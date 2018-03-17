Russia Claims US Deploys Warships For Imminent Attack On Syria, Trains Militants For False Flag Attack

Last April, in one of the Trump administration's first "diplomatic" ventures, the US fired 59 Tomahawk missiles on Syria, in stated retaliation for the latest alleged chemical attack by the Assad regime, the same "false flag" excuse which was used by the US to officially enter the conflict back in 2013 when military tensions between the US and Russia nearly resulted in a regional war.
MORE: U.S. official after U.S. missiles fired at Syrian airbase: “We’re done until another decision is made.” https://t.co/b7yCiEe6C8— ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2017
Well, it appears that Assad is a relentless glutton for punishment, because not even a year later, the WaPo reported two weeks ago that the US is considering a new military action against Syria for - what else - retaliation against Assad's latest chemical attack, which took place several weeks earlier.
How do we know Assad (and apparently, Russia) was behind the attack? We don't: in fact, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in a moment of bizarre honesty, admitted that he really doesn't know much at all about "whoever conducted the attacks." But hey: just like it is "highly likely" that Russia poisoned the former Russian double agent in the UK - with no proof yet - so it is "highly likely" that a clearly irrational Assad was once again behind an attack which he knew would provoke violent and aggressive retaliation by the US, and once again destabilize his regime.
And so we now wait for that flashing, red headline saying that US ships in the Mediterranean have launched a missile attack on Syria, just like a year ago. Only this time Russia - which is allied with the Assad regime - is not planning to be on the defensive, and according to Russia’s Defense Ministry, "US instructors" are currently training militants to stage false flag chemical attacks in south Syria, i.e., the catalyst that will be used to justify the US attack on Assad. The incidents, the ministry said, will be used a pretext for airstrikes on Syrian government troops and infrastructure.
“We have reliable information at our disposal that US instructors have trained a number of militant groups in the vicinity of the town of At-Tanf, to stage provocations involving chemical warfare agents in southern Syria,” Russian General Staff spokesman General Sergey Rudskoy said at a news briefing on Saturday.
According to the Russian, "early in March, the saboteur groups were deployed to the southern de-escalation zone to the city of Deraa, where the units of the so-called Free Syrian Army are stationed."
"They are preparing a series of chemical munitions explosions. This fact will be used to blame the government forces. The components to produce chemical munitions have been already delivered to the southern de-escalation zone under the guise of humanitarian convoys of a number of NGOs."
And, using the exact same worn out narrative as last April, and every prior "chemical attack by the Assad Regime", the "planned provocations will be widely covered in the Western media and will ultimately be used as a pretext by the US-led coalition to launch strikes on Syria", Rudskoy warned.
"The provocations will be used as a pretext by the United States and its allies to launch strikes on military and government infrastructure in Syria."
Confirming the WaPo's report from early March, it now appears that an attack is imminent.
“We’re registering the signs of the preparations for the possible strikes. Strike groups of the cruise missile carriers have been formed in the east of the Mediterranean Sea, Persian Gulf and Red Sea.”
Rudskoy also warned that another false flag chemical attack is being prepared in the province of Idlib by the “Al-Nusra Front terrorist group, in coordination with the White Helmets.” The militants have already received 20 containers of chlorine to stage the incident, he said.
Moscow and Damascus have repeatedly warned about upcoming chemical provocations, and have highlighted that banned warfare agents have been used by the militants. Of course, none of that matters to the Western press which has its marching orders to expose the bloodthirsty killer Assad as an irrational despot who will use the exact same military method month after month and year after year, knowing well the response he will get from the US.
Meanwhile, just a few days ago, Syrian government forces reportedly captured a well-equipped chemical laboratory in Eastern Ghouta. Footage from the facility has been published by the SANA news agency.
The installation contained modern industrial-grade hardware of foreign origins, large amounts of chemical substances as well as crude homemade munitions ad their parts. It was unclear if the chemical lab was capable of synthesizing the novachok nerve gas used in the attempted murder of the Russian agent in the UK that has resulted in the latest diplomatic scandal involving Russia and the west.
Comments
Nooooooooooo USA would never do such a thing like that.
Pull my finger...LOL.
Any excuse to justify the trillions of dollars wasted on our "Defense" budget.
Like the Doritos ad campaign: "Eat up, we'll make more"... the Pentagon's motto is: "Blow up, we'll buy more."
We should start giving defense contracts to minority companies like the one that built the Florida bridge. THAT would scare the Russians for sure.
In reply to … by Duc888
The Empire cares not about facts because the truth is what they say it is.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Any excuse to justify the… by J S Bach
About a month ago, Macron, out of nowhere, said, “We will attack Syria if Assad uses chemical weapons again”. THAT was the day when he was told to get ready. I think?
A few days later, May, for no apparent reason, repeated that verbatim.
Even Merkel, who usually tries to avoid this shit, mumbled something along those lines.
It looked like they want to attack Syria on the eve of the Russian Presidential election (March 18). They seem to be running late.
Fucking neocons – they want WOAR!
Looney
In reply to The Empire cares not about… by skbull44
Israhell is training the terrorists. Israhell's slave, the US, just has to agree.
SOON, THE BIG FALSE FLAG.
In reply to … by Looney
Fucking POS crazy dotards, he'll get us all killed!
In reply to Israhell is training them… by lloll
^^^ lloll ^^^ CHRONIC SPAMMER ^^^ VIRUS ALERT ^^^^
This Whackjob with Multiple Log-on's (aka "stizazz" and "pier" "beepbop" "Braveheart" -- hopefully banned) is a CHRONIC SPAMMER whose "disguised links" ("SOON THE BIG FALSE FLAG", above) will take you to his Spam- and Trojan-laden webpage, fondly known by ZHers as "The Whacked Out Biblicism SPAM page" where you will be the happy recipient of numerous virus from this very disturbed and obsessed individual, spamming here for more than five years.
•dailywesterner
•celebrity-leaks (porn)
•biblicism
•"I made $7000 last week ..... this is what I do"
END SPAM!
Copy and send this text to abuse@zerohedge.com
Please remove all postings and ban log-on from user "LLOLL" who chronically SPAM posts short-URL links to his virus- and trojan-filled website. This is the same individual posting chronically as "STIZAZZ" "PRIVETHEDGE" and "PIER" "SLOPZ38" "BRAVEHEART" "BEEPBOP", among dozens of other banned log-ons [that's YOU "dailywesterner" and "biblicisminstitute" and "celebrity-leaks" (porn) and "I made $7000 last week...."]. Thank you.
In reply to Fucky POS crazy dotards, he… by ne-tiger
Now you know why oil spiked on Friday with no news.
the generals need a summer home
In reply to ^^^ lloll ^^^ CHRONIC… by ZeroSpam
Congressional insider trading
In reply to Now you know why oil spiked… by Doña K
Yeah, we know. His single posts near the top of every article's comments are short and easy to recognise and ignore, and thus actually less annoying than your lengthy "exposés". So fuck off - you're more of a spammer than he is, constantly telling us shit we already know but using 10 times as much screen space to do it.
In reply to ^^^ lloll ^^^ CHRONIC… by ZeroSpam
Go away you pathetic pharisee.
Oh, and because you are crying in pain as you strike lloll:
https://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2015/07/28/how-the-ashkenazi-j…
https://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2014/09/18/israels-dark-age-of…
https://ejmagnier.com/2018/03/16/the-regional-international-demarcation…
Now go back to your dark cave to read the talmud some more.
In reply to ^^^ lloll ^^^ CHRONIC… by ZeroSpam
Oil traded on a Chinese exchange in Yuan instead of dollars will destabilize the global trade and banking system. If a major war isn't underway the people will blame the Banksters and their puppets in govt for it, rightfully so. They must get a war going as a distraction or as a means of stopping that trading in oil in Yuan from happening.
Basically you will have an abrupt drop in dollar demand, and it will only accelerate as other nations say they will participate.
In reply to ^^^ lloll ^^^ CHRONIC… by ZeroSpam
CIA better come with a convincing false flag this time. Those lazy ass bitches have used chlorine gas too many times.
Maybe the CIA will bomb an illegal US base in Syria, killing 10-200 US troops and claim its Assad or the Russians.
Or sink one of those tanker targets called a US navy ship.
In reply to Oil traded on a Chinese… by JimmyJones
There is definitely a difference in Russia's approach here. Putin seems to have dropped the diplomacy finally. Let's hope the gloves are about to come off. I guess there's going to be American/British casualties... and that will be a good thing. Unless there is a cost to play the game, why would you ever stop?
In reply to Israhell is training them… by lloll
well, russians probably got it by now ... (((they))) are after russians at the end ... so, the only logical thing is: Armageddon.
the thing to watch is if kushner will be leaving the white house may be there is a chance it has been postponed. If (((they))) are keeping him there even without the appearance of this security clearance it means it is going full speed ahead .... they are not worried about what we think anymore.
the reason kushner is such a telling sign, is because he belongs to the very top so to speak and knows first hand from (((the))) source what the wars in Iraq, Syria (Lebanon, Gaza, Egypt upcoming) are really about .... others think the middle east wars of the last 10-15 years, the killings of hunderds of thousands and the expulsion from their homes of tens of millions are about oil (like US got any of the iraqi oil) ... PIPELINES, Assad, russians, the dollar Saddam was getting rid of (he was a US asset why would he cared and change to euros when he knew the end) or the money for MIC (like they run the country - give me a break, the most the military people can do is to become a general Smedley or today's version a mad dog) and so on... you name the bullshit of the day....most probably his marriage to ivanka has been well planned in advance.
update: just watching the BBC piece in syria ... it started with the word "Exodus" of another hunderds thousands from Afrin ... because obviously turks/kurds you name it are bombing civilian homes ... the people interviewed know by now what is this really about ... a couple of them said angrily they would come back ... yep that's what is really about EXODUS ... removing forcibly people from their homes through hired guns ... (((they))) are repenting against God ... Again... armageddon here we come
In reply to There is definitely a… by Scar Bro
Syriaous claim...
In reply to well, they probably got it… by Pandelis
I take solace at the words of Nostradamus: the Northern King (Russia) will obliterate everything in his path
In reply to Syriaous claim... by Déjà view
may be he meant finland ... they are offering 2000 USD to every finn in the country ... just as an experimental kind of thing, see if they will still behave or not. trump is right that all these other countries got to pay their own way ... the thing is WHY have all of them been able to get these great deals so to speak ... yeah well
In reply to I take solace at the words… by Schlomo Shekelstein
Every tomahawk fired is another billion for the mic.... more tomahawks, more billionaires... more.... more... more...
And just think of the quadrillions if they actually sink carrier groups and nuke cities! MORE! MORE! MORE!
In reply to Israhell is training them… by lloll
Every tomahawk fired is another billion for the mic
No, they're "only" $1.4 million each.
In reply to Every tomahawk by toady
Oh, in that case I'll take 6.
In reply to Every tomahawk fired is… by BigJim
Just like any chess game, controlling the center of the board is essential.
China's interests (the globalists) are trying to build its silk road to abandon the high cost of the U.S. labor force.
The U.S. interests (mix globalists and nationalists) doesn't like the workaround to its control over the oceans and/or is acting to pave the way.
And Russia understands that both players are pushing for total victory and is trying to stymie all parties.
Ultimately, the same country is getting blown up for a variety of reasons, by a variety of parties, all operating under the the same three (four if we count the EU) banners.
To quote the Comedian from "The Watchmen:"
"It's all a big joke."
In reply to Israhell is training them… by lloll
I wonder what happens, when Syria strikes back, and sinks at least one of those attacking ships?
Moar popcorn please!
In reply to Israhell is training them… by lloll
Sorry, Syria isn't allowed to strike back. That would be an aggression!
In reply to I wonder what happens, when… by HRClinton
"Moscow is ready to respond if lives of the Russian servicemen are endangered, including by strikes on Damascus, head of Russia's General Staff Valery Gerasimov said.
“There are many Russian advisers, representatives of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and [Russian] servicemen in Damascus and at Syrian defense facilities,” Gerasimov stated.
In case lives of Russian military personnel are put in danger, the Russian Armed Forces will respond with certain measure to both “missiles” and “launchers” which are delivering these projectiles."
https://www.rt.com/news/421107-russia-military-response-troops-lives/
In reply to Sorry, Syria isn't allowed… by BigJim
Russia is expanding it's empire across the planet; everywhere you look they are promising their interpretation of "Freedom" but delivering only death, destruction and instability.
Here, there and everywhere, Russia is incessantly meddling to shape, to FORCE, the world to conform to their sick and failing social, political, war mongering evil culture.
It is far past due to push Russia back into the black, evil hole from which it has emerged to spread death and misery across the planet.
Oh, wait, did I say Russia? I meant _____
In reply to … by Looney
China is deadliest threat ever. Taking space on the water, above the water and in the water. One dictator for life......
In reply to Russia is expanding it's… by FireBrander
The Russians obviously saw the same memo. Over the past few weeks they have increased their fleet in the Med, two more frigates arrived in the last week. There are definitely Russian, as opposed to Syrian, air defence systems covering more of Syria now than just the two Russian bases as well as rumours of more S-400 systems.
Putin also said two weeks ago that, as opposed to last time when they just downed as many Tomahawks as they could, that next time the Russians would help defend Syria by going for the cruise missile carriers as well. This of course is primarily USN etc ships and subs as well as any aircraft.
This could get very nasty very quickly.
In reply to … by Looney
Boris Johnson is still a well rated former journalist with relatively said good manners so to speak ...
In reply to The Russians obviously saw… by JohninMK
Regardless, he's still a patented idiot...
In reply to … by Pandelis
WTF has that got to do with this discussion?
In reply to … by Pandelis
Time for the Russians to show their teeth. They have been trumpeting new weaponry. Now is the time to show it off.
In reply to The Russians obviously saw… by JohninMK
They don't need to. The current stuff is good enough for this spat.
The new stuff announcement was primarily to remind Washington that MAD was still in play and there was no point in a first strike nuke attack as it was still not survivable.
In reply to Time for the Russians to… by DjangoCat
Oh yeah. Can you imagine if a US warship is sunk by Russia... this will escalate very fast and become a strategic (ie ICBM) showdown.
But hey... this is what the US/NATO has been itching for all along
In reply to The Russians obviously saw… by JohninMK
It's obvious the attack in England was all about acquainting the world with novichok, and that it's got Putin's handwriting all over it. So, expect it to be used imminently in Syria, as the warming-up was a success.
In reply to … by Looney
WTF, success???
Yes. perhaps in PR terms by whoever did it, no in terms of Syria use as it is non lethal as per last week's demo which is not what is needed.
Plenty of chlorine around to use id so inclined.
In reply to It's obvious the attack in… by billpayer
Garbage. There's no evidence a Novichok was ever actually produced, let alone used to attack Skripal. The UK refuses to share samples of the alleged chemical compound
In reply to It's obvious the attack in… by billpayer
Yup saw that.
Knew they were about to kick off the "Assad gassed his people", "Weapons of Mass Destruction", "Red Line" narrative all over again.
In reply to … by Looney
Chabadist wall humpers are evil people. They need to be made to heel for the good of the planet.
In reply to … by Looney
Yes. This is a coordinated attack ,organized by the AAZ empire ,with the attack dog=JUSA.
We will see NATO ,JUSA's lap dog ,involved.
And Mr. Bear has warned them . For the last time ,I think.
In reply to … by Looney
"sir, our barrel just fell off the front of the tank, we are waiting for further instructions"
In reply to Any excuse to justify the… by J S Bach
Yes, you're right. US government affirmative action racist policy caused the Florida bridge collapse and the demise of the unfortunate Americans under it.
"MCM is “certified as a minority-owned firm with the Southern Florida Minority Supplier Development Council....Certified Minority-Owned businesses have considerable advantages in obtaining government contracts in many cases. President Trump is pushing for a new infrastructure plan. Hopefully, someone in the administration can connect the dots, and push for the elimination of affirmative action in government contracting."
http://www.vdare.com/posts/the-cost-of-diversity-florida-bridge-collapse-company-a-certified-minority-owned-firm
In reply to Any excuse to justify the… by J S Bach
two planes
three buildings
In reply to Any excuse to justify the… by J S Bach
Flying faster than possible at that altitude carrying asbestos passports.... Yep...
In reply to two planes three buildings by E5
Says it all and since then domestically the people are the enemy with a DHS budget of over $40 billion and in foreign relations the military and Israeli interests determining foreign policy with a budget over $850 billion. Like - Cui bono? Unless they have an enemy and there is a threat these departments will appear useless and lose their funding. They are huges organisms unto themselves with voracious appetites totally out of check - not too different from cancers.
In reply to two planes three buildings by E5
And we should see the amateurish attempt to pin the British false flag of "PUUEH-TIN ,the criminal",gassing his own people on British soil ,or shall we say soiled land ,in the same context.
They are trying to link "Assad gassing his people" to "Puuuehtin " gassing his people ,aka two rogue nations to be dealt with.
And a reason to attack Syria(as per Satanyahoo's orders).
There was an American general who ,recently said ,that American soldiers are happy to "die for Israhell".
American soldiers will soon have 'their' wish come true.
In reply to Any excuse to justify the… by J S Bach
Of course they would, if it makes the MIC great again...
In reply to … by Duc888
Russia will eventually respond with nukes to the US.
In reply to … by Duc888
This is seemingly paralleling how Japan was dragged into WW2, 'justifying' the US's entrance.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Russia will eventually… by I hate cunton
at this point they dont have to use nuclear weapons,
hypersonic antiship missiles with conventional warheads can sink a carrier group where the attack originated
leaving warmongering zionazis with only two options:
1. pack their shit and cowardly retreat home with tails tucked between their legs and declare "victory"
2. retaliate on hard russian assets which will quickly escalate to nuclear war
and it will be nato who uses nuclear weapons first, on civilian targets. (they did it already in past - hiroshima, nagasaki).
because they are led by immature idiots who act like spoiled, arrogant, ignorant children.
In reply to Russia will eventually… by I hate cunton