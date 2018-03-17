Residents Of This State Pay The Highest Taxes In The US

Last week we reported that residents of New Jersey were about to enter the 9th circle of financial hell as the state, fast approaching a fiscal, economic and budgetary catastrophe, was preparing to raise taxes on "almost everything."
But if New Jerseyans are approaching a tax inferno, residents of Illinois are already there.
According to a recent analysis by WalletHub, Illinoisans pay $8,300 per home in various state and local taxes, more than any other state in the nation. In the annual ranking of taxpayer burden by state, WalletHub found that Illinois households give up just under 15% of their annual earnings to pay state and local taxes, over 1 percent more than residents of the second highest taxed state, Connecticut with 13.85%. Of course, they also pay federal taxes on top of that.
Putting these numbers in context, Illinois residents - apart from being the most highly taxed in all the US - pay three times more in state and local taxes than residents of the lowest taxed state, Alaska, and about 40% more than the US average of 10.8%.
While residents of Illinois are no strangers to financial hell - this is the second consecutive year that Illinois was ranked top in the nation in weight of local tax burden - it hardly makes it any more palatable that they keep getting screwed by their financially incompetent leaders.
Worse, the state's financial doldrums come after another $5 billion income and corporate tax hike in 2017.
Meanwhile, wages in the Prairie State refuse to rise: according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, wage growth in Illinois in Q3 2017 was only 0.6. As Illinois News has suggested, one potential explanation for this is that many Illinoisans have simply stopped working. A February report by Moody's said Illinois is at a 40-year low for workforce participation.
Alternatively, it may also be the result - or cause - of the Illinois population exodus. Recall that In 2017, Illinois not only lost 125,000 residents in aggregate, or 1 every 4.3 minutes, resulting in the biggest net population outflow that year of all US states...
... it also dropped to 6th most populous state in the US behind Pennsylvania according to Illinois Policy.
Finally, while we will have more information and a broader breakdown of state and local income taxation across the US tomorrow, it is worth noting that - perhaps ironically - red states impose materially lower taxes than blue states.
CA 44? What nonsense is this. Fake news.
They post the difference between the blue and the red... Meanwhile, they both rob you blind.
Note that Delaware is number 50 out of 51.
STAY THE FUCK OUT, LEFTISTS! Don't fuck up a good thing, turning it into your shit-hole tax-and-spend state. Stay out. Don't move. Enjoy the fruits of what you voted for and created.
You'd hate the low taxes in DE. Some people even own guns 'n shit in DE.
Cousins live there.
great for shopping
We lived in CT then OH and now SC....much lower taxes and I can even own a gun!
It's really Sussex County, DE (conservative, farms and beaches - and now a retirement Mecca) that has ultra-low taxes. Property taxes on a $600K house are $600/year. Cross one foot over the boarder into Maryland and property taxes on that same house are $6000/year.
But, yeah, DE is liberal as a state. DE produced Crazy Uncle Joe Biden...
SC is great in MANY ways.
TAXES that go to feed Israhell and its CRIMES vs Humanity.
WARNING: Graphic Images
Fuck off, spam-boy.
Are you really that dense where you see that your bibilcrap site gets ZERO clicks from ZH yet day in, and day out, you keep spamming ZH, desperate for clicks? And yeah, yeah... we all get it that you hate Israel - to the point where you scream it at everyone in EVERY thread like a retarded four year old.
He needs to find a better site to spam. The problem is most everyone here already knows all that Israel stuff. At least I assume as much. He should go to an MSNBC blog and try to redpill the normal folks. Or something...
Californians don’t pay taxes because half of them are undocumented.
Are you going off the reservation again? Do we need to spank you? Again???
Let me guess you’re going to get the homo squad and your pet Muslims to go after him.
Del is a state?
Like NH saying they have a coastline.
NH has fireworks for sale. (and liquor)
Del has lawyers for sale.
Nice try. But, I'm already on the real estate site for Delaware.
I'm not liking my $15k property tax bill here in Illinois.
Delaware is a small state, isn't it?
I better get a move on it before the hoards arrive.
You'll need to hurry as the hoards have been moving to Sussex County, DE for the past 15 years. The beaches are beautiful - especially off-season. If you do buy in DE, plan on Rt 1 between Lewes and Rehoboth Beach - where the outlet stores are - being gridlocked (45 minute drive for 4 miles) during the Summer vacation season.
Right now I have a vacation home in DE. I might make it full time some day. I'm walking distance to the ocean so I don't have to worry about traffic.
Total state population of DE is about 1 million. Fewer people than many cities. DE is only three counties. Very small state.
No sales tax in DE either.
Dude stop it about these Delaware beaches... absolutely nothing is going on at all unless you're a chunky carpet muncher at the Frog Pond or live in those 5 bedroom gaydo condos.. for eveyone else they are stuck with shitty beer at the rusty rudder and thinking of shooting off to ocean city maryland for any real action.. ok go hang out at Dogfish brewery and get a slice at Grottos... rinse repeat
Yeah, Guido with his chest hair wig, gold chains, and shirt unbuttoned down to his belly button is preferable to many. That covers about 3/4 of Ocean City. Then plan on paying TEN times the property taxes for your MD property compared to DE. A lot of people love that about MD.
Yes, go to Ocean City, liberals, go! DE sucks!!!
That’s because they charge everyone heading North $1.00 per mile to pass through that God forsaken state. Eleven miles costs $11.00.
Stop coming to Texas, you retarded motherfucking blue staters.
Absolutely! Ohio has a top state income tax rate of 4.997%. Most municipal taxes are between 0% and 2%. This report is total bullshit...13.09% in Ohio is ridiculous. California has a top state income tax rate of 12.3% and taxes 9.3% at $51K. What a joke of an article.
I pay 2.5% state income tax, 2.1% city income tax in Ohio. 4.6% was the break even point for me, and when the evil leprechaun raised the IL state income tax to 5%, I was out of there. Moved back to Ohio, where real estate is cheap, sales tax is 7% on everything instead of that bullshit 10.25% in ShitCongo and even higher if you bought any carbonated drinks. I sold my condo, good luck to all you dumb motherfuckers in ShitCongo when the automatic, unlimited property tax increases start in 2020. Just because you didn't read the state pension law that passed doesn't mean I didn't. It's there plain as day, gotta quit eating pizza and Italian sassage and start reading legislation.
@blue Steel 309
They are obviously counting the 10 million illegal aliens in California, who pay nothing but sales tax.
This is about property taxes. CA has prop 13.... Google it!
"...perhaps ironically - red states impose materially lower taxes than blue states."
If you like your crony-socialism you can keep it ;-)
The left wing maelstrom is getting set in Colorado. There are enough of us politically active anti-big govt types here - but we are sliding slowly left. The alien species from cali has us targeted for destruction and there are just enough blithering fools in denver metro to join with them to do it.
As we discussed a bit - I have immediate plans to relocate to a state far away from the aliens in cali. The Sunshine State. I will bring as many of us anti tax / anti big government with me as I can.
The doors always open for our kind but we've pretty much written off Broward-Dade and a few other parts.
You and I (and others) have always been at a distinct disadvantage, it's much easier to tell the peeps a lie about all Faaarrreee! candy to be provided and then renig on it later...than to tell the peeps a flat ass no, we can't afford it unless they want higher taxes...guaranteed to increase in the future with its attendant bureaucracies.
The lie sells itself easily ;-)
"The illegal alien species..."
FIFY
Don't tax me bro.
I swear to God it never gets old...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SaiWCS10C5s
...lol.
Did Mr. Don't Tase Me Bro get any payment from the taser happy police department?
I dunno but I did notice Mr.Three Purple Heart Combat Wounded Veteran Who Served In Vietnam didn't come jumping off the stage to his rescue ;-)
CA, Bullshit.
Nebraska seems like a reasonable place to live, but for years I've been looking at their tax structure on sites like taxfoundation.org and wondered how the fuck they can possibly compete out there in the Midwest, especially with 0% income tax states like South Dakota and Wyoming right next door.
Very good people in Nebraska.
The State itself is very flat. The climate is harsh at times. The soil is pretty good, and if you punch down far enough you hit groundwater. So, if the rains don't come, you can irrigate and save the crops. It's a good place to raise grains and livestock (corn and wheat, hogs and cattle). The State is very flat. The winds are almost constant, and sometimes get strong and cold. The roads, power lines, train tracks, and horizon go on forever in a straight line - did I mention that the State is very, very flat?
Excellent people live there.
English Bob: Little Bill Daggett. I thought you were dead. I heard you got drunk, fell off your horse and broke your bloody neck.
Little Bill: I thought I was dead but it turned out I was just in Nebraska.
they mostly sound better than where I live in kanada. Any socialists down there want to trade places?
Canada IS a nightmare.....I don't know what's worse; Trudeau or Obama.....
I live in Illinois.....Karl Marx would be proud. The author had it correct about 'giving up'. The citizens here have already given up. They are fully prepared for universal basic income (shudder) and their bedtime story from big brother before they get tucked into beddy-bye at night. The state has become our mommy and daddy....socialist wet dream. Socialism: A political philosophy adhered to by adults who want to be treated like children and who refuse responsibility.
"Madiganistan"
I voted with my feet two years ago this July. Every single news item confirms best decision EVER. Should have left 10 years earlier.
As a parting gift I got a letter from the Illinois Tollway (IPASS) they are demanding $545 in unpaid tolls and fines. I told them to go fuck themselves with Madigan's fist.
Yep- consider yourself lucky that you did escape at all.
When I left eight years ago there was still $45 in my IPiss accunt.
It mysteriously vanished when they upgraded transponders.
I feel Green Acres had it correct in this clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqWNvetg-2c
Ya think this isn't part of the Lefty's plan? The goal is to keep blue state economies stagnant, and force their voters into red states. They have Newd Yuck, Californication, I'll-Annoy ALLL they need is to take over the cities in Texas, and they win all national elections. Factor in Minnesota - and that's nearly 200 electoral votes right there.
Unfortunately...the sad fact is that there ARE enough idiots to spread around from those states to Texas, add in a few million duped wetbacks, and bingo- 38 blue votes.
But...no "collusion" in any of THAT...
noooooo - all just pure coincidence.
Wait till fuck face trump gets finished.
YEA! You TELL 'em!
That a**hole wants to actually LOWER my taxes? He really IS a f**kface!!
In reply to Wait till fuck face trump… by Best President Ever
I live in Illinois and can tell you that we are taxed to death. 6k on a 200k spread with a 1/4 acre. There is this loser named mike madigan who is the speaker of the house and loves other peoples money. He just got a 30% tax raise enacted because the state is broke and can not pay it's bills. City of Shitcago is even worse. A pack of smoke in tthe city will set you back 12 frogskins. Gas in the burbs is around USD 2.50$/gal. In the city it is USD 3.10$/gal. Oh yea did i mention all the killings in the city? That's why the large outflow of persons. They are leaving by the bodybag full. If you want to see some real humor see this.www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-12-10/city-chicago-working-around-clock-cle…
"They are leaving by the bodybag full." Awesome comment may I use it?
What ever happened to LOW IQ Stroger boy? Now that's entertainment!
Pat quinn was a gov'nor that got kicked out. No joke he's now running for AG. Thats the way it works around here!!!!
