make Americans dumbed down lazy cucks.
Fluoride?
So, what you're telling us is you watched a whole lot of t.v. westerns, Cisco Kid, Lone Ranger, Roy Rogers, in the 60's and 70's in order to ascertain your "facts"? Kick the Kool-Aid habit and wake the fuck up.
There are many many lazy MFers in Mexico.... but this is a huge but... the construction workers here are some of the hardest working men you will ever see.
In reply to Mexico must have put… by itstippy
Don't know where you live, but illegal Hispanics and Hispanics (legal) here make a lot more than that.
A LOT more.Closer to $20.00 an hour,much like the Asian and Indian, and Muslims communities they tend to come here with a trade, and withing 3-5yrs wind up owning their own business,or buying one out.
That is what a REAL work ethic will do.
Mike is correct, without work(real men),feel worthless,no self esteem.
When did Ted Kennedy convert?
I agree with most of this dialogue, however, a lot of the dissatisfaction of work comes from not being able to get ahead as a worker anymore. Before we started assaulting the middle class with taxes, hard work made sense. When the tax laws are designed to slaughter wage earners and rewards investors willing to take on ungodly amounts of debt used to leverage against the working class, why in God's name would anyone want to be a worker? The tax laws have to be changed in order for us to get back to normal. The tax laws are designed to benefit the 1% who use their capital to enslave the 99%. That's the elephant in the room that needs to be addressed, and neither party will do it, because they are 2 sides of the same coin protecting the 1%.
There is no labor shortage just a shortage of people willing to work for prevailing wages:
http://thesoundingline.com/the-us-has-a-shortage-of-people-willing-to-w…
and a shortage of people qualified to fill highly skilled jobs.
Blame pewblik skewl and higher ed for the SJW studeez
You can also blame those same companies for not investing in employee's skills. I can't remember the last time I worked at a company that had any meaningful training offered to the employees. Why bother to groom talent internally when you can just pretend Apu's certifications in Kraplocistan are legit while also getting them at a quarter of the cost?
You're absolutely Right On. I would say Right On The Money, but the "Money" part is the intrinsic problem. Babylonian Magic Money creating from absolutely NOTHING by today's PRIVATE Central Banks like the Fed whose Shareholders are the Bloodline Families "wed" Money to Commerce. Commerce IS NOT especially satisfying "work" for billions of Human Beings who were NOT created to be Slave Workers to Financiers and Middlemen. Look what Amazon is doing to Workers? Making Human Beings into Bots for their own profit (that is IF they EVER make a "profit"). Having goals, the independence to make satisfying decisions about one's "work" and be creative or at least making AUTONOMOUS decisions and receiving RESPECT for the job you're doing no matter what it is IS what every Human Being deserves. If someone is lousy in a job, so be it; separate them; however, do it respectfully. It's the Money Gerbil Wheel, the disrespectful hiring system, the below COL wages and the rigid mechanization of Human Beings most have to go through that is encouraging people to abandon "jobs" which they could do well and contribute to society. It hasn't always been this way.
Actually, it has always been this way. The post-WWII middle-class lifestyles of working-class people was a 30-year anomaly. Historically, working-class people toiled away at soul-crushing jobs for the benefit of the rich. That's true universally, including in the U.S. Our "Founding Fathers" were wealthy landowners and merchants who didn't want to share their wealth with King George of England. Voting was restricted to white, male, landowners.
George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were great men with great minds and great courage, but they did enjoy riding their beautiful horses around their plantations to see how the peasants were getting on with the labor part of things.
Actually, it has always been this way
For the most part, Capital wants to extract from labor. So, yes that is the historical evidence. BUT, and this is a big BUT, there have been attempts to normalize the relation. This is especially so when you have a monoethnic population, where the elites share DNA with their slaves and underclass. For example, in Feudal eras of former Rome under Latifundia, serfs were given a measure of freedom and gains from their toils.
The U.S. had open lands, where labor could find land and farm. With a Cow, Pig, Chickens and Corn the Old Macdonald had a large measure of economic freedom. This freedom was protected by fairly good laws passed into existence by founding fathers i.e. "white slave owners" you denigrate.
With regards to restrictive voting, it has been well known since the begging of Democracy in Greece, that only the elites should vote. The average voter is not equipped, trained, or may not have the intellect to cast a meaningful vote. We see today, that young teenage girls and women are astonishingly ill-informed. The evidence abounds that direct democracy is a failed system. The founding fathers were rightly concerned that a representative republic must have checks to prevent populism "lynching" mobs from voting their passion of the moment.
In ancient Venice the Doge was elected by straw votes, that prevented special interest and nepotism from corrupting the polity.
King George of England was a super piece of shit, who had come under sway to Bank of England's debt spreading system.
With regards to Thomas Jefferson, would we have been better off had he been toiling in the fields besides his negroes?
And consider, negroes were imported by Jewish Capital, to "make a buck." Capital is over labor, it is a problem that goes back to the beginning of recorded cvilization. Your attempt to slam the founders as being immoral, does not comport with actual history, but instead comports with a low grade public education.
I don't disagree with anything you've said; you are accurate.
However, I do disagree with the prior comment that (to paraphrase), "A working man can work his ass off these days and never get ahead. It hasn't always been this way". It has, in fact, (almost) always been this way. Except for the 30 years after WWII, and perhaps an earlier window of opportunity in the U.S. when the Western lands were opened to settlement, the pattern of working class people toiling for very little has been the rule.
The idea that a working man putting in a 40 hour week and 10 hours of overtime at a hard, physical job should expect to live in a 2,400 sq. ft. house, drive a new F150, eat out often, have all kinds of furniture and appliances, etc. is simply not realistic. Hard work does not ensure that kind of prosperity.
I've done very well for myself. I spent 40 years hauling trash. I worked my ass off, got some breaks, and now I'm set. I doubt what I've lived can be replicated in the future by very many.
You are exactly correct - and fuck the simpleton that wrote this horseshit.
It’s called the wisdom of crowds - and the working-class crowd finally figured out that the game is rigged, there’s 2 sets of laws in this country, and all hard work does is wears your body out and exposes you to graft, theft, and intimdation.
Better to have no assets and float thru life as you’re not a target.
Me, I work in an unheated/un-air conditioned mill 60 hours a week breathing hexachrome so FUCK THE POS OP and I’ll tell you here’s a job I’ll do for free - I’ll gladly fistfuck “Dirty Jobs” Mike Rowe at noon on Main Street.
My nephew to the ocational courses on air cond. in high school, NOT the college prep courses.
He worked for a small company for a few years, started his own company doing great.
Hired his two brothers and they are ALL doing great. AND enjoy their work.
A guy I know that built my daughters house, says he can't get carpenters no how.
GOOD pay too. They would rather sit home on welfare and collect a minimum instead of learning a trade, get good at it and go from there. My company can't get truck drivers. Try to find welders and a bunch of other trades.
Vocational learning and paths, not the college PHD paths. I think that's what Mike Rowe is saying.
You work in a bad factory for some corp. it sounds like. That's not good.
I am astonished by the number of downvotes garnered by people agreeing with Rowe. Yes, there are "bad jobs". But there is satisfaction from making one's own way in the world and not being a cuck to the dot gov. And yes, the system is designed around looting by the bankster-class and corporatocracy. That doesn't negate the fact that it is satisfying to make one's own way through some kind of work. Work is supposed to be a path providing social mobility, and welfare isn't supposed to be so valuable.
The trades are looking for people who want to work, and many of them pay well. HVAC and welding have already been mentioned. Electrician also pays well. All of the framing carpenters left the trade after the last housing bubble burst, and no one has replaced them. Lots of site work contractors also collapsed in 08/09; ZHers will remember prices for second hand dozers etc from some time back.
Eight years of Obama and no one wants to work anymore; the country has been "fundamentally transformed".
You can work all your life, save and invest, and maybe, just maybe you can accumulate a million dollars of inflated money.
In the blink of an eye, Central Bankers can conjure out of thin air, a $million,or a $billion, more than you can achieve in a lifetime.
Why does anyone wonder where the incentive to work went ? Working people make things of value. Money criminals steal/get that value in one electronic ledger entry.
There's one more thing that Mike Rowe totally missed: Most workplaces these days have become completely politicized, and the environment for straight white males is absolutely toxic. All it takes is for one of the diversity hire employees to take offense with something you "might" have said in earshot of them, a quick trip to HR and you're hurried out the door.
You said it, Big D!
You can work yourself to death in America and end up homeless; you can work yourself to death for some sleazy Harvard business school grad type and listen to him chortle with glee when he directs the security guard to march you out the door 'cause he's just offshored your job.
"Americans don't value" working their asses off to make SOMEONE ELSE insanely rich...that is our system...that is why it is failing..and that is why the next generation is embracing the "Lefts" ideology.
If you don't go work smiling and happy as a bug; then you are a fool for going to work at all...you will not be sufficiently rewarded financially, or emotionally, no matter how many hours and years you put in...sure, there are exceptions to this, but this is the reality of the masses.
Yep. We are streamrolling right into an Atlas Shrugged moment. All you have to do is look at the 70's. A guy with a high school education, honest, hard working could get a job and support his wife, two kids, and have a house. Still be able to take a nice vacation. He would have to live reasonably but would be very comfortable. Pension.
The country has been gutted into low wage jobs, no retirement, no stability. Inflation has caused the cost of living (especially rent and insurance) to make the above scenario almost impossible.
Then you have the people living off the system with all of the perks. You know what they are. I am telling you, more and more people are saying forget it and going through the hoops of getting as much free stuff from the government as possible and sitting at home all day. This is what Trump is trying to reverse and what the snowflakes do not understand.
I worked a warehouse job (building is now abandoned) in the 80's, single, took home $115 a week...$460/month..that paid rent (in a good area), ins, I had a car and a motorcycle, with plenty of cash left over for "hookers and blow"....I was "living a good life" on $460/month just ~30 years ago...inflation adjusted, today that $460 is about $1100/month...
The problem is, a LARGE number of those jobs are GONE...what remains, around here, pays ~$12hr which would net ~$1400 month...the apartment I lived in then is renting for $800/month today...leaving just $600 for everything else...no way. For a single person, your employer sponsored health plan is going to cost you $300/month easy...better not get sick or you are bankrupt...that job in the 80's, the company health plan for a single person was a FREE perk of the job!
Actually millennials especially males are one of the most conservative generations in the past century.
The mainstream media doesn't want you to know that though. But there is a very simple metric you can use. Compare the viewership of YouTube videos instead of what those holding the microphone are telling you.
When 75% of what you earn goes to regulatory fees, corruption, Solandra theft, illegals, fat gov’t. pensions, and ISIS — well, the incentive goes and one looks for other avenues including VPN and offshore.
And when the criminals in New York and Washington kill your job while burning the country to the ground, then well, sometimes you just got to sit back and keep your gunpowder dry.
Bankers and politicians are some of the most blind myopic dumb-fucks ever to walk this earth. Ill-gotten gain can be hard for grubby little hands to hang on to.
