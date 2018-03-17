Putin Forever?

Vladimir Putin is expected to triumph in the Russian election on Sunday.

In fact, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, the president's confidence is so high that he hasn't even bothered campaigning before Russians go to the polls.

The question everyone seems to be asking is whether Putin is going to be in office for his entire life.

As both prime minister and president, he is the second longest serving Russian leader since Joseph Stalin who was in power for 10,636 days.

Putin surpassed Leonid Brezhnev's 6,601 days in power in September 2017 according to the Washington Post and he has now served for 6,788 days (as of March 16th, 2018).