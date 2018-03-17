Putin Forever?

Vladimir Putin is expected to triumph in the Russian election on Sunday.
In fact, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, the president's confidence is so high that he hasn't even bothered campaigning before Russians go to the polls.
The question everyone seems to be asking is whether Putin is going to be in office for his entire life.
As both prime minister and president, he is the second longest serving Russian leader since Joseph Stalin who was in power for 10,636 days.
Putin surpassed Leonid Brezhnev's 6,601 days in power in September 2017 according to the Washington Post and he has now served for 6,788 days (as of March 16th, 2018).
Comments
No, the question most of us have is will the Deep State be in control forever.
I don't care whether he's at the helm forever or not.
Why're we so worried about somebody else's helm?
And... the longer Putin sticks around, the longer the NeoCons will be kept in check.
Looney
In reply to No by soyungato
Putin will be in power until the Deep State dies and Russians and Americans are safe.
In reply to … by Looney
We want you to stay in power many more decades, Vladimir Putin.
Keeping the Great Satan away is your Holy Obligation.
In reply to Putin will be in power until… by Slippery Slope
Problem is we don't live forever and if he stays too long he risks a big vacuum of leadership after he is gone.
I hope he has a farm team cause he's the only one really effective against the western private central banking cartel
In reply to We want you to stay in power… by directaction
If you want to know what’s really going on in Russia. Try an excellent YouTube channel called Russia Insight. Most of the vids have English subtitles.
In reply to Problem is we don't live… by DownWithYogaPants
You guys do realise Putin was a KGB agent ("Russian CIA"), do you?
That's as Deep State as it gets...
In reply to If you want to know what’s… by Slippery Slope
That's the problem when you substitute anything for jew. They'll always twist it against you. It's better just to name the jews no matter what.
In reply to You guys do realise Putin… by CriticalUser
Agree. Besides, if Putin was of the DEEP STATE, they wouldn't hate him so much.
It's because he's giving them hell.
Long Live Putin!
Long Live Putin!
Long Live Putin!
In reply to That's the problem when you… by Gaius Frakkin'…
In reply to "he hasn't even bothered… by lloll
i judge by action:
everything trump does seems to follow the zionist bankers play book
everything Putin does seems to contradict satin's play book, even his support for Russia's orthodox Christians...
The zionists have worked for decades to destroy Christianity in America, using all their tools of manipulation.
In reply to You guys do realise Putin… by CriticalUser
You do know that the KGB was the Soviet (not Russian) equivalent of the FBI, don't you?
No, I guess you don't.
Never heard of George H. W. Bush? Memory capacity of US citizens approaches that of a goldfish.
In reply to You guys do realise Putin… by CriticalUser
Boring! The Soviet deep state is dead. The Anglozionist deep state is alive and eating our brains even as we speak.
In reply to You guys do realise Putin… by CriticalUser
Is it just me, or do these Statista articles barely rise to the level of useless drivel?
Hey, Statista, here's a freebie. I've written your next article for you.
Just for shits and giggles, you might want want to do one on the totalitarian CIA/MIC bureaucratic dictatorship compared with other doomed empires.
In reply to If you want to know what’s… by Slippery Slope
Statistica is total crap. ZH just puts these picture web pages in for folks who can't read.
In reply to … by Shemp 4 Victory
I think so too. Makes total sense. If Lloyd Blankfein can run his Goldman Sachs corporation for ever and ever, why can't someone run a corporation USA or Russia or Poland for ever end ever as long as the shareholders are happy?
In reply to Putin will be in power until… by Slippery Slope
I agree, Looney.
If our greatest (((internal enemy))) hates Putin, he can't be bad and the longer he's in office, the more time we have to organize a sizable number of thinking men and women who will ultimately oust (((them))) from their hidden seats of power.
In reply to … by Looney
It is getting harder and harder to find...
It seems things are going the other way as if the battle of minds and hearts have already been won over enough to eliminate those who oppose their agenda in the next generation. It really is not a battle between flesh and blood.
A Stephen Hawking vision came to me in a nightmare proclaiming
In reply to I agree, Looney… by J S Bach
Despair not, Mr. Universe. Like gravity, the truth always wins in the end.
In reply to It is getting harder and… by Mr. Universe
Truth is subjective. While gravity is not.
In reply to Despair not, Mr. Universe. … by J S Bach
opinion is subjective, truth is not. no matter how they try to confuse us, there is only one truth.
In reply to Truth is subjective. While… by Quantify
gato, yeah, they ALL seem to want to stay in power forever.
And get rich too (see Klintons and Putin).
In reply to No by soyungato
Putin’s not rich. That was a lie concocted by Jewish Bankster Bill Browder.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Ever notice that they only worry about a leader being in power forever, if they come from the masses?
They never worry about monarchs being in power their entire life. Or, to make it worse, then passing the power to their offspring.
Why is that?
Because Banksters know that an aristocrat will not hang or jail them, the way a commoner might if he obtains power.
Hunt and hang moneychangers! Then feed them to hogs and eels.
In reply to No by soyungato
In reply to Ever notice that they only… by HRClinton
How often are you going to repeat that nonsense?
In reply to You do know Putin was from a… by CriticalUser
ever wonder why congressmen and senators are in for life...once they get them blackmailed and paid off and properly conditioned, they want the corrupted officials in for life, get back their investment.
In reply to Ever notice that they only… by HRClinton
Xi now in for life.
djt's comment "may be a good thing to try here." paraphrasing of course.
Xi forever!
Maybe Roosevelt wasn't that fucked up after all? Naw, he was the Father of Libtardisms.
Read and learn snowflakes. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Twenty-second_Amendment_to_the_United_Sta…
Putin put a stop to foreign interference in Russian elections by making those elections meaningless.
For most Russians, it's a relief not to worry that a party that hates their country might win an election, raise taxes, confiscate property, impose onerous regulations, and invite millions of third-world immigrants to come live on welfare and vote for them.
It's a miracle for us that Trump was so capable and Hillary so incapable, but it was still a very close call. One more Dem win and it's game over, as legacy Americans are permanently out-voted by millions of newly imported natural Democrats.
lol, yep I remember all those ruski elections where the vote was nip and tuck.
https://www.apnews.com/c34b73c93f3f4a91968bc624fb04384f/Russia-readies-to-hand-Putin-new-term-in-presidential-vote
In reply to Putin put a stop to foreign… by DaveA
Putin has lifted up Russia from the drunk Yeltsin USA puppet
Russia is growing and going up
USA going down and even the Orange Baboon can't stop that.
Those are the FACTS
"Putin has lifted up Russia from the drunk Yeltsin USA puppet"
Exactly!
The Rise Of Putin And The Fall Of The Jewish-Russian Oligarchs (Part I & II)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2Cl8lSv9Is
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2nNtynZAiI
In reply to Putin has lifted up Russia… by ExPat2018
Thanx for that link, bloody good!
Should be compulsory viewing in history classes.
That will never happen as (((they))) control education for the west.
In reply to "Putin has lifted up Russia… by RagnarRedux
Russia is on the ascendancy while much of the world is on the descent. Putin has no reason to attack while his country is on the rise.
In reply to Putin has lifted up Russia… by ExPat2018
Watch what George Galloway has to say about it and also his Russian guest today on ''Sputnik''.
Good watch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYx-Lh7qJEU
10 good reasons to move to Russia by an American who has been living there for years
http://theduran.com/peter-lavelle-10-good-reasons-move-russia/
Most Americans don't watch real TV
Putin has open press conferences with over 1600 journalists and fields random questions and answers them in detail without NOTES.
Show me one goddam American leader who can do that.
The fucking mulatto monkey was an idiot without his teleprompter and the orange monkey is a cluess fucktard also
Bush Jr was a total MORON
I get the notion of Putin now or never. Please: Putin keep it up. However, I have a suspicion that at the right time he will find a worthy successor, of whom I would imagine there are many, to continue forward in his footsteps. If we compare and contrast the very young Russian Federation from the early 1990's with the budding Republic of the United States of the 1780's it really must be a fantastic time for Russia. Imagine a new Federation that has been through HELL in modernity now with the opportunity and ability to self determine, while the shining symbol of the US as a land of freedom and opportunity is known world wide for their actions as could only be compared to a Great Satan or a Whore of Babylon.
We will see in the next day what real nationalism can achieve, what sovereignty and secularism is all about, to our shame.
What astounds me is this: Putin managed to kick out many oligarchs first and then go to work. How the fuck do you think the US can get to work without kicking out our oligarchs?
If you're gonna drain the swamp that's one thing. You'll be left with aligators if you don't PEMDAS. Just elementary math.
Russians are pragmatic. That's why they have St. Petersburg and the US has a City State called DC. God bless our brothers and sisters in the Russian Federation. May they be a light of reason and assertive reminder of what one beat down country to do inside 30 years. Oh, and just look at Deutchland now. Go on Mother Russia and keep it up!
The USSA's con`gress is, and always will be a cradle to grave syndicate...
Germany's Merkel's, four consecutive terms...
England (GB) still has a nobility {lifelong heredity} 'House of Lords [lol]' under a (Ancien`Regime - Monarchy[?]
and, on and on...
Putin has a TRILLION dollar plan for modernization that is actually happening./
Trump is all talk and no action
He will be in power as long as Russian people desire him to be.It is their choice. It is their country. They rules.
America doesn't respect ANYONE that doesn't kiss their FAT stupid asses.
That is why the USA is increasingly hated and shunned.
In reply to He will be in power as long… by Thordoom
America doesn't respect ANYONE that doesn't kiss their FAT stupid asses.
That is why the USA is increasingly hated and shunned.
Its okay for Netanyahoo to commit slow genocide to 'protect'' Israel but not for Assad to protect his country against USA funded terrorists.
What most Americans don't know is that there are some Russians that want Putin to be much more aggressive like flatening Kiev.
America spends over 2 years in electioneering and never can accomplish anything.
Its ludicrous to hear people already talking about 2020 and who will run.,
Idiots like Oprah and other clowns .
America is a fucking joke
a sick joke and dangerous
Yes,Amerika is fucked.It is being held together by a coat of varnish(govt. lies,deceit and bullshit).
In reply to Its ludicrous to hear people… by ExPat2018
How many Americans know what the OBOR project is?
I venture so say not even 1 percent .
Perhaps they could engage their one brain cell and research what its all about and why the west is shitting their pants over it.