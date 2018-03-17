Putin Forever?

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:30

Vladimir Putin is expected to triumph in the Russian election on Sunday.

In fact, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, the president's confidence is so high that he hasn't even bothered campaigning before Russians go to the polls.

The question everyone seems to be asking is whether Putin is going to be in office for his entire life.

As both prime minister and president, he is the second longest serving Russian leader since Joseph Stalin who was in power for 10,636 days.

Infographic: Putin Forever? | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

Putin surpassed Leonid Brezhnev's 6,601 days in power in September 2017 according to the Washington Post and he has now served for 6,788 days (as of March 16th, 2018).

Politics

Looney soyungato Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:33 Permalink

 

I don't care whether he's at the helm forever or not.

Why're we so worried about somebody else's helm?

And... the longer Putin sticks around, the longer the NeoCons will be kept in check.

Looney

ZeroSpam lloll Sat, 03/17/2018 - 19:54 Permalink

Shemp 4 Victory Slippery Slope Sat, 03/17/2018 - 19:45 Permalink

 

The question everyone seems to be asking is whether Putin is going to be in office for his entire life.

Is it just me, or do these Statista articles barely rise to the level of useless drivel?

Hey, Statista, here's a freebie. I've written your next article for you.

The question everyone seems to be asking is whether Dictator-for Life Angela Merkel is going to be in office for her entire life.

(insert graphic here comparing duration of Merkel dictatorship and duration of Hitler dictatorship.)

Just for shits and giggles, you might want want to do one on the totalitarian CIA/MIC bureaucratic dictatorship compared with other doomed empires.

J S Bach Looney Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:48 Permalink

I agree, Looney.

If our greatest (((internal enemy))) hates Putin, he can't be bad and the longer he's in office, the more time we have to organize a sizable number of thinking men and women who will ultimately oust (((them))) from their hidden seats of power.

Mr. Universe J S Bach Sat, 03/17/2018 - 19:02 Permalink

It is getting harder and harder to find...

a sizable number of thinking men and women who will ultimately oust them from their hidden seats of power.

It seems things are going the other way as if the battle of minds and hearts have already been won over enough to eliminate those who oppose their agenda in the next generation. It really is not a battle between flesh and blood.

A Stephen Hawking vision came to me in a nightmare proclaiming

Within 30 years the  Bill of Rights will be entirely rewritten. Bad news, you won't like it. Good news, you will already be dead.  

HRClinton soyungato Sat, 03/17/2018 - 19:22 Permalink

Ever notice that they only worry about a leader being in power forever, if they come from the masses?

They never worry about monarchs being in power their entire life. Or, to make it worse, then passing the power to their offspring.

Why is that?

Because Banksters know that an aristocrat will not hang or jail them, the way a commoner might if he obtains power.

Hunt and hang moneychangers! Then feed them to hogs and eels.

DaveA Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:42 Permalink

Putin put a stop to foreign interference in Russian elections by making those elections meaningless.

For most Russians, it's a relief not to worry that a party that hates their country might win an election, raise taxes, confiscate property, impose onerous regulations, and invite millions of third-world immigrants to come live on welfare and vote for them.

It's a miracle for us that Trump was so capable and Hillary so incapable, but it was still a very close call. One more Dem win and it's game over, as legacy Americans are permanently out-voted by millions of newly imported natural Democrats.

ExPat2018 Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:45 Permalink

Putin has lifted up Russia from the drunk Yeltsin USA puppet

Russia is growing and going up

USA going down and even the Orange Baboon can't stop that.

Those are the FACTS

ExPat2018 Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:52 Permalink

Most Americans don't watch real TV

Putin has open press conferences with over 1600 journalists and fields random questions and answers them in detail without NOTES.

Show me one goddam American leader who can do that.

The fucking mulatto monkey was an idiot without his teleprompter and the orange monkey is a cluess fucktard also

Bush Jr was a total MORON

 

Golden Showers Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:56 Permalink

I get the notion of Putin now or never. Please: Putin keep it up. However, I have a suspicion that at the right time he will find a worthy successor, of whom I would imagine there are many, to continue forward in his footsteps. If we compare and contrast the very young Russian Federation from the early 1990's with the budding Republic of the United States of the 1780's it really must be a fantastic time for Russia. Imagine a new Federation that has been through HELL in modernity now with the opportunity and ability to self determine, while the shining symbol of the US as a land of freedom and opportunity is known world wide for their actions as could only be compared to a Great Satan or a Whore of Babylon.

We will see in the next day what real nationalism can achieve, what sovereignty and secularism is all about, to our shame.

What astounds me is this: Putin managed to kick out many oligarchs first and then go to work. How the fuck do you think the US can get to work without kicking out our oligarchs?

If you're gonna drain the swamp that's one thing. You'll be left with aligators if you don't PEMDAS. Just elementary math.

Russians are pragmatic. That's why they have St. Petersburg and the US has a City State called DC. God bless our brothers and sisters in the Russian Federation. May they be a light of reason and assertive reminder of what one beat down country to do inside 30 years. Oh, and just look at Deutchland now. Go on Mother Russia and keep it up!

earleflorida Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:57 Permalink

The USSA's con`gress is, and always will be a cradle to grave syndicate...

Germany's Merkel's, four consecutive terms...

England (GB) still has a nobility {lifelong heredity} 'House of Lords [lol]' under a (Ancien`Regime - Monarchy[?]

and, on and on...

ExPat2018 Sat, 03/17/2018 - 19:00 Permalink

Its okay for Netanyahoo to commit slow genocide to 'protect'' Israel but not for Assad to protect his country against USA funded terrorists.

ExPat2018 Sat, 03/17/2018 - 19:06 Permalink

Its ludicrous to hear people already talking about 2020 and who will run.,

Idiots like Oprah and other clowns .

America is a fucking joke

a sick joke and dangerous

ExPat2018 Sat, 03/17/2018 - 19:07 Permalink

How  many Americans know what the OBOR project is?

I venture so say not even 1 percent .

Perhaps they could engage their one brain cell and research what its all about and why the west is shitting their pants over it.