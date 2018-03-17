St. Patrick's Day In The U.S. By The Numbers

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/17/2018 - 16:30

Every year, more than 13 million pints of Guinness are consumed across the world to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Ireland's national holiday has become a global celebration with Americans in particular fond of celebrating their inner Irishness.

That comes as little surprise given that, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, some 39.6 million people in the U.S. claim Irish heritage, nearly seven times the entire population of Ireland. The most recent census data shows that Boston, Middlesex County and Peabody in Massachusetts are the most Irish American towns in the country. Many other places will don the green this weekend and splash the cash...

Infographic: St. Patrick's Day In The U.S. By the Numbers | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

The National Retail Federation has forecast that 60 percent of Americans will celebrate this weekend with planned spending expected to reach a record $5.9 billion.

On average, that means every person will spend $39.65. Chicago always has an exciting St. Patrick's Day celebration where the river turns green. 400,000 people are expected to turn out for the long term tradition tomorrow and 60 pounds of dye will be required to turn the river green between Columbus and Wacker drives.

Of course, many people will be hoping for a sublime pint of Guinness this weekend and according to the makers themselves, it takes 119.5 seconds to pour the perfect pint.

Many others will enjoy a nice glass of Irish whiskey, something that has become increasingly common in the states.

Back in 1996, 280,000 cases of Irish whiskey were consumed and that had risen steadily to 3.65 million by 2016.

ProstoDoZiemi Golden Showers Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:29

Hmm good point, I do like the Bushmills 21, I like the hints of fruit and that peppery finish, but the price is a big turnoff, over here it's about 189, I can find better bottles for the half the price, but it is a nice treat.

On the other hand the 12 and 16 are a bit too mild, the Black is nice and robust giving you those nice chocolately toasted nut and espresso notes

booboo Sat, 03/17/2018 - 16:51

"Chicago always has an exciting St. Patrick's Day celebration where the river turns green"

yea, it just turns green on St Pat Day, any other day it runs red.

moonmac Sat, 03/17/2018 - 17:03

Snake Bite (Guinness & Hard Cider)
Commies made them illegal to serve in English pubs. Bartender now has to pour 2 separate glasses.

Socialism Sucks!

Mustafa Kemal Sat, 03/17/2018 - 17:36

                             Irish Joke

 

An Irishman walks into a pub and tells the barkeep:

Barkeep, Ill take three pints of Guiness please.

The barkeep  resonds:

But sir, I can pour you one cool one and when you finish it I can pour you another cool and when you finish that one I can pour the third cool. The Irishman responds:

 

Oh, no thanks. You see I have a brother in  Ireland and one in Australia and every friday I like to sit and have a drink with my three bothers. 

 

Oh, I see. 

 

Well, this goes on for quite some time; every friday the same thing. Then one day he comes into the bar and says:

Barkeep, Ill take two pints a Guiness please.

 

The barkeep looks at him with a sad face and says:

Oh  Patty, Im so sorry …

The Irishman responds, Ehh? Oh, tis nothing like that. You see

 

Ive given up drinkin for Lent.

Yen Cross Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:13

 I don't consume anything that's green unless I picked it.

 Just got done BB-Q fresh boneless Honey/Teriyaki chicken breasts, sliced potatoes, marinated in olive oil and garlic seasoning [wrapped in foil] over Mesquite.

 Also BBQ'ed some small pizzas, with fresh chopped veggies[sausage pepperoni] and sharp cheddar cheese.

  Now I'm letting the BB-Q cool down [so I can cover it] before the next wave of rain comes in.

  I do my best thinking, when I'm cooking.

refill6times Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:23

Everyone forgets that this in Evacuation Day.

Read up on General Henry Knox and those cannons.

Aint a man standing today could hold up under his orders.

SweetDoug Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:30

'

'

'

To every intersectionalist, PC, identity politic'd vile, filthy-leftist-liberal-progressive who's ever uttered even a smidgen of a thought regarding 'cultural appropriation, even for a moment, who pauses to think about quaffing a cold one on St. Patrick's Day, enjoying the festivities?

Fuck. Right. Off!

Take your White, Anglo-saxon, Catholic, Protestant, European hating, cultural appropriation and fuck right off!

You don't see the Irish whining and wingeing like the idiots on the LEFT about this shit, now do you?

Ask yourself, talk amongst yerselfs, 'Why not?"

Happy St. Patty's day everyone!

 

OJO

V-V

 