St. Patrick's Day In The U.S. By The Numbers

Every year, more than 13 million pints of Guinness are consumed across the world to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Ireland's national holiday has become a global celebration with Americans in particular fond of celebrating their inner Irishness.
That comes as little surprise given that, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, some 39.6 million people in the U.S. claim Irish heritage, nearly seven times the entire population of Ireland. The most recent census data shows that Boston, Middlesex County and Peabody in Massachusetts are the most Irish American towns in the country. Many other places will don the green this weekend and splash the cash...
You will find more infographics at Statista
The National Retail Federation has forecast that 60 percent of Americans will celebrate this weekend with planned spending expected to reach a record $5.9 billion.
On average, that means every person will spend $39.65. Chicago always has an exciting St. Patrick's Day celebration where the river turns green. 400,000 people are expected to turn out for the long term tradition tomorrow and 60 pounds of dye will be required to turn the river green between Columbus and Wacker drives.
Of course, many people will be hoping for a sublime pint of Guinness this weekend and according to the makers themselves, it takes 119.5 seconds to pour the perfect pint.
Many others will enjoy a nice glass of Irish whiskey, something that has become increasingly common in the states.
Back in 1996, 280,000 cases of Irish whiskey were consumed and that had risen steadily to 3.65 million by 2016.
Comments
And here all this time I thought St. Paddy's was a Moozlum holiday!
Actually, St. Patrick was Welsh.
And, potatoes are Peruvian.
And, Michael Flatley (the Lord of the Dance) is American.
And, the Irish flag is really the Ivory Coast flag, just backward...
In reply to And here all this time I… by VAL THOR
What's 7 miles long and has an asshole at both ends?
In reply to Actually, St. Patrick was… by Pool Shark
The Irish got their name from the word, "Ire" (anger). The snobbish English always treated their Celtic cousins as inferior, thus the Gaelic peoples' hackles have been raised for centuries. God bless them. And God bless Guinness beer! 🍺
In reply to What's 7 miles long and has… by JRobby
Guinness is shit. There are at least a dozen better micro brews I can think of in my state. I’ll stick to the Irish whisky.
Not here in Ireland it's not. It's pure creamy goodness. www.guinnesslove.com
In reply to Guinness is shit. There are… by OrderfromChaos
I would have a beer, but I left my vagina at home.
In reply to Guinness is shit. There are… by OrderfromChaos
I've got the corned beef on the boil.
Don't feel like going out so it might be Olympia instead of Guinness tonight (it's the water!).
Erin go Braless! https://i.pinimg.com/736x/3a/d0/a4/3ad0a47c9382c0433713794d0a660d78.jpg
In reply to Guinness is shit. There are… by OrderfromChaos
Agreed, how can you control the quality on something as mass produced as that, on top of that how long does it take to get here and how long does it sit portside.
A couple of buddies bought a bunch of 12 packs of Heineken 2 maybe 3 summers ago, all came from the same pallet, they all tasted different.
In reply to Guinness is shit. There are… by OrderfromChaos
I've had O'haras and Beamish and thought they were pretty good as Guiness Harp and Smithwicks is marketed to death here.
Otherwise, I do like the Redbreast 12 yr Cask strength, everything else is just mehhh
In reply to Guinness is shit. There are… by OrderfromChaos
That's because here in occupied America Guinness is brewed in Canada.The draught bottles I believe still come from Ireland but everything else from Canada.Might explain a few things.
In reply to Guinness is shit. There are… by OrderfromChaos
800 views no comments on drinking?
Ah..stounding, buuurp!
In reply to 800 views no comments on… by D503
Chicago River turns green for a couple of days but it's unknown if it's as result of the puke or the really strong dye.
In reply to 800 views no comments on… by D503
Éirinn go Brách!
I'll sip this shot of Bushmills Single Malt for you kind bitchez while watching Operation Steel unfold in Syria, here:
http://frontinfo.media/operation-damascus-steel-part-4-march-15th-2018-…
Bushmills is Northern Ireland.
Of course, It’s a beautiful little town near Derry and the Giant’s Causeway.
Not to be confused with Bushwood: the club where Judge Smails plays...
In reply to Éirinn go Brách!… by Golden Showers
Thanks for link.. "Sláinte!"
In reply to Éirinn go Brách!… by Golden Showers
Hmm good point, I do like the Bushmills 21, I like the hints of fruit and that peppery finish, but the price is a big turnoff, over here it's about 189, I can find better bottles for the half the price, but it is a nice treat.
On the other hand the 12 and 16 are a bit too mild, the Black is nice and robust giving you those nice chocolately toasted nut and espresso notes
In reply to Éirinn go Brách!… by Golden Showers
"Chicago always has an exciting St. Patrick's Day celebration where the river turns green"
yea, it just turns green on St Pat Day, any other day it runs red.
Daniel Day Lewis
Average Irish actor ~ FAMOUS because he's jewish.
You can beat eggs, you can beat your wife, but you can't beat the Craic
Snake Bite (Guinness & Hard Cider)
Commies made them illegal to serve in English pubs. Bartender now has to pour 2 separate glasses.
Socialism Sucks!
Beer is proof god wanted man to have something to drink after sex. And I'm an atheist.
Does the Dork Of Cork post on Zerohedge anymore?
Aye Matey. It will be Carribean rum all round. Anything green is what the cows eat. I’ll eat them for dinner.
Recommend the movie Boondock Saints
Only the first one, the second one was dumb
In reply to Recommend the movie Boondock… by VideoEng_NC
guiness is 4 minutes of sex
This is somehow racist.... i just know it is.... it has to be... it's too white
Irish Joke
An Irishman walks into a pub and tells the barkeep:
Barkeep, Ill take three pints of Guiness please.
The barkeep resonds:
But sir, I can pour you one cool one and when you finish it I can pour you another cool and when you finish that one I can pour the third cool. The Irishman responds:
Oh, no thanks. You see I have a brother in Ireland and one in Australia and every friday I like to sit and have a drink with my three bothers.
Oh, I see.
Well, this goes on for quite some time; every friday the same thing. Then one day he comes into the bar and says:
Barkeep, Ill take two pints a Guiness please.
The barkeep looks at him with a sad face and says:
Oh Patty, Im so sorry …
The Irishman responds, Ehh? Oh, tis nothing like that. You see
Ive given up drinkin for Lent.
I won't be drinking that guiness shit, but I will be drinking very soon.
Save a potato for me!
I don't consume anything that's green unless I picked it.
Just got done BB-Q fresh boneless Honey/Teriyaki chicken breasts, sliced potatoes, marinated in olive oil and garlic seasoning [wrapped in foil] over Mesquite.
Also BBQ'ed some small pizzas, with fresh chopped veggies[sausage pepperoni] and sharp cheddar cheese.
Now I'm letting the BB-Q cool down [so I can cover it] before the next wave of rain comes in.
I do my best thinking, when I'm cooking.
Everyone forgets that this in Evacuation Day.
Read up on General Henry Knox and those cannons.
Aint a man standing today could hold up under his orders.
American mutts thinking they're Irish...
'
'
'
To every intersectionalist, PC, identity politic'd vile, filthy-leftist-liberal-progressive who's ever uttered even a smidgen of a thought regarding 'cultural appropriation, even for a moment, who pauses to think about quaffing a cold one on St. Patrick's Day, enjoying the festivities?
Fuck. Right. Off!
Take your White, Anglo-saxon, Catholic, Protestant, European hating, cultural appropriation and fuck right off!
You don't see the Irish whining and wingeing like the idiots on the LEFT about this shit, now do you?
Ask yourself, talk amongst yerselfs, 'Why not?"
Happy St. Patty's day everyone!
OJO
V-V
I wonder if Elizabeth Warren is also part Irish.