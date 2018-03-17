Russia Expels 23 British Diplomats In Retaliation

Having warned it would retaliate proportionately, this morning Russia did just that when it expelled 23 British diplomats - the same number as the UK kicked out a few days earlier as punishment for Moscow's alleged poisoning of a former double agent. It also ordered the closure of the UK consulate in St Petersburg and the Moscow British Council, a cultural and educational organization.
Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the British ambassador to Moscow and told him that the measures are “in response to the provocative actions of the British side and the unsubstantiated accusations” against Russia, the ministry said. Russia gave the British diplomats one week to leave. “If further actions of an unfriendly nature are taken against Russia, the Russian side reserves the right to take other retaliatory measures,” the ministry said.
A spokeswoman for the U.K. Foreign Office said that Britain had anticipated Moscow’s response.
“Russia’s response doesn’t change the facts of the matter—the attempted assassination of two people on British soil, for which there is no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian State was culpable,” the spokeswoman said but added that "we continue to believe it is not in our national interest to break off all dialogue between our countries but the onus remains on the Russian state to account for their actions."
She said that the UK Foreign Office said the National Security Council would meet early next week to consider the next steps.
The order to close the British Council ends nearly 60 years of its work in Russia as the U.K.’s international organization for culture and education, Bloomberg reported. It opened offices in Moscow under a 1959 agreement with the Soviet Union and expanded to 15 Russian cities after the 1991 collapse of the Communist state. Its presence gradually reduced amid mounting political confrontation between the U.K. and Russia, which also disputed the legal basis for the council’s presence in the country. In 2008, Russia ordered the council to close all its offices except the Moscow headquarters as part of retaliation for the U.K.’s expulsion of diplomats over the radioactive poisoning of former security-service officer Alexander Litvinenko in 2006. A U.K. public inquiry concluded in 2016 that Putin “probably” approved the killing.
Diplomatic relations between London and Moscow collapsed to post-Cold War lows following the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence agent living in the UK, and his daughter Yulia earlier this month with a rare nerve agent manufactured during the Soviet era.
As reported last night, UK's foreign secretary Boris Johnson escalated the diplomatic clash on Friday by accusing Vladimir Putin of personally ordering the poisoning. Boris Johnson said that it was “overwhelmingly likely” that the decision to carry out an assassination attempt was made by the Russian president.
Johnson said: “Our quarrel is with Putin’s Kremlin, and with his decision — and we think it overwhelmingly likely that it was his decision — to direct the use of a nerve agent on the streets of the UK, on the streets of Europe for the first time since the second world war.” The Kremlin responded that his comments were “unforgivable” and “shocking”, while Downing Street declined to remark on the direct accusation.
Russia has denied any involvement in the attack on Mr Skripal, who was convicted of spying for Britain, then sent to the UK in a prisoner exchange in 2010. But Russia has also sent unambiguous messages on state TV about the fate of traitors.
The Russian foreign ministry said the UK’s accusations of Russian state involvement in the poisoning groundless. It said Laurie Bristow, the UK Ambassador to Russia, had been told the expulsions were ordered “in response to the provocative actions of the British side and the unsubstantiated accusations” against the country.
On Thursday, the U.S. joined the U.K., France and Germany in condemning the attack as “an assault on U.K. sovereignty,” saying it constituted a breach of international law and calling on Russia to explain its role in the poisoning in Salisbury, England.
President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared the U.K.’s assessment that it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack—the first use of a nerve agent in a North Atlantic Treaty Organization country. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has condemned the use of the poison, saying it “has no place in a civilized world.”
Saturday’s retaliation by Moscow also comes after the Trump administration issued its first sanctions against Russia for meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, as well as for its role in the NotPetya cyberattack and in the nerve-agent poisoning.
Russia has denied any interference in the U.S. election, while Russian President Vladimir Putin, who runs for re-election Sunday, has steered an increasingly confrontational course with the West. The Kremlin previously expelled some U.S. diplomats in 2017 after Congress passed a Russian sanctions bill.
Moscow has yet to retaliate against the latest round of US sanctions.
Russian response HERE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ozdWPRJrjGI&t=117s
From Russia With Love...
In reply to Russian response HERE… by ExPat2018
War is on the horizon. They're doing everything short of sending an ICBM into Moscow to get it going.
This is embarrassing
In reply to From Russia With Love... by Déjà view
It's a racket as US Marine Corps Major General Smedley Butler argued. It enriches a few while placing the burden upon the many.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to War is on the horizon. They… by peopledontwanttruth
Yep, and I sort of hate to say it but Putin might be in on the saber rattling scam too.
He's been known to stand in for the Shit Show Ring Master on off days.
Gas, my ass.
Who runs this Circus Ridic-Q-Louse?
Barney, Bailout & Ringer Bros. Chump Monkey Circus - The Greatest Scam On Earth
Translated:
Childish, Debt Based, Gatekeeper Shill Show for Dumb Ass Marks - (((They)) Own Us Chump Monkeys Using AI, Lies And Cons
Tell Me Again Why We Owe These Assholes Our Assets, Help And Allegiance And Must Constantly Beg Their Forgiveness? .......
Run this scam by me again, please. ... Go ahead, make the sale. ............................ If you can.
Enjoy the show, folks.
Back to the........ GAS ATTACK! GAS ATTACK! .. GAS ATTACK!!
In progress.
Live Hard, Brought To You By The Dune Gas® Pest Control Company, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to It's a racket as US Marine… by skbull44
Let's get to THE MAIN EVENT.
In reply to Yep, and I sort of hate to… by DuneCreature
May could benefit from a polonium latte
In reply to Let's get to THE MAIN EVENT. by I hate cunton
Funny how this term "public inquiry" keeps popping up. It was "turned into a public inquiry which would be able to 'hear' the evidence, but not necessarily in public."
Source: UK Report Claims Putin to Blame for Litvinenko Death
In addition to Litvinenko being on the MI6 payroll, the same article point out a few more items of interest:
What is Theresa May hiding?
In reply to May could benefit from a… by SamAdams
Putin DARED SPIT on the US Empire.
In reply to … by Shemp 4 Victory
Putin should've just straight up executed them and then protested his innocence. It would just completely wrong-foot the fuckers. They'd think "holy shit, there's no way he would have done that because everything we've been saying he's done so far, has actually been done by us.... So this could have been one of our own allies"... and then see if the snakes start turning on eachother. Secondly, the outrage is already at extreme levels, how much worse is it going to get? "Russia should go away, shut up.... and FUCK OFF and STAY FUCKED OFF."
In reply to Putin DARED SPIT on the US… by lloll
In 2017, Russia alone took delivery of 10% of global gold mine supply through oil-for-gold sales to China.
On Mar 26, China starts the Petro-Yuan-Gold (a restart of petrogold) in Shanghai.
London's LBMA paper scam is going to blow-up.
Time to blame in all on Russia.
In reply to Stop spamming ZH pharisee… by PrivetHedge
She deserves an ice pick in the face from an indoctrinated fremen slave.
In reply to May could benefit from a… by SamAdams
... because war is very profitable for the ((( Red Shield ))) banksters cabal ... it’s a win/win for ((( them ))) courtesy of these kabuki-induced false-flag events and that includes the royal Windsor pedos and Uncle Sam’s war machines ...
In reply to Let's get to THE MAIN EVENT. by I hate cunton
I'm afraid I don't control the timetable or the playlist.
I'm fairly sure that is AI AL's job.
Funny you should mention that though, George Webb said something very similar yesterday. .... (If he hadn't made so many videos I would go back and find it for you. 40 something videos at last count! He might be PART of the problem!....LOL!)
I agree. .......... I'm listening to 59.5 minutes of blather to get half a minute of good intel anymore. .. And I don't mean just on MSM News programs. They have always been time-sinks of banality and bloviation.
Live Hard, Hurry Up!...... Get To The Freaking Punch Line Already, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to Let's get to THE MAIN EVENT. by I hate cunton
Easy to crush every game scenario AI Al can puss together with the shut in retard faggots and hostile convicts they can get to work for them, with need to know only. You were saying?
Think smart. Let the people you can tolerate ogle the brainwashing machine and skim the 2 per hour (if still even that) brain entrainment messages that stuck to their psyches. Just like outsourcing the Fukashima diaper business. Listen a few minutes every Monday and you got it all.
Don't rush me. Revenge is best self-served, drawn out over a whole lifetime. Commit no sin yourself. Make them do all the work. Use up all their time, obstructing worse villains from taking their place, until they do realize their sins, and see themselves through your eyes. Firing McCabe is AWESOME! I advise Mrs McCabe to Divorce Now while you still have your Clinton grift and your half of his shit is still worth something. The lawyers are circling...
In reply to I'm afraid I don't control… by DuneCreature
Yep, I try and stay ahead of the time-sink curve some.
What I need to find is a keyword search tool I could run against a batch file of videos, voice to text style. .. And a little auto-snippet sniper tool built in.
I'm sure AI AL has that routine built right into layer four or higher.
Live Hard, Funds, AI AL Has TONS Of Funds Too, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to Easy to crush every game… by Rex Andrus
let me fix your comment ... Russia is doing everything short of sending an ICBM.
In reply to War is on the horizon. They… by peopledontwanttruth
Lucky we have our national missile defense shield to protect us. Oh shit!
In reply to let me fix your comment … by pc_babe
Only an idiot pokes a bear with a stick. This double agent had long outlived his usefulness, and like OBL in 2001, dying of kidney failure in Afghanistan, was thrown under the bus. If Russia had wanted him dead, he would have been quietly killed in the maximum security prison in which he served 7 years of a 13 year sentence, before being traded to the British team like a baseball player. If they had any reason to kill him in Britain today, they would have Breitbarted him with a remote microwave heart attack device. The Deep State (and Trump) want a really yuuge war. It will start with Iran, but Russian will not permit Iran to undergo the fate of Iraq, and will intervene. No way NATO could win a "conventional" war with Russia, and Iran is a lot tougher and better armed than Saddam's Iraq. Either we will see hundreds of millions of dead in mushroom clouds or tens of thousands of USSA soldiers coming back in body bags. Long term call options on body bags OTM.
In reply to War is on the horizon. They… by peopledontwanttruth
RT reporting false flag chemical attack in Syria ready to go with US cruise missile forces in the Mediterrean and Persian Gulf ready to fire on Syrian assets in retaliation. Here we go. Best go to 7-11 and buy a carton of cigarettes. You won't need to buy those PB or Mega tickets because...
In reply to War is on the horizon. They… by peopledontwanttruth
It's already at the point that whenever any politician opens his or her mouth you are already expecting a lie, so 'shit or get off the pot' - if you are going to have a world war and end us then get on with it already or shut the fuck up.
In reply to War is on the horizon. They… by peopledontwanttruth
I recall from a ZH article last year, on synthetic drugs in the US, that there is a Jewish Pharmaceutical expert in London, who can create all sorts of synthetic designer drugs.
Anybody recall the name?
In reply to War is on the horizon. They… by peopledontwanttruth
Monsanto?
In reply to I recall from a ZH article… by HRClinton
When everything settles down and the currency, oil, and pipeline wars are over, Russia will be supplying Europe with most of its gas and should let Britain either freeze in the dark or pay through the nose for LNG from its own and US sources.
In reply to War is on the horizon. They… by peopledontwanttruth
UK politics is just risible.
In leaving the EU, the correct rationale is that it's a big world out there, and it can be better engaged outside the EU. So how does the UK then approach one of the largest countries in the world, a major potential market, and a stupendous energy and resource provider?
You can't make this shit up. The entirety of the cabinet are traitors to the UK's interests. They are not patriots.
It seems even the corrupt EU, was saving the UK from itself, and now the UK political class is free to show the world just how stupid it really is.
In reply to Russian response HERE… by ExPat2018
B has excelled himself on this: http://www.moonofalabama.org/
Covers it all - I am surprised Tyler hasn't posted it yet (that's a hint to Tyler, if he happens to be reading this).
In reply to UK politics is just risible… by Max UK
After Brexit: the UK will need to renegotiate at least 759 treaties
https://www.ft.com/content/f1435a8e-372b-11e7-bce4-9023f8c0fd2e
In reply to B has excelled himself on… by OverTheHedge
758, actually. The treaty with Russia won't be needed any more.
In reply to After Brexit: the UK will… by Déjà view
whah
In reply to After Brexit: the UK will… by Déjà view
Why bother, nobody pays any attention to what treaties say anymore. This poisoning mess is a prime example.
In reply to After Brexit: the UK will… by Déjà view
You are 100% Correct O_t_H about 'b' = Bernhard at the MOON.
He has it this story out-of- the ballpark with his analysis +facts.
PCR-Paul Craig Roberts referenced former British Ambassador Craig Murray excellent work too -
HERE: *Skripal Poisoning Just Another Lie*
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/03/16/skripal-poisoning-just-anot…
and
*The Novichok Story Is Indeed Another Iraqi WMD Scam*
-"
As recently as 2016 Dr Robin Black, Head of the Detection Laboratory at the UK’s only chemical weapons facility at Porton Down, a former colleague of Dr David Kelly, published in an extremely prestigious scientific journal that the evidence for the existence of Novichoks was scant and their composition unknown.
Robin Black. (2016) Development, Historical Use and Properties of Chemical Warfare Agents. Royal Society of Chemistry
Yet now, the British Government is claiming to be able instantly to identify a substance which its only biological weapons research centre has never seen before and was unsure of its existence......
"-
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/the-novichok-story-is-i…
The Britts have really gotten sloppy with their false-flags.
For those that use their *Critical Thinking Skills*, this shit-pulling ' Skripal Poisoning ' is a f_ckin' 3rd rate joke.
X-
In reply to B has excelled himself on… by OverTheHedge
From Wikileaks...
Leaked Stratfor WMD study: "Cuba is believed to have developed... novichok" (2007)
https://mobile.twitter.com/wikileaks/status/973313274295959552
In reply to You are 100% Correct O_t_H… by Veritas X-
That's because they are watching to much television and can't even come up with anything original. So just rehash a TV a drama.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/03/governments-decree-truth-about-skr…
So where is the 'Novichok' talk coming from? Well, someone in the British government propaganda staff watched the current seasons of the British-American spy drama Strike Back. Nina Byzantina points to the summaries of recent episodes:
Episode 50 ran in the U.K on November 21 2017 and in the U.S. on February 23 2018:
Episodes 51 ran in the U.K on November 28 2017 and in the U.S. on March 2 2018:
Episodes 52 ran in the U.K on January 31 2018 and in the U.S. on March 9 2018:
Isn't it astonishing how 'life' follows the course of last week's TV drama? Or did the TV drama follow a larger pre-written script? (Remember the X-Files pilot episode(vid) in March 2011 which 'predicted' 9/11?) Who really gave the British government the idea to blame Russia and Novichoks for the incident that involved the Skripals? Were it the experts at Porton Down, some spy drama on current TV or a propaganda agency?
In reply to You are 100% Correct O_t_H… by Veritas X-
Kevin Spacey would be all over this like a dog humping a leg if he was still in the White House.
In reply to That's because they are… by Simpson
Kevin Spacey is a child molester from the get go.....needs to self off and help the species.
In reply to Kevin Spacey would be all… by shovelhead
Just like the theatrical ISIS executions - based on Turkish TV programs.
There does seem to be a pattern pointing to a common origin.
In reply to That's because they are… by Simpson
Excellent post, well said sir.
In reply to UK politics is just risible… by Max UK
If only they showed the same concern, for the thousands of English girls abused and trafficked by gangs, as they (ostensibly) do for a single foreign double agent.
And I'm sure that the organised child abuse scandal, which is very much being played down, we know only the tip of it.
I don't know what it will take to wake the British people up. Maybe they have the government they deserve.
In reply to Excellent post, well said… by jcbudmo
They're captured.
No guns, monitored on every corner, and they have bad weather, ugly women, faggy dudes, terrible pompous-asshole pols, & worse teeth .
Maybe that's why they tolerate millions of muzz-skums. Rotten muzzie teeth make wanker-Brits look better ?
Lost empire, too many jooz, from The Beatles to being beat down, the Brits are drunk, pasty-white, cucked & fucked.
Other than that, some are jolly good fellows.
In reply to If only they showed the same… by Max UK
a good article on why the UK is ruled by a bunch of brain-damaged, immature dumb puppets:
https://www.theguardian.com/education/2014/jun/09/boarding-schools-bad-…
In reply to UK politics is just risible… by Max UK
I was once asked by a nice, middle-class lady if I would be sending my children to boarding-school. Having suffered through such a school myself, my unthinking reply was "Only if I particularly dislike my children". She didn't take it well - apparently all of her brood were sent off at age 7 to become future bankers, movers and shakers.
In reply to a good article on why the UK… by Killdo
Never thought I'd see the day when Russia is the bastion of civility, patience, and mature restraint on the world stage.
Meanwhile the UK, EU, and US run around slinging BS propaganda like screaming children.
In reply to UK politics is just risible… by Max UK
Wasn't the Sergey Skripal tied to the Steele case?
I see ZERO effort on the CSI side, to look at a link to "Russia", or beyond. Who else had MMO (Motive, Means and Opportunity) to take out both Skripal and his daughter Yulia at this time? Yulia could not have been part of some long delayed "revenge". No, she had to be silenced, to prevent investigations in other directions. E.g. Steele case.
And what about the explosion of synthetic designer drugs? Eg.
https://www.webmd.com/pain-management/news/20160616/painkiller-that-kil…
In reply to UK politics is just risible… by Max UK
Great Britain knows they are just a barking poodle behind the sliding glass door.
They are simply prey to a country like Russia.
They are all bark and no bite.
In reply to Russian response HERE… by ExPat2018
Great Britain France Germany USA are all run by Jews. Our war is your war, did you not study history?
In reply to Great Britain knows they are… by thunderchief
When it's common place for their drunken women to fall outta bars and squat to piss right outside on the sidewalk, it's over.
In reply to Great Britain knows they are… by thunderchief
"British Council" centers.
That's code and cover for planting spies, and recruiting or turning Russians who are "open, sympathetic to" the Brits, i.e. willing to become Useful Tools.
In reply to Russian response HERE… by ExPat2018
Yup, just another NGO, albeit long established.
In reply to "British Council" centers… by HRClinton