One Artist's Impression Of The Fall Of Hillary

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 03/18/2018 - 16:55

Hillary Clinton had another embarrassing tumble in India while on her endless book tour...

Newsweek reports that Hillary “was staying at Umaid Bhawan Palace, the one-time residence of the former royal family of Jodhpur, when she slipped in the bath, DNA India reported.” Clinton reportedly had a hairline fracture on her wrist.

This would be at least Clinton’s second fall while abroad. She slipped on stairs while in India this week, needing the assistance of two men to walk down a flight of stairs.

As The Daily Caller notes, Hillary has a long history of falling down and having issues standing up in general.

In the 2016 campaign, she slipped on a flight of stairs in South Carolina.

She also infamously collapsed during a 9/11 memorial during the 2016 campaign.

GrrrGraphics' Ben Garrison visualizes Hillary's long list of 'falls'...

If you’re a member of the Deep State, you have a lifetime stay out of jail free card. You may commit any crime you like - steal from Haitians, murder witnesses, lie to Congress about classified information, accept ‘pay for play’ money while secretary of state, allow people to be murdered in Libya, be involved in child trafficking, or even rig an election - and no harm will ever come to you. Hillary always gets away with it.

...If Hillary continues to skate, then we’ll know for sure who still runs the show: The Deep State and the Shadow Government, otherwise known as “The Swamp.”

wetwipe Sun, 03/18/2018 - 16:59 Permalink

Great cartoon!

Now Trump do what you promised to the world and lock this odious bitch up along with her vile 'husband', execution would be too good for these two. #17 give em hell!

 

-Wetwipe

truthalwayswinsout Sun, 03/18/2018 - 17:01 Permalink

Trump has no idea who is screwing him every day.

It is Hillary and her crew. If he puts her in jail which is extremely easy to do, it will all end because Hillary will do anything to lower her sentence by ratting out every one of her posse.

VWAndy Sun, 03/18/2018 - 17:11 Permalink

 The thing that bugs me is they dont need any more proof. They have had all the proof they ever needed and have for a very long time.

  So I ask ya. Whats the real reason she has not been held accountable? Not just her either. There many a scumbags running wild.

WTFUD Sun, 03/18/2018 - 17:15 Permalink

Clinton & Goons sent out a message when they executed Seth Rich. Don't fray from the dark side. Like the hero cop/guard who allowed the retard to run amok inside the school, folks ain't got the stomach to snitch on that witch.

notfeelinthebern Sun, 03/18/2018 - 17:18 Permalink

William Banzi should recreate a poster of the Lincoln conspirators with Hillary replacing J Wilkes Booth in the center and all the co conspirators surrounding her, then plaster them nationwide - would get her to soil her depends.

Truth Eater Sun, 03/18/2018 - 17:20 Permalink

For Hillary, hell will be a slippery staircase stretching high above the lake of fire into which she will often repeatedly fall and fight to climb back out of...  never getting far enough from the heat and never finding hope of escape.