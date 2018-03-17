Russia Expels 23 British Diplomats In Retaliation

Sat, 03/17/2018 - 08:56

Having warned it would retaliate proportionately, this morning Russia did just that when it expelled 23 British diplomats - the same number as the UK kicked out a few days earlier as punishment for Moscow's alleged poisoning of a former double agent. It also ordered the closure of the UK consulate in St Petersburg and the Moscow British Council, a cultural and educational organization.

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the British ambassador to Moscow and told him that the measures are “in response to the provocative actions of the British side and the unsubstantiated accusations” against Russia, the ministry said. Russia gave the British diplomats one week to leave. “If further actions of an unfriendly nature are taken against Russia, the Russian side reserves the right to take other retaliatory measures,” the ministry said.

British ambassador to Russia, Laurie Bristow, attends a meeting at the Russian foreign ministry 

A spokeswoman for the U.K. Foreign Office said that Britain had anticipated Moscow’s response.

“Russia’s response doesn’t change the facts of the matter—the attempted assassination of two people on British soil, for which there is no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian State was culpable,” the spokeswoman said but added that  "we continue to believe it is not in our national interest to break off all dialogue between our countries but the onus remains on the Russian state to account for their actions."

She said that the UK Foreign Office said the National Security Council would meet early next week to consider the next steps.

The order to close the British Council ends nearly 60 years of its work in Russia as the U.K.’s international organization for culture and education, Bloomberg reported. It opened offices in Moscow under a 1959 agreement with the Soviet Union and expanded to 15 Russian cities after the 1991 collapse of the Communist state. Its presence gradually reduced amid mounting political confrontation between the U.K. and Russia, which also disputed the legal basis for the council’s presence in the country. In 2008, Russia ordered the council to close all its offices except the Moscow headquarters as part of retaliation for the U.K.’s expulsion of diplomats over the radioactive poisoning of former security-service officer Alexander Litvinenko in 2006. A U.K. public inquiry concluded in 2016 that Putin “probably” approved the killing.

* * *

Diplomatic relations between London and Moscow collapsed to post-Cold War lows following the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence agent living in the UK, and his daughter Yulia earlier this month with a rare nerve agent manufactured during the Soviet era.

As reported last night, UK's foreign secretary Boris Johnson escalated the diplomatic clash on Friday by accusing Vladimir Putin of personally ordering the poisoning. Boris Johnson said that it was “overwhelmingly likely” that the decision to carry out an assassination attempt was made by the Russian president.

Johnson said: “Our quarrel is with Putin’s Kremlin, and with his decision — and we think it overwhelmingly likely that it was his decision — to direct the use of a nerve agent on the streets of the UK, on the streets of Europe for the first time since the second world war.” The Kremlin responded that his comments were “unforgivable” and “shocking”, while Downing Street declined to remark on the direct accusation.

Russia has denied any involvement in the attack on Mr Skripal, who was convicted of spying for Britain, then sent to the UK in a prisoner exchange in 2010. But Russia has also sent unambiguous messages on state TV about the fate of traitors.

The Russian foreign ministry said the UK’s accusations of Russian state involvement in the poisoning groundless. It said Laurie Bristow, the UK Ambassador to Russia, had been told the expulsions were ordered “in response to the provocative actions of the British side and the unsubstantiated accusations” against the country.

On Thursday, the U.S. joined the U.K., France and Germany in condemning the attack as “an assault on U.K. sovereignty,” saying it constituted a breach of international law and calling on Russia to explain its role in the poisoning in Salisbury, England.

President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared the U.K.’s assessment that it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack—the first use of a nerve agent in a North Atlantic Treaty Organization country. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has condemned the use of the poison, saying it “has no place in a civilized world.”

* **

Saturday’s retaliation by Moscow also comes after the Trump administration issued its first sanctions against Russia for meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, as well as for its role in the NotPetya cyberattack and in the nerve-agent poisoning.

Russia has denied any interference in the U.S. election, while Russian President Vladimir Putin, who runs for re-election Sunday, has steered an increasingly confrontational course with the West. The Kremlin previously expelled some U.S. diplomats in 2017 after Congress passed a Russian sanctions bill.

Moscow has yet to retaliate against the latest round of US sanctions.

 

DuneCreature skbull44 Sat, 03/17/2018 - 10:00 Permalink

Yep, and I sort of hate to say it but Putin might be in on the saber rattling scam too.

He's been known to stand in for the Shit Show Ring Master on off days.

Gas, my ass.

Who runs this Circus Ridic-Q-Louse?

Barney, Bailout & Ringer Bros. Chump Monkey Circus - The Greatest Scam On Earth

Translated:

Childish, Debt Based, Gatekeeper Shill Show for Dumb Ass Marks - (((They)) Own Us Chump Monkeys Using AI, Lies And Cons

Tell Me Again Why We Owe These Assholes Our Assets, Help And Allegiance And Must Constantly Beg Their Forgiveness? .......

Run this scam by me again, please. ... Go ahead, make the sale. ............................ If you can.

Enjoy the show, folks.

Back to the........ GAS ATTACK!   GAS ATTACK! .. GAS ATTACK!!

In progress.

Live Hard, Brought To You By The Dune Gas® Pest Control Company, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

 

Shemp 4 Victory SamAdams Sat, 03/17/2018 - 11:27 Permalink

 

A U.K. public inquiry concluded in 2016 that Putin “probably” approved the killing.

Funny how this term "public inquiry" keeps popping up. It was "turned into a public inquiry which would be able to 'hear' the evidence, but not necessarily in public."

The Russian Investigative Committee said it would refuse to take part in the public inquiry, as the inquiry would not be "public at all," a spokesman for the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"In reality it means that the relevant materials, which the British authorities consider 'classified' would be discussed at closed hearings in London.

"They would be accessible neither to the Russian Investigative Committee nor to the public as a whole," a statement said.

Source: UK Report Claims Putin to Blame for Litvinenko Death

In addition to Litvinenko being on the MI6 payroll, the same article point out a few more items of interest:

The public inquiry — chaired by Sir Robert Owen — failed to take oral evidence from either of the accused and also heard a "considerable quantity" of evidence behind closed doors.

UK Home Secretary Theresa May made several attempts to prevent the inquiry taking place and there has never been a criminal trial.

The original inquest into Litvinenko's death had stalled for eight years, because of the UK government's dogged refusal to allow evidence from its security agencies — MI5, MI6 and the police.

British Home Secretary Theresa May announced that "the inquiry will not address the question of whether the UK authorities could or should have taken steps which would have prevented the death."

What is Theresa May hiding?

Scar Bro lloll Sat, 03/17/2018 - 11:49 Permalink

Putin should've just straight up executed them and then protested his innocence.  It would just completely wrong-foot the fuckers. They'd think "holy shit, there's no way he would have done that because everything we've been saying he's done so far, has actually been done by us.... So this could have been one of our own allies"... and then see if the snakes start turning on eachother. Secondly, the outrage is already at extreme levels, how much worse is it going to get? "Russia should go away, shut up.... and FUCK OFF and STAY FUCKED OFF."

ZeroSpam Scar Bro Sat, 03/17/2018 - 12:36 Permalink

DuneCreature I hate cunton Sat, 03/17/2018 - 11:26 Permalink

I'm afraid I don't control the timetable or the playlist.

I'm fairly sure that is AI AL's job.

Funny you should mention that though, George Webb said something very similar yesterday. .... (If he hadn't made so many videos I would go back and find it for you. 40 something videos at last count! He might be PART of the problem!....LOL!)

I agree. .......... I'm listening to 59.5 minutes of blather to get half a minute of good intel anymore. .. And I don't mean just on MSM News programs. They have always been time-sinks of banality and bloviation.

Live Hard, Hurry Up!...... Get To The Freaking Punch Line Already, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

Rex Andrus DuneCreature Sat, 03/17/2018 - 12:18 Permalink

Easy to crush every game scenario AI Al can puss together with the shut in retard faggots and hostile convicts they can get to work for them, with need to know only. You were saying?

Think smart. Let the people you can tolerate ogle the brainwashing machine and skim the 2 per hour (if still even that) brain entrainment messages that stuck to their psyches. Just like outsourcing the Fukashima diaper business. Listen a few minutes every Monday and you got it all.

Don't rush me. Revenge is best self-served, drawn out over a whole lifetime. Commit no sin yourself. Make them do all the work. Use up all their time, obstructing worse villains from taking their place, until they do realize their sins, and see themselves through your eyes. Firing McCabe is AWESOME! I advise Mrs McCabe to Divorce Now while you still have your Clinton grift and your half of his shit is still worth something. The lawyers are circling...

DuneCreature Rex Andrus Sat, 03/17/2018 - 13:35 Permalink

Yep, I try and stay ahead of the time-sink curve some.

What I need to find is a keyword search tool I could run against a batch file of videos, voice to text style. .. And a little auto-snippet sniper tool built in.

I'm sure AI AL has that routine built right into layer four or higher.

Live Hard, Funds, AI AL Has TONS Of Funds Too, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

 

el buitre peopledontwanttruth Sat, 03/17/2018 - 09:45 Permalink

Only an idiot pokes a bear with a stick.  This double agent had long outlived his usefulness, and like OBL in 2001, dying of kidney failure in Afghanistan, was thrown under the bus.  If Russia had wanted him dead, he would have been quietly killed in the maximum security prison in which he served 7 years of a 13 year sentence, before being traded to the British team like a baseball player.  If they had any reason to kill him in Britain today, they would have Breitbarted him with a remote microwave heart attack device.  The Deep State (and Trump) want a really yuuge war.  It will start with Iran, but Russian will not permit Iran to undergo the fate of Iraq, and will intervene.  No way NATO could win a "conventional" war with Russia, and Iran is a lot tougher and better armed than Saddam's Iraq.  Either we will see hundreds of millions of dead in mushroom clouds or tens of thousands of USSA soldiers coming back in body bags.  Long term call options on body bags OTM.

Max UK ExPat2018 Sat, 03/17/2018 - 09:07 Permalink

UK politics is just risible. 

In leaving the EU, the correct rationale is that it's a big world out there, and it can be better engaged outside the EU. So how does the UK then approach one of the largest countries in the world, a major potential market, and a stupendous energy and resource provider?

You can't make this shit up. The entirety of the cabinet are traitors to the UK's interests. They are not patriots. 

It seems even the corrupt EU, was saving the UK from itself, and now the UK political class is free to show the world just how stupid it really is.  

Veritas X- OverTheHedge Sat, 03/17/2018 - 09:40 Permalink

You are 100% Correct O_t_H about 'b' = Bernhard at the MOON.

He has it this story out-of- the ballpark with his analysis +facts.

PCR-Paul Craig Roberts referenced former British Ambassador Craig Murray excellent work too -

HERE: *Skripal Poisoning Just Another Lie*

https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/03/16/skripal-poisoning-just-anot…

and

*The Novichok Story Is Indeed Another Iraqi WMD Scam*

-"

As recently as 2016 Dr Robin Black, Head of the Detection Laboratory at the UK’s only chemical weapons facility at Porton Down, a former colleague of Dr David Kelly, published in an extremely prestigious scientific journal that the evidence for the existence of Novichoks was scant and their composition unknown.

In recent years, there has been much speculation that a fourth generation of nerve agents, ‘Novichoks’ (newcomer), was developed in Russia, beginning in the 1970s as part of the ‘Foliant’ programme, with the aim of finding agents that would compromise defensive countermeasures. Information on these compounds has been sparse in the public domain, mostly originating from a dissident Russian military chemist, Vil Mirzayanov. No independent confirmation of the structures or the properties of such compounds has been published. (Black, 2016)

Robin Black. (2016) Development, Historical Use and Properties of Chemical Warfare Agents. Royal Society of Chemistry

Yet now, the British Government is claiming to be able instantly to identify a substance which its only biological weapons research centre has never seen before and was unsure of its existence......

"-

https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/the-novichok-story-is-i…

The Britts have really gotten sloppy with their false-flags.

For those that use their *Critical Thinking Skills*, this shit-pulling ' Skripal Poisoning ' is a f_ckin' 3rd rate joke.

X-

Simpson Veritas X- Sat, 03/17/2018 - 10:20 Permalink

That's because they are watching to much television and can't even come up with anything original. So just rehash a TV a drama.

http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/03/governments-decree-truth-about-skr…

 

So where is the 'Novichok' talk coming from? Well, someone in the British government propaganda staff watched the current seasons of the British-American spy drama Strike Back. Nina Byzantina points to the summaries of recent episodes:

Episode 50 ran in the U.K on November 21 2017 and in the U.S. on February 23 2018:

Meanwhile, General Lázsló shuts down Section 20, forcing Donovan to work in secret. She discovers that Zaryn is in fact Karim Markov, a Russian scientist who allegedly killed his colleagues with Novichok, a nerve agent they invented.

Episodes 51 ran in the U.K on November 28 2017 and in the U.S. on March 2 2018:

Section 20 track Berisovich's meth lab in Turov where Markov is making more Novichok and destroy it, though Berisovich escapes with Markov.

Episodes 52 ran in the U.K on January 31 2018 and in the U.S. on March 9 2018:

Section 20 track down Maya, a local Muslim woman Lowry radicalised, to a local airport. When she attempts to release the Novichok, Reynolds shoots her. The Novichok is fake however, as Berisovich does not want an attack committed in his country. ... By the time Section 20 arrives, Berisovich had already called in the FSB to extract Markov and confiscate the Novichok. Yuri resurfaces to kill McAllister and Wyatt. However they turn the tables and strangle him to death. They then manage to engage the FSB and contain the gas. But in the process Reynolds is exposed. Markov works on an antidote but is killed by the Russians before he can complete. McAllister improvises and saves Reynolds, before Novin blows up the lab. Lowry uses the remainder of the gas to kill Berisovich for trying to betray her.

Isn't it astonishing how 'life' follows the course of last week's TV drama? Or did the TV drama follow a larger pre-written script? (Remember the X-Files pilot episode(vid) in March 2011 which 'predicted' 9/11?) Who really gave the British government the idea to blame Russia and Novichoks for the incident that involved the Skripals? Were it the experts at Porton Down, some spy drama on current TV or a propaganda agency?

Max UK jcbudmo Sat, 03/17/2018 - 09:42 Permalink

If only they showed the same concern, for the thousands of English girls abused and trafficked by gangs, as they (ostensibly) do for a single foreign double agent.

 

And I'm sure that the organised child abuse scandal, which is very much being played down, we know only the tip of it.

 

I don't know what it will take to wake the British people up. Maybe they have the government they deserve.

 

helloimjohnnycat Max UK Sat, 03/17/2018 - 10:52 Permalink

They're captured.

No guns, monitored on every corner, and they have bad weather, ugly women, faggy dudes, terrible pompous-asshole pols, & worse teeth .

Maybe that's why they tolerate millions of muzz-skums. Rotten muzzie teeth make wanker-Brits look better ?

Lost empire, too many jooz, from The Beatles to being beat down, the Brits are drunk, pasty-white, cucked & fucked.

Other than that, some are jolly good fellows.

 

 

OverTheHedge Killdo Sat, 03/17/2018 - 09:38 Permalink

I was once asked by a nice, middle-class lady if I would be sending my children to boarding-school. Having suffered through such a school myself, my unthinking reply was "Only if I particularly dislike my children". She didn't take it well - apparently all of her brood were sent off at age 7 to become future bankers, movers and shakers.

HRClinton Max UK Sat, 03/17/2018 - 11:38 Permalink

Wasn't the Sergey Skripal tied to the Steele case?

I see ZERO effort on the CSI side, to look at a link to "Russia", or beyond. Who else had MMO (Motive, Means and Opportunity) to take out both Skripal and his daughter Yulia at this time?  Yulia could not have been part of some long delayed "revenge". No, she had to be silenced, to prevent investigations in other directions. E.g. Steele case.

And what about the explosion of synthetic designer drugs? Eg.

https://www.webmd.com/pain-management/news/20160616/painkiller-that-kil…